Israeli army blames mix-up for fatal shooting of Palestinian toddler
An Israeli soldier who killed a Palestinian toddler in a car two weeks ago thought he was shooting at gunmen, the army said on June 14, 2023, blaming a mix-up caused by another soldier firing in the air in violation of regulations. (Reuters/File)
JERUSALEM: An Israeli soldier who killed a Palestinian toddler in a car two weeks ago thought he was shooting at gunmen, the army said on Wednesday, blaming a mix-up caused by another soldier firing in the air in violation of regulations.
Two-year-old Mohammad Al-Tamimi suffered a fatal head wound in the June 1 shooting near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank. His father was hit in the shoulder. The Palestinian foreign ministry demanded accountability, deeming the incident a crime.
Publishing the results of its investigation, the Israeli military repeated previous assertions that Palestinian gunmen had fired at soldiers guarding a Jewish settlement that night.
An army officer searching the area saw a “suspicious vehicle and fired several times into the air,” prompting a soldier who heard those shots to open fire on the Tamimis’ car, believing the gunmen were using it for their getaway.
The investigation faulted commanders for miscommunication and “incorrect decision-making,” the statement said, adding that the officer who fired in the air would be reprimanded for violating standing orders.
The Palestinian foreign ministry, in a statement, deplored the findings as “the clearest and ugliest form of disregard for, and legalization of, the shedding of Palestinian blood.”
The West Bank, among territories where Palestinians seek statehood, has experienced a surge of violence over the last 15 months.
A report by Israeli rights group Yesh Din based on military data from 2017 to 2021 found that Israeli soldiers were prosecuted in less than 1 percent of hundreds of complaints filed against them on alleged offenses against Palestinians.
How the Muslim Brotherhood could use Sudan’s protracted crisis to plot a comeback
Group played a pivotal role in establishing the deposed Islamist government of Omar Bashir in 1989
Experts say the Brotherhood might exacerbate existing divisions within the military and compound ongoing feud
Updated 2 min ago
ROBERT BOCIAGA
JUBA, South Sudan: The role of the Muslim Brotherhood in shaping Sudan’s continuing conflict is a cause for concern among experts, who warn that the group could influence the country’s military leaders and even determine the nation’s political direction.
As a transnational Islamist organization deeply rooted in Sudanese politics, the Muslim Brotherhood played a pivotal role in establishing the former Islamist government of Omar Bashir in 1989.
Even after that government’s overthrow in 2019, the Brotherhood proved to be resilient and influential. Now, against the backdrop of the fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces, or SAF, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, or RSF, some fear that the group may attempt to make a comeback.
Over several decades, the Brotherhood was able to build support among various segments of Sudanese society through its advocacy of political Islam and social justice. During their rule, the Islamists implemented Sharia law — a move rejected by swathes of the population who adhered to Christianity and other local faiths, triggering a brutal civil war.
The fall of the Islamist government in 2019 marked an important turning point. However, concerns surrounding its lingering influence over Sudan’s military leadership have persisted.
The Brotherhood’s influence has continued through para-police units affiliated with the former regime — units that have been accused of targeting women in response to their growing role in public life.
Differing visions of the role of Islam in Sudan’s democratic future have contributed to splits within the nation’s biggest political parties, providing the Brotherhood with new potential constituencies to exploit.
Following a 2021 agreement between Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, head of the armed forces and the current de-facto ruler of Sudan, and Abdel-Aziz Al-Hilu, chair of the Sudan People’s Liberation Army, or SPLA-North, to separate religion and state, a schism emerged within the National Umma Party.
The party leadership suggested postponing the debate until the end of the transitional period, when a civilian-led government was expected to take over from Sudan’s military rulers. At the same time, however, the minister for religious affairs, Nasr Al-Din Mufreh, who was himself a National Umma Party member, began drafting legislation to ban religious-based political parties.
Following these developments, Umma officials issued conflicting statements on the matter.
Al-Wathiq Al-Berair, secretary general of the National Umma Party, denied that his party was founded on a religious basis. However, another party official later stated it followed the principles of the 1881 Mahdist revolution, which had both religious and national aspects.
Over the years, many Islamists have shifted their approach, having decided to focus on supporting “sectarian” parties as a bulwark against the political left.
This new approach reflects an apparent recognition of their weakened position and failure to achieve their previous goals. The continuing demand among Islamists for early elections further emphasizes this shift in strategy.
“When the coup happened in October 2021 and afterward, the Muslim Brotherhood kept quiet,” Peter Schuman, a former deputy joint special representative of the UN–African Union Mission in Darfur, told Arab News.
“There are, though, individuals who have pursued a certain interest, particularly Ali Ahmed Karti,” he added, referring to Sudan’s former foreign minister, who served in the post under Bashir from 2010 to 2015.
Against this backdrop, some Sudanese generals may view the Brotherhood as a potential ally in their pursuit of power and control. Indeed, the group’s political base and ability to mobilize support among Islamist groups in the region make it an attractive partner.
Speaking to Arab News, Cameron Hudson, an analyst and consultant on African peace and security, said that “the involvement of the Muslim Brotherhood could exacerbate existing divisions within the military, leading to factionalism and power struggles.”
Since the conflict in Sudan erupted on April 15, the RSF has adopted a vehemently anti-Islamist tone, accusing groups such as the Brotherhood of infiltrating the SAF as a vehicle to further their political agenda.
“We are fighting Islamists, not SAF. This is the political issue,” Youssef Ezzat, political adviser to the RSF, told Arab News, rejecting claims that the paramilitary group was responsible for starting the war.
“Islamists hijacked the SAF, and they want to control the country. This is the root cause for the war … Islamists promised Al-Burhan to be a full-power president without RSF.”
While the political reality is probably more complicated than how the RSF seeks to portray it, the Muslim Brotherhood’s influence does call into question the durability of Sudan’s secular foundations.
“There are concerns that the group’s support for political Islam could undermine the country’s secular state institutions and lead to a more conservative and restrictive society,” Brian Adeba, deputy director of policy at The Sentry, a Washington-based investigative non-profit organization, told Arab News.
The impact of the Brotherhood’s involvement in Sudan might very well be felt beyond the country’s borders. Khalid Mustafa Medani, author of “Black Markets and Militants,” draws attention to the group’s wider regional network.
“Its actions in Sudan could have ramifications for neighboring countries and regional stability,” he told Arab News. Sudan’s location and porous borders create an environment that terrorist organizations such as Daesh could exploit for their own gain.
To safeguard Sudan’s democratic values and foster political pluralism, experts such as Sargis Sangari, CEO of the Near East Center for Strategic Engagement, argue that a future transitional government needs to confront the Brotherhood’s influence and counter its narrative, while underscoring the importance of alternative channels for political participation.
“The Muslim Brotherhood’s dominant presence has marginalized other ethnic groups and led to the persecution of religious minorities,” Sangari said.
For his part, Adeba highlights the Brotherhood’s extensive network and mobilization capabilities within the country, pointing out how it has successfully infiltrated political parties and civil society organizations, enabling it to influence Sudan’s political landscape.
Such successes have raised concerns among experts over the group’s ability to shape Sudanese political discourse and limit pluralism.
The experts say that the conflict has presented the Brotherhood with an opportunity to capitalize on the power vacuum created by the ousting of Bashir.
International affairs expert, Gordon Kachola, says that the group was able to take advantage of the transitional period, using its networks to fuel sectarian tensions and exacerbate the crisis. This has further complicated efforts to establish stability and consolidate power in Sudan.
Peter Schuman, an expert in regional security, believes the Brotherhood poses a challenge to Sudan’s long-term democratic aspirations. In his view, the group’s presence undermines the establishment of democratic institutions, thus hindering the country’s journey toward stability.
Schuman also believes the Brotherhood’s exclusionary interpretation of Islam could jeopardize the inclusive governance necessary for sustainable democracy in Sudan.
Hudson, the analyst and consultant, also has concerns about the Muslim Brotherhood’s role in Sudan’s transition, arguing that the group’s influence could impede the development of democratic institutions and stifle dissenting voices.
He believes that Sudan’s transitional government should address the Brotherhood’s influence to ensure the preservation of democratic values. As the international community, regional actors and Sudanese society at large have been demanding an end to the fighting, Hudson says that “negotiations without the participation and monitoring of civilians are hard to be understood.”
The Brotherhood’s control over various sectors, particularly agriculture, has also brought to the fore its impact on Sudan’s economy and society.
Medani says that the group’s control over the black market, in particular, has allowed it to sustain its power while contributing to the impoverishment of Sudanese society.
Sudan’s economic crisis, exacerbated by international sanctions and government policies, has fueled public discontent and protests, which Brotherhood-aligned politicians have in the past struggled to contain.
When Sudan eventually arrives at its post-conflict destination, the influence of the Brotherhood will remain a contentious issue. Balancing the desire for stability with the preservation of democratic values will be a delicate task.
PKK ends truce: How will it impact Turkiye’s regional moves?
Updated 15 June 2023
MENEKSE TOKYAY
ANKARA: All eyes are now on the security apparatus in Ankara and Turkiye’s next policy moves after the Kurdistan Workers’ Party declared an end to its four-month unilateral ceasefire.
It has sparked a debate on how it will impact Turkiye-US relations given the US presence in northeastern Syria and within the context of its local partnership with the Syrian Democratic Forces, a militia alliance led by the Syrian Kurdish YPG, considered the Syrian affiliate of the PKK.
Charles Lister, senior fellow and director at the Middle East Institute, tweeted: “Depending on how the PKK resumes attacks, this could place the US under considerable pressure in northeastern Syria, alongside the SDF.”
The ceasefire was implemented following the devastating earthquakes in February that hit both Turkiye and Syria and killed tens of thousands of people. It held during the election period in Turkiye.
KCK, the umbrella body representing the PKK’s regional structures, justified the end of the ceasefire by claiming that “Turkish forces continued assaults on PKK hideouts in the Qandil Mountains and the Iraqi Kurdistan region,” while “attacking civilians in Sinjar and Makhmour.”
The PKK is listed as an outlawed terrorist organization in Turkiye, Europe and the US.
Huseyin Arasan, a member of the PKK, was recently injured in an airstrike in Sulaymaniyah and died the following day. The pro-government Yeni Safak daily reported that he was killed following a special operation by the Turkish intelligence agency.
Meanwhile, Turkiye’s Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday that 41 terrorists were “neutralized” after armed drones were employed in northern Syria.
Colin P. Clarke, a director of research at the Soufan Group, a US-based intelligence and security-consulting firm, says the end of the PKK’s ceasefire will encourage Turkiye to become more aggressive in its offensive operations.
He told Arab News: “Especially now that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been re-elected, he’s going to be less concerned about actions that irritate the United States.
“The issue of the SDF is just one of many important issues between Ankara and Washington, and I fully expect Erdogan to use Sweden’s accession to NATO and similar issues to gain more flexibility when it comes to fighting the PKK.”
Turkiye is to conduct meetings with Sweden and Finland ahead of next month’s NATO summit in Vilnius on July 11-12.
To unlock Sweden’s stalled NATO application, Ankara wants Stockholm to prevent PKK members from operating in the country and has asked Sweden to address Turkiye’s security concerns on terrorism as Erdogan has accused Stockholm of being a haven for PKK terrorists.
Sweden’s Supreme Court recently gave the green light to the government for the extradition of a PKK supporter to Turkiye.
Lister believes that the conclusion of Turkiye’s elections has provided the space for an escalation of action against PKK elements in northern Syria.
He told Arab News: “Turkish strikes have surged in recent days, covering more than a dozen localities, and Syrian regime forces have been hit too.
“That, along with recent regional moves to normalize (Bashar) Assad’s regime, has created conditions that trigger instability, not stability.”
According to Lister, Turkiye is taking advantage of that window of opportunity, but in response so too is the PKK.
He added: “As regional normalization of Assad continues, the PKK’s long-term skepticism of the US alliance is coming to the forefront as well, which weakens the SDF’s hand in containing the PKK’s more hardline tendencies.
“We’re entering a deeply unstable time in the Syrian crisis and within that, the US-led coalition’s ability to maintain control in the northeast will come under significant pressure.”
Berkay Mandiraci, senior Turkiye analyst at International Crisis Group, told Arab News: “Ankara remains intent on further pushing back against the PKK and its affiliates in the region.
“A change of course toward de-escalation remains a distant prospect. Continued US support to the SDF in northeast Syria remains a leading concern for Ankara, and no easy way out appears in sight.”
No respite for Sudan civilians two months into brutal war
The fighting has now killed at least 1,800 people
Updated 14 June 2023
AFP
KHARTOUM: Army warplanes bombed the Sudanese city of El Obeid Wednesday, as the country prepared to mark two months since a power struggle between rival generals plunged the country into devastating conflict.
Since April 15, the regular army headed by Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces commanded by his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo have been locked in urban combat that has left whole neighborhoods of the capital Khartoum unrecognizable.
The fighting quickly spread to the provinces, particularly the flashpoint western region of Darfur, and has now killed at least 1,800 people, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project.
On Wednesday, the regular army carried out “air strikes for the first time in El Obeid,” the capital of North Kordofan state,
350 km south of the capital, which has been “surrounded by the RSF since the war began,” witnesses told AFP.
Nationwide, some 2.2 million people have fled their homes, more than one million of them escaping Khartoum, according to the International Organization for Migration.
Of those, more than 528,000 have sought refuge in neighboring countries, according to the UN agency.
Those that remain have run out of “food, water and medicine,” Khartoum resident Ahmed Taha said.
“We have nothing left. The entire country has been completely devastated. Everywhere you look, you’ll see where bombs have fallen and bullets have struck. Every inch of Sudan is a disaster area.”
US and Saudi mediation efforts are at a standstill after the collapse of multiple ceasefires in the face of flagrant violations by both sides.
“We think we’ve given them every shot,” a senior US State Department official said on Tuesday.
Aid agencies have pleaded for the opening of humanitarian corridors to allow assistance in and fleeing civilians out but to no avail.
Entire districts of Khartoum no longer have running water, mains electricity is only available for a few hours a week and most hospitals in combat zones are not functioning.
A record 25 million people — more than half the population — are in need of aid, according to the UN.
“We have been suffering and suffering and suffering the scourge of this war for two months,” said Khartoum resident Soha Abdulrahman.
The conflict’s other main battleground Darfur — home to around a quarter of Sudan’s population — was already scarred by a two-decade war that left hundreds of thousands dead and more than two million displaced.
Amid what activists have called a total communications “blackout” in large parts of the region, hundreds of civilians have been killed in the current fighting.
Homes and markets have been burnt to the ground, hospitals and aid facilities looted and more than 149,000 sent fleeing into neighboring Chad.
The head of the UN mission in Sudan, Volker Perthes, said Tuesday there was “an emerging pattern of large-scale targeted attacks against civilians based on their ethnic identities, allegedly committed by Arab militias and some armed men” in RSF uniform.
If these reports are verified they “could amount to crimes against humanity,” he said.
Dagalo’s RSF have their origins in the Janjaweed militias which ousted strongman Omar Bashir unleashed on ethnic minorities in the region in 2003, drawing charges of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity.
The paramilitaries remain highly mobile and adept at the sort of urban combat that has gripped Khartoum and Darfur’s cities but the regular army has so far enjoyed a virtual monopoly of the skies.
However, an army official said Wednesday that the RSF had begun using “drones,” which an RSF source said they had obtained “from commandeered army centers.”
Yemeni government calls for international action against Houthi ‘economic war’
Rashad Al-Alimi said Houthi attacks on oil facilities threatened to exacerbate the humanitarian crisis and prevent the government from paying its employees
Updated 14 June 2023
Saeed Al-Batati
AL-MUKALLA, Yemen: Rashad Al-Alimi, chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, called on Wednesday for joint international efforts, primarily from the US, to pressure the Iran-backed Houthis to stop attacking oil facilities, which has cost the Yemeni government billions of riyals in oil revenues.
During a meeting with US Yemen Envoy Tim Lenderking in Riyadh, Al-Alimi said the Houthi attacks on oil facilities, ban on goods from government-controlled areas entering their territories, and harassment of the banking sector threatened to exacerbate the humanitarian crisis and prevent the government from paying its employees.
“He informed him of the need for the international community, and the US in particular, to assume their responsibilities in the face of these attacks, which threaten (to provoke) an extensive humanitarian crisis, including the potential inability to pay employees’ salaries beginning this month,” a Yemeni government official, who preferred anonymity, told Arab News.
Similarly, Sultan Al-Arada, a presidential council member, said that the Yemeni government would review its facilities for commercial flights from Sanaa airport, as well as the arrival of ships at Hodeidah port, if the Houthis continued their attacks on oil facilities and their ban on goods and cooking gas from government-controlled areas.
“All procedures relating to the port of Hodeidah and Sanaa airport will be examined if militias continue to use them for military objectives at the expense of people’s suffering,” Al-Arada said.
The Houthis have prohibited traders in regions under their control from importing products through Aden port or other government-controlled ports, forcing them to import commodities only through Hodeidah port.
They have also barred products from entering their territories from government areas via land and have recently barred hundreds of cooking gas truck tankers from entering their territories from the central city of Marib.
The Yemeni government termed the Houthi actions as a war intended to drain the government of money and force it to surrender and share oil earnings with the militia, as well as pay public employees in areas under their control.
Meanwhile, Ahmed bin Ahmed Ghaleb, the governor of Yemen’s central bank, said the Yemeni government lost billions of riyals in revenue as a result of the intensifying economic measures taken by the Houthis against the government, including the suspension of crude exports.
In an interview with the country’s national television, Ghaleb said the government lost $1 billion from oil export suspension and more than 700 billion riyals ($2.80 billion) from taxes and customs since the start of the UN-brokered ceasefire in April last year when traders abandoned government ports in favor of the Houthi-controlled ports.
“We lost a lot of resources. We have lost tax and customs resources as a result of the truce,” he said, citing losses amounting to 700 billion riyals, or 50 billion riyals per month, a sum he said is equal to the salaries of the army and security forces.
“We lost $1 billion of our oil exports. And now, because the Houthis have prevented accessing gas from areas they still control, we are losing revenue from gas sales,” Ghaleb said, noting that only 30 percent of the government's current expenses were covered by its resources.
Despite diminishing resources, the central bank governor said the bank has maintained “good” foreign currency reserves both within and outside the country, including investment portfolios in Swiss institutions and gold at the US Federal Reserve.
“The central bank has more reserves than you can imagine. The central bank has enough reserves to carry out its functions to maintain prices and the currency. We have deposits. We have investment portfolios.” he said.