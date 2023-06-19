Abeer Group launches new preventive healthcare offering ‘Afia’

Abeer Medical Group, a leading healthcare provider in Saudi Arabia, has announced the launch of Afia Diagnostic and Therapeutic Packages, catering to the evolving healthcare needs of expatriates and nationals in the Kingdom. These innovative packages are designed to provide high-quality preventive care, addressing the growing demand for personalized healthcare services.

In recent years, there has been a rising awareness of the importance of preventive healthcare and the need for early detection of potential health risks. Afia Diagnostic and Therapeutic Packages have been specifically developed to bridge this gap, offering a comprehensive range of diagnostic tests, screenings and therapeutic interventions.

“We recognize the significance of preventive care in promoting overall wellness and improving health outcomes. With Afia Diagnostic and Therapeutic Packages, we aim to empower individuals to take control of their health and well-being,” said Dr. Jemshith Ahmed, vice president of Abeer Medical Group. “Our goal is to provide expatriates and nationals in Saudi Arabia with accessible and personalized healthcare solutions, ensuring that they receive the highest standard of care.”

These packages include a wide array of services, such as comprehensive health assessments, advanced diagnostic screenings, specialized therapeutic interventions, and personalized wellness plans. By leveraging state-of-the-art technology and evidence-based practices, Abeer Medical Group ensures accurate and timely results, facilitating early detection and proactive interventions.

“At Abeer Medical Group, we believe that prevention is key to a healthier society. By offering Afia Diagnostic and Therapeutic Packages, we aim to contribute to the overall well-being of the expatriate and national populations in Saudi Arabia,” added Dr. Ahmed Alungal, executive director, Abeer Group “We are dedicated to providing comprehensive and accessible healthcare services, enabling individuals to proactively manage their health and lead fulfilling lives.”

The group has also launched the Salamatak privilege, allowing users to benefit from top-tier medical services in respect to their selected package.

Apart from the free consultations it offers, users can also avail a number of discounts at all of Abeer Medical Group’s hospitals till the card expires. The main benefit is that it can be used by multiple care seekers in the family or friends circles.

The card can be used by visit visa holders, care seekers without insurance cards and insurance card holders with limited coverage.