  Saudi fighter jet crashes during training mission in Khamis Mushait, killing crew

Saudi fighter jet crashes during training mission in Khamis Mushait, killing crew

A Royal Saudi Air Force F-15SA Aircraft escorts a US B-52 strategic bomber during its transit through Saudi airspace. (File/MoD)
A Royal Saudi Air Force F-15SA Aircraft escorts a US B-52 strategic bomber during its transit through Saudi airspace. (File/MoD)
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi fighter jet crashes during training mission in Khamis Mushait, killing crew

A Royal Saudi Air Force F-15SA Aircraft escorts a US B-52 strategic bomber during its transit through Saudi airspace. (File/MoD)
  • The F-15SA aircraft, which had two people on board, crashed at 14:28 on Wednesday afternoon
  • Al-Maliki said an investigation into the causes of the accident had begun
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: A Royal Saudi Air Force fighter jet crashed during a training mission in Khamis Mushait on Wednesday killing its crew.

The F-15SA aircraft, which had two people on board, crashed at 14:28 on Wednesday afternoon in the training area of King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait, Ministry of Defense spokesman Brigadier General Turki Al-Maliki said.

Al-Maliki added that an investigation into the causes of the accident had begun.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Khamis Mushait Ministry of Defense

Uber’s female empowerment initiatives support Saudi goals to grow women’s workforce by 2030

Uber’s female empowerment initiatives support Saudi goals to grow women’s workforce by 2030
Updated 26 July 2023
Arab News

Uber's female empowerment initiatives support Saudi goals to grow women's workforce by 2030

Uber’s female empowerment initiatives support Saudi goals to grow women’s workforce by 2030
  • More than 56 percent of participants mentioned using Uber to financially support their families
  • A large majority highlighted the sense of community it helped build, with 77 percent of respondents saying they felt safe driving with Uber
Updated 26 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Uber — which provides UberTaxi service in Saudi Arabia — has revealed insights from female drivers in the Kingdom, with financial independence and safety as key issues.
Data shows an optimistic outcome of female empowerment in the Kingdom with more than 76 percent of participants citing financial independence as the reason they drive using Uber.
These numbers follow a survey shared by Uber among female drivers in Saudi Arabia and Egypt.
More than 56 percent of participants mentioned using Uber to financially support their families, with 46.89 percent of drivers successfully increasing financial stability.
A large majority highlighted the sense of community it helped build, with 77 percent of respondents saying they felt safe driving with Uber.
Localized features such as the “women preferred view” — a product Uber built explicitly for Saudi Arabia before expanding to other markets — allow female drivers a choice to be connected to women riders.
More than half of the participants want to continue their journey with Uber and progress professionally.
In line with its commitment to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals, Uber continues to connect with, empower and support the advancement of women in Saudi Arabia by providing financial opportunities, flexibility and advanced safety measures for female drivers.
Wusool, the subsidized women empowerment program Uber launched in 2017, has supported more than 120,000 women taking 20 million trips to and from their workplace by 2021.
This has played a critical role in driving forward Saudi Arabia’s female labor participation, which has risen to 37 percent in mid-2022.
Mohammad Al-Juraish, general manager at Uber Saudi Arabia, said: “We are proud to play a key role in supporting female financial independence and empowerment in the Kingdom. We see that female drivers’ ages range from 21-46, showcasing the diversity of driver profiles who drive using the Uber app, whether for self-empowerment, exceeding cultural barriers or financial support.”
“We hope to continue creating innovative solutions and build locally using our global experience, to bridge mobility concerns for our riders,” he said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Uber UberTaxi female drivers

Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle 693 kg of hashish

Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle 693 kg of hashish
Updated 26 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle 693 kg of hashish

Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle 693 kg of hashish
  • Police arrested five Ethiopians, an Indian resident and four Saudi citizens
Updated 26 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Marwan Al-Hazmi, spokesperson for the General Directorate of Narcotics Control, said that three security operations resulted in the seizure of 693 kg of hashish hidden in various locations in the Aseer Region.

Police arrested five Ethiopians, an Indian resident and four Saudi citizens who were referred to the Public Prosecution, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

Security authorities are calling on the public to report information concerning drug smuggling or selling by calling 911 in Makkah, Riyadh, and the Eastern regions and 999 in the rest of the Kingdom’s regions.

They may also contact the General Directorate of Narcotics Control at 995 or via email: [email protected] All reports will be treated with strict confidentiality.

Topics: hashish Drug bust

King Salman promotes 294 Public Prosecution staff

King Salman promotes 294 Public Prosecution staff
Updated 26 July 2023
Arab News

King Salman promotes 294 Public Prosecution staff

King Salman promotes 294 Public Prosecution staff
  • Attorney General said the decree reflected the continued support of the king, crown prince
Updated 26 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: King Salman has issued a royal order promoting 294 Public Prosecution members of staff, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

Attorney General Sheikh Saud bin Abdullah Al-Mua’jab said the decree reflected the continued support of the monarch and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the government agency.
 

Topics: King Salman Saudi Public Prosecution

ROSHN, SPL sign deal to improve postal coverage

ROSHN, SPL sign deal to improve postal coverage
Updated 26 July 2023
Arab News

ROSHN, SPL sign deal to improve postal coverage

ROSHN, SPL sign deal to improve postal coverage
  • The deal will result in the registration of ROSHN communities in the SPL system
  • Residents of ROSHN communities will be able to obtain customized addresses
Updated 26 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: PIF-owned ROSHN signed a memorandum of understanding with the Saudi Post Corporation (SPL) to improve postal coverage in the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The deal will result in the registration of ROSHN communities in the SPL system as well as improvements to digital transactions, delivery services and e-commerce.
Additionally, residents of ROSHN communities will be able to obtain customized addresses.
David Grover, ROSHN Group CEO, said that the agreement with the SPL aims to improve knowledge exchange and keep pace with societal aspirations toward local and global communication capabilities.
Grover added that the move will contribute to achieving the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, and that ROSHN will work with the SPL to develop the private sector and support communities.
VP of the SPL governmental and commercial sales sector Rayan Al-Sharif said that the agreement with ROSHN will raise the level of services provided to the public sector.
Al-Sharif added that the national address service allows customers to complete commercial and government transactions with ease from across the Kingdom, with the system covering all regions and cities within Saudi Arabia.
ROSHN’s deal with the SPL comes as part of its strategy to serve as the Kingdom’s premier real estate developer, ensuring that community residents receive access to cutting-edge services.
The agreement will also boost small and medium-sized enterprises, part of the “Thriving Economy” pillar of Saudi Vision 2030.
 

Topics: ROSHN PIF Saudi Post Corporation

MWL welcomes adoption of new UN resolution against hate speech

MWL welcomes adoption of new UN resolution against hate speech
Updated 26 July 2023
Arab News

MWL welcomes adoption of new UN resolution against hate speech

MWL welcomes adoption of new UN resolution against hate speech
  • Secretary-General Sheikh Mohammad Al-Issa expressed the MWL’s praise for the international consensus that the draft resolution exhibits
  • Draft resolution strongly condemns all acts of violence against people based on their religion or belief, as well as any such acts against their religious symbols and holy books
Updated 26 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Muslim World League welcomed the UN announcement to adopt a resolution related to “dialogue between followers of religions and cultures and tolerance in the face of hate speech.”

Secretary-General Sheikh Mohammad Al-Issa, who also chairs the Organization of Muslim Scholars, expressed the MWL’s praise for the international consensus that the draft resolution exhibits.

It strongly condemns all acts of violence against people based on their religion or belief, as well as any such acts against their religious symbols, holy books, homes, or businesses, their property, schools, cultural centers, or places of worship, and all attacks on religious places, sites and shrines, which violate international law.

Al-Issa said that defining religious symbols and holy books in this decision represents an important qualitative shift in international efforts to confront these crimes and a victory for the values of moderation.

This includes respect for religious sanctities in light of the recent dangerous and disturbing escalation in the practices of overt and deliberate hatred against Muslims, the latest of which was the repeated desecration of copies of the Holy Qur’an in some countries under official protection to practice this provocation.

He added that such behaviors reflect civilizational and moral backwardness and distort the conscious concept of freedom of expression.

This hinders qualities the world seeks to strengthen such as love, harmony, and tolerance between nations and people.

Al-Issa concluded that this resolution will contribute to reducing the dangers of practices that encourage hatred and provocation of religious feelings which only serve the agendas of extremism.

Topics: Muslim World League (MWL) United Nations (UN) Sheikh Mohammad Al-Issa

