Spotify celebrates World Music Day by revealing Saudis’ top artists and songs

The lists are based on music streaming activity from KSA on Spotify from Jan. 1 to June 12, 2023. (AFP/File)
The lists are based on music streaming activity from KSA on Spotify from Jan. 1 to June 12, 2023. (AFP/File)
Updated 21 June 2023
Arab News

  • Swedish streaming platform unveiled the special list of top choices so far in 2023
LONDON: On the occasion of World Music Day, Spotify released a special list of the top tracks and artists Saudis listened to most in 2023. 

The popular audio-streaming platform found “a remarkable openness” and “unwavering appreciation for global music” in Saudis. 

While Adele’s 2011 hit single “Set Fire to the Rain” topped the charts, SZA’s electrifying and upbeat track “Kill Bill” seized the second spot. 

These tracks were followed by Interworld’s “Metamorphosis” and “Alo Aleky,” the 2022 hit song by Egyptian singer and producer Mohammed Saeed. 

“Snowfall” by Øneheart and Reindenshi took the fifth spot as Saudis’ favorite track. 

The list also unveiled the top-streamed artists so far in 2023, showing a more global taste in Saudis’ choice of music.

The Weeknd reigned as the top-streamed artist in the Kingdom, having become in February the first artist on the platform to reach 100 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Saudis settled the debate as to who was more popular between Taylor Swift or BTS, with the American singer-songwriter prevailing in the second spot. They also enjoyed listening to Lana Del Rey and Drake. 

The lists are based on music streaming activity from KSA on Spotify from Jan. 1 to June 12, 2023. 

Spotify has previously launched similar initiatives, revealing the music tastes of its listeners.

Every December, the Swedish platform presents Spotify Wrapped, a compilation of data about trends on the platform over the past year.

Topics: Spotify World Music Day Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: The Saudi Research and Media Group and music media brand Billboard announced on Wednesday a partnership to launch Billboard Arabia, a platform that will feature artists of Arab heritage and promote their stories on the global stage.

Billboard Arabia will be the leading global destination for artists with Arab roots, providing a hub for the latest releases, reviews, interviews, exclusive coverage of events, and original photography, as well as special video content from renowned artists, both regionally and globally, according to an SRMG press statement. 

The new platform will also launch several charts over the next year, utilizing data from the top digital streaming platforms, such as Spotify, Anghami and YouTube, to highlight artists and songs driving the global and regional music industry.

It will also host the Billboard Arabia Music Awards, as well as live concerts, activations, and regional and international events to celebrate all music genres and artists inspiring innovation in the industry.

According to the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry, MENA is the fastest-growing music region in the world. In 2022 alone, a handful of rising Arab artists garnered more than 1 billion streams, demonstrating the significant potential of the music market in the region.

“The music scene in the MENA region is rapidly transforming. However, there is currently no dedicated platform to spotlight and tell the stories of the Arab artists leading innovation in the global music industry. Our partnership with Billboard will help fill that void in the market,” said SRMG CEO Jomana R. Al-Rashid.

“Billboard Arabia is more than just a digital platform. It will be the premier destination to celebrate the Arab music community, and empower the business of music through data-driven charts, live concerts and awards,” she added.

“Our vision at SRMG is to ensure that creators and audiences have increased access to high-quality, original content and impactful experiences.”

Mike Van, president of Billboard, said: “We are excited to join forces with SRMG to launch Billboard Arabia.

“Billboard has a strong legacy of recognizing and amplifying artists across genres, languages, and cultures with a mission to share the power of music with new fans everywhere. SRMG’s reach and access in the region, coupled with our experience, will ensure artists with Arab roots are heard around the world.”

Billboard Arabia was announced on Wednesday from the SRMG Beach at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

As part of the announcement, several MENA artists celebrated the diversity of sounds from the region, with performances from Elyanna, Felukah, Kouz1, DJ Outlaw, Jeed, Moayad Al Nefaie, Flipperachi, Meshaal and DJ Rodge.

Billboard Arabia is now live across Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

Topics: Billboard Arabia SRMG Billboard

Dubai Esports and Games Festival returns for 2023

Dubai Esports and Games Festival returns for 2023
LONDON: Dubai Esports and Games Festival, the annual gaming and esports gathering, returns to the city on Wednesday, bringing together gamers, esports influencers and industry experts from around the world.

DEF23 kicks off with a two-day summit on June 21-22, featuring talks and panels from leading figures in the gaming industry.

The summit will be followed by a three-day expo on June 23-25, where visitors can experience the latest gaming trends, meet their favorite esports competitors and compete in tournaments.

“The reason we have launched the Dubai Esports and Gaming Festival is to position Dubai as a gaming hub in the region and to bring in investment from the international market,” Muna Al-Falasi, the festival director, said in an interview with The National.

The event will feature speakers discussing topics such as the future of gaming, latest trends in esports, and how to get involved in the industry.

More than 100 global companies taking part in the summit will be joined by local entities, such as the Knowledge and Human Development Authority and Dubai Police.

Al-Falasi highlighted the growth of gaming in the region, saying that she expects the industry to play a pivotal role in shaping the economy.

According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, the gaming and esports industry was valued at $1.38 billion in 2022, with the global market forecast to reach $5.48 billion by 2029.

With 377 million esports gamers, the Middle East is expected to become the fastest-growing gaming region in the world.

Al-Falasi said that Dubai’s free economic zones will help to attract global companies and talent.

The festival opens its doors to the public on Friday, giving visitors the chance to try out the latest games, meet leading gaming influencers, and learn more about industry initiatives.

Expo zones, including a Retro Zone, Discovery Zone, Tabletop Zone and Retail Zone, will cater to a range of demographics.

A tournament at the weekend will feature online gaming influencers from the Middle East, Europe and the US.

British YouTuber Simon Minter, also known as Miniminter, will lead an international team, while the Middle East will be represented by Kuwaiti YouTuber Hassan Suleiman, better known by his online alias AboFlah.

The festival was launched in 2022, and aims to bolster Dubai’s position as a global hub for esports and interactive tech-driven entertainment.

Topics: Dubai Esports and Games Festival

The Kingdom ‘has a piece of my heart,’ says international artist Naika

The Kingdom ‘has a piece of my heart,’ says international artist Naika
CANNES: Los Angeles-based Haitian French singer and songwriter Naika, who is most known for her song “Sauce,” which featured on an Apple commercial, and international hit “Ma Cherie,” headed to SRMG Beach during the Cannes Lions fest to talk about her appearances in Saudi Arabia.

She reflected on her performance in AlUla last year at the iconic all-mirrored Maraya venue, and her show in December at the largest music festival in the Middle East, MDLBEAST’s Soundstorm.

She told Arab News: “In the beginning I didn’t know anything about Saudi. And I’ve come to now feel like it has a piece of my heart … It was so cool to see that people were listening to my music.”

She collaborated with local talent Wed, a Saudi fashion designer, to bring out the aesthetic of her music at AlUla.

She added: “It doesn’t even strike me as something that I would even second guess. There’s so much out there, and I think it’s important to showcase all the talents from everywhere around the world.

“I have the opportunity to travel and meet people from everywhere around the world, so if I can collaborate just to discover for myself, but also through my platform for other people to discover, I think it’s a beautiful thing.

“I have Middle Eastern ancestry, so it was a beautiful discovery for me, especially in Saudi. Just as an artist and musician, to see the reforms that are going on in the country was so interesting. It was beautiful to go and meet the people and hear what they have to say and how they feel about it.”

The social changes in the Kingdom are giving rise to greater diversification in creative arenas, and Naika said: “It’s present in LA, and I'm actually just discovering that.”

The singer now believes that the only way is up for Arab artists having seen the amount of talent in the country during her visits to the Kingdom.

She said: “There’s no reason for it not to (prosper). There’s Arab presence everywhere around the world, wherever you go. You’ll always find the culture there.”

Naika has lived in various cities around the globe. Mastering the art of fusing English, French, and Haitian Creole in her lyricism through sultry melodies is merely a product of her upbringing. The more she has engaged with people, the more she realizes how others feel the same.

She said: “It’s hard not to be (connected) because there’s social media now … I think most of us feel this international connection more than we realized.”

And, enchanted by the magic of the desert, Naika wants to return soon.

“I can tell you right now, it’s definitely in my future plans to return (to the Kingdom) and to keep cultivating that relationship because I love the country, I love the people, I love the culture,” she said. 

Topics: Cannes Lions SRMG Beach Naika

Tunisia journalist arrested after criticizing penal code

Tunisia journalist arrested after criticizing penal code
TUNIS: A Tunisian journalist was arrested after criticizing the penal code which criminalizes insulting the head of state during a radio broadcast, his lawyer said Wednesday.
Zied El Heni was placed in police custody after being questioned on Tuesday evening about alleged "crimes through telecommunications" channels, his lawyer Dalila Msaddek told AFP.
The interrogation took place after El Heni mocked an article of Tunisia's penal code related to criticizing the head of state, currently President Kais Saied, on his morning radio show on the private station IFM.
The article in question punishes anyone guilty of insulting the head of state with up to three years in prison.
The lawyer said she was only able to speak to her client for "30 seconds" at the police station where he was questioned. She said she refused to sign the document authorizing his detention.
The SNJT journalists' union called for El Heni's release in a statement, describing his arrest as "a flagrant violation of the law".
The union called on its members to gather on Thursday at the court where the journalist is due to appear to demand his release.
In May, journalists staged a protest to denounce the Tunisian government's "repressive" policy, which they say uses the judicial system to intimidate and subjugate the media.
Around 20 journalists are being prosecuted for their work, according to the union.
Non-governmental organizations have reported a decline in press freedom in Tunisia since Saied assumed full powers in July 2021.

Topics: journalist press freedom Tunisia

Arab region can be next global creative hub, says comedian and actor Mo Amer

Arab region can be next global creative hub, says comedian and actor Mo Amer
CANNES: The Arab region can be the next global center for the arts because of the burgeoning number of talented performers showing they deserve a spot on the world stage, says award-winning comedian and actor Mo Amer.

“Absolutely, it (the Arab region) can be the next creative hub. It’s all about how you nurture it, and how you take care of it, and how you groom it. It’s very hard to be conscious of those things,” Amer told Arab News recently at the annual Cannes Lions International Festival for Creativity.

He emphasized that monetary investment can rarely produce quality talent, and championed the importance of education, practice, and reinforcing culture in creative industries.

“I think that you can be very progressive, but still very grounded in our historical roots … I think that there is a great opportunity right now to cultivate that, and I’m very excited to not only see it, but be a part of it,” he said.

The actor and comedian applauded the efforts of Saudis who are making their way on to the global entertainment scene, in particular comedian-turned-rapper Moayad Alnefaie, who appeared regularly on Amer’s hit Netflix TV series “Mo.”

“There’s an immense amount of talent that’s coming out of Saudi right now, and that’s a beautiful thing. I want to see more and more of that, and it’s my responsibility to help them if they ever asked me, or call for me, I would be there for them to help guide them through things that they might need,” Amer said.

He said many Arab-American artists are making significant progress in the creative world as performers and business executives. It is arguably, Amer said, more important to be on the business side of things, to create greater opportunities for the Arab region.

He said the artists coming out of the Middle East should be innovative and create genres, while also staying true to their roots.

“We come from a language that has trilateral roots, they come from a complex, deeply detailed language. What a privilege to have come from that. It’s our responsibility to inform the world of this, and I think that we’re living in a time where we can do that,” he said.

It is the artist’s role to also be educated on and articulate the history of the region. “You got to do your homework,” Amer said. When releasing works, whether music or TV or other creative ventures “being timely and timeless are really crucial,” he said.

Comedy is largely viewed as a palatable way to introduce controversial issues into the public sphere. In his own stand-up career, Amer has chosen to platform the events that have and continue to shape his life — being racially profiled at airports, difficulties in gaining US citizenship — and even debates on the origins of hummus.

He said: “Sometimes, it’s just okay to be entertaining … Not everything has to have thought behind it. I personally choose to do that, because it’s the most invigorating for me. It’s what makes me excited because it is different. It is informative, it is really funny, but also makes a point.” 

Much of his work seeks to reframe the stereotypical narrative on the Arab region, seeking not to focus exclusively on conflict and political issues, but with a forward-looking approach.

“We are definitely one of the most underrepresented minorities in the entire world. Given what we’ve contributed to humanity, that’s just mind blowing … I think it’s really important just to focus on the future and not to look back. It’s against our own religious beliefs, actually. ‘What if’ is discouraged completely.

He said the question should be posed differently: “What do we do now? How do we move forward and create something special?”

Amer would not provide details of his future plans, and would only say he was “cooking something.”

Topics: Mo Amer Cannes Lions

