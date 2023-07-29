You are here

  • Home
  • France leave it late to reboot hopes as Jamaica make history

France leave it late to reboot hopes as Jamaica make history

France leave it late to reboot hopes as Jamaica make history
Herve Renard’s France defied most of the Brisbane crowd and a Brazilian team who thumped Panama 4-0 in their previous match. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cpya5

Updated 34 sec ago
AFP

France leave it late to reboot hopes as Jamaica make history

France leave it late to reboot hopes as Jamaica make history
  • France are top on four points from two games and in pole position to qualify along with Jamaica
Updated 34 sec ago
AFP

BRISBANE, Australia: France breathed fresh life into their Women’s World Cup campaign with a 2-1 victory over Brazil on Saturday as Sweden barreled into the last 16 and Jamaica claimed a historic first win.

France captain Wendie Renard headed in the winner seven minutes from time in front of nearly 50,000 in Brisbane to earn a vital three points and leave Brazil’s World Cup in peril.

The result blew Group F wide open. France are top on four points from two games and in pole position to qualify along with Jamaica, who have the same number of points following a 1-0 triumph over Panama.

Herve Renard’s France defied most of the Brisbane crowd and a Brazilian team who thumped Panama 4-0 in their previous match, to reinvigorate French hopes of a first World Cup title.

The French controlled much of the first half and took an early lead through veteran striker Eugenie Le Sommer with her 90th goal in 181 appearances.

Brazil came back into the game in the second half and were rewarded when Debinha latched onto a deflected shot and fired past goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin to level.

With time running out, France struck again.

Selma Bacha swung in a corner in the 83rd minute and defender Renard — who had been a pre-match injury doubt — appeared unmarked at the far post to head home.

Meanwhile, Sweden thumped Italy 5-0 to join title contenders Spain and former champions Japan in reaching the knockout rounds with a match to spare.

Three goals in seven minutes in the first half did the damage in Wellington as Italy struggled to deal with Sweden’s set pieces and aerial threat.

Arsenal defender Amanda Ilestedt scored twice and has three goals at this World Cup, all with her head.

“Maybe I didn’t expect three goals but I know that’s one of my strengths and it’s something we’re working on a lot at training,” she said. Also, Jamaica won at the Women’s World Cup for the first time with a deserved victory over debutants Panama.

Skipper Allyson Swaby headed in from a corner early in the second half to give Jamaica their first victory at the fifth attempt.

Jamaica face Brazil on Wednesday knowing they only need a point to claim a landmark spot in the last 16.

The success comes against the backdrop of rows with the Jamaican football federation over a lack of support for the team and unpaid expenses.

“It is huge. It keeps our dream of getting out of this group alive,” match-winner Swaby said.

Australia’s hopes of staying in their home tournament received a boost on Saturday when skipper Sam Kerr declared herself available.

The prolific Chelsea striker, the face of the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, suffered a calf injury on the eve of the tournament and missed the Matildas’ first two games.

The Australians squeezed past Ireland 1-0 thanks to a penalty to open their campaign but were then stunned 3-2 by Nigeria.

With a critical encounter against Olympic champions Canada looming on Monday, the 29-year-old fronted the media in Brisbane to say: “I am going to be there. I am going to be ready.”

There was also good news for European champions England who announced that key midfielder Keira Walsh did not suffer an anterior cruciate ligament injury in their win over Denmark.

Walsh will miss their last group game against China, when the Lionesses will hope to seal their place in the knockouts, but will remain with the squad.

Group A looks set for a thrilling conclusion on Sunday.

Switzerland lead with four points and are in pole position to advance. They play co-hosts New Zealand in a sell-out in Dunedin.

New Zealand are level on three points with debutants the Philippines, who play former champions Norway at the same time in Auckland.

Norway, who sit bottom of the group with one point, can qualify but they must win — and do it without star striker Ada Hegerberg, who is injured.

Also in action on Sunday are one of the favorites, Germany, who face Colombia in Group H.

Topics: 2023 Women’s World Cup Women's world cup France Jamaica

Related

Hat trick hero Ary Borges prepares for next big test against France
Football
Hat trick hero Ary Borges prepares for next big test against France
Philippines celebrate historic Women’s World Cup win video
Football
Philippines celebrate historic Women’s World Cup win

Bayern shrug off Mane absence to win Japan friendly

Bayern shrug off Mane absence to win Japan friendly
Updated 29 July 2023
AFP

Bayern shrug off Mane absence to win Japan friendly

Bayern shrug off Mane absence to win Japan friendly
  • Forward Mane was left out of the squad for the friendly, with the German champions saying on Twitter that he was in talks with another club
  • Stanisic was one of nine changes made by Bayern at half-time and he broke the deadlock in the 57th minute
Updated 29 July 2023
AFP

TOKYO: A Bayern Munich side missing the departing Sadio Mane beat Kawasaki Frontale 1-0 on Saturday with a goal by substitute Josip Stanisic in the second game of their Japan tour.
Forward Mane was left out of the squad for the friendly, with the German champions saying on Twitter that he was in talks with another club “and is therefore not in the line-up today.”
The 31-year-old former Liverpool star appears set to become the latest high-profile player to join the Saudi league with a move to Al Nassr, according to several media outlets.
Young France striker Mathys Tel led the line for Bayern and had three glorious opportunities in a 60-second spell between the 10th and 11th minutes.
Leroy Sane also threatened with his searing pace for Bayern in the first half, but he was unable to make a couple of presentable chances count.
Tel then miscued from another glorious opening in the final minute of the first half, skewing wide from six yards after Serge Gnabry’s low cross from the right.
Stanisic was one of nine changes made by Bayern at half-time and he broke the deadlock in the 57th minute.
The 23-year-old maintained his composure after a crisp one-two with fellow substitute Ryan Gravenberch, calmly slotting beyond Kawasaki’s replacement goalkeeper Naoto Kamifukumoto.
Next up for Bayern is a friendly in Singapore against Liverpool on Wednesday.

Topics: Bayern Munich Josip Stanisic Kawasaki Frontale Sadio Mane

Related

Borussia Dortmund sign Austria midfielder Marcel Sabitzer from league rival Bayern Munich
Football
Borussia Dortmund sign Austria midfielder Marcel Sabitzer from league rival Bayern Munich
PSG make Bayern’s Hernandez their fifth new signing
Football
PSG make Bayern’s Hernandez their fifth new signing

Saudi league ‘completely changed the market’: Guardiola

Saudi league ‘completely changed the market’: Guardiola
Updated 29 July 2023
AFP

Saudi league ‘completely changed the market’: Guardiola

Saudi league ‘completely changed the market’: Guardiola
  • Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mane on Saturday looked poised to join the exodus
  • “A year ago, when Cristiano Ronaldo was the first player, no one could imagine how many top, top quality, extraordinary players were going to play in the Saudi league,” said Pep
Updated 29 July 2023
AFP

SEOUL: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said on Saturday that the Saudi Pro League had “completely changed the market” and he expects more and more high-profile players to move there.
City winger Riyad Mahrez this week became just the latest big name to move to Saudi football, following in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and numerous others from Europe’s top leagues.
Algerian international Mahrez joined Al-Ahli for a fee understood to be worth up to £30 million ($38.6 million).
Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mane on Saturday looked poised to join the exodus.
“The Saudi league completely changed the market,” Guardiola said in Seoul on the eve of City’s friendly with Atletico Madrid.
“A year ago, when Cristiano Ronaldo was the first player, no one could imagine how many top, top quality, extraordinary players were going to play in the Saudi league.
“In the future, it will happen more and more.”
Guardiola said that he had a “special relationship” with Mahrez, even though the attacker fell from favor toward the end of his time at the English and European champions.
“He’s one of the players I’ve seen in my career I enjoyed the most.
“(He was) an important figure for the success we had during the five or six years together.”

Topics: Pep Guardiola Saudi Pro League Riyad Mahrez Cristiano Ronaldo

Related

Jordan Henderson completes move to Saudi club Al-Ettifaq
Football
Jordan Henderson completes move to Saudi club Al-Ettifaq
Riyad Mahrez leaves Manchester City for Al-Ahli as the latest football star to move to Saudi Arabia
Football
Riyad Mahrez leaves Manchester City for Al-Ahli as the latest football star to move to Saudi Arabia

Zamalek start strong in the King Salman Club Cup, wins for Raja and Wahda

Zamalek start strong in the King Salman Club Cup, wins for Raja and Wahda
Updated 29 July 2023
Arab News

Zamalek start strong in the King Salman Club Cup, wins for Raja and Wahda

Zamalek start strong in the King Salman Club Cup, wins for Raja and Wahda
Updated 29 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt’s Zamalek impressed in the opening game of their King Salman Club Cup campaign with a victory over Monastir, as Raja and Al-Wahda also picked up wins.
Two goals from Sayed Abdullah helped Zamalek crush Tunisia’s Monastir 4-0, sending them to the top of Group C with three points, after Riyadh rivals Al-Nassr and Al-Shabab played out a goalless draw.
A stoppage-time goal from Bouchaib Arrassi broke the deadlock in favor of Raja as they edged past Algeria’s Shabab Belouizdad 2-1. They are joint leaders of Group C with Wahda, as the Emirati side subdued Al-Kuwait 2-1.
Sunday’s matches will see Saudi giants Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad in action against Al-Sadd and CS Sfaxien respectively.

Topics: 2023 King Salman Club Cup

A warm welcome for Mahrez as he joins Al-Ahli teammates in Austrian training

A warm welcome for Mahrez as he joins Al-Ahli teammates in Austrian training
Updated 29 July 2023
SALEH FAREED

A warm welcome for Mahrez as he joins Al-Ahli teammates in Austrian training

A warm welcome for Mahrez as he joins Al-Ahli teammates in Austrian training
Updated 29 July 2023
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez, who joined Al-Ahli from Manchester City, took part in his first training session with the team in Austria on Friday.
Performing an honorary corridor, Ahli players enthusiastically welcomed their newest member.
The 32-year-old was a key figure in Leicester City’s Premier League title in 2016. He subsequently won the league four times and a Champions League with City. He scored 15 games from 47 matches for The Sky Blues last season.

He joins a list of high-profile players who have moved to the club in recent weeks, including Edward Mendy and Roberto Firmino.
“To Al-Ahli fans, I am here for you guys. I am very excited and happy to be part of this great club. I am so excited and looking forward to seeing you all on the football field,” Mahrez said on social media.

Topics: Riyad Mahrez Al-Ahli

Related

Saudi side Al-Ahli recruit Salzburg’s Jaissle as coach
Football
Saudi side Al-Ahli recruit Salzburg’s Jaissle as coach
Riyad Mahrez leaves Manchester City for Al-Ahli as the latest football star to move to Saudi Arabia
Football
Riyad Mahrez leaves Manchester City for Al-Ahli as the latest football star to move to Saudi Arabia

Saudi side Al-Ahli recruit Salzburg’s Jaissle as coach

Saudi side Al-Ahli recruit Salzburg’s Jaissle as coach
Updated 28 July 2023
AFP

Saudi side Al-Ahli recruit Salzburg’s Jaissle as coach

Saudi side Al-Ahli recruit Salzburg’s Jaissle as coach
  • “Our new football manager: Matthias Jaissle, welcome,” the club posted on social media
Updated 28 July 2023
AFP

PARIS: Saudi side Al-Ahli on Friday named Matthias Jaissle as their new coach, the young German moving from Austrian champions RB Salzburg.
The 35-year-old, regarded as one of the most promising managers of his generation, joins the posse of high profile players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema lured to the Saudi Pro League by enormous pay cheques.

 


“Our new football manager: Matthias Jaissle, welcome,” the club posted on social media, hours after unveiling Manchester City forward Riyad Mahrez as their latest signing.

Jaissle led Salzburg to the Austrian title in both seasons in charge of the club.
He joins other European managers confirmed or due to ply their trade in the cash-rich Saudi league this season including Steven Gerrard (Al-Ettifaq), Jorge Jesus (Al-Hilal) and Luis Castro (Al-Nassr).

 

Topics: Al-Ahli Matthias Jaissle RB Salzburg Riyad Mahrez

Related

Riyad Mahrez leaves Manchester City for Al-Ahli as the latest football star to move to Saudi Arabia
Football
Riyad Mahrez leaves Manchester City for Al-Ahli as the latest football star to move to Saudi Arabia
Saudi AI firm to sponsor Al-Ahli football club
Sport
Saudi AI firm to sponsor Al-Ahli football club

follow us

Latest updates

France leave it late to reboot hopes as Jamaica make history
France leave it late to reboot hopes as Jamaica make history
President of Niger must be immediately released: OIC
President of Niger must be immediately released: OIC
Desert Designs: A cradle of Saudi Arabia’s cultural legacy
Desert Designs: A cradle of Saudi Arabia’s cultural legacy
Egyptian Heba Ashraf rides wave of success as delivery woman
An aerial view of residential buildings in the Egyptian capital Cairo's eastern district. (AFP file photo)
Powerless and dejected: Egypt’s small-business owners hit by electricity crisis
Powerless and dejected: Egypt’s small-business owners hit by electricity crisis

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.