Saudi Arabia and Thailand discuss parliamentary cooperation

RIYADH: The Speaker of Saudi Arabia’s Shoura Council, Sheikh Abdullah Al-Asheikh on Friday held official talks with Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, the speaker of the Thai House of Representatives, during his visit to Bangkok, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
During the talks, Al-Asheikh highlighted growing Saudi-Thai relations and their development in various fields, which is contributing to a strengthening of the relationship between the two countries.
He noted the fruitful and continuous work witnessed by the Kingdom under the leadership of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, citing the steady progress achieved under the Saudi Vision 2030’s goals based on its three pillars: a vibrant society, a prosperous economy, and an ambitious country.
The Thai speaker welcomed Al-Asheikh on the occasion of his visit to the south-east Asian country, stressing the importance of strengthening relations, especially parliamentary ones.
The two officials also discussed cooperation between the Shoura Council and the Thai House of Representatives, and the importance of activating the important role of parliamentary friendship groups.
Updated 22 July 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Citizens of Saudi Arabia can invite their Muslim friends abroad to the Kingdom to perform Umrah on "personal visit visa," the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has said.
Personal visas, which can be obtained online, can either be single entry or multiple entry, the ministry said in a tweet on Thursday.
Aside from performing Umrah rituals at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and visiting the Prophet's Mosque in Madinah, visitors can also make trips to various tourism destinations in the Kingdom.
Applications for a personal visit visa can be made through the visa platform of the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
A single entry visa is valid for 90 days, while a multiple entry visa is valid for one year. A visitor with a multiple entry visa may stay in the Kingdom for up to 90 days with each visit.
On Friday, the Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques announced it was ready to receive the first worshippers of this year’s Umrah season. The start of the Umrah pilgrimage is set at least a few weeks after Hajj to allow Hajj pilgrims to return home and avoid congestion in the holy places and airports.
Saudi Arabia has opened its historical sites and other cultural destinations as it develops its tourism industry as part of the Saudi Vision 2030 strategic plan launched in 2016.
The program's goal is to reduce the Kingdom’s reliance on oil exports and diversify its economy by developing and expanding into new industries and sectors.
Tourism is a key part of the strategy, with the Kingdom aiming to get 100 million visitors by 2030.
Under the plan, the tourism industry is expected to create more than 1 million jobs for the country's growing work force, and at the same time generate revenues for the economy.
A massive boost in spiritual tourism in the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah is also planned, with the number of pilgrims expected to rise to 30 million by 2030.
Updated 22 July 2023
Rawan Radwan
JEDDAH: A few months ago, Mohammed Munshi, a 40-year-old Saudi businessman, who had always struggled with his weight, was rushed to hospital after developing strange symptoms.
“For two weeks straight, I experienced nausea, anxiety, and consumed sugary drinks excessively due to a bitter taste in my mouth that altered the taste of everything, including water,” Munshi told Arab News.
“I felt constantly hot, my neck turned black, and my vision significantly weakened, but I didn’t understand why.”
When doctors checked Munshi’s blood sugar levels, his lab results showed a reading of 900. Anything above 500 is considered dangerous.
Munshi was suffering from diabetes mellitus — a disease related to the body’s inadequate control of blood glucose levels.
“Even after four doses of insulin, my levels remained dangerously high, and the symptoms persisted,” he said.
Further medical tests revealed that Munshi had developed diabetic ketoacidosis, a serious and potentially life-threatening condition resulting from prolonged high blood sugar levels.
For a week after his diagnosis, he was not allowed to eat, his water intake was restricted to just three bottle caps per day, and he received daily insulin doses to balance his levels.
“It took me a while to realize how unhealthy my lifestyle was, the excessive food consumption, and the disregard for the red flags,” he said.
Munshi is among millions of Saudis who have followed unhealthy lifestyles for years, resulting in high obesity rates in the Kingdom.
In response to the profound health and social implications of the obesity problem, the Saudi government has implemented a wide range of policies under its Vision 2030 plan, aiming to create a healthier population and improve quality of life.
Once considered an affliction of only the most affluent, obesity has in recent decades become a significant global health concern at all levels of society. That is why Saudi Arabia is committing resources to promoting healthy diets and active lifestyles.
Obesity, a complex disease that has reached pandemic proportions worldwide, has nearly tripled in prevalence since 1975. This surge is widely attributed to the adoption of increasingly sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy diets.
Globally, more than 1 billion people are deemed to be overweight, with a third of them classified as obese. The World Health Organization says approximately 4 million deaths per year are associated with the disease.
A study published in 2022 by the Global Obesity Observatory revealed that approximately 60 percent of Saudi Arabia’s adult population is overweight, with 20 percent classified as obese.
Among children, 10.5 percent are overweight and 4.1 percent are obese. Recent data from the Kingdom’s leading health bodies indicate an increase in childhood obesity, while the number of obese adults has decreased compared to a decade ago.
The Saudi government says it is committed to providing seamless and equal access to engaging, world-class sporting events, competitions, and amenities for all citizens, residents and tourists, regardless of age, gender, background, or ability.
The Sports for All Federation, the main organization responsible for developing community activity in the Kingdom, emphasized the importance of being physically active to curb the uptick of obesity rates.
SFA highlights the important role physical activity plays in helping people to lead healthy lives and also the positive impact sport has on society as a whole. It works to ensure all members of society are equipped with the tools and support to practice daily physical activities.
The federation’s goal is to inspire young people to develop life-long physical activity habits and literacy. Initiatives like the Summer Camps Program, designed for boys and girls aged 6 to 17, emphasize the benefits of physical activity.
The program places emphasis on the benefits of physical activity, exposing participants, from a very early age, to the positive impact of sport on their lives and their communities. This allows it to combat issues such as obesity as early and effectively as possible.
Established in 2018, the SFA has successfully increased physical activity levels in Saudi Arabia through their diverse range of health and fitness-focused programs, experiences and partnerships.
As a result, there has been a significant rise in physical activity levels across the Kingdom, with more people taking advantage of the available amenities.
According to the General Authority for Statistics, more than 48.2 percent of the population now engage in physical activity for more than 30 minutes a week.
Lifestyle and environmental factors play a significant role in reducing the risk of being overweight and obese among children and young adults. Unhealthy eating habits are a key contributor.
Dr. Nabeela Al-Abdullah, an associate professor in public health and epidemiology at King Abdulaziz University in Jeddah, has raised concerns about the lack of teaching in schools concerning good dietary habits.
“The ministries of education and health are the main responsible bodies for the health of children outside of their homes,” Al-Abdullah told Arab News.
“Upon reviewing results from field visits conducted by our specialized students to several girls’ and boys’ schools, reports filed do not reflect the true situation especially given a recent MOH (Ministry of Health) initiative targeting school children.
“Canteens don’t have healthy options, obesity rates among children were high, including undernutrition. We need a health policy that focus on nutrition targeting children to build a healthy community.”
Al-Abdullah emphasized the need to intensify public health awareness campaigns that include nutritionists, educational institutions and health facilities, to target not just the most vulnerable but also broader society.
“There simply is not enough awareness. It’s a fact,” she added.
Obesity is influenced by a variety of factors, including genetics, environment, and dietary choices influenced by numerous modifiable and non-modifiable elements, including family background, demographics, and lifestyle.
While no single nutritional approach can completely eliminate the risk of obesity, experts say it is a matter of changing behaviors where possible to improve health outcomes.
“The best diet anyone can benefit from is the diet you can adhere to,” said Mona Anan Aldubyan, a dietician specializing in obesity and weight management, told Arab News.
“Meta-analytical research of different diet studies’ results and their collective impact are one of the same on average. There’s no one-size-fits-all diet and the best diet is the one that you can stick to, of course within the parameters of a healthy diet.”
Adherence is key to the success of a diet plan to change habits and reduce weight, she said.
“While (a) special focused diet can be beneficial to some people that need it, it is crucial to adopt a comprehensive approach to reducing the risk of obesity — through finding a balanced diet, incorporating regular physical activity, personal dietary preference, financial capabilities, availability of goods, and what is a cultural norm — to initiate long-term lifestyle changes,” said Aldubyan.
“How to keep the weight off is the challenge because your body’s physiological changes and adaptation to the new weight are drastic and can go through phases, such as sending mixed messages to your brain that you’re hungry or in need of sugar. Such phases occur and it’s a long-term fight. Obesity is a long-term fight.”
Interventions and awareness campaigns can be transformative for people like Munshi, who is turning his life around.
“Today, I work out five times a week,” Munshi told Arab News. “I’ve adhered to a healthy, sugar-free, low-carb diet, and my blood sugar levels have significantly improved.
“My ultimate goal is to be able to play football with my son.”
Muslim World League chief receives top Bosnia and Herzegovina official
Updated 21 July 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Secretary-General of the Muslim World League Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa welcomed the Chairman of the House of Representatives of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Denis Zvizdić and his delegation, in Riyadh on Friday.
During the meeting, they discussed avenues of cooperation, and chairman praised the efforts of the MWL around the world.
Saudi library restores more than 3,000 cultural heritage items
The center restored 415 rare images of the city of Jeddah
Updated 21 July 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: The newly established restoration center at the King Abdulaziz Public Library in Riyadh has succeeded in preserving more than 3,000 rare scientific materials of cultural heritage. This includes photographs, documents, maps and rare books, as well as manuscripts.
The center was able to restore rare images depicting the old city of Diriyah, showcasing its location surrounded by a sea of palm trees.
The center restored 415 rare images of the city of Jeddah. The team of experts were also able to also restore 117 rare books, including their leather covers and internal pages.
In addition, the center restored a group of Saudi currencies, issued on 14 Dhu Al-Qa’da 1372 AH, corresponding to July 25, 1953 AD, when the Saudi Monetary Agency issued what was then known as the “receipts of pilgrims.” These were lightweight banknotes distributed and used during Hajj, starting at ten Riyals, of which 5,000 were printed with phrases in both Arabic and English.
The restoration center rehabilitated more than 615 rare documents and restored a series of rare magazines.
The center also cleaned up 2,235 rare and valuable maps in preparation for their restoration and preservation. The most notable was a map of the continent of Africa and the Arabian peninsula, drawn by Abraham Ortelius in 1570 AD.
The restoration center was inaugurated in late 2022, and has served as a space to handle artifacts carefully. Careful consideration is given to each item to maintain and preserve these pieces of history for future generations.
Saudi Arabia bids farewell to Abdullah Al-Agil, founder of Jarir Bookstore
Jarir Bookstore was named among the 100 most powerful companies in the Arab world, and became famous for its strong authorship, publishing, various publications, and free reading services in all its branches, Al-Sharif said
Updated 21 July 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
MAKKAH: Business and community leaders in Saudi Arabia have paid tribute to leading businessman and founding member of the Jarir Group Abdullah bin Abdulrahman Al-Agil following his death at age of 67 after a long battle with illness.
Al-Agil, widely known as the founder of Jarir Bookstore, leaves a legacy of institutional success and charitable work.
People took to Twitter to mourn the late businessman, who was celebrated for his generosity, philanthropic work and good deeds.
Al-Agil, who died on Thursday, was described as a man of righteousness who was always keen to help the poor and needy.
Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority Turki Al-Sheikh, extended his deepest condolences and sincere sympathy to Al-Agil’s family, describing him as one of the pillars of success in Saudi Arabia.
Badr Al-Asaker, head of the private office of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, posted on his Twitter account: “May his soul rest in peace and may his deeds on earth give him merit in heaven. May God forgive his inequities and grant him eternal rest in his kingdom. We have known him to be a well-mannered and good-doing gentleman. I pray that God grant his family and beloved ones comfort in their time of sorrow.”
Journalist Ahmed Al-Arfaj also praised Al-Agil, saying: “I got to know his actions and qualities before I got to meet him personally. I loved him way before I met him, and after I knew him, I found in him a giving, benevolent, clean, honest and loving man.
“His deeds were a true manifestation of the good and loving man he was, a man who endeavored to draw a smile on the faces of everyone and to bring everyone closer. He is the symbol of the established and organized charitable work in our beloved country.”
Adnan Al-Sharif, a professor of library science at Umm Al-Qura University, told Arab News that Al-Agil was the owner not only of a commercial project, but also a cultural and social one, and also wrote “Imprint of Life, Biography, Ideas and Memories.”
Jarir Bookstore was named among the 100 most powerful companies in the Arab world, and became famous for its strong authorship, publishing, various publications, and free reading services in all its branches, Al-Sharif said.
It was also known for having the latest electronic devices and modern computers.
The company launched an e-library initiative that benefited researchers and graduate students, as well as enabling them to buy books and browse publications electronically. It was also known for its digital “Jarir Reader.”
Al-Agil, who was born on Feb. 12, 1956, was the founder of Jarir Marketing Company, where he served as managing director from 1979 to 2022, head of wholesale marketing from 1979 to 2021, and vice chairman of the board of directors from 2016 to 2019. In 1981, he obtained a bachelor’s degree in management from King Saud University.
He was an honorary member of Al-Faisaly FC football club in Harmah, and served as a board member of Harmah Projects Company, Harmah National Company, Noura National Company, Harmah International Company and Imtiaz Arabia Company.
The Al-Agil family has a long history of success in the world of bookstores. The late businessman was able to develop a small library that his father built in the Malaz neighborhood, eventually turning it into one of the most important commercial entities in the Kingdom and the Gulf, a joint stock company whose shares are sold on the Saudi stock market.
Al-Agil acquired a small bookstore called Jarir in 1974, with his elder brother Ibrahim leading the acquisition negotiations. They introduced some minor modifications, equipping it with new goods that they transferred from their old operation, Al-Wa’i Bookstore.
Jarir Marketing Company is now one of the leading listed joint stock companies in the Kingdom, dealing with wholesale and retail trade in stationery and school supplies, children’s toys, teaching aids, publications, and Arabic and English books.