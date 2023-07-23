You are here

  • Home
  • Israel’s Netanyahu says he will be fitted with pacemaker overnight

Israel’s Netanyahu says he will be fitted with pacemaker overnight

Israel’s Netanyahu says he will be fitted with pacemaker overnight
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs a cabinet meeting at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem. (Reuters/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2dd46

Updated 27 sec ago
Reuters

Israel’s Netanyahu says he will be fitted with pacemaker overnight

Israel’s Netanyahu says he will be fitted with pacemaker overnight
Updated 27 sec ago
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be fitted with a pacemaker overnight between Saturday and Sunday, he said in a video statement released by his office.
“A week ago I was fitted with a monitoring device. That device beeped this evening and said I must receive a pacemaker and that I must do this already tonight,” Netanyahu said in the video. “I feel great, but I need to listen to my doctors.”
Netanyahu, 73, was standing in the video and smiling. He said his doctors assured him he would be discharged from the hospital “tomorrow afternoon.”
His office said he would undergo the procedure at Sheba Medical Center in Tel HaShomer. Netanyahu was hospitalized there overnight on July 15 for what his office said was dehydration that occurred after he had been on holiday at the Sea of Galilee without properly protecting himself from a heatwave.
The hospital on July 16 confirmed its original diagnosis of dehydration and said additional tests involving a subcutaneous holter monitor had found Netanyahu to be “in complete cardiac health,” though the device would allow his medical team to continue monitoring his health.

Topics: Benjamin Netanyahu Israel

Related

Update Thousands march on Jerusalem as former Israeli officials beg Netanyahu to halt legislation overhaul
Middle-East
Thousands march on Jerusalem as former Israeli officials beg Netanyahu to halt legislation overhaul
Israeli protesters block highways in ‘day of disruption’ against Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul plan
Middle-East
Israeli protesters block highways in ‘day of disruption’ against Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul plan

Algeria applies to join BRICS group

Algeria applies to join BRICS group
Updated 22 July 2023
Reuters

Algeria applies to join BRICS group

Algeria applies to join BRICS group
  • The BRICS group of nations comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. It account for more than 40% of the world's population and about 26% of the global economy
Updated 22 July 2023
Reuters

TUNIS: Algeria has applied to join the BRICS group and submitted a request to become a shareholder member of BRICS Bank with an amount of $1.5 billion, Ennahar TV quoted Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune as saying. It added that Tebboune said at the end of his visit to China that Algeria had sought to join the BRICS to open new economic opportunities.
The North Africa country is rich in oil and gas resources and seeking to diversify its economy and strengthen its partnership with countries such as China.
The BRICS group of nations comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. It account for more than 40 percent of the world’s population and about 26 percent of the global economy.
“We officially applied to join the BRICS group, we sent a letter asking to be shareholder members in the bank ... Algeria’s first contribution in the bank will be $1.5 billion,” Ennahar quoted Tebboune as saying.
More than 40 countries have expressed interested in joining the BRICS group of nations, South Africa’s top diplomat in charge of relations with the bloc said this week.
Argentina, Iran, the UAE, Cuba, Democratic Republic of Congo, Comoros, Gabon, and Kazakhstan are among countries that expressed interest.
China will invest $36 billion in Algeria across sectors including manufacturing, new technology, the knowledge economy, transport, and agriculture, local media quoted Tebboune as saying this week.

 

Topics: BRICS group Algeria

Related

Emmanuel Macron would be inappropriate guest at BRICS summit, says Russia
World
Emmanuel Macron would be inappropriate guest at BRICS summit, says Russia
Egypt applies to join BRICS bloc, confirms Russian envoy
Business & Economy
Egypt applies to join BRICS bloc, confirms Russian envoy

Children’s NGO shut down in Lebanon amid trafficking, sexual harassment claims

Children’s NGO shut down in Lebanon amid trafficking, sexual harassment claims
Updated 22 July 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Children’s NGO shut down in Lebanon amid trafficking, sexual harassment claims

Children’s NGO shut down in Lebanon amid trafficking, sexual harassment claims
  • Lawyer Diana Assaf claimed on social media that the NGO has committed crimes against Lebanese and Syrian children
  • The NGO cares for several girls, from newborns to 17-year-olds
Updated 22 July 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: A nongovernmental organization in Mount Lebanon was closed down on Saturday for presenting an “imminent danger” to children.
The Village of Love and Peace purported to offer protection and accommodation to abandoned children or those at risk from their parents.
Lawyer Diana Assaf claimed on social media that the NGO has committed crimes against Lebanese and Syrian children.
“Sexual harassment was recorded earlier in the NGO, but what has emerged is the crime of human trafficking,” Assaf said in a video clip on her Instagram page. “The director of the NGO deliberately sold a child to a family in return for money and forged hospital documents and other documents, an act that is considered human trafficking in the penal code.”
The NGO cares for several girls, from newborns to 17-year-olds.
A report by Judge Joelle Bou Haidar following initial investigations stated that Norma Saeed, the director of the NGO, “committed the crime of human trafficking by misleading some families into believing that the infants in her care, who were there by court order, could be adopted without resorting to the court by forging their documents with the help of a village headman and one of the hospitals in exchange for monetary payments.”
The report continued: “She used fraudulent maneuvers, pretending to have two infant girls in her care, while she actually handed them over to two unrelated families without the court’s knowledge or any legal justification.
“The NGO director was also aware that two minors in her care had been sexually harassed by a person named Jebran, who encouraged them and other minors to engage in sexual activity and drug use, which resulted in one of the girls falling in love with him.”
It added: “The girl told investigators that she wished to die since he was already married and could not be with her. The director took no action against Jebran and did not inform the relevant court about him, making her complicit in his crime.”
The report also stated that Saeed “took some minors to a nightclub to celebrate her birthday, allowing them to consume alcohol to the point of intoxication. One of them attempted suicide without any known reason.”
It went on to say that Saeed “threatened the minors with imprisonment if they told the court about what was happening in the NGO. She used abusive language and insults against them. She also took some of the girls to her house to spend the night without the court’s permission, in violation of the NGO’s regulations, and forced them to do cleaning work in the house.”
The investigation also raised suspicions regarding “the NGO’s collaboration with fake organizations to obtain donations and financial amounts in order to fulfill its mission.”
This matter is under investigation by judicial authorities “and falls within the framework of combating corruption for which children pay the price.”
The report noted that the NGO failed to provide “the most basic human rights, such as physical, mental, and health safety, as it lacks the minimum cleanliness standards.”
Judge Bou Haidar “has been investigating the NGO for some time. It turns out that the suffering has been going on for three years,” said Assaf.
Bou Haidar arrested the NGO director and her suspected accomplices for human trafficking, while the allegations of sexual harassment against Jebran are still under consideration by the public prosecution, according to Assaf.
Judges across Lebanon have been told to remove all children from care of the NGO as it is a “source of imminent danger” to them. They have been transferred to another organization.
In its application to the Ministry of Interior, the NGO, established in 2020, claimed that its purpose was to “provide shelter and rehabilitation for those at risk, especially those under the age of seven, and to provide everything that contributes to the development and improvement of their physical and mental abilities.”
The case is the latest in a series of scandals related to children in Lebanon in recent weeks, including revelations of abuse at a private nursery, with a manager and an employee being arrested, as well as cases of infants being abandoned on the street.

Topics: Lebanon NGO children sexual harassment

Related

A general view of Beirut. (AFP file photo)
Middle-East
Grandfather accused in rape-death of 6-year-old girl in Lebanon
Shock in Lebanon as stray dog found carrying newborn baby in trash bag
Middle-East
Shock in Lebanon as stray dog found carrying newborn baby in trash bag

Shrinking budget: UN agency raises alarm over Syrian refugee relief in Jordan

Shrinking budget: UN agency raises alarm over Syrian refugee relief in Jordan
Updated 22 July 2023
Raed Omari

Shrinking budget: UN agency raises alarm over Syrian refugee relief in Jordan

Shrinking budget: UN agency raises alarm over Syrian refugee relief in Jordan
  • Current lack of funding undermining great achievements made in over a decade, UNHCR representative says
  • ‘Determined and coordinated action needed to keep success story alive,’ aid official claims
Updated 22 July 2023
Raed Omari

AMMAN: The UNHCR has warned of “serious consequences” for refugees in Jordan if no adequate funding is added to its shrinking budget.
The UN refugee agency has issued a recent appeal calling for “immediate” assistance after other agencies announced plans to reduce health services and food help in camps in Jordan.
Jordanian government-owned Al-Mamlakah TV commented on a UNHCR report which said that the UN refugee agency had only received 32 percent of its financial needs for 2023, or “$125.7 million of its annual budget of $390.11 million.”
In light of this 68 percent deficit, Dominik Bartsch, the agency’s representative to Jordan, has warned of a “humanitarian crisis and serious consequences for refugees and host communities.”
He added: “The current lack of funding for the refugee response is undermining the great achievements made in over a decade.”

Now, there is an imminent risk that the situation is sliding back into a humanitarian crisis, with serious consequences for refugees and host communities.

Dominik Bartsch, UNHCR’s representative to Jordan

He said that there was growing concern that Jordan’s ability to include refugees in healthcare and education systems might be eroded.
“Sustained support over the years has allowed Syrian refugees to access the labor market,” Bartsch said.
“Now, there is an imminent risk that the situation is sliding back into a humanitarian crisis, with serious consequences for refugees and host communities.”
Bartsch praised Jordanian efforts in past years in giving assistance to refugees.
The country issued a record 62,000 work permits to Syrians in 2021, according to UNHCR.
This was a result of the international community committing funding and expanded trade facilitation under the Jordan Compact, an initiative to improve access to education and legal employment for Syrians forced to flee their homes.
Bartsch added: “Jordan has done so much, and donors need to recognize what is at risk.”
He called for a “determined and coordinated action … to keep the success story in Jordan alive.”
Bartsch said that the lack of assistance was exacerbating the vulnerability of refugees.
He added: “The number of refugee families who cannot pay their rent and are at risk of eviction from their homes rose by 66 percent from December 2022 to February 2023.”
The representative warned of another wave of refugees toward Europe should no “immediate action” be taken to improve their financial situation in Jordan.
He said: “Another consequence of lack of assistance is that it may push refugees onto irregular routes toward Europe. UNHCR is concerned about their protection after leaving Jordan as they are exposed to exploitation, abuse, and death.
“The recent shipwreck off Greece was a stark reminder that people who do not see a perspective, make desperate choices.”
The World Food Programme has recently announced a reduction of the value of its monthly food assistance for refugees in Jordan’s refugee camps, from around $32 to $21.
The UNHCR has said that a number of nongovernmental organizations providing health services have left Zaatari and Azraq camps in Jordan, leading to serious shortages and quality issues of remaining facilities.
Jordan has said it is providing refuge to about 1.3 million Syrians, including some 670,000 officially registered with the UNHCR as refugees, making the kingdom host to the world’s second-largest population of Syrian refugees per capita after Lebanon.
Turkiye has accepted 3.6 million Syrian refugees, while Lebanon hosts almost 1 million, according to the UNHCR.
Jordan hosts the Zaatari camp, the largest in the Middle East, and the Azraq camp. Most Syrians in Jordan live in cities and urban centers, however, where they work in certain industries.
While Jordan has been stepping up efforts for a voluntary return of Syrian refugees, a recent UNHCR study found that only 0.8 percent of them are willing to go back home.
The survey revealed that around 97 percent of Syrian refugees in Jordan have no intention of returning home in the next 12 months due to security and economic concerns, including a lack of housing and basic amenities in Syria.
Jordan has announced that it has begun coordinating with the Syrian government and relevant UN organizations to facilitate the voluntary return of some 1,000 Syrian refugees.
The decision was announced on May 1 following a landmark meeting in Amman of foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Iraq, and Jordan. Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad also attended.

Topics: Jordan UNHCR refugees

Related

Jordan foreign minister, Assad discuss Syria refugees, drug smuggling video
Middle-East
Jordan foreign minister, Assad discuss Syria refugees, drug smuggling
World Food Programme cuts monthly aid to Syrian refugees in Jordan by a third amid funding gap
Middle-East
World Food Programme cuts monthly aid to Syrian refugees in Jordan by a third amid funding gap

Jordan condemns Qur’an burning in Denmark

Jordan condemns Qur’an burning in Denmark
Updated 22 July 2023
Arab News

Jordan condemns Qur’an burning in Denmark

Jordan condemns Qur’an burning in Denmark
  • Jordan described the incident as an “act of hatred and a manifestation of Islamophobia and inciting violence and disrespecting religions”
  • The Foreign Affairs Ministry stressed its rejection of irresponsible behaviors that provoke Muslims’ feelings and fuel hatred
Updated 22 July 2023
Arab News

AMMAN: Jordan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates has denounced the burning of a copy of the Qur’an in the Danish capital Copenhagen, reported Jordan News Agency on Saturday.
Citing a statement issued by the ministry, Jordan described the Qur’an burning incident as an “act of hatred and a manifestation of Islamophobia and inciting violence and disrespecting religions.”
The ministry further stressed its rejection and denunciation of irresponsible behavior that provoke Muslims’ feelings, fuel hatred, and threaten peaceful coexistence.
The recurrence of such racist acts and behaviors, it added, oblige the international community to address and ban them, pass laws that criminalize and prevent insulting religious symbols and sanctities, work to spread a culture of peace and acceptance of the other, raise awareness of the values of common respect, enrich the values of harmony and tolerance, and reject extremism, fanaticism and incitement to hatred.
On Friday, the extreme right group Danske Patrioter posted on its Facebook page a video of a man burning what seemed to be a Qur’an and trampling an Iraqi flag.
Copenhagen’s police deputy chief, Trine Fisker, said that “not more than a handful” of protesters had gathered Friday across from the Iraqi Embassy.
“I can also confirm there was a book burnt. We do not know which book it was,” she said.

Topics: Jordan Qur'an burning Copenhagen

Related

Swedish Committee for Afghanistan suspends some operations after Taliban order over Qur'an burning
World
Swedish Committee for Afghanistan suspends some operations after Taliban order over Qur'an burning
Sweden court upholds rejection of Qur'an burning ban
World
Sweden court upholds rejection of Qur'an burning ban

Migrants face misery in Tunisia

Migrants face misery in Tunisia
Updated 22 July 2023
AP

Migrants face misery in Tunisia

Migrants face misery in Tunisia
  • European leaders are offering millions to Tunisia amid the abuses
  • Activists fear a migration summit in Rome on Sunday will pursue an anti-migrant vision that puts the onus on Africa to keep Africans out of Europe
Updated 22 July 2023
AP

TUNIS: Migrants in Tunisia’s port city of Sfax who are aiming to make Europe their new home are now sharing the burden and the blame for escalating tensions deeply tinged with racism, amid the fears of European leaders who are trying to stanch the numbers of people arriving at their shores.
The antagonism that exploded in recent weeks in Sfax between Tunisians and mainly Black sub-Saharan migrants is widely seen as a turning point in how this North African nation deals with migration.
European leaders are offering millions to Tunisia amid the abuses, and activists fear a migration summit in Rome on Sunday will pursue an anti-migrant vision that puts the onus on Africa to keep Africans out of Europe.
Hundreds of migrants have drowned at sea trying to reach Italy in fragile boats, but now migrants awaiting their chance to cross the Mediterranean cower in fear, some beaten or bused by authorities to new destinations, others dumped in the desert.
Musa Khalid from Congo was among a group of migrants expelled from Tunisia and found by Libyan border guards huddling in a barren zone last weekend. He said that Tunisian officials took their belongings and money before transferring them out of the Tunisian port city of Sfax and dropping them off without food or water.
“As we tried to enter Tunisia again, they beat us badly. They broke my hand and hit my head,” he told the Associated Press near the Al Assa border point in Libya, holding up a wrist wrapped in cloth. “We are in the desert now for several days. Sir, please.”
Human rights activists from North Africa, West Africa and Europe met in Tunis this week and denounced the upcoming Rome meeting, predicting that it will amount to a bartering of values for financial incentives to stave off migrants from European shores.
“Today, the Mediterranean’s calling is no longer to be a bridge between two shores, but a wall separating all of Europe from all of the African continent,” said the Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights, which organized the Thursday meeting.
Italy is trying to decrease the number of migrant arrivals and stabilize Tunisia, in its worst economic crisis in a generation. Thousands of migrants have arrived in Sfax this year, but there’s no solid figure of how many are in the city, or how many have left since the anti-migrant campaign started.
Tunisia has become the main stepping stone to Italy, Europe’s gateway, replacing Libya, where widespread abuse of migrants has been reported. Of the 76,325 migrant arrivals in Italy so far this year until last Sunday, 44,151 took the sea route from Tunisia compared to 28,842 leaving from Libya, according to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.
That is pushing up numbers in the reception center in Italy’s southernmost island of Lampedusa, with officials saying 2,500 people were at the site on Sunday following the arrival of 266 overnight.
President Kais Saied, Tunisia’s increasingly authoritarian leader, stoked racist reactions to migrants in February, saying that sub-Saharan Africans arriving in huge numbers are part of a plot to erase Tunisia’s Islamic identity. He has since tried to walk back such pronouncements, denying racist views and saying the migrant issue must be treated at its roots.
That’s one intent of the Rome conference, which will gather nearly 20 heads of state and government or ministers from the Middle East to the Sahel and North Africa, along with European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and an array of financial institutions.
The one-day summit is part of Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni’s efforts to position Italy at the center of issues impacting the Mediterranean. The conference aims to come up with concrete proposals to decrease migration numbers by addressing the root causes, while combating migrant trafficking. It will also discuss energy policies, including ways to diversify energy sources, and climate change.
It’s widely viewed by human rights advocates as a road map for what is to come.
The Rome summit comes a week after Saied signed a memorandum of understanding for a “comprehensive strategic partnership” in a meeting that included Meloni and von der Leyen. Financial details weren’t released, but the EU has held out the promise of nearly 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) to help restart Tunisia’s hobbled economy, and 100 million euros ($111 million) for border control as well as search and rescue missions at sea and repatriating immigrants without residence permits.
Despite signing the deal, the Tunisian president has stressed in the past that Tunisia won’t become Europe’s border guard or serve as a land of resettlement.
Human rights organizations say that bartering money for lives is a betrayal of values. For some opponents, such deals are a new form of neo-colonialism.
“The EU risks not only perpetuating (human rights abuses) but also emboldening repressive rulers, who can brag about warmer relations with European partners while claiming credit for securing financial support for their failing economies,” New York-based Human Rights Watch said ahead of the Rome summit.
With high hopes smashed, migrants cower in fear of the anti-migrant backlash that has forced many from their shelters in Sfax and onto buses to unknown parts.
Tunisian security forces had dumped at least 500 migrants in the desert border zone with Libya earlier this month, but they were transferred July 10 to other regions of Tunisia, according to the Red Crescent.
Some were forgotten.
Libyan border guards said on June 16 that in the past few days they had found at least six men and women and children stranded under temperatures above 40 C (104 F). That is in addition to a group they came across that day, when they rescued migrants who had been huddling in the hot desert for several days near the Al Assa border point. The scene was filmed by The Associated Press.
“There are people affected as a result of the cruelty and beating ... by Tunisian border guards,” said commander of Al-Assa Desert Border Guard, Maj. Ayman Al-Qadri, carefully adding that he was citing migrants’ statements.

Topics: Tunisia Europe migrants

Related

European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen shakes the hand of Tunisia's President Kais Saied in Tunis.
Middle-East
Tunisia warns EU over migrant ‘reception center’ concerns following pact
Libya border guards rescue migrants in desert near Tunisia
Middle-East
Libya border guards rescue migrants in desert near Tunisia

Latest updates

Israel’s Netanyahu says he will be fitted with pacemaker overnight
Israel’s Netanyahu says he will be fitted with pacemaker overnight
Thousands protest mob assault of women who were paraded naked in remote Indian border state
Thousands protest mob assault of women who were paraded naked in remote Indian border state
What We Are Reading Today: Nothing to Envy
Photo/Supplied
Greece facing longest heat wave on record while record highs hit US
Greece facing longest heat wave on record while record highs hit US
Dubai-based Debanjali Kamstra crowned Mrs Earth 2023 
Dubai-based Debanjali Kamstra crowned Mrs Earth 2023 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.