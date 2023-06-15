What We Are Reading Today: The Summer of 1876

Chris Wimmer’s “The Summer of 1876” weaves together the timelines of the events that illustrate the historical importance of that summer, all layered with highlights of significant milestones in 1876: the final year of President Ulysses S. Grant’s embattled administration; the debut of an invention called the telephone by Alexander Graham Bell; the release of Mark Twain’s novel “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer;” and many more.
Contextualizing these events against the backdrop of the 100th anniversary party thrown to celebrate the signing of the Declaration of Independence, The Summer of 1876 is the ultimate exploration and celebration of the summer that defined the West.
LONDON: The unveiling of the Apple Vision Pro VR in June has the gaming world talking again as to whether we are now officially in the era of spatial computing. Already about 10 percent of Americans use a virtual reality headset at least once a month, according to data firm Insider Intelligence. Are we soon going to say goodbye to consoles and sitting in front of televisions or tablets to be replaced by headsets and virtual worlds as part of this new level of experiential gaming?
This year, Sony released the PlayStation VR2, their second generation of virtual reality hardware. The technology upgrade sees the headset capable of 2,000 x 2,040 pixels-per-eye resolution, OLED panels with refresh rates up to 120Hz and a direct link to the extra power of the PlayStation 5 itself.
Note the headset requires a physical connection to the console, which is sometimes an annoyance, and the battery life for the controllers isn’t great nor are their levels of haptic feedback.
However, all this new spec comes at a cost that isn’t cheap with a price tag of $549, more than the console itself. That said, accepting it as a luxury item aside, it is simple to set up with an intuitive menu that allows you to navigate options and the PS5 homepage.
The original Sony VR headset provided entertainment but was limited by its processing power, resulting in a narrow field of view, subpar graphics and a bulky design. It was uncomfortable to wear, which detracted from the immersion, and surprisingly heavy. In contrast, the VR2 headset is significantly more comfortable, offers a wider field of view, and delivers an infinitely better sense of immersion. Indeed, newcomers to the system report the phenomenon of feeling “games sick” as the VR detaches the player from the real world.
VR2 offers a distinct gaming experience but, as ever with new hardware, there tends to be a gap for software developers to catch up and produce games worthy of the capabilities of the machine. “Horizon Zero Dawn: Call of the Mountain,” for instance, sometimes feels like an extended tech demo, although it effectively demonstrates the capabilities of the headset with its rich, vibrant colors and jaw-dropping graphics.
Driving, shooting and sports games are all finding their feet with this new tech, but there is little doubting its revolutionary potential. The wider community has landed positively on the games catalog available to date, describing it as a strong start, but there is no doubt that there is more to come. Largely, this is due to the nature of total immersion that gives a greater intensity of experience as it captures all your audio and visual attention — the headset letting in no light for example. However, there has yet to be a decent open-world game for the VR2 with kayaking simulators only able to take you so far. So, perhaps this is the ultimate test for the system: to see if it can maintain intensity over prolonged gameplay.
This textbook introduces undergraduates to the concepts and methods of global warming science, covering topics that they encounter in the news, ranging from the greenhouse effect and warming to ocean acidification, hurricanes, extreme precipitation, droughts, heat waves, forest fires, the cryosphere, and more.
Proven in the classroom, Global Warming Science also includes “workshops” with every chapter with supplementary online materials and slides for instructors assignment.
The Scottish Question discusses how Scotland has retained its sense of self, and how the country has changed against a backdrop of fundamental changes in society, economy, and the role of the state over the course of the union.
The book has been a shifting mix of linked issues and concerns including national identity, Scotland’s constitutional status and structures of government, and the country’s party politics, according to a review on goodreads.com.
James Mitchell explores how these issues have interacted against a backdrop of these changes, adding that the independence referendum proved to be an important event.