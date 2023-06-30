Mishkat kicks off renewable energy event during Eid Al-Adha in Riyadh

RIYADH: Mishkat Interactive Center is celebrating Eid Al-Adha this year with a special family event in Riyadh that will conclude on July 1.

The center is a community initiative to provide education and information on atomic and renewable energy sciences.







Mishkat interactive center, which also has an auditorium where kids can see entertaining and informative cartoon movies, was crowded with families and their kids who were learning and having fun at the same time



Albandari Bander, one of the volunteers who helps visitors to the center, demonstrated to Arab News various forms of energy, including solar, wind and electrical power.

“The aim of the exhibition is to support the direction of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, and the main objective is to motivate children toward the importance of renewable energy so that an innovative generation in energy will follow,” he said.







“There are scientific exhibits that help children in a simple way to understand energies.”

The interactive facility, which also has an auditorium where young visitors can view entertaining and informative cartoon movies, also offers light scientific experiments related to the natural sciences and renewable energy.

Ahmed Sameer, one of the visitors, came with his three children, aged 6 to 9, to enjoy Eid days.







“The advantage of the interactive center is that it presents simplified information to children through practical experiences and thus helps to teach the information in a way that is understandable for their age,” Sameer said.