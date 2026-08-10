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Thousands of youth march on legislature in India to protest alleged job exams wrongdoing

Thousands of youth march on legislature in India to protest alleged job exams wrongdoing
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporters celebrate the resignation of India's Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on July 25, 2026 amid the ongoing protests over alleged NEET exam irregularities. (AFP)
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Updated 10 August 2026 10:50
Reuters
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Thousands of youth march on legislature in India to protest alleged job exams wrongdoing

Thousands of youth march on legislature in India to protest alleged job exams wrongdoing
  • ⁠Their demands include an overhaul of the state’s examination system
Updated 10 August 2026 10:50
Reuters
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BHUBANESWAR: Police ‌said they used water cannons to disperse thousands of youth protesters as they marched on the ​state legislature in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand on Monday to protest against alleged wrongdoing in the state’s civil services examinations.
Students and unemployed youth in Jharkhand, one of India’s poorer states, launched protests late last month over ‌alleged wrongdoing in state ‌public service recruitment ​examinations, including ‌test ⁠question ​paper leaks.
⁠Their demands include an overhaul of the state’s examination system, cancelation of some tests and an investigation by the federal police.
The protest began on July 25 and intensified after thousands gathered at a ⁠stadium in the state capital, ‌Ranchi.
On Monday, ‌they marched on the state ​legislature, climbing over police ‌barricades, holding placards, waving the national flag ‌and shouting slogans amid high security.
The state government – ruled by a regional party opposed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi – has held ‌talks with the protesters and said a majority of their demands have ⁠been accepted ⁠and it is open to more talks.
The protest follows weeks-long youth-led demonstrations in the capital Delhi that led to the resignation of the country’s Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan last month over national medical entrance test paper leaks.
The youth protests are seen as a reflection of their anger over corruption in ​education, a lack ​of opportunities and unemployment.

Topics: India

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