Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Ukraine says three wounded in Russian missile strike in Dnipro

Members of the public visit a pedestrian bridge overlooking the Dnipro River and the city of Kyiv on July 25, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 28 July 2023
AFP

  • Videos posted on social media showed smoke billowing from the top floors of a residential building
  • President Volodymyr Zelensky said: "Dnipro. Friday evening … Russian missile terror again"
KYIV: A Russian missile struck a multistory residential building in the central city of Dnipro on Friday injuring three people, Ukraine’s interior minister said.
“Three people requested medical assistance,” Igor Klymenko said on Telegram, adding that rescuers were at the scene.
Videos posted on social media showed smoke billowing from the top floors of a residential building that had been badly damaged.
President Volodymyr Zelensky said: “Dnipro. Friday evening. A high-rise building and the Security Service of Ukraine’s building were hit. Russian missile terror again.”
“All necessary services are on site... We keep the situation under control. We will do everything to bring Russia to full punishment for aggression and terror against our people.”
Russia said on Friday it intercepted two Ukrainian missiles over its southern Rostov region bordering Ukraine. It said at least a dozen people were wounded by debris falling on the city of Taganrog.
Russian regions bordering Ukraine have seen regular drone strikes and shelling since Moscow launched its military campaign in February last year but have hardly ever been targeted by missiles.

Updated 25 sec ago
AFP

  • The purpose of the law was to “abandon the Russian heritage of imposing Christmas celebrations on January 7,” the note said
KYIV, Ukraine: Ukraine has moved its official Christmas holiday to December 25 in a break with the Russian Orthodox Church which celebrates it on January 7, according to legislation passed on Friday.
The bill signed by President Volodymyr Zelensky highlights the deepening rift between churches in Kyiv and Moscow since Russia’s invasion of its pro-Western neighbor.
“The relentless and successful struggle for their identity contributes to... the desire of every Ukrainian to live their own life with their own traditions and holidays,” according to an explanatory note to the bill on the parliament’s website.
The purpose of the law was to “abandon the Russian heritage of imposing Christmas celebrations on January 7,” the note said.
Ukraine had been under Moscow’s spiritual leadership since at least the 17th century but part of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church broke with Moscow in 2019 over Russia’s annexation of Crimea and support for separatists in the east of their country.
The Russia-backed branch of Ukraine’s Orthodox Church also said it had severed ties with Moscow in May 2022.
The decision to move Christmas is the latest in a series of steps taken by Ukraine in recent years to distance itself from Moscow, such as renaming streets and towns named after Soviet figures.
 

 

Updated 29 July 2023
Reuters

  • Prigozhin confirmed to Afrique Media that a new rotation of Wagner forces had recently arrived in the Central African Republic ahead of a constitutional referendum on July 30 that could see President Faustin-Archange Touadera extend his term
MOSCOW: Russia’s Wagner mercenary group is ready to increase its presence in Africa, its leader Yevgeny Prigozhin told an African news outlet in an audio interview published online earlier this week.
“We aren’t reducing (our presence), moreover we’re ready to increase our various contingents,” Prigozhin told Cameroon-based Afrique Media. The telephone interview was posted on YouTube but had been viewed only 1,400 times as of late Friday.
Reuters could not immediately verify the veracity of the audio, but a voice that appeared to be Prigozhin’s could be heard under a French translation.
In the interview, he said Wagner was fulfilling all its obligations on the continent, and was ready to further develop relations with African countries.
Fighting on Russia’s side, Wagner has taken part in some of the bloodiest battles of the Ukraine war. But its future role was called into question when Prigozhin staged a brief mutiny last month and the Kremlin said he would leave Russia for Belarus, where some of his fighters have started training Belarusian forces.
However, he was photographed in St. Petersburg this week during a Russia-Africa summit, including alongside a journalist from Afrique Media.
Prigozhin confirmed to Afrique Media that a new rotation of Wagner forces had recently arrived in the Central African Republic ahead of a constitutional referendum on July 30 that could see President Faustin-Archange Touadera extend his term.
“New forces have arrived, we control the territory of the republic,” he said, without stating the size of the force.
Russian mercenaries, including many from Wagner, intervened in 2018 on the side of the CAR government to quell a civil war that has raged since 2012.
Wagner’s role in CAR, Mali and elsewhere in Africa is a source of concern for Western governments, including France and the United States. Washington has accused the group of committing widespread atrocities and imposed sanctions on it as a criminal organization.
Prigozhin denies that, saying in the interview that all Wagner’s activity was lawful and of benefit to the countries where it operates and to their relations with Russia.

 

Updated 29 July 2023
Reuters

  • The members of the Security Council expressed concern over the negative impact of unconstitutional changes of government in the region
NEW YORK: The United Nations Security Council on Friday strongly condemned “the efforts to unconstitutionally change the legitimate government” of Niger and called for the immediate and unconditional release Niger’s President Mohammed Bazoum.
In a statement agreed by consensus, the 15-member council stressed the need to protect Bazoum, his family and members of his government.
“The members of the Security Council expressed concern over the negative impact of unconstitutional changes of government in the region, increase in terrorist activities and the dire socio-economic situation,” the statement read.

 

 

Updated 29 July 2023
AP

  • Karim Manuel, west and central Africa analyst for the Economist Intelligence Unit, says the military governments threaten to unwind democratic gains made not just in the Sahel region but in the broader West Africa region
ABUJA, Nigeria: Mutinous soldiers in Niger this week overthrew the democratically elected government of President Mohamed Bazoum, adding to a growing list of military regimes in West Africa’s Sahel region and raising fears of regional destabilization.
The Sahel, the vast arid expanse south of the Sahara Desert, faces growing violence from Islamic extremists, which in turn has caused people to turn against elected governments.
The military takeovers have followed a similar pattern: The coup leaders accuse the government of failing to meet the people’s expectations for delivering dividends of democracy. They say they will usher in a new democratic government to address those shortcomings, but the process gets delayed.
Karim Manuel, west and central Africa analyst for the Economist Intelligence Unit, says the military governments threaten to unwind democratic gains made not just in the Sahel region but in the broader West Africa region.
“This increases political instability going forward and makes the situation on the ground much more volatile and unpredictable. Regional stability is undermined as a result of these coups,” Manuel said.
The Sahel region comprises Senegal, Gambia, Mauritania, Guinea, Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Chad, Cameroon and Nigeria.
Here are countries in the Sahel with military regimes:
MALI:
The Sahel’s latest wave of coups kicked off in Mali in August 2020 when the democratically elected President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta was overthrown by soldiers led by Col. Assimi Goita.
The military was supposed to hand power back to civilian rule within 18 months. However, seven months into the transition process, the military removed the interim president and prime minister they had appointed and swore in Goita as president of the transitional government.
Last month, Malian voters cast ballots on a new draft constitution in a referendum that the regime says will pave the way for new elections in 2024.
BURKINA FASO:
Burkina Faso experienced its second coup in 2022 with soldiers ousting Lt. Col. Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba about eight months after he helped overthrow the democratically elected President Roch Marc Kaboré early in the year.
Capt. Ibrahim Traore was named as the transitional president while a national assembly that included army officers, civil society organizations, and traditional and religious leaders approved a new charter for the West African country.
The junta has set a goal to conduct elections to return the country to democratic rule by July 2024.
SUDAN:
Sudan slipped under military rule in October 2021 when soldiers dissolved the transitional government of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok as well as the Sovereign Council, a power-sharing body of military officers and civilians.
That took place weeks before the military was to hand the leadership of the council to civilians and nearly two years after soldiers overthrew the longtime autocrat Omar Al-Bashir amid deadly protests.
Eighteen months after the coup and amid the hopes for a transition to democracy, fighting broke out between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The conflict has resulted in the deaths of hundreds with no end in sight.
CHAD
Chad has been under military rule since April 2021 when President Idriss Deby, who ruled Chad for more than 30 years, was killed while battling against rebels in the hard-hit northern region.
His son, Gen. Mahamat Idriss Deby, took power contrary to constitutional provisions and was named the interim head of state with an 18-month transitional process set in place for the country’s return to democracy.
By the end of the 18 months period, the government extended Deby’s by two more years, triggering protests that the military suppressed.

 

Updated 29 July 2023
AFP

  • The record is particularly startling as it comes early in the year — usually, the North Atlantic reaches its peak temperature in early September
WASHINGTON: On the heels of a new record high in the Mediterranean, the North Atlantic reached its hottest-ever level this week, several weeks earlier than its usual annual peak, according to preliminary data released Friday by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The news comes after scientists confirmed that July is on track to be the warmest month in record history — searing heat intensified by global warming that has affected tens of millions of people.
“Based on our analysis, the record-high average sea surface temperature in the North Atlantic Ocean is 24.9 degrees C,” or 76.8 Fahrenheit, observed Wednesday, Xungang Yin, a scientist at NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information, told AFP.
The record is particularly startling as it comes early in the year — usually, the North Atlantic reaches its peak temperature in early September.
The previous record high was recorded in September 2022, at 24.89 degrees Celsius, Yin said.
NOAA, which has been tracking sea temperatures since the early 1980s, will need about two weeks to confirm the preliminary findings.
The Mediterranean Sea reached its highest temperature on record Monday, Spanish researchers said — amid an exceptional heat wave in Europe.
The record of 28.71 degrees Celsius was announced by Spain’s Institute of Marine Sciences, which analyzed data from satellites used by the European Earth observation program Copernicus.
Those experts said they measure the daily median sea surface temperature, rather than the average, because it is less susceptible to extreme spikes in temperature in isolated areas of the sea.
The Mediterranean region, hit by record temperatures in July, has long been classified as a hotspot of climate change.

The sea surface temperature in the North Atlantic is “expected to continue to increase through the month of August,” NOAA’s Yin said, adding it was “highly likely” the record would again be broken.
The new high of 24.9 degrees Celsius is “more than one degree warmer than a 30-year climatological normal, calculated from 1982 to 2011,” he added.
Since March, which is the month when the North Atlantic begins to warm up after winter, temperatures have generally been warmer than in previous years, with the difference more pronounced in recent weeks.
The North Atlantic has become an emblematic observation point for the warming of seawater worldwide due to the effects of climate change caused by greenhouse gas emissions.
The Copernicus program, which uses different data than that analyzed by NOAA, told AFP on Friday that it had recorded a temperature of 24.7 Celsius on Wednesday in the North Atlantic.
A Copernicus spokesman said while that remained below the program’s September 2022 record, slightly lower than the NOAA level at 24.81 Celsius, that record was sure to be broken “this summer.”
“At this stage, it is just a matter of days.”

“This situation is extreme: we’ve seen maritime heat waves before, but this is very persistent and spread out over a large surface area” in the North Atlantic, Karina Von Schuckmann from the Mercator Ocean International research center told AFP.
The expert noted that the oceans have absorbed 90 percent of the excess heat produced by human activity since the dawn of the industrial age.
“This accumulation of energy doubled over the last two decades,” fueling global warming, she said.
On a global scale, the average ocean temperature has been besting seasonal heat records on a regular basis since April.
A specific, striking example has been recorded in Florida where waters off the coast of the Sunshine State reached 38.3 degrees Celsius on Monday, according to data from a weather buoy — a temperature more associated with a hot tub.
If confirmed, the reading could constitute a world record.

 

