  What We Are Reading Today: When the War Was Over

What We Are Reading Today: When the War Was Over

Updated 16 July 2023
What We Are Reading Today: When the War Was Over

Author: Elizabeth Becker

“When the War Was Over” is Elizabeth Becker’s masterful account of the Cambodian nightmare. The award-winning journalist started covering Cambodia in 1973 for The Washington Post, when the country was perceived as little more than a footnote to the Vietnam War. Then, with the rise of the Khmer Rouge in 1975 came the closing of the border and a systematic reorganization of Cambodian society.
Everyone was sent from the towns and cities to the countryside, where they were forced to labor endlessly in the fields.  Encompassing the era of French colonialism and the revival of Cambodian nationalism, this is a book of epic vision and staggering power, according to a review on goodreads.com.
“When the War Was” Over illuminates the darkness of Cambodia with the intensity of a bolt of lightning.

 

