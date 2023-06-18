You are here

  • Home
  • TikTok account offered £30k packages, including fake wives and children, to Albanians illegally staying in the UK

TikTok account offered £30k packages, including fake wives and children, to Albanians illegally staying in the UK

The offer mainly targeted Albanians who had entered the country illegally by crossing the English Channel. (File/Reuters)
The offer mainly targeted Albanians who had entered the country illegally by crossing the English Channel. (File/Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/c7dkh

Updated 18 June 2023
Arab News

TikTok account offered £30k packages, including fake wives and children, to Albanians illegally staying in the UK

The offer mainly targeted Albanians who had entered the country illegally by crossing the English Channel. (File/Reuters)
Updated 18 June 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A TikTok account has been found offering “fake family” packages — some costing £30,000 ($38,468) — to Albanian migrants illegally staying in the UK, an investigation has found.

The offer mainly targeted Albanians who had entered the country illegally by crossing the English Channel, and those who were imprisoned and faced deportation.

Albanian gangs within England recruited single British or EU mothers, with their children, to offer documentary evidence supporting the migrants’ right to stay in the country.

The TikTok account, which was created on May 10, read: “We have boys and girls for marriages. Guarantors for boys who are in prison (immigration detention centers). Ladies with children. Register of fatherhood. Applications to get documents from Albania with foreign girls.”

It added: “Application to get documents as a stepfather or a stepmother. It is very simple.”

According to Home Office statistics, Albanians make up over a quarter of migrants who illegally crossed the Channel into the UK on small boats last year — some 45,577.

An Albanian TV reporter went undercover and posed as a potential client inquiring about the services.

The TikTok profile said: “To all the interested people getting documents in the UK, number below the profile. As a form of payment, we accept apartments or cars in exchange for the documents.”

It went on: “(A total of) £30,000 for a woman with a child, £5,000 deposit then £25,000 when you get the certificate with your name as the father of that child.

“£20,000 to be registered as a stepfather, £5,000 deposit and £15,000 when you get papers. £25,000 for marriage. You pay £10,000 then, when you get documents, £15,000.”

The Chinese-owned social media site took down the advertisements and banned the accounts after being notified.

A spokesperson for the company said: “Our community guidelines are clear: that we prohibit content that attempts to facilitate human smuggling and trafficking.

“We have removed the content shared and permanently banned the accounts for violating these guidelines.”

Topics: TikTok Albania UK migrants

Related

Saudi First Division League partners with TikTok to stream season finale
Saudi Sport
Saudi First Division League partners with TikTok to stream season finale
Montana says 1st-in-nation TikTok ban protects people. TikTok says it violates their rights
Media
Montana says 1st-in-nation TikTok ban protects people. TikTok says it violates their rights

Elon Musk says Twitter video app for smart TVs is ‘coming’

Elon Musk says Twitter video app for smart TVs is ‘coming’
Updated 18 June 2023
Reuters

Elon Musk says Twitter video app for smart TVs is ‘coming’

Elon Musk says Twitter video app for smart TVs is ‘coming’
Updated 18 June 2023
Reuters

A Twitter video app for smart TVs is in the social media company’s plans, owner Elon Musk said in a tweet on Saturday, a move that would be in line with the company’s new plans to focus on growing video content on the platform.
In response to a tweet suggesting that a Twitter video app is needed, Musk replied “It’s coming.”
New CEO Linda Yaccarino and Musk had in an investor presentation on Thursday laid out Twitter’s plans to focus on video, creator and commerce partnerships to revitalize the social media company’s business beyond digital advertising.
The investor presentation was reviewed by Reuters.
One slide of the presentation said that vertical video accounted for more than 10 percent of time spent on Twitter.
Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson launched a new show earlier this month on the platform called “Tucker on Twitter.” Twitter envisions that it could sell ads and sponsorships alongside videos from Carlson and other content creators, a source familiar with the matter had told Reuters.

Topics: Twitter Elon Musk Linda Yaccarino

Related

Twitter to be evicted from Colorado offices over unpaid rent
Media
Twitter to be evicted from Colorado offices over unpaid rent
Twitter likely to quit EU code against disinformation, EU official says
Media
Twitter likely to quit EU code against disinformation, EU official says

Microsoft says early June disruptions to Outlook, cloud platform, were cyberattacks

Microsoft says early June disruptions to Outlook, cloud platform, were cyberattacks
Updated 18 June 2023
AP

Microsoft says early June disruptions to Outlook, cloud platform, were cyberattacks

Microsoft says early June disruptions to Outlook, cloud platform, were cyberattacks
  • Microsoft spokeswoman confirmed that the group that calls itself Anonymous Sudan was behind the attacks
  • Some security researchers believe the attackers, who were focused on “disruption and publicity”, were Russian
Updated 18 June 2023
AP

BOSTON: In early June, sporadic but serious service disruptions plagued Microsoft’s flagship office suite — including the Outlook email and OneDrive file-sharing apps — and cloud computing platform. A shadowy hacktivist group claimed responsibility, saying it flooded the sites with junk traffic in distributed denial-of-service attacks.

Initially reticent to name the cause, Microsoft has now disclosed that DDoS attacks by the murky upstart were indeed to blame.
But the software giant has offered few details — and did not immediately comment on how many customers were affected and whether the impact was global. A spokeswoman confirmed that the group that calls itself Anonymous Sudan was behind the attacks. It claimed responsibility on its Telegram social media channel at the time. Some security researchers believe the group to be Russian.
Microsoft’s explanation in a blog post Friday evening followed a request by The Associated Press two days earlier. Slim on details, the post said the attacks “temporarily impacted availability” of some services. It said the attackers were focused on “disruption and publicity” and likely used rented cloud infrastructure and virtual private networks to bombard Microsoft servers from so-called botnets of zombie computers around the globe.
Microsoft said there was no evidence any customer data was accessed or compromised.
While DDoS attacks are mainly a nuisance — making websites unreachable without penetrating them — security experts say they can disrupt the work of millions if they successfully interrupt the services of a software service giant like Microsoft on which so much global commerce depends.
It’s not clear if that’s what happened here.
“We really have no way to measure the impact if Microsoft doesn’t provide that info,” said Jake Williams, a prominent cybersecurity researcher and a former National Security Agency offensive hacker. Williams said he was not aware of Outlook previously being attacked at this scale.
“We know some resources were inaccessible for some, but not others. This often happens with DDoS of globally distributed systems,” Williams added. He said Microsoft’s apparent unwillingness to provide an objective measure of customer impact “probably speaks to the magnitude.”
Microsoft dubbed the attackers Storm-1359, using a designator it assigns to groups whose affiliation it has not yet established. Cybersecurity sleuthing tends to take time — and even then can be a challenge if the adversary is skilled.
Pro-Russian hacking groups including Killnet — which the cybersecurity firm Mandiant says is Kremlin-affiliated — have been bombarding government and other websites of Ukraine’s allies with DDoS attacks. In October, some US airport sites were hit. Analyst Alexander Leslie of the cybersecurity firm Recorded Future said it’s unlikely Anonymous Sudan is located as it claims in Sudan, an African country. The group works closely with Killnet and other pro-Kremlin groups to spread pro-Russian propaganda and disinformation, he said.
Edward Amoroso, NYU professor and CEO of TAG Cyber, said the Microsoft incident highlights how DDoS attacks remain “a significant risk that we all just agree to avoid talking about. It’s not controversial to call this an unsolved problem.”
He said Microsoft’s difficulties fending of this particular attack suggest “a single point of failure.” The best defense against these attacks is to distribute a service massively, on a content distribution network for example.
Indeed, the techniques the attackers used are not old, said UK security researcher Kevin Beaumont. “One dates back to 2009,” he said.
Serious impacts from the Microsoft 365 office suite interruptions were reported on Monday June 5, peaking at 18,000 outage and problem reports on the tracker Downdetector shortly after 11 a.m. Eastern time.
On Twitter that day, Microsoft said Outlook, Microsoft Teams, SharePoint Online and OneDrive for Business were affected.
Attacks continued through the week, with Microsoft confirming on June 9 that its Azure cloud computing platform had been affected.
On June 8, the computer security news site BleepingComputer.com reported that cloud-based OneDrive file-hosting was down globally for a time.
Microsoft said at the time that desktop OneDrive clients were not affected, BleepingComputer reported.

Topics: Microsoft cyber attacks MS Outlook DDOS Killnet mandiant

Related

Microsoft to offer OpenAI’s GPT models to government cloud customers
Media
Microsoft to offer OpenAI’s GPT models to government cloud customers
US fines Microsoft $20 million over child data violations
Media
US fines Microsoft $20 million over child data violations

Tunisian judge bars broadcast media from opposition conspiracy cases

Tunisian judge bars broadcast media from opposition conspiracy cases
Updated 17 June 2023
Reuters

Tunisian judge bars broadcast media from opposition conspiracy cases

Tunisian judge bars broadcast media from opposition conspiracy cases
  • The investigating judge of office 36 of the anti-terrorism branch issues a decision banning media coverage of the two cases of conspiring against state security
  • Judges have detained or opened investigations into more than 20 political, judicial, media and business figures
Updated 17 June 2023
Reuters

TUNIS: A Tunisian judge has barred radio and television news programs from covering the cases of prominent opposition figures accused of conspiring against state security in recent months, official news agency TAP said on Saturday.
The order fuels concerns over rights in Tunisia since President Kais Saied seized extra powers in 2021, moving to rule by decree and then assuming authority over the judiciary.
“The investigating judge of office 36 of the anti-terrorism branch issues a decision banning media coverage of the two cases of conspiring against state security,” the court’s spokesperson Hanan el-Qadas told TAP.
TAP later quoted Qadas as saying the order only concerned “audio-visual media” and was intended to keep details of the cases confidential and protect personal data of people involved.
Reuters was unable to immediately reach the spokesperson.
Judges have detained or opened investigations into more than 20 political, judicial, media and business figures with opposition ties over recent months, accusing some of plotting against state security.
The main opposition parties have decried the arrests as politically motivated and rights groups have urged Tunisian authorities to free those detained.
Neither the Interior Ministry nor the Justice Ministry have publicly commented on the arrests so far.
President Saied has described the detainees as terrorists, criminals and traitors, saying judges who free them would be considered as having abetted them.
The opposition accuses Saied of a coup for shutting down parliament in 2021, ruling by decree and writing a new constitution that was passed last year with low turnout to give him nearly unchecked powers.
They say he has dismantled the democratic system introduced after a 2011 revolution that also brought one of the freest media landscapes of any Arab country, in which press regularly reported criticism of the government.
Saied has denied staging a coup, saying his actions were legal and needed to save Tunisia from chaos and corruption.

Topics: Tunis radio television news

Related

Guesmi is a correspondent at local independent radio station and news website Mosaique FM. (CPJ)
Media
Watchdog condemns detention of Tunisian journalist
Tunisian journalists protest anti-terror laws
Media
Tunisian journalists protest anti-terror laws

Former UK PM announces new weekly newspaper column

Former UK PM announces new weekly newspaper column
Updated 17 June 2023
Arab News

Former UK PM announces new weekly newspaper column

Former UK PM announces new weekly newspaper column
  • Boris Johnson’s Daily Mail announcement comes a week following his resignation from Parliament
Updated 17 June 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Boris Johnson, the former UK prime minister, will pen a weekly column for the Daily Mail, the London-based newspaper revealed on Friday.

In a Twitter video shared by the Mail, Johnson promised readers “completely unexpurgated stuff.”

He also said: “I will write whatever I want.”

The announcement came almost a week after Johnson stepped down as an MP, an event the Mail described as the loss of “a transformative political genius,” who “was brought down by the envy of Westminster and the spite of Whitehall.”

Johnson’s revelation also came a day after a 30,000-word report by MPs on the House of Commons’ Privileges Committee found that he repeatedly and deliberately misled Parliament with denials over pandemic gatherings at No. 10 Downing Street.

The Mail said in its announcement that it was “delighted to announce Boris Johnson” as its new columnist, describing him as “one of the wittiest and most original writers in the business.”

However, Johnson is accused of having failed to correctly seek approval from the parliamentary watchdog, the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments, prior to assuming his new role with the Daily Mail.

A spokeswoman for ACOBA said in a statement on Friday: “The Ministerial Code states that Ministers must ensure that no new appointments are announced, or taken up, before the Committee has been able to provide its advice.

“An application received 30 mins before an appointment is announced is a clear breach.

“We have written to Mr Johnson for an explanation and will publish correspondence in due course, in line with our policy of transparency.”

According to the Mail, the former prime minister’s column will run every Saturday, with “a preview on MailOnline and The Mail+ on Fridays.”

Topics: Boris Johnson

Related

Bangladesh arrests politician over journalist’s murder

Bangladesh arrests politician over journalist’s murder
Updated 17 June 2023
AFP

Bangladesh arrests politician over journalist’s murder

Bangladesh arrests politician over journalist’s murder
  • Mahmudul Alam Babu was arrested near the Indian border after a nationwide manhunt
  • The 50-year-old is accused of organising Wednesday's murder of Golam Rabbani Nadim
Updated 17 June 2023
AFP

DHAKA: Bangladesh police on Saturday arrested a politician accused of masterminding the murder of a journalist who had written stories about his family.
Mahmudul Alam Babu was arrested near the Indian border after a nationwide manhunt, the country’s elite Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) said in a statement.
The 50-year-old is accused of organizing Wednesday’s murder of Golam Rabbani Nadim, who was beaten by a gang of men near his home in Jamalpur district and later died in hospital.
Babu was retaliating for a series of stories on a custody dispute involving a child following his recent divorce, local police chief Sohel Rana told AFP.
“He is the number one accused in the case over the murder of the journalist,” Rana said.
“A journalist saw him on the spot when Nadim was beaten by a group of men,” he added.
Rana said Babu was the general secretary of the local wing of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s ruling Awami League.
The party announced Babu’s expulsion immediately after he was named a suspect in the killing.
Six other people were also arrested over the murder, Rana said.
Local press club president Shaheen Al Amin told AFP that Babu had been angered by Nadim’s “extensive coverage” of his family dispute.
Babu had filed a defamation suit against the reporter but a court quashed the case on Tuesday, Amin said.
“The next day Nadim was attacked by Babu’s men and he was hit on his head with a brick. He died due to internal bleeding,” he added.
Journalist groups staged protests after the murder to demand the arrest of the culprits.
Reporters Without Borders ranked Bangladesh 163 of 180 countries in its 2023 World Press Freedom Index.
Journalists with Bangladesh’s dwindling independent media outlets have been under increasing pressure from the government and Hasina’s ruling party.
In March the editor of the country’s largest newspaper and a reporter were charged under the controversial Digital Security Act for writing an article on the high cost of food.
Authorities shut down the lone opposition mouthpiece in February, saying it violated press laws.

Topics: Bangladesh police journalist murder

Related

Palestinian journalist seriously wounded by rubber bullet
Media
Palestinian journalist seriously wounded by rubber bullet

Latest updates

2 dead and 3 hurt — including suspected shooter — at Washington state music festival
2 dead and 3 hurt — including suspected shooter — at Washington state music festival
’Terrible’: UK minister sorry for lockdown-breaking party video
’Terrible’: UK minister sorry for lockdown-breaking party video
UN says Russia refuses to allow help in for flooded areas after Ukraine dam burst
A satellite image shows a closer view of the Nova Kakhovka dam after its collapse, Ukraine, June 16, 2023. (REUTERS)
Frankly Speaking: Does Europe still care about Yemen?
Frankly Speaking: Does Europe still care about Yemen?
What We Are Reading Today: Nudibranchs of Britain, Ireland and Northwest Europe
What We Are Reading Today: Nudibranchs of Britain, Ireland and Northwest Europe

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.