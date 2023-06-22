SRMG’s Beach experience at Cannes Lions inspires audiences with insightful talks and live performances

DUBAI: Saudi Research and Media Group opened its SRMG Beach Experience at the 70th edition of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity earlier this week, showcasing the best of MENA and international talent.
The first day included a fireside chat with Jomana R. Al-Rashid, CEO of SRMG, and Guillaume Lacroix, co-founder and CEO of Brut, on the rise of modern, multimedia networks. The four-day event ends on June 22.
It also included a lively discussion on how culture travels and music crosses borders with Dana Droppo, chief brand officer at Billboard, and a panel debate on “Digital Wearables and their Impact on the Fashion Industry.”
In addition, violinist and music producer Andre Soueid explained how he became a global sensation and performed his most popular compositions. The day closed with a live performance from rising Saudi artist Mishaal.
On day two, Asharq Business with Bloomberg anchor Nadia Bsat interviewed French-Haitian performing artist Naika, who shared an exclusive preview of her documentary and highlighted the role of identity in producing successful and positive content.
Other star speakers of the day included Gary Vaynerchuck of media agency VaynerMedia, who shared his perspectives on the industry, and Palestinian-American stand-up comedian Mo Amer who spoke about authentic and positive storytelling.
The event also featured a panel debate on how AI would likely impact the creative industry and a panel discussion on the rise of the MENA music industry. The night came to a close with live performances from DJ Outlaw, Moayad, Jeed and Flipperarchi.
The first two days of the SRMG Beach Experience recorded 500 visitors a day and a social media reach of over 70 million globally.