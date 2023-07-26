You are here

Libya authorities find migrants' bodies near Tunisia border

Migrants from Africa are pictured next to the seashore at the Libyan-Tunisian border in Ras Ajdir, Libya July 23, 2023. (REUTERS)
Migrants from Africa are pictured next to the seashore at the Libyan-Tunisian border in Ras Ajdir, Libya July 23, 2023. (REUTERS)
Updated 26 July 2023
AFP

Libya authorities find migrants’ bodies near Tunisia border

Migrants from Africa are pictured next to the seashore at the Libyan-Tunisian border in Ras Ajdir, Libya July 23, 2023. (REUTERS
  • About 130 kilometers from the Italian island of Lampedusa, Tunisia is a gateway for migrants and asylum-seekers attempting dangerous sea voyages in hopes of a better life in Europe
Updated 26 July 2023
AFP

TRIPOLI: Libyan border guards have recovered the bodies of several migrants from a desert area where many have reportedly been forcibly taken by Tunisian authorities, Tripoli’s interior ministry said Tuesday.
The border agents “have discovered five unidentified bodies of irregular migrants of African origin during a patrol in the Dahr Al-Khass area” near the Tunisian boundary, the interior ministry said in a statement.
Since mid-July, Libyan border guards have rescued dozens of migrants who said Tunisian authorities had taken them to an uninhabited area near Al-Assah, 150 kilometers (93 miles) west of Tripoli and around 15 kilometers inside Libyan territory.
AFP correspondents have seen groups of migrants visibly exhausted and dehydrated after trekking through the desert in the scorching summer heat.
Online videos published by border agents show migrants arriving by foot across the Tunisian border.
In early July, hundreds of migrants from sub-Saharan African countries were driven out of the Tunisian port city of Sfax as racial tensions flared following the death of a Tunisian man in a clash between locals and migrants.
About 130 kilometers from the Italian island of Lampedusa, Tunisia is a gateway for migrants and asylum-seekers attempting dangerous sea voyages in hopes of a better life in Europe.
On July 18, independent UN experts urged Tunisia to stop the “collective expulsions” of migrants, following reports that dozens had been left by Tunisian police in the desert near Libya.
“We call on the authorities to immediately halt any further deportations and to continue and expand humanitarian access to a dangerous area on the Tunisian-Libyan border where many, including pregnant women and children, have already been deported,” the expert panel said in a statement.
In Libya, human traffickers have long profited from the chaos since the 2011 overthrow of dictator Muammar Qaddafi, and the country has faced accusations of migrant abuse.
Rights groups have alleged horrific treatment of migrants at the hands of smuggling gangs and inside state-run detention centers. Authorities and armed groups operating under state auspices have repeatedly been accused of torture, rape and other abuses.
The country hosts an estimated 600,000 sub-Saharan African migrants.

 

 

Topics: migrants

Five Moroccan migrants drown off Western Sahara: NGO

Updated 26 July 2023
AFP

  • Morocco in northwest Africa is a transit country for many migrants trying to get to Europe via Spain’s mainland or its Canary Islands in the Atlantic
Updated 26 July 2023
AFP

RABAT: At least five Moroccans drowned when their boat sank off Western Sahara, a rights group said on Tuesday, as crossing attempts by migrants hoping to reach Europe multiply from the area.
On Saturday authorities said six migrants drowned off northern Morocco trying to reach Spain.
Mohamed Zendour, of the Moroccan Association for Human Rights (AMDH), told AFP a boat went down near Dakhla, in the disputed Western Sahara, on Monday, resulting in the latest fatalities.
“The vessel, which carried about 60 migrants, capsized not far from the coast due to waves,” Zendour said, adding the death toll could rise.
There was no immediate comment from Moroccan authorities on the incident.
Morocco in northwest Africa is a transit country for many migrants trying to get to Europe via Spain’s mainland or its Canary Islands in the Atlantic.
The Canaries are only about 150 kilometers (93 miles) off southern Morocco.
The Spanish islands have long been a draw for migrants seeking a better life in Europe, with many boats setting off from the coastline of Morocco, Mauritania and Senegal.
Atlantic crossings began surging in late 2019 after increased patrols along Europe’s southern coast dramatically reduced Mediterranean crossings.
Between July 10 and 17, the Moroccan navy said it rescued nearly 900 migrants, most of them from sub-Saharan African countries.
Spain’s coast guard on Tuesday said it had rescued a migrant boat off the Canary Islands, pulling 84 people to safety but also finding the body of a man who had died en route.

 

Topics: migrants Morocco

  • During Tuesday’s protest, Ennahdha spokesman Imed Khemiri denounced “the return of a policy of intimidation... which restricts freedom of expression and impacts the media”
Updated 25 July 2023
AFP

TUNIS: Around 300 protesters rallied in Tunis Tuesday to mark the second anniversary of President Kais Saied’s adoption of sweeping powers, and to demand the release of about 20 detained opposition figures.
“Down with the coup, freedom for all the prisoners,” the protesters chanted.
Addressing the crowd that gathered in the heart of the capital, braving temperatures that topped 45 degrees Celsius (113 Fahrenheit), veteran politician Ahmed Nejib Chebbi denounced a “total failure” of Saied in managing the state.
Chebi, who heads Tunisia’s main opposition coalition, the National Salvation Front which organized the rally, said the president’s leadership had worsened the state of Tunisia’s economy.
On Tuesday afternoon, Saied went out to meet citizens in central Tunis, visiting a popular market in the old city as well as Bourguiba Avenue — the site of many protests against him.
The president avoided talk of his opponents, and when asked by merchants about recurring water and electricity cuts, he said they were due to “exceptional heat this summer.”
The opposition has kept up its protests against Saied’s July 2021 move sacking the government and suspending parliament, despite the arrest since February this year of more than 20 opposition, media and business figures on charges of “conspiracy against state security.”
Writer Chaima Issa and former minister Lazhar Akremi were released earlier this month but the others remain in custody.
Among them is Rached Ghannouchi, leader of the Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party which was the largest bloc in parliament before Saied’s power grab. He is serving a one-year prison sentence on terrorism-related charges.
During Tuesday’s protest, Ennahdha spokesman Imed Khemiri denounced “the return of a policy of intimidation... which restricts freedom of expression and impacts the media.”
Rights groups have condemned a “witch hunt” aimed at repressing freedom of opinion in the North African country which had been the sole democracy to emerge from the Arab Spring uprisings of 2011.
After his initial moves two years ago, Saied has ruled by decree and last year rammed through a constitution that gave his office unlimited powers and neutered parliament.
“Decree by decree, blow by blow, President Saied and his government have dramatically undermined respect for human rights in Tunisia since his power grab in July 2021,” Amnesty International’s Middle East and North Africa director, Heba Morayef, said in a statement.
“In doing so, he has stripped away basic freedoms that Tunisians fought hard to earn and fostered a climate of repression and impunity.”
Saied, a former constitutional law lecturer, was elected in 2019 for a five-year term.

Topics: Tunisia kais Saied Tunis National Salvation Front

Nature’s fury: Algeria battles raging wildfires that have killed 34

Updated 25 July 2023
AFP

Updated 25 July 2023
AFP

ALGIERS: Algerian firefighters were on Tuesday battling blazes that have killed 34 people across the tinder-dry north, destroyed homes and coastal resorts and turned vast forest areas into blackened wastelands.

Witnesses described fleeing walls of flames that raged “like a blowtorch” as TV footage showed charred cars, burnt-out shops and smoldering fields and scrubland.

Severe fires have raged through the mountain forests of the Kabylia region on the Mediterranean coast, fanned by winds amid blistering summer heat that peaked at 48 degrees Celsius on Monday.

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune sent his condolences to the families of those killed — among them 10 soldiers trapped by flames at Beni Ksila, in Bejaia province, according to the Defense Ministry.

“I have nowhere to go now — my house and that of my son have been completely destroyed by flames,” said a tearful elderly woman who lost her daughter-in-law and granddaughter, speaking on TV from Ait Oussalah.

Authorities reported progress in fighting back the almost 100 fires reported in recent days, having mobilized more than 8,000 civil defense personnel, over 500 fire trucks and multiple chartered aircraft.

Out of 97 fires, most had been brought under control but 13 were ongoing by Tuesday afternoon, the Interior Ministry said as temperatures dropped somewhat and winds eased.

The public prosecutor of Bejaia ordered an investigation into the causes of the fires and possible perpetrators.

An unknown number of people suffered injuries from burns to smoke inhalation, and more then 1,500 were evacuated as the fires hit 15 provinces, especially Bejaia, Bouira and Jijel.

Serious fires have also raged in recent days in neighboring Tunisia, especially the northwestern Tabarka region. Reporters there witnessed significant damage and saw helicopters and Canadair water bombers in action.

Topics: Algeria wildfires

16 killed as homes hit in Sudan strikes

Updated 25 July 2023
AFP

  • After more than 100 days of war, the latest bombardments have added to a toll of at least 3,900 killed nationwide
Updated 25 July 2023
AFP

WAD MADANI, Sudan: Airstrikes and artillery barrages from Sudan’s warring generals killed at least 16 people in a Khartoum neighborhood on Tuesday, a neighborhood group reported.

After more than 100 days of war, the latest bombardments added to a toll of at least 3,900 killed nationwide.

“Sixteen citizens died today in this senseless war” when shells hit civilian homes in the Ombada area of Khartoum’s northwest, the neighborhood group said.

It is one of many pro-democracy “resistance committees” that have cobbled together supplies over the patchy Internet, land lines, or by risking their own lives to venture out since the war began.

The total number of casualties from the latest strikes was still unclear, the committee added.

Mohamed Mansour, a local resident, said he “helped pull eight bodies” from the rubble of homes destroyed by the blasts.

“Four people were killed in the house next door, including two children,” said another resident, Hagar Youssef.

The war that began on April 15 between army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, commander of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, has uprooted more than 3.3 million other people from their homes.

Much of the fighting has taken place in densely populated neighborhoods of the capital Khartoum, where residents on Tuesday reported a renewed RSF attack on the army’s ammunition corps in the city’s south.

Pro-democracy lawyers said that civilians in the city’s south and center were again being “forcibly evacuated from their homes, to be used by fighters” as bases.

Mediators from the US and Saudi Arabia have previously accused the RSF of “occupation of civilian homes, private businesses, and public buildings.” For more than three months, millions have been rationing water and electricity in the stifling heat, shielding their families from blasts and unable to reach the few health care facilities still functioning.

The World Health Organization warned on Tuesday of the “catastrophic humanitarian crisis” facing Sudan, “with more than 67 percent of the country’s hospitals out of service.”

Health care and aid facilities have themselves frequently come under attack or been looted by both forces. Fighters have also been accused of rampant sexual violence, reports which the WHO said it was “appalled by.”

Alleged sexual and gender based crimes are a focus of a new investigation announced earlier this month by the International Criminal Court into alleged war crimes in Sudan.

The WHO reiterated demands for an urgent response to help prevent outbreaks of disease during the rainy season, which began in June and brought increased reports of malaria, cholera and other water-borne diseases — particularly in remote areas.

“Outbreaks are likely to claim more lives unless urgent action is taken to halt their spread,” said Ahmed Al-Mandhari and Matshidiso Moeti, WHO regional directors for the Eastern Mediterranean and Africa, respectively.

On Monday, the UN children’s agency said it had documented “2,500 severe violations of children’s rights — an average of at least one an hour” since the fighting began, with at least 435 children killed and 2,025 injured.

More than half of Sudan’s 48 million people are in need of aid and protection, the UN says, but only a fraction of those have received assistance because of the security challenges, bureaucratic hurdles and other obstacles cited by aid groups.

The UN’s World Food Programme said it has reached more than 1.4 million people with emergency food aid as needs intensify.

The Forces for Freedom and Change, Sudan’s main civilian bloc, attended a two-day civilian meeting, which began Monday in Cairo and sought to “restore the path of peace and stop the war in Sudan,” according to FFC spokesman Jaafar Hassan.

Topics: Sudan Unrest Sudan

Arrests in Egypt over animal torture

Updated 25 July 2023
Gobran Mohamed

  • Their mobile phones were discovered to contain video footage of the torture
  • They confessed to the crime and were referred to legal authorities for further action
Updated 25 July 2023
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Egyptian police have arrested and charged five people for animal cruelty, the Interior Ministry said.
In the first incidence, two people were held in Alexandria, northern Egypt, after a photo appeared on Facebook showing one of them holding a dog over the edge of a balcony.
They confessed to having committed the crime and will face legal action, the ministry said.
In the second incidence, three people were arrested after they posted a video clip on social media showing them torturing a cat.
After examining the video, the police arrested the torturer, cameraman as well as the publisher of the clip.
The trio are residents of Boulaq El-Dakrour in Giza Governorate.
Their mobile phones were discovered to contain video footage of the torture.
They confessed to the crime and were referred to legal authorities for further action.
In March, Egypt’s public prosecution ordered an investigation against a cafe worker in Cairo after a video clip surfaced showing him torturing cats. He later faced legal action.
An investigation revealed that he had committed the torture as a joke with friends for the purpose of uploading the clip on TikTok to attract views. The video was discovered on his mobile phone.
The public prosecution ordered the release of the accused, pending investigation, on a bail of 500 Egyptian pounds ($16).

Topics: Egypt dogs animal cruelty

