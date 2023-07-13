LeBron James says at ESPYS he will play for Lakers in upcoming season

You are here

NBA superstar LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers, left, accepts the award for best record-breaking performance is his family watches at the ESPY awards on Wednesday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP)
  • At the end of last season, in which he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s mark, James had said he wasn’t sure if he would be back
LOS ANGELES: LeBron James will play another season for the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 38-year-old superstar announced his intentions at The ESPYs on Wednesday night after accepting the record-breaking performance award for becoming the NBA’s career scoring leader.

At the end of last season, in which he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s mark, James had said he wasn’t sure if he would be back.

“In that moment I’m asking myself if I can still play without cheating the game. Can I give everything to the game still? The truth is I’ve been asking myself this question at the end of the season for a couple years now. I just never openly talked about it,” James said.

“I don’t care how many more points I score or what I can and cannot do on the floor. The real question for me is can I play without cheating this game? The day I can’t give the game everything on the floor is the day I’ll be done. Lucky for you guys that day is not today.”

The crowd at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood let out a huge cheer.

“So yeah, I still got something left,” James said. “A lot left.”

He was presented his trophy by wife Savannah, sons Bronny and Bryce and daughter Zhuri.

Earlier, Chicago White Sox reliever Liam Hendriks told audience that he pitched much of the 2022 season with non-Hodgkin lymphoma before being diagnosed with an advanced stage of the disease.

He accepted the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance. The 34-year-old Australian was declared cancer-free in late April and returned to the mound a month later.

“That was an eye-opener. I didn’t feel too many symptoms but I had some lumps around. It just shows you the power of the mind. When you don’t think anything’s wrong and you believe that you can do anything, you can do anything,” Hendriks said.

“I was throwing 100 miles per hour while going through Stage 4 lymphoma and then coming back after doing eight rounds of chemotherapy and four rounds of immunotherapy and was able to get out there and throw 96 miles per hour. That isn’t physically who I am. That’s all this, that’s all mental.”

Patrick Mahomes was honored as best men’s sports athlete, while skier Mikaela Shiffrin received the women’s sports honor.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has won two Super Bowls in his five seasons and was named MVP of the game each time, including this past February. He turns 28 in September.

“It was an incredible season. There was many ups, many downs,” Mahomes said. “I appreciate my teammates, my coaches, the guys that are here. I go back to camp next Tuesday, so this is a great award. But we’re going to do this thing again, we’re going to keep this thing rolling.”

Shiffrin won her 87th World Cup race in March, breaking the mark set by Ingemar Stenmark for the most such wins by any skier. She went on to win an 88th Cup race, as well as the overall season title.

“This season was absolutely incredible and there was a lot of talk about records and it got me thinking, why is a record actually important?” Shiffrin said at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. “I just feel like it’s not important to break records or re-set records. It’s important to set the tone for the next generation, to inspire them.”

Sports talk host Pat McAfee handled the opening monologue in his first major public appearance since joining ESPN in May.

The show didn’t have a celebrity host as a result of the Hollywood writers strike. McAfee offered a series of hints that comedian Kevin Hart had been set for the gig but that Hart instead chose to support the Writers Guild of America.

An ESPN spokeswoman said a production team worked with presenters on their introductory remarks. The usual pre-taped comedy sketches were absent.

Tyson Fury ‘can’t wait to get under the lights’ in Riyadh for Francis Ngannou bout

Tyson Fury ‘can’t wait to get under the lights’ in Riyadh for Francis Ngannou bout
Updated 13 July 2023
Arab News

Tyson Fury ‘can’t wait to get under the lights’ in Riyadh for Francis Ngannou bout

Tyson Fury ‘can’t wait to get under the lights’ in Riyadh for Francis Ngannou bout
  • Undefeated heavyweight champion set to take on MMA star on Oct. 28 in Saudi Arabia
Updated 13 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Undefeated WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury says he “can’t wait to get under the lights” here for his bout with Francis Ngannou on Oct. 28.

The clash will take place under the official rules of professional boxing, in a regulation ring, with three judges adopting the 10-point system. Both fighters are promising to win by knockout.

An agreement has been reached with Queensberry, Top Rank and Ngannou’s promotional banner, GIMIK Fight Promotions, to partner with Riyadh Season to host the history-making event.

Up for grabs is the title of “Baddest Man on the Planet” in the capital of the Kingdom, when “The Gypsy King” goes up against “The Predator.”

The fight will see the toughest chin in boxing tested by the Most Powerful Punch in the world, as confirmed by the Guinness World Records with regard to Ngannou’s ability.

“As soon as that bell goes, it’ll be bombs away,” Fury reportedly said recently. “This guy is supposed to be the hardest puncher in the world, but let’s see how he reacts when he gets hit by the Big GK. I can’t wait to get back out there under the lights.

“I’m looking forward to showing the world that The Gypsy King is the greatest fighter of his generation in an epic battle with another master of his craft. Francis looked tough when he jumped in the ring after the (Dillian) Whyte fight, but there is no one tougher than me, and you’ll all see that in devastating fashion on Oct. 28. I’d like to thank my promoters Frank Warren and Bob Arum, my manager Spencer Brown, and the guys at Riyadh Season for making this incredible event possible. It’s going to be a fight for the ages. Get up.”

Ngannou reportedly said recently: “I’ve been waiting to meet Tyson in the ring for the past three years. My dream was always to box, and to box the best. After becoming the undisputed MMA heavyweight champion, this is my opportunity to make that dream come true and cement my position as the baddest man on the planet. I’d like to thank Riyadh Season and my team at 3Point0 Labs for helping put this event together. All I will say to Tyson for now is he better dance in that ring because if I touch him, he’s going to sleep.”

Turki Al-Asheikh, chairman of the General Entertainment Authority and head of Riyadh Season, said: “Riyadh Season 2023 is back for its fourth edition of world class experiences and live events — keeping its claim as one of the most anticipated entertainment seasons worldwide. Following its opening ceremony, Riyadh Season 2023 will kick off with an electrifying boxing match on Oct. 28, 2023. MMA and boxing audiences will witness the ultimate clash between two champions, Tyson Fury against Francis Ngannou. This faceoff will set a new standard for such an event.”

Promoter and Queensberry Chairman Frank Warren said recently the heavyweight clash has “war” written all over it.

“Tyson Fury is the most exciting heavyweight on the planet. It is a game changer; we didn’t want to wait for Tyson to get out and here we are at Riyadh Season in a super fight. Tyson is at his best when he is breaking new boundaries and this event is one of a kind. History will be made in Riyadh with a battle of the giants from the two leading codes of combat fighting.

“Tyson is the true King of the Ring and Francis Ngannou will present an intriguing challenge as he has the much publicized Most Powerful Punch in the world, this guy has a sledgehammer in each hand. Can Tyson avoid the sledgehammer all fight? What happens if it lands? It will be a truly spectacular event and Riyadh Season will provide a stage fit for two champions in one boxing ring.”

Gamers8: The Land of Heroes welcomes adidas as merchandise sponsor of the season

Gamers8: The Land of Heroes welcomes adidas as merchandise sponsor of the season
Updated 13 July 2023
Arab News

Gamers8: The Land of Heroes welcomes adidas as merchandise sponsor of the season

Gamers8: The Land of Heroes welcomes adidas as merchandise sponsor of the season
  • Partnership includes co-branded merchandise at the world’s biggest gaming and esports festival
Updated 13 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Gamers8: The Land of Heroes, the world’s biggest gaming and esports festival, has unveiled that adidas is the official merchandise sponsor of the season.

At Boulevard Riyadh City, adidas and Gamers8: The Land of Heroes will co-brand and customize merchandise for esports teams taking part in the summer season. The sports firm will also have an activation booth on site, offering festival goers personalized designs from their Makerlab initiative, created in 2016 to inspire, empower, and connect the brand’s creators through the platform of community powered workshops.

Organized by the Saudi Esports Federation from July 6 until Aug. 31, Gamers8: The Land of Heroes features 15 elite esports tournaments from 12 top titles, complemented by live music from star acts and a multitude of activities and attractions.

Ahmed Albishri, deputy CEO at the SEF, said recently: “Gamers8: The Land of Heroes attracts the biggest names from gaming and esports, so it is befitting to have the biggest brands from sport and culture partner on our summer season. adidas is an organization that explores the original style of all it works with — be they sports stars, musicians, artists, designers, or cultural icons.

“We look forward to working closely together as we bring their creative vision combining Gamers8: The Land of Heroes to gamers in Saudi Arabia, the region and across the globe.”

Bilal Fares, general manager MENA, adidas, said: “We are delighted to announce that adidas has entered this partnership with Gamers 8, a leading force in the world of esports and gaming. This collaboration marks an exciting venture where adidas will bring its innovative designs and expertise to create co-branded merchandise for the gaming community during this festival.

“Together, we aim to enhance the gaming experience that not only reflects the unique style of gamers but also elevates their performance on the virtual battleground. This partnership represents adidas’ commitment to embracing new avenues of sports and entertainment, catering to the ever-growing global gaming community.”

Gamers8: The Land of Heroes has a prize pool of $45 million — triple that of Gamers8 last year. The festival concludes with the Next World Forum, a gaming and esports event at the Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh in Kingdom Center on Aug. 30 and 31, that brings together sector leaders and experts from around the world.

Korda targeting more Aramco Team Series success at Centurion Club

Korda targeting more Aramco Team Series success at Centurion Club
Updated 13 July 2023
Arab News

Korda targeting more Aramco Team Series success at Centurion Club

Korda targeting more Aramco Team Series success at Centurion Club
  • Bronte Law looking forward to defending title she won last year in London
Updated 13 July 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Nelly Korda has confirmed she is fully fit and eager to enhance her Aramco Team Series record when she tees up at Centurion Club, London, this Friday.

The world No. 2 won the Aramco Team Series Sotogrande last year and finished second and fourth in her two other ATS starts, both in New York. This week sees her initial appearance at Aramco Team Series presented by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund in London, and she is hungry for a first success in 2023.

Korda has overcome an injury and believes her best golf is not far away, despite missing the cut in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in June and finishing tied-64th in last week’s US Women’s Open.

Korda, 24, said: “I feel very close with my game – the scores may not seem it right now.

“At the start of the year I had a really strong start. I was barely finishing outside the top 10 and then had two missed cuts. Last week at Pebble (Beach) wasn’t the greatest of showings, but I think that’s golf and you just got to take it how it is, and you have to grow from it. I mean, that’s when you appreciate the highs when you go through the lows.”

Korda is an advocate of the innovative format of the Aramco Team Series in which the first two days see 36 teams target the lion’s share of a $500,000 prize pot. Each quartet has a captain who selects one teammate at a players’ draft, while they are also allocated a further professional with an amateur. The last 18 of the tournament are for professionals only when there is a further $500,000 on offer.

Korda said: “I think it’s a super fun event. Especially the team aspect of it, I think it brings in a different kind of energy. It’s fun, it’s light, and it makes golf a lot of fun, having teammates out there with you.”

Korda’s opening look at the Centurion Club came this morning and followed up a visit yesterday to the Wimbledon tennis tournament where she “tried strawberries and cream for the first time – really yummy.”

She said: “I played the back nine – it’s a really nice golf course, in really nice condition. The wind started picking up towards the end and I know high winds are forecast for the week, so I think it’ll be a tricky test.

“Every single time I tee up, I try to play my best. There’s only one goal in mind, and that’s to hopefully hold the trophy at the end of the week. So I’m going to give it my all and see how it goes.”

Bronte Law delivered one of the moments of the 2022 season when she sunk an incredible long-range eagle putt on the 18th green to win the last renewal of Aramco Team Series – London. And this week the Englishwoman has already revisited the scene of one of the most dramatic strokes of her career.

“We actually just recreated the putt on 18, so that was fun,” said Law. “It’s great to be back. I think each victory has kind of a special place just for different reasons. This one being in front of a home crowd, in front of my family – each time I’m in a situation like that, it just feels really nice to share that with them.”

Law finished tied-45th in the US Women’s Open but was encouraged by much of her play over the week.

She said: “I played really nicely last week. I mean, Pebble’s a beast so didn’t have the Sunday that I wanted, but I hit a lot of really good shots. Overall, my golf is in a pretty good place now.”

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege kicks off at Gamers8 with $2m prize pool

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege kicks off at Gamers8 with $2m prize pool
Updated 13 July 2023
Arab News

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege kicks off at Gamers8 with $2m prize pool

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege kicks off at Gamers8 with $2m prize pool
  • Four-day tournament for the online tactical shooter game begins today at Boulevard Riyadh City and runs until Sunday, July 16
Updated 13 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege kicks off today at Gamers8 in Riyadh with a $2 million prize pool up for grabs.

Organized by the Saudi Esports Federation, the four-day tournament in the hugely popular tactical shooter video game commences on Thursday, July 13 at Boulevard Riyadh City. The winners of Sunday’s grand finale take home a whopping $750,000.

There are eight top teams taking part. The invited sides are G2 Esports, Oxygen Esports, and w7m Esports, who are joined by homegrown heroes Team Falcons. After getting to the final last year, the Saudi Arabian superstars will be hoping to go one better this time.

The Gamers Without Borders regional qualifiers Team BDS from Europe, who won the Gamers8 event last year, M80 from North America, Ninjas in Pyjamas from South America, and CYCLOPS from Japan, are also all in action.

Faisal bin Homran, chief esports officer at the SEF, said: “Gamers8: The Land of Heroes is delighted to welcome back Rainbow Six Siege to Riyadh and the biggest gaming and esports festival worldwide. It remains one of the most popular multiplayer games available and epitomizes our aim of bringing the best tournaments and best titles to Saudi Arabia as we continue to lead and enhance the region’s gaming and esports landscape.

“Be it within the Kingdom or beyond, the game’s ever-expanding player base keeps growing as fans relish the colorful cast of operators, intricate and intense gameplay, dynamic maps, and tactical approach to shooters. There truly is something for every kind of gamer to be found in Rainbow Six Siege, a game with immense personality and attitude. Let battle commence at Gamers8: The Land of Heroes — and may the best team win.”

Messi mania engulfs Miami ahead of Argentine soccer superstar’s arrival

Messi mania engulfs Miami ahead of Argentine soccer superstar’s arrival
Updated 13 July 2023
AP

Messi mania engulfs Miami ahead of Argentine soccer superstar’s arrival

Messi mania engulfs Miami ahead of Argentine soccer superstar’s arrival
  • There is no hiding the euphoria generated by Messi in Miami as he begins the new Major League Soccer phase of his career in one of the most Latino cities in the US
  • The seven-time winner of the Ballon d’Or is coming off two years with Paris Saint-Germain and is expected to make his Inter Miami debut against Mexican team Cruz Azul on July 21
Updated 13 July 2023
AP

MIAMI: A hamburger and drink combination called the Lionel Messi. A huge sketch of the soccer star’s smiling face on a restaurant wall beside a viral meme from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. A beer with a pink label matching the color of the Inter Miami jersey he will wear.

Wherever you turn in Miami these days something reminds you of the imminent arrival of the Argentine soccer legend.

There is no hiding the euphoria generated by Messi in Miami as he begins the new Major League Soccer phase of his career in one of the most Latino cities in the US. But his arrival is also bringing a note of sadness as fans know that at age 36 he is nearing the end of his career.

Messi announced on June 7 that he will play for Inter Miami in a move that is expected to revitalize soccer in the US and South Florida with one of the sporting world’s best-known figures. More than 100,000 Argentines live in Miami, which will host World Cup matches in 2026.

The seven-time winner of the Ballon d’Or, the soccer world’s most prestigious individual award, is coming off two years with Paris Saint-Germain and is expected to make his Inter Miami debut against Mexican team Cruz Azul on July 21.

In a career spanning more than 17 years with his country’s national team, Messi has scored more than 100 goals, including two against France at the 2022 World Cup, a match Argentina won on penalties.

“I love that he’s in Miami because my children will be able to experience him like I experienced (fellow Argentina soccer star Diego) Maradona,” said Maximiliano Alvarez, one of the owners of the Fiorito restaurant, where a wall has a giant mural of Messi. “It also makes me sad, nostalgic, because it looks like it is the beginning of his retirement.”

“Coming to this league is not the same as playing in the European league,” said the Argentine businessman.

Álvarez and his brother Cristian had the original mural with Messi’s face painted in the restaurant in 2018, when many people criticized the soccer star for his role in the Argentine national team’s poor performance. His idea was to honor him and the resilience he brings, never giving up.

In 2021, they renovated the restaurant in Little Haiti in northeast Miami with another mural of Messi on the same wall, this one by Chilean-American artist Claudio Picasso.

On the walls of another restaurant called Kao Bar & Grill, in the Hallandale Beach area north of Miami Beach, Messi’s meme ”¡Andá pa’ alla bobo!” “Go over there, fool!” is immortalized along with a giant drawing of the soccer star.

Angry after Argentina’s heated victory over the Netherlands in the quarterfinals of the 2022 World Cup, Messi said those words to a Dutch player who was passing by while he was being interviewed.

Messi, who is known for his calm and cautious way of speaking, repented the comment, which immediately went viral.

“He regretted it, obviously ... but it was left as a joke,” said Augusto Falopapas, the artist who drew the meme on the restaurant’s wall.

To the south, in Wynwood district, an area near downtown Miami known for its warehouse-turned-art galleries, other artists have painted murals of Messi. One is two giant images of the player, one with a smiling face, the other another running as if in a game. And there are plans for more, including a 10-meter-high (32-foot-high) mural of Messi kissing the World Cup in an open parking lot.

Messi’s arrival has also impacted breweries like Prison Pals Brewing Co., which sells a beer bearing Messi’s number 10. The can is painted pink with black lettering, a replica of Inter Miami’s colors.

The Argentine grill The Knife offers a Messi mojito and the Hard Rock Cafe is launching a new “Messi Chicken Sandwich” made from the soccer star’s favorite “milanesas.” Messi t-shirts, pants, sweatshirts with hood and water bottles will also be for sale.

“When we found out that he decided to choose Miami as his South Florida home, it was incredible for us,” said Elena Alvarez, vice president of global sales for Hard Rock International. “We are very, very grateful and we have him as a brand ambassador and we are launching (the new sandwich) at the same time that he is moving here.”

Near Miami Beach, at the Café Ragazzi of Argentine-Venezuelan singer-songwriter Ricardo Montaner, they are waiting for his return.

Messi was there on vacation after he won the America’s Cup with Argentina in 2021. The star caused an uproar in the restaurant as fans came to greet him, forcing staff, including waiters and kitchen workers, to form a wall around him to protect him and allow him to exit to his car.

Now they want to offer the soccer legend more privacy and are thinking of putting up curtains.

“We are waiting for you in Miami with open arms,” said Emiliano Valdés, the café’s general manager. “He is revolutionizing the entire city and has not yet arrived.”

