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Indonesian president nominates acting head to lead central bank

Indonesian president nominates acting head to lead central bank
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FILE PHOTO: Interim Governor of Indonesia's Central Bank Destry Damayanti, reacts as she arrives at the Presidential Palace complex in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 27, 2026. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/File Photo
Indonesian president nominates acting head to lead central bank
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ndonesian President Prabowo Subianto speaks during an annual meeting of Bank Indonesia (Indonesia's Central Bank) in Jakarta on November 28, 2025. (AFP)
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Updated 10 August 2026 10:35
AFP
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Indonesian president nominates acting head to lead central bank

Indonesian president nominates acting head to lead central bank
Updated 10 August 2026 10:35
AFP
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JAKARTA: Indonesia’s president has nominated acting central bank governor Destry Damayanti as the sole candidate to take over the job she has held since the abrupt resignation of Perry Warjiyo last month, the government said Monday.
“There is only one name, it is Destry Damayanti,” presidential spokesman Prasetyo Hadi said in response to questions from reporters in Jakarta. Parliament, which is in recess, will have the final word on the new governor — a nomination closely watched by markets.

Topics: Indonesia Central Bank

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