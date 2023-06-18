You are here

Violent crime within Israel's Palestinian minority reaches new heights under Netanyahu's government

Violent crime within Israel’s Palestinian minority reaches new heights under Netanyahu’s government
More than 100 people have been killed in violent crime in Arab communities since the start of this year, more than three times higher than at the same time last year. (AP)
Updated 18 June 2023
AP

Violent crime within Israel’s Palestinian minority reaches new heights under Netanyahu’s government

Violent crime within Israel’s Palestinian minority reaches new heights under Netanyahu’s government
  • Skyrocketing violence lays bare the deep inequities in Israeli society, with Arabs facing years of discrimination that activists say laid the groundwork for the unabating bloodshed
  • Israeli authorities have historically ignored deadly crime among Arabs, doing little to deter violence or hold criminals to account
Updated 18 June 2023
AP

LOD: A relentless wave of violent crime within Israel’s Palestinian minority is turning cities and towns into bloody battlefields, exasperating a community feeling increasingly forsaken by Israeli authorities.
Anger over the mounting insecurity is directed at Israel’s government and its ultranationalist minister in charge of police, Itamar Ben-Gvir. Critics say that with his history of anti-Arab rhetoric, he cannot be trusted to combat the rising scourge.
The skyrocketing violence lays bare the deep inequities in Israeli society, with Arabs facing years of discrimination that activists say laid the groundwork for the unabating bloodshed.
More than 100 people have been killed in violent crime in Arab communities this year, nearly three times higher than at the same time last year, according to the Abraham Initiatives, a group that promotes Jewish-Arab coexistence and safe communities. It also is more than three times the murder rate in the majority Jewish sector, according to official figures, despite Arabs making up just a fifth of the country’s population of 9.7 million.
Authorities say they are trying their best. But activists see a direct link between the soaring figures and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government. The coalition, which includes ultranationalist factions with anti-Arab hues, took office in late December.
The head of one of those parties, Jewish Power’s Ben-Gvir, has made racist remarks and before entering politics was convicted of incitement to violence and support for a Jewish terror group. As national security minister, he now oversees the country’s police force.
“Will a person who is busy making racist comments against Arabs protect them,” said Thabet Abu Rass, co-director of the Abraham Initiatives. “We are citizens of this country. We deserve to feel secure like anyone else in this country. And that is his responsibility.”
Israel’s Palestinian minority, which makes up 20 percent of the country’s population, has been convulsed by violent crime in recent years involving criminal gangs and family disputes.
Activists say Israeli authorities have historically ignored deadly crime among Arabs, doing little to deter violence or hold criminals to account. They say that sense has deepened under the current government. Of the 100 or so people killed this year, police have brought charges in just over 10 cases, according to Abu Rass.
Ben-Gvir has pledged to serve all Israelis. But the community views his past remarks and perceived neglect of the crisis as a sign that the government isn’t looking out for them.
Earlier this month, five people were killed when a gunman opened fire at a car wash near the biblical city of Nazareth, and the shooter is not known to have been caught. In April, the bodyguard for the mayor of an Arab city was shot and killed outside the mayor’s home.
Women and children have not been spared, among them an 18-year-old killed recently who had reportedly received threats over her sexual orientation. Two toddler siblings and their mother were allegedly killed by their father in May.
Shootings are so common in some places that residents fear leaving their homes, not only to avoid getting hurt but also to make sure they don’t accidentally become witnesses to a crime and fall into the killers’ sights.
“We leave the house, we’re scared. The kids are at school, I am afraid for them. I am always thinking ‘will my son return home or not?’” said Mirvat Saleh, 48, a plant and flower vendor at a market in Lod, a mixed Arab-Jewish city in central Israel rife with violence.
Under Ben-Gvir’s leadership, critics say the police is in disarray, with a crisis in confidence within the ranks, including spats between the minister and the police chief, and a series of departures by top officers, including the head of the unit fighting crime in the Arab population.
Ben-Gvir says he is dealing with manpower shortages that have been complicated by weekly mass protests against a government plan to overhaul the judiciary that need securing.
“The police chief and I are working hard,” Ben-Gvir said after the five people were killed near Nazareth. “We are trying to address the root problems.”
Ben-Gvir, whose office did not respond to requests for comment, has pushed for the establishment of a new ” national guard,” which he says will increase community policing. Critics say the guard, which would report directly to Ben-Gvir, would amount to a personal militia for the minister.
Netanyahu says his governments have over the years poured resources into fighting crime. Now, he has met with Arab leaders and pledged to crack down, established a committee to try to tackle the crime and even promised to enlist the Shin Bet domestic security agency.
“We are determined to restore law and order in the face of this violent crime. We will do whatever is necessary,” Netanyahu said.
The security agency, whose main work is to keep tabs on Palestinian militants, has been wary of using its spying tools on Israeli citizens in the past. Israeli media have reported its leaders expressing similar concerns now.
While successive governments have struggled to contain the violence, critics say the tone under Netanyahu’s current coalition has ruptured trust. One lawmaker from Ben-Gvir’s party livestreamed himself making slurs at Arab legislators in parliament. The Netanyahu-appointed police chief reportedly said it was the “nature” and “mentality” of Arabs to kill. Involving the Shin Bet, which is deeply mistrusted by Palestinian citizens, is another sign of the tone deafness, critics say.


The crime is rooted in deeper underlying issues that have plagued the community for decades, activists say.
Israeli Arab citizens are descendants of Palestinians who remained within the borders of what became Israel in 1948. Members of the community have reached the highest echelons of government, business and other fields.
But while they tend to be better off than their Palestinian brethren in the West Bank and Gaza, Israel’s Palestinian citizens are generally poorer and less educated than Jews and have long faced neglect or discrimination in policing, public services and housing.
Those societal issues fuel the violence, said Wisal Raed, who focuses on crime in the Arab population at Sikkuy-Aufoq, a group that advocates for equality between Arabs and Jews.
She said a historic lack of access to bank loans drives many to turn to crime families for capital, entangling themselves in potentially dangerous business.
She also pointed to a crisis of space in Palestinian communities, where land is hard to come by, not only for housing, but even parking spots because of planning challenges sometimes stymied by the state. Issues like those ramp up already simmering disputes that descend into violent feuds.
“If the government continues to neglect these spheres, even if the police does what needs to be done,” she said, “the root problem won’t be dealt with.”

Topics: Israel Palestine

Israeli land grab alarms Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Middle-East
Israeli land grab alarms Palestinians in occupied West Bank
'World must act against rising Israeli-settler violence on Palestinians'
Middle-East
‘World must act against rising Israeli-settler violence on Palestinians’

Israel set to approve thousands of building permits in West Bank

Israel set to approve thousands of building permits in West Bank
Updated 18 June 2023
Reuters

Israel set to approve thousands of building permits in West Bank

Israel set to approve thousands of building permits in West Bank
  • Plans for approval of 4,560 housing units across West Bank included on the agenda of Israel’s Supreme Planning Council
Updated 18 June 2023
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israel’s nationalist-religious government on Sunday tabled plans to approve thousands of building permits in the occupied West Bank, despite US pressure to halt settlement expansion that Washington sees as an obstacle to peace with Palestinians.
The plans for approval of 4,560 housing units in various areas of the West Bank were included on the agenda of Israel’s Supreme Planning Council that meets next week, although only 1,332 are up for final approval, with the remainder still going through the preliminary clearance process.
“We will continue to develop the settlement of and strengthen the Israeli hold on the territory,” said Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who also holds a defense portfolio that gives him a leading role in West Bank administration.
Most countries deem the settlements, built on land captured by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war, as illegal. Their presence is one of the fundamental issues in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Palestinians seek to establish an independent state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip with East Jerusalem as their capital. Peace talks that had been brokered by the United States have been frozen since 2014.
Since entering office in January, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition has approved the promotion of more than 7,000 new housing units, most deep in the West Bank.
It also amended a law to clear the way for settlers to return to four settlements that had previously been evacuated.
In response to Sunday’s Israeli decision, the Palestinian Authority — which exercises limited self-rule in parts of the West Bank — said it would boycott a meeting of the Joint Economic Committee with Israel scheduled for Monday.
The Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, which has ruled Gaza since 2007, after Israel’s withdrawal of soldiers and settlers, condemned the move, saying it “will not give (Israel) legitimacy over our land. Our people will resist it by all means.”
Jewish settler groups welcomed the announcement.
“The people have chosen to continue building in Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley, and that is the way it should be,” said Shlomo Ne’eman, mayor of the Gush Etzion Regional Council and Chairman of the Yesha Council, using Israel’s biblical names for the West Bank.

Topics: Palestine Israel Palestine-Israel Palestine-Israel Conflict Israel-Palestine Israel-Palestine Conflict West Bank

Violent crime within Israel's Palestinian minority reaches new heights under Netanyahu's government
Middle-East
Violent crime within Israel’s Palestinian minority reaches new heights under Netanyahu’s government
Israeli land grab alarms Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Middle-East
Israeli land grab alarms Palestinians in occupied West Bank

Iraq unveils ancient stone tablet returned by Italy

Iraq unveils ancient stone tablet returned by Italy
Updated 18 June 2023
AFP

Iraq unveils ancient stone tablet returned by Italy

Iraq unveils ancient stone tablet returned by Italy
  • The country’s antiquities have been the target of looting that increased in the chaos following the US-led invasion of 2003
Updated 18 June 2023
AFP

Baghdad: Iraq unveiled on Sunday a 2,800-year-old stone tablet returned by Italy, as the war-ravaged country works to recover from abroad antiquities looted from its territory.
The tablet — whose text is written in cuneiform, the Babylonian alphabet — bears the insignia of Shalmaneser III, the Assyrian king who ruled the region of Nimrod, in present-day northern Iraq, from 858 to 823 BC.
The circumstances surrounding the tablet’s arrival in Italy remain unclear, but the Italian authorities handed it over to Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid during a visit to Bologna over the past week.
“I would like to thank the Italian officials for their efforts and cooperation in bringing back this piece,” Rashid said during a ceremony Sunday at a Baghdad presidential palace to hand the artefact over to the national museum.
The tablet had arrived in the 1980s in Italy, where it was seized by police, said Laith Majid Hussein, director of Baghdad’s council of antiquities and heritage.
Iraqi Culture Minister Ahmed Fakak Al-Badrani said the circumstances behind its discovery were unclear.
“Perhaps (it was found) during archaeological excavations or during work on the Mosul dam,” Iraq’s biggest built in the 1980s, he said.
He underlined the importance of the piece, “whose cuneiform text is complete.”
Modern Iraq’s territory is the cradle of the Sumerian, Akkadian, Babylonian and Assyrian civilizations, to which humanity owes writing and the first cities.
The country’s antiquities have been the target of looting that increased in the chaos following the US-led invasion of 2003.
“We will continue to work to recover all the archaeological pieces of Iraqi history from abroad,” said the Iraqi president.
“We want to make the national Iraq Museum one of the best museums in the world, and we will work to do so.”
In May, New York prosecutor Alvin Bragg announced the return of two ancient sculptures to Iraq: a limestone Mesopotamian elephant and an alabaster Sumerian bull from the old city of Uruk.
The figurines, stolen during the Gulf War, were smuggled into New York in the late 1990s, according to the prosecutor’s office.
The bull was part of the private collection of Shelby White, a billionaire philanthropist and Met trustee.

Topics: Iraq Antiquities

Iraq enjoys respite from turmoil but risks remain
Middle-East
Iraq enjoys respite from turmoil but risks remain
Saudi medical team saves life of Iraqi Hajj pilgrim in Makkah
Saudi Arabia
Saudi medical team saves life of Iraqi Hajj pilgrim in Makkah

UK govt floats bill banning councils from boycotting Israel

UK govt floats bill banning councils from boycotting Israel
Updated 18 June 2023
Arab News

UK govt floats bill banning councils from boycotting Israel

UK govt floats bill banning councils from boycotting Israel
  • Several city councils have boycotted Israeli products in recent years
  • Palestinian-led Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions movement aims to apply economic pressure
Updated 18 June 2023
Arab News

London: The UK government is expected to present a bill this week banning local councils from launching boycotts of Israeli products, The Guardian reported.

The proposed law would forbid councils from taking part in the Palestinian-led Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement, which aims to pressure Israel through economic activism.

Michael Gove, the minister overseeing local government, is introducing the legislation on the grounds that boycotting Israeli goods leads to “appalling antisemitic rhetoric and abuse.”

He added: “It is simply wrong that public bodies have been wasting taxpayers’ time and money pursuing their own foreign policy agenda. The UK must have a consistent approach to foreign policy, set by UK government.”

Several city councils, including those in Lancaster and Leicester, have supported the BDS movement and boycotted goods sourced from Israeli settlements in the Occupied Territories.

Swansea and Gwynedd councils in Wales passed motions to boycott goods from “illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank, until such time as Israel complies with international law and withdraws from Palestinian-occupied territories.”

The proposed government bill was first set out in a general election manifesto by the ruling Conservative Party in 2019.

The bill would grant ministers the right to open investigations into BDS actions and levy fines against councils that breach the rules.

Opposition leader Keir Starmer has said his Labour Party does not support the BDS movement, in a break from his predecessor Jeremy Corbyn.

Topics: UK Israel

'Not all cowards': the ordinary Russians on trial over Ukraine criticism
World
‘Not all cowards’: the ordinary Russians on trial over Ukraine criticism

Lebanon’s top Christian cleric slams failed attempt to elect a president

Lebanon’s top Christian cleric slams failed attempt to elect a president
Updated 18 June 2023
Reuters

Lebanon’s top Christian cleric slams failed attempt to elect a president

Lebanon’s top Christian cleric slams failed attempt to elect a president
  • Lebanon enters eight months of presidential vacuum
Updated 18 June 2023
Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s top Maronite Christian cleric said on Sunday the country’s constitution and democratic system had been violated in “cold blood” during a failed attempt to elect a new president last week, and warned that divisions in the nation had widened.
Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rai spoke in his first sermon since the Iran-backed Shiite group Hezbollah and its closest allies thwarted an attempt by factions including the main Christian parties to elect an IMF official as president.
Wednesday’s events marked the 12th time parliament failed to elect someone to the post — reserved for a Maronite Christian in Lebanon’s sectarian system and vacant since the term of the Hezbollah-allied Michel Aoun ended in October.
Rai, a critic of the heavily-armed Hezbollah who has repeatedly called for the vacuum to be filled, called Wednesday’s session a “farce.”
Rai has previously voiced criticism of Hezbollah, including in 2021 when it launched rockets at Israel.
The standoff has played out along sectarian lines with Christian parties supporting Jihad Azour, the IMF’s Middle East director and an ex-finance minister, and Shiite factions Hezbollah and Amal against him.
Rai said the “wound” of division had widened at a time when unity was needed in a country that has been in financial crisis since 2019.
Rai did not explain what he meant by the violation at the parliamentary session. Azour won votes from 59 of 128 lawmakers, short of the 86 needed to win a first round vote. Suleiman Frangieh, a Hezbollah-backed Christian, got 51.
The Hezbollah-allied Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri ended the session when lawmakers from Hezbollah and its allies withdrew, denying a quorum for a second round when 65 votes are needed to win.
Some pro-Azour lawmakers demanded a recount or a fresh vote after it emerged that a ballot was missing. Berri refused, saying this would not change the result.
Hezbollah and its allies attacked Azour, calling him a candidate of confrontation. Without naming him, Lebanon’s Shiite mufti accused Azour of being backed by Israel.

Topics: Lebanon

Lebanon tourism chiefs urge national unity to help boost holiday season income
Middle-East
Lebanon tourism chiefs urge national unity to help boost holiday season income
Lebanon's MPs to try again to elect Aoun's successor
Middle-East
Lebanon’s MPs to try again to elect Aoun’s successor

Tunisia leader ‘criminalizing’ all opposition, says chief of National Salvation Front

Tunisia leader ‘criminalizing’ all opposition, says chief of National Salvation Front
Updated 17 June 2023
AFP

Tunisia leader ‘criminalizing’ all opposition, says chief of National Salvation Front

Tunisia leader ‘criminalizing’ all opposition, says chief of National Salvation Front
  • Chebbi accused Saied on Friday of having “destroyed all institutions” and said the president was not aiming for “the rights and freedoms of citizens”
  • One of the most prominent personalities detained is Rached Ghanouchi, the leader of the Ennahdha party who was sentenced in May to one year in prison on terrorism-related charges
Updated 17 June 2023
AFP

TUNIS: A key critic of Tunisian President Kais Saied called in for questioning over allegations of conspiracy against the state has accused the president of “criminalizing” all opposition.
Saied won a landslide victory in a 2019 presidential election but assumed sweeping powers in July 2021. Ahmed Nejb Chebbi, who heads the National Salvation Front, Tunisia’s main opposition coalition, was called in for questioning by the counterterrorism squad as part of an investigation into claims of a “plot against state security.”
“Today, as you can see, all forms of opposition, all independent opinion ... is considered a crime that could lead to jail,” Chebbi told reporters before being quizzed by investigators for three hours.
“In Kais Saied’s Tunisia, the place of free men is in prison,” Chebbi, 78, said.
He also questioned the motive behind his interrogation saying “What am I being punished for? My right to think freely, to speak freely and to act within the framework of the law?“ Chebbi was free to leave after the investigation.
But police in Tunisia have arrested more than 20 government opponents since February, including former Cabinet ministers, trade unionists and media figures.
One of the most prominent personalities detained is Rached Ghanouchi, the leader of the Ennahdha party who was sentenced in May to one year in prison on terrorism-related charges.
Before his detention in April, Ghannouchi, an 81-year-old former speaker of parliament, warned that efforts to stamp out political Islam and the left might lead to “civil war.”
Chebbi accused Saied on Friday of having “destroyed all institutions” and said the president was not aiming for “the rights and freedoms of citizens.”
Earlier this month, human rights watchdog Amnesty International condemned plans to summon Chebbi for questioning “over unfounded accusations of conspiracy.”
The plan “is another step backward on human rights,” it said.

 

Topics: Tunisia

Tunisian judge bars broadcast media from opposition conspiracy cases
Media
Tunisian judge bars broadcast media from opposition conspiracy cases
Tunisia's president urges aid to stem migration as European leaders visit
Middle-East
Tunisia’s president urges aid to stem migration as European leaders visit

