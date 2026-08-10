Indonesian president nominates acting head to lead central bank

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s president has nominated acting central bank governor Destry Damayanti as the sole candidate to take over the job she has held since the abrupt resignation of Perry Warjiyo last month, the government said Monday.

“There is only one name, it is Destry Damayanti,” presidential spokesman Prasetyo Hadi said in response to questions from reporters in Jakarta. Parliament, which is in recess, will have the final word on the new governor — a nomination closely watched by markets.