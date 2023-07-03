You are here

Newcastle United
Newcastle United

Newcastle United new boy Sandro Tonali ‘can’t wait’ to play in EPL

Newcastle United new boy Sandro Tonali ‘can’t wait’ to play in EPL
AC Milan’s Sandro Tonali, left, in action with Tottenham Hotspur’s Oliver Skipp in the Champions League, London, Britain, March 8, 2023. (Reuters)
Updated 03 July 2023
Arab News

Newcastle United new boy Sandro Tonali ‘can’t wait’ to play in EPL

Newcastle United new boy Sandro Tonali ‘can’t wait’ to play in EPL
  • Italian joins Magpies for reported $66m from AC Milan
  • Head coach Eddie Howe delighted to welcome ‘exceptional talent’
Updated 03 July 2023
Arab News

NEWCASTLE: Newcastle United new boy Sandro Tonali has revealed he cannot wait to feel the St. James’ Park “warmth” after completing his $66 million switch from AC Milan.

The Magpies confirmed the capture of the Italian under-21 skipper on a five-year deal from the Serie A giants, but Arab News understands Tonali is yet to travel to Tyneside due to an issue with his agent.

He is expected to make his first visit to the North East later this week, when he will be shown around the club’s revamped training facility and pose for pictures at the stadium.

It is understood Newcastle have paid about $66 million for his services, which is some way short of the $87 million claimed in the Italian press.

Tonali, who is expected to bag the club’s No. 8 jersey, said he could not wait to get started in the Premier League.

“First of all, I want to thank Newcastle United because they are giving me a huge opportunity for my career. I want to repay the trust on the pitch, giving it my all, as I always have. I’m really excited about playing at St. James Park, I can’t wait to feel the warmth of the fans,” he said.

Tonali slots into a midfield pack widely regarded as one of the major catalysts for Newcastle’s meteoric rise up the Premier League. They finished fourth last season, just 12 months on from fighting a relegation battle.

The 23-year-old joins Joelinton, Bruno Guimaraes, Sean Longstaff and Joe Willock in a midfield three, which despite being abundant in quality, was found wanting in terms of numbers at key moments last season.

Having nailed his top midfield target for the summer window, Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe is expecting great things from Tonali.

“I’m delighted to welcome Sandro to Newcastle United. He is an exceptional talent and has the mentality, physicality and technical attributes to be a great fit for us,” he said.

“At 23, Sandro already has important experience as a key player in one of Europe’s top leagues and in the Champions League, as well as playing for his country. But he also has the opportunity and potential to grow and evolve with us, and I’m excited to add him to our squad as we approach the exciting season ahead.”

A club statement said: “Newcastle United are delighted to announce the signing of Italian international midfielder Sandro Tonali from AC Milan. The 23-year-old joins the Magpies for an undisclosed fee and has agreed a contract at St. James’ Park initially until 2028.

“One of Italy’s most highly rated young players, Tonali has 14 international caps for the Azzurri and has captained his country during this summer’s UEFA Under-21 European Championships. After beginning his senior career with Brescia, where he achieved promotion from Serie B, he moved to Milan in 2020 — initially on a season-long loan — and has now amassed 130 Serie A appearances. Last season, he also played in all 12 group and knockout phase games as AC Milan reached the semifinal stage of the UEFA Champions League.”

Updated 03 July 2023
AFP

Steven Gerrard joins Al-Ettifaq as head coach

Steven Gerrard joins Al-Ettifaq as head coach
  • 43-year-old has been out of the game since being sacked by Aston Villa in October
Updated 03 July 2023
AFP

RIYADH: Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard is the latest star name to make the move to Saudi Arabia after signing a deal to become head coach of Al-Ettifaq.
The 43-year-old has been out of the game since being sacked by Aston Villa in October.
“Where legends are found. We’re thrilled to announce Steven Gerrard is our new head coach,” the club said in a post on Twitter.

Al-Ettifaq finished seventh out of 16 clubs in the Saudi Pro League last season.
Gerrard joins other big names to move to the Kingdom after Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Al-Nassr in January started the trend.

His former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema and French World Cup winner N’Golo Kante of Chelsea have recently joined Al-Ittihad.
Former Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo and ex-Benfica Jorge Jesus are among the coaches to head to Saudi.
Since retiring from a glittering playing career, Gerrard did have success during his spell in charge of Scottish giants Rangers, where he won the club’s only league title in the past 12 years in 2020/21.

Marcelo Brozovic becomes the latest player leaving Europe for Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr

Croatia midfielder Marcelo Brozovic is the latest elite player to join the Saudi Arabian league by joining Cristiano Ronaldo
Croatia midfielder Marcelo Brozovic is the latest elite player to join the Saudi Arabian league by joining Cristiano Ronaldo
Updated 03 July 2023
AP

Marcelo Brozovic becomes the latest player leaving Europe for Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr

Croatia midfielder Marcelo Brozovic is the latest elite player to join the Saudi Arabian league by joining Cristiano Ronaldo
  • Brozovic moves to the Saudi Pro League having played in the Champions League final last month
  • Croatian is a versatile midfielder who spent the last nine seasons at Inter
Updated 03 July 2023
AP

RIYADH: Croatia midfielder Marcelo Brozovic is the latest elite player to join the Saudi Arabian league by joining Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr.
Brozovic moves to the Saudi Pro League having played in the Champions League final in his last match with Inter Milan — as team captain.
“Everyone wanted him. He wanted only us,” Al-Nassr said in a tweet announcing Brozovic’s arrival Monday.

Media reports said the transfer fee was 18 million euros ($20 million) and that Brozovic has agreed to a three-year deal worth more than 25 million euros (nearly $30 million) per season.
Inter could use the money from the sale to help it re-purchase Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea.
Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in December with a deal reportedly worth up to $200 million a year.
More recently, Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, Ruben Neves, Kalidou Koulibali and Edouard Mendy have also moved to the Saudi Arabian league.
Al-Nassr also announced Nike as its new uniform sponsor for next season, with the club to start wearing the swoosh during a tour of Japan at the end of the month.
The 30-year-old Brozovic is a versatile midfielder who spent the last nine seasons at Inter.

UAE’s Al-Qemzi makes F1H2O podium as Andersson extends championship lead with win in France

UAE’s Al-Qemzi makes F1H2O podium as Andersson extends championship lead with win in France
Updated 03 July 2023
Arab News

UAE’s Al-Qemzi makes F1H2O podium as Andersson extends championship lead with win in France

UAE’s Al-Qemzi makes F1H2O podium as Andersson extends championship lead with win in France
  • Team Abu Dhabi’s veteran driver produces battling performance on day of drama
Updated 03 July 2023
Arab News

MACON: Team Abu Dhabi’s Thani Al-Qemzi produced a battling performance to claim a 44th career podium finish today as Jonas Andersson won the Grand Prix of France to extend his lead in the F1H2O World Championship.

Andersson, the 2021 world champion, recorded a comfortable victory from Sharjah Team’s Ferdinand Zandbergen and Al-Qemzi in a race littered with dramatic moments on the Saone River in Macon.

After edging out Andersson to secure pole position in spectacular fashion 24 hours earlier, Team Abu Dhabi’s three-time world champion, Shaun Torrente, was disqualified for a race infringement when he missed a buoy while holding the early lead.

Torrente had made a perfect start and was building his advantage over the Swede before a misjudgment at a turn on the third lap saw him cut inside a buoy and make a prohibited 360-degree turn to reenter the race.

A mechanical failure for Frenchman Cedric Deguine brought out the first of three yellow flags, and the second followed soon afterwards when Finland’s Filip Roms flipped his boat.

From the restart, Al-Qemzi, who had climbed four places after starting ninth, powered his way up to third as he looked to build on a career record which includes 10 Grand Prix wins, two championship runners-up spots and six third-place finishes.

Within moments, the race mayhem continued as Alberto Comparato and Marit Stromoy collided to halt the Grand Prix again, but none of the interruptions could shake the composure of Andersson who continued on his untroubled path to victory.

With Andersson opening up a 15-point championship lead over Victory Team’s Erik Stark, who finished fifth today, Team Abu Dhabi will still hold hopes of challenging for both the drivers’ and team titles when the championship resumes in Sardinia at the end of September.

UIM F1H2O World Championship leading points positions:

1. Jonas Andersson 43

2. Erik Stark 28

3. Ferdinand Zandbergen 27

4. Bartek Marszalek 20

5. Thani Al-Qemzi 19

6. Peter Morin 18

7. Shaun Torrente 17

8. Sami Selio 15

9. Filip Roms 11

10. Brent Dillard 11

 

Former finalist Matteo Berrettini unseeded and ‘feeling the pressure’ ahead of Wimbledon opener

Former finalist Matteo Berrettini unseeded and ‘feeling the pressure’ ahead of Wimbledon opener
Just two years ago, Matteo Berrettini was playing in a Wimbledon final against Novak Djokovic. (File/AFP)
Updated 03 July 2023
Reem Abulleil

Former finalist Matteo Berrettini unseeded and ‘feeling the pressure’ ahead of Wimbledon opener

Former finalist Matteo Berrettini unseeded and ‘feeling the pressure’ ahead of Wimbledon opener
  • Italian previously at world No. 6, now low on confidence as he gets set for rematch with countryman Lorenzo Sonego
Updated 03 July 2023
Reem Abulleil

For a player who not so long ago was consistently making the second week at the Grand Slams, including a stretch of five consecutive major quarterfinal appearances, limiting expectations and venturing into the unknown can feel like alien concepts.

Just two years ago, Matteo Berrettini was playing in a Wimbledon final against Novak Djokovic. The Italian power hitter was a constant fixture in the top 10 from October 2019 until June 2022.

Last year, returning from a right-hand injury that forced him out of the 2022 clay swing, Berrettini enjoyed a stunning return to action, putting together a nine-match winning streak on grass ahead of the Championships by winning back-to-back titles in Stuttgart and Queens only to then withdraw from Wimbledon due to a bout of COVID-19.

This year, Berrettini’s fortunes took another hit when he sustained an oblique muscle injury in Monte Carlo and once again had to skip the clay season. He played his first match in two months on grass in Stuttgart but walked off court in tears following a 6-1, 6-2 opening defeat to his good friend and fellow Italian Lorenzo Sonego.

“Despite feeling match fit and ready. I clearly was not,” admitted the 27-year-old later in an Instagram post.

After being seeded in his last 13 majors, Berrettini arrives at Wimbledon short on match play — he has played a total of 14 matches in 2023 — low on confidence, ranked outside the top 30 for the first time in four years, and unseeded at a Grand Slam for the first time since the 2019 Australian Open.

It is a lot to wrap one’s head around.

“I’ve felt better in my career. Obviously I don’t have any matches, in football they say ‘in my legs.’ But I think the will is bigger than that,” Berrettini told a small group of reporters at the All England Club on Sunday, the eve of Wimbledon 2023.

“I don’t know what to expect actually. I know I’ve been working really hard, not just in the last two weeks, but before that, before coming back and starting to play on grass.

“I know it’s not been the perfect preparation for a Slam and I don’t have like crazy expectations about that. And I have to deal with that.

“I’ve always been a player in the last three years that coming into a Slam, I always thought about how can I reach the final? How can I have a long run? Right now it changed a little bit, not because I don’t believe in my tennis, but because it’s important (to) build up your body and your physical state I would say.”

Berrettini gave a little chuckle when asked if he was ready for best-of-five tennis. His first test at Wimbledon comes on Tuesday and it is a rematch with none other than the man who just handed him a hefty defeat: Sonego.

 

All the injury setbacks have understandably taken a toll on Berrettini mentally and while he knows it is all part of being a professional athlete, he concedes that staying on the sidelines in an unrelenting sport like tennis is tough to accept.

“It’s, I think, a fight with yourself as well. In a way I feel everything that is happening is part of a process, it’s part of life; everybody has ups and downs,” he said.

“And you have to deal with that. But at the same time this is a sport that makes you feel like you’re in a rush all the time. You have to come back, you’re losing points, you’re losing the ranking, you don’t really have time to say, ‘Okay now I’m going to be in the best shape possible and I’m going to come back.’

“Because I didn’t want to miss (the) grass season as well; I didn’t want to miss clay season in the first place. So it’s always kind of you’re running all the time but at the same time you have to be wise. And obviously the pressure from outside and the pressure from inside, so it’s different, it’s something that you, I would say, every day you’re learning a little bit more.”

Like any elite athlete, the former world No. 6 — now down to 38 in the rankings — places a significant amount of pressure on himself.  It is what makes them strive for excellence, and what makes them often achieve it.

But external pressure is a different beast. It can come from anywhere and everywhere, the source sometimes surprising, and other times all too predictable.

“Obviously I feel the pressure. Obviously I feel that I come here and I’m not seeded in a Slam, which is different. But at the same time it’s me, it’s what I’m doing and every day I’m working really hard to get back there,” explained Berrettini.

“Every day I wake up in the morning I’m like, ‘Okay this is what’s happening right now, we just fight through this, and I give my best.’ So that’s what’s really important for me.”

Asked to expand on where he feels that external pressure is coming from, Berrettini said: “From everywhere. When I came here for the first time in 2018, probably there was one journalist here (in the press conference).

“Right now for example I completely shut down my social media, I don’t read anything about it. I’m kind of living in a bubble because my brain never stops working. I’m like that. So even if it’s something that doesn’t really get me, I know in the back of my mind something is going to pop. So it’s different.

“For example, four years ago, three years ago nobody was stopping me in the street in London and saying, ‘Oh, this year you’re going to win Wimbledon.’ This is something that is happening right now.

“So everything changed and you have to deal with that. Sometimes you can deal with it in a way, sometimes in another way. But that’s where the pressure is coming from.

“Which is nice, because it means that I did something great. But at the same time sometimes, especially when maybe you’re not feeling great, the confidence is not really up there, you have to deal with this and it’s a little bit tougher.”

Anthony Joshua plans busy calendar with UK and Saudi Arabia at center stage

Anthony Joshua plans busy calendar with UK and Saudi Arabia at center stage
Updated 03 July 2023
Cormac O’Donell

Anthony Joshua plans busy calendar with UK and Saudi Arabia at center stage

Anthony Joshua plans busy calendar with UK and Saudi Arabia at center stage
  • British boxer set to fight Dillian Whyte at the O2 in London on Aug. 12
  • Promoter Eddie Hearn in talks for Deontay Wilder bout in Kingdom
Updated 03 July 2023
Cormac O’Donell

Anthony Joshua looks set to have a busy remainder of 2023 as he looks set to appear in a pair of potential fights in the heavyweight division — in the UK and Saudi Arabia.
According to Sky Sports, Dillian Whyte has signed a contract to fight Joshua on Aug. 12 in London’s O2 arena. This makes it the third time they have faced each other — once as amateurs, which Whyte won, and in 2015 for the vacant British Heavyweight title that saw Joshua emerge the victor.
With both fighters coming off victories, being from the UK and looking to get back into title contention, the fight is an appropriate and competitive matchup. Whyte is no doubt aware of Joshua’s potential future plans and is seeking to insert himself into discussions with a victory.
Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn is in talks with representatives from Saudi Arabian promoters Skill Challenge Entertainment, who are in London, for a potential fight with former champion Deontay Wilder in December or January.
The ongoing talks, taking place from Friday to Monday, were successful according to Hearn. Speaking to Boxing News on Saturday, he said: “We’re in a great place with them. We virtually have a deal agreed in principle, subject to a few final discussions.”
A fight with Wilder would mark the third time Joshua has fought in the Kingdom, having previously recaptured his unified belts in a rematch with Andy Ruiz in the Diriyah Arena in 2019, before losing to Oleksandr Usyk in Jeddah in 2022.
The heavyweight division has had a rather stagnant 2023 so far, all of which looks set to change over the latter half of the year. There is the Usyk versus Daniel Dubois fight scheduled for August, Zhilei Zhang taking on Joe Joyce in September, and an imminent “game-changing” announcement for Tyson Fury this week, according to promoter Frank Warren.

