Libya authorities find migrants’ bodies near Tunisia border

Nature’s fury: Algeria battles raging wildfires that have killed 34

ALGIERS: Algerian firefighters were on Tuesday battling blazes that have killed 34 people across the tinder-dry north, destroyed homes and coastal resorts and turned vast forest areas into blackened wastelands.

Witnesses described fleeing walls of flames that raged “like a blowtorch” as TV footage showed charred cars, burnt-out shops and smoldering fields and scrubland.

Severe fires have raged through the mountain forests of the Kabylia region on the Mediterranean coast, fanned by winds amid blistering summer heat that peaked at 48 degrees Celsius on Monday.

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune sent his condolences to the families of those killed — among them 10 soldiers trapped by flames at Beni Ksila, in Bejaia province, according to the Defense Ministry.

“I have nowhere to go now — my house and that of my son have been completely destroyed by flames,” said a tearful elderly woman who lost her daughter-in-law and granddaughter, speaking on TV from Ait Oussalah.

Authorities reported progress in fighting back the almost 100 fires reported in recent days, having mobilized more than 8,000 civil defense personnel, over 500 fire trucks and multiple chartered aircraft.

Out of 97 fires, most had been brought under control but 13 were ongoing by Tuesday afternoon, the Interior Ministry said as temperatures dropped somewhat and winds eased.

The public prosecutor of Bejaia ordered an investigation into the causes of the fires and possible perpetrators.

An unknown number of people suffered injuries from burns to smoke inhalation, and more then 1,500 were evacuated as the fires hit 15 provinces, especially Bejaia, Bouira and Jijel.

Serious fires have also raged in recent days in neighboring Tunisia, especially the northwestern Tabarka region. Reporters there witnessed significant damage and saw helicopters and Canadair water bombers in action.