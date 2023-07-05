You are here

Falls mar Tour de France stage finale as Philipsen wins again

Falls mar Tour de France stage finale as Philipsen wins again
Soudal Quick-Step's Dutch rider Fabio Jakobsen (R) and Lotto Dstny's Italian rider Jacopo Guarnieri recover after crashing in the final sprint near the finish line of the 4th stage of the 110t Tour de France cycling race on Tuesday. (AFP)
  • In the shockingly accident-filled finish, the peloton sped around a motorbike racetrack where there was a string of crashes on the rounded chicanes
  • British veteran Mark Cavendish came fifth as he continued to face frustration in his quest for a 35th Tour de France win
NOGARO, FRANCE: Jasper Philipsen won a second consecutive stage of the Tour de France on Tuesday as a series of high-speed falls at the Nogaro motorbike racetrack stole the headlines.

The Alpecin rider Philipsen finished at a speed over 67kph and took the overall lead in the sprint points battle after pipping Caleb Ewan and Phil Bauhaus.

Belgian Philipsen expressed shock at the falls.

“I’ve never experienced a finish like that before, those curves are tight and I’m so happy not to have fallen,” said the 25-year-old.

His teammate and lead-out man Mathieu van der Poel also spoke out about the choice of placing the finale on a racetrack.

“A circuit is not safer than a road. I’m just happy I managed to stay upright and managed to find a gap for Jasper,” he said.

Philipsen agreed.

“Maybe because it was so boring and slow today the riders were more nervous. The corners were also much more technical than I had expected.

“Sadly, it’s a dangerous sport and it’s not always possible to maintain safety.”

Fabio Jakobsen was alongside Philipsen when he hit the tarmac.

“It’s not my aim to make anyone fall,” Philipsen said. “My take is that he tried to get into a space that was too small.”

British veteran Mark Cavendish came fifth as he continued to face frustration in his quest for a 35th Tour de France win to break the all-time record he shares with Eddy Merckx.

The 38-year-old, who finished sixth in Monday’s sprint, said he picked the wrong wheel to follow.

In the shockingly accident-filled finish, the peloton sped around a motorbike racetrack where there was a string of crashes on the rounded chicanes.

Tour medics have confirmed two riders broke collarbones.

Philipsen attracted ridicule at the Tour last year for celebrating what he believed to be a stage win when in fact Wout Van Aert had already crossed the line on a solo escape.

A Netflix series about the 2022 Tour then nicknamed him ‘Jasper the disaster’.

But this is his fourth consecutive triumph on a Tour de France stage that culminated with a mass bunch sprint.

He is the first rider since Cavendish in 2008 to win successive sprint stages in the race.

Adam Yates retained the overall leader’s yellow jersey. He is six seconds ahead of his teammate Tadej Pogacar and seven ahead of his brother Simon Yates.

“Today went well, nobody wanted to break away and the sprinters were delighted,” Yates said of the slow pace set by the peloton on a flat stage.

Looking ahead to the Tour’s first big mountain stage on Wednesday, with around 30km of climbing at an average gradient of over 7 percent, Yates predicted more action.

“It’s a big opportunity for the breakaway, there will be some serious competition to get in there and get away. It’ll be interesting.”

The man who wore the polka dot climb jersey on the July 4 holiday was American Neilson Powless, and he will likely bid to keep it Wednesday.

First up on Wednesday is the beyond category 15km-ascent of the Col de Soudet at 7.2 percent average gradient. The next hill is the Col d’Ichere with 4km at 7 percent before an 8km slog up the Col de Marie Blanc at 8.6 percent gradient.

Related

Alcaraz, Rybakina off to winning Wimbledon starts as rain causes havoc

Alcaraz, Rybakina off to winning Wimbledon starts as rain causes havoc
Alcaraz, Rybakina off to winning Wimbledon starts as rain causes havoc

Alcaraz, Rybakina off to winning Wimbledon starts as rain causes havoc
  • Wimbledon’s Center Court paid tribute to Swiss great Federer before the start of play as he returned to the scene of some of his greatest triumphs
  • Two-time champion Andy Murray eased past fellow Briton Ryan Peniston in straight sets
LONDON:World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and defending women’s champion Elena Rybakina got their Wimbledon bids off to winning starts on Tuesday as torrential rain brought havoc to the All England Club schedule.

Only an hour’s play was possible on the outside courts, which meant 69 of the planned 77 matches were unable to be completed.

Just eight matches took place on the covered Court One and Center Court.

Alcaraz raced through the first set against French veteran Jeremy Chardy in just 22 minutes before breaking twice in the second set.

Chardy, who had previously announced that Wimbledon would be the final tournament of his career, drew first blood in the third set to lead 4-2, but Alcaraz hit back strongly, sealing a 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 win with an ace.

“I like to play battles and I am really happy to have played a great level, both of us, in the third set,” said the Spaniard.

“I am really happy to get through this first round.”

The US Open champion is seen as one of the few credible threats to Novak Djokovic, who is targeting an eighth Wimbledon crown to equal Roger Federer’s men’s record.

Wimbledon’s Center Court paid tribute to Swiss great Federer before the start of play as he returned to the scene of some of his greatest triumphs.

The crowd gave Federer, who retired in September, a prolonged standing ovation interspersed with cheers as he entered the royal box, which threatened to upstage the first match of the championship for Rybakina.

The Kazakh third seed was caught cold in the opening set, double-faulting on her first point on the way to losing her first service game to unseeded American Shelby Rogers but she rallied strongly to win 4-6, 6-1, 6-2.

“It was really tough for me today,” said Rybakina. “I was pretty nervous, and I can’t even hide it.

“The double fault said it all at the beginning of the match. I’m really pleased to get to another round.”

Two-time champion Andy Murray eased past fellow Briton Ryan Peniston in straight sets.

Former world No. 1 Murray, who won his first Wimbledon title in 2013 before adding a second three years later, came through 6-3, 6-0, 6-1.

Now ranked at 40, and playing with a metal hip, the 36-year-old had too much power and finesse for wildcard Peniston, the world No. 268.

“It’s amazing to be back on Center Court again,” said Murray.

“I started off quite nervously, I was a little bit tentative but once I got a break I played some good stuff. There were good signs.”

World No. 2 and Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka powered into the second round with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Panna Udvardy of Hungary, taking full advantage of playing under the Center Court roof.

Sabalenka reached the Wimbledon semifinals in 2021, but was banned in 2022 along with all Belarusian and Russian players due to the invasion of Ukraine.

Ons Jabeur, the 2022 runner-up, cruised to a 6-3, 6-3 win against Poland’s Magdalena Frech.

Wimbledon chiefs, meanwhile, downplayed concerns over dampness on Center Court despite a long delay during Djokovic’s first round match against Pedro Cachin on Monday.

Operations director Michelle Dite said there was more moisture in the grass than expected but organizers were not planning to do anything different on Tuesday.

“There was nothing strange,” she said. “It was a set of circumstances with the environmental control in the bowl.

“There is nothing that’s broken. There is nothing that means we’re not confident in playing today.”

Related

Sudan’s Al-Hilal beat Tunisia’s Sfaxien in King Salman Cup qualifiers

Sudan’s Al-Hilal beat Tunisia’s Sfaxien in King Salman Cup qualifiers
Sudan's Al-Hilal beat Tunisia's Sfaxien in King Salman Cup qualifiers

Sudan’s Al-Hilal beat Tunisia’s Sfaxien in King Salman Cup qualifiers
  • The game is first leg of the second qualifying round for the “groups”
  • Duo to meet again on July 7 in Tunisia to find out who will qualify for the group stage
JEDDAH: The Sudanese team Al-Hilal defeated Tunisian Sfaxien with one goal on Tuesday in the first leg of the second round of the King Salman Cup 2023 qualifiers for clubs.

The goal of Al-Hilal team in the match was scored by Mohamed Abdel-Rahman in the first half from a penalty kick.

The two teams will meet again on July 7, hosted by Sfaxien Club in Tunisia, to determine who will qualify for the group stage, which will be held from July 27 to August 12 in Saudi Arabia.

The qualifier from Al-Hilal and Sfaxien is scheduled to join the first group, which includes the Saud Arabia’s Al-Ittihad, the Iraqi police and Tunisian ES Altaraje.

Topics: 2023 King Salman Club Cup Al Hilal of Sudan Sfaxien Mohamed Abdel-Rahman

Former Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino heads to Saudi Arabia to join Al-Ahli

Former Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino heads to Saudi Arabia to join Al-Ahli
Former Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino heads to Saudi Arabia to join Al-Ahli

Former Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino heads to Saudi Arabia to join Al-Ahli
  • The Brazilian striker is the latest international star to head to Saudi Arabia’s lucrative Pro League
JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia: Roberto Firmino signed for Al-Ahli on Tuesday to become the latest star to head to Saudi Arabia’s lucrative Pro League.
The Brazil striker left Liverpool at the end of last season after a trophy-filled eight-year spell, which saw him lift every major club title.
Now, at the age of 31, he will join a host of other top soccer stars in Saudi Arabia as the oil-rich kingdom embarks on a spectacular attempt to raise the profile of its league.
“I always played for big teams, now I am in Al-Ahli,” Firmino said in a video posted on Twitter by the club to announce his signing.

Al-Ahli, based in Jeddah, has already signed former Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy this offseason.
It is one of four teams that recently came under the ownership of the kingdom’s sovereign wealth Public Investment Fund.
Other Saudi Pro League teams have secured star signings such as Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marcelo Brozovic. Cristiano Ronaldo started the trend when he joined Al-Nassr in January.
Firmino won the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and English League Cup with Liverpool. Other titles included the Club World Cup and European Super Cup.
With Brazil he won the Copa America in 2019.
Al-Ahli did not say how long Firmino’s contract would run for.

Topics: Al-Ahli Roberto Firmino Saudi Pro League

KSA National Security Services Company signs sponsorship contract with Al-Ittihad

KSA National Security Services Company signs sponsorship contract with Al-Ittihad
KSA National Security Services Company signs sponsorship contract with Al-Ittihad

KSA National Security Services Company signs sponsorship contract with Al-Ittihad
  • 3-year deal reflects integration of the security sector with sports in line with Vision 2030 objectives
  • CEO of SAFE Turki bin Matooq Al-Thonayan: We believe that this sponsorship comes as an effective way to support a distinguished club and raise fans’ quality of life
RIYADH: The National Security Services Company, owned by the Public Investment Fund, on Tuesday signed a three-year sponsorship contract with Saudi Arabian football club Al-Ittihad that includes mutual commercial and marketing rights between the two parties.

The agreement reflects the integration of the security sector with sports in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, and will help both parties strengthen communication with fans and beneficiaries.

Turki bin Matooq Al-Thonayan, CEO of SAFE, said: “As a security company that aims to contribute to achieving the objectives of the quality of life initiative, including supporting the sport sector in the Kingdom, which contributes to achieving the objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030, we believe that this sponsorship comes as an effective way to support a distinguished club and raise fans’ quality of life.”

Abdulwahab bin Ahmed Abed, CEO of Al-Ittihad, said: “We are proud to be sponsored by the National Security Services Company, as they are a trusted partner in the Kingdom for the private security sector to enhance its support for the sport sector and the quality of life initiative in the Kingdom in line with our goals and values. We look forward to this sponsorship achieving more successes.”

The sponsorship agreement officially kicks off at the beginning of next season.

Topics: National Security Services Company (SAFE) Public Investment Fund (PIF) Al-ittihad

Saudi adventure offers Gerrard a chance to achieve coaching success he craves

Saudi adventure offers Gerrard a chance to achieve coaching success he craves
Saudi adventure offers Gerrard a chance to achieve coaching success he craves.(AFP)
Saudi adventure offers Gerrard a chance to achieve coaching success he craves

Saudi adventure offers Gerrard a chance to achieve coaching success he craves
  • Former Liverpool player had major success at Rangers, but his time at Aston Villa ended in disappointment
  • Gerrard was announced as coach of Saudi Pro League club Ettifaq on Monday
The last coach to join a Saudi club after leaving the English Premier League has proven to be a major success. Nuno Espirito Santo joined Al-Ittihad last year, having left Tottenham Hotspur, and went on to win the SPL last season.

Saudi Arabian clubs have recently also been signing high-profile players from the EPL, with the likes of Ruben Neves, Kalidou Koulibaly and Edouard Mendy arriving on these shores.

Now the English are making an appearance in the country, with Steven Gerrard taking over as Ettifaq coach on Monday, another development that could not have been foreseen just a few months ago.

The Liverpool legend has a reputation to forge, and his former club’s loyal army of worldwide fans are going to be watching intently to see what happens.

Gerrard is one of the most formidable figures in the history of the English Premier League, famously leading Liverpool to the UEFA Champions League title in 2005, spending 17 years at the club and also playing over 100 times for England.

There were high hopes then when he headed into coaching; here was a thoughtful young tactician with years of big-time experience to fall back on. 

He won the title with Glasgow Rangers, a giant of British football, and that success led to him being offered the top job at Aston Villa in November 2021.

His first few months at the home of the 1982 European champions went well, and his stature in the game helped attract talented players such as Philippe Coutinho, who joined from Barcelona. The second season did not go well, however, and after just two wins from the first 12 games of the campaign, he was dismissed.

At that time, nobody could have predicted that his next job would be in the eastern city of Dammam.

This is a passionate region for football in Saudi Arabia, but success has been elusive in the 21st century. The club’s glory days were in the 1980s and the 1990s, with two league titles in 1983 and 1987.

In fact, there are parallels with Liverpool’s golden era of the 1980s, before Gerrard came around and helped to deliver European success.

If he can do something similar with Ettifaq, who have had too many mediocre seasons — seventh last season looks good, but they were only nine points above the drop zone and 35 behind the champions — in recent years, then there is still time to show that Gerrard’s coaching career has a bright future.

It is an interesting choice for both parties. Gerrard brings instant global recognition to Ettifaq, great connections with some of the big clubs and top players in Europe, and, one assumes, a hunger to prove that those who have written his coaching career off are wrong.

Ettifaq have offered a path to get his coaching career back on track. Stepping out of your comfort zone is never easy, but whatever happens, the least Gerrard can expect is an experience on and off the pitch that will make him a better coach. He will be thrown into a very different football culture and a very different country, and if all goes well then there could be many more benefits for both sides.

But Gerrard is not the only Liverpool and Premier League legend to head to Saudi Arabia in the past few days. His former team-mate Robbie Fowler also has an high international profile and is now head coach of second-tier Saudi club Al-Qadsia.

It is quite a coup for the club, who are looking to return to the big time and former glories.

Both parties have had success in the past, but both have ambitions. Fowler is a firm favorite among Liverpool fans, and one of a long line of famous forward, such as Kevin Keegan, Kenny Dalglish, Michael Owen, Fernando Torres, Luis Suarez and Mohammed Salah.

Now he finds himself in Saudi Arabia along with Gerrard.

Nobody knows what is going to happen, but it is going to be another fascinating storyline in what is going to be a league season unlike any other.

Topics: sport Steven Gerrard Saudi Arabia

