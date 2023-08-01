You are here

UK formally declares Daesh atrocities against Iraq’s Yazidi minority as genocide

UK formally declares Daesh atrocities against Iraq’s Yazidi minority as genocide
Remains of people from the Yazidi minority, who were killed in Daesh attacks in 2014, after they were exhumed from a mass grave, in Mosul, Iraq June 20, 2023. (Reuters/File)
Updated 23 sec ago
AP

  • Tuesday’s decision was announced ahead of events in Baghdad marking nine years since the Daesh group began atrocities targeting the Yazidi minority, considered heretics by the militant group
LONDON: Britain’s government on Tuesday formally declared that atrocities committed by the Daesh group against the Yazidi people in Iraq were acts of genocide.
The UK Foreign Office said the government’s official acknowledgement came after a recent landmark ruling by the German Federal Court of Justice, which found a former member of Daesh, also known by its Arabic acronym Daesh, guilty of genocide and crimes against humanity.
Britain previously gave official acknowledgement of four other instances in which genocide occurred, including the Holocaust; in Cambodia during the 1970s under the Khmer Rouge, the 1994 mass ethnic killings in Rwanda; and the 1995 massacre of men and boys in and near the Bosnian town of Srebrenica.
“The Yazidi population suffered immensely at the hands of Daesh nine years ago, and the repercussions are still felt to this day,” Tariq Ahmad, the UK’s minister of state for the Middle East, North Africa, South Asia and United Nations. “Justice and accountability are key for those whose lives have been devastated,“
Tuesday’s decision was announced ahead of events in Baghdad marking nine years since the Daesh group began atrocities targeting the Yazidi minority, considered heretics by the militant group.
The Daesh declared a self-styled caliphate in a large swath of territory in Syria and Iraq that it seized in 2014. The extremist group attacked the heartland of the Yazidi community at the foot of Sinjar Mountain that year, killing hundreds of Yazidis and abducting thousands, more than half of them women and girls.
A regional court in Frankfurt, Germany, in 2021 sentenced Taha Al-J., whose full name wasn’t released because of privacy rules, to life imprisonment over the death of a 5-year-old Yazidi girl he had purchased as a slave and then chained up in the hot sun to die.
In January, Germany’s Federal Court upheld the sentence and rejected the defendant’s appeal. The case was the first conviction of an Daesh member for genocide.
Others including the United Nations and the European Parliament have also pronounced the Daesh assault on the Yazidis a genocide.

Judge rejects military contractor’s effort to toss out Abu Ghraib torture lawsuit

Judge rejects military contractor’s effort to toss out Abu Ghraib torture lawsuit
Updated 6 sec ago
AP

  • In a written statement, one of the plaintiffs who says he was tortured at Abu Ghraib also expressed optimism
FALLS CHURCH, Virginia: A federal judge has again refused to dismiss a lawsuit brought by former Abu Ghraib inmates against a military contractor they accuse of being complicit in torture at the infamous Iraqi prison.
The horrific mistreatment of prisoners there two decades ago sparked international outrage when photos became public of smiling US soldiers posing in front of abused prisoners.
Virginia-based CACI, which supplied interrogators at the prison, has long denied that it engaged in torture, and has tried more than a dozen times to have the lawsuit dismissed. The case was originally filed in 2008 and still has not gone to trial.
The most recent effort to dismiss the case focused on a 2021 Supreme Court case that restricted companies’ international liability. In that case, the high court tossed out a lawsuit against a subsidiary of chocolate maker Nestle after it was accused of complicity in child slavery on African cocoa farms.
CACI argued that the Nestle case is one of several in recent years in which the Supreme Court has narrowed the scope of the Alien Tort Statute, an 18th-century law under which the plaintiffs filed their lawsuit.
The opinion Monday by US Judge Leonie Brinkema in Alexandria, Virginia, is currently under seal; only her order rejecting CACI’s motion is public. But at an earlier hearing, the judge told CACI’s lawyers that she believed they were overstating the significance of the Nestle case.
Baher Azmy, a lawyer for the Center for Constitutional Rights, the law firm representing the Abu Ghraib plaintiffs, declined to discuss the opinion in detail because it was under seal. But he said Brinkema reiterated her view that “the law didn’t change as radically as CACI suggests.”
In a previous hearing, Brinkema said there is evidence implicating CACI in the torture regime at Abu Ghraib, including an email from a CACI employee assigned to Abu Ghraib that she described as a potential “smoking gun.”
The email, according to Brinkema, was sent by a CACI employee to his boss outlining abuses he had witnessed. The employee apparently resigned in protest, the judge said.
Brinkema said she was “amazed” that no one at CACI seemed to follow up on the employee’s concerns.
CACI lawyers have disputed that the email, which is not publicly available, is incriminating.
CACI has denied that any of its employees engaged in or sanctioned torture. And the three inmates who filed the suit acknowledge that they were never directly assaulted or tortured by any CACI employees.
But the lawsuit alleges that CACI was complicit and aided and abetted the torture by setting up the conditions under which soldiers brutalized inmates.
CACI’s legal arguments are just the most recent in a string of challenges to the lawsuit.
Earlier, CACI argued that because it was working at the US government’s behest, it had immunity from a lawsuit just as the government would enjoy immunity. But Brinkema ruled that when it comes to fundamental violations of international norms like those depicted at Abu Ghraib, the government enjoys no immunity, and neither does a government contractor.
A status hearing is now set for September. Azmy said he is confident the case will go to trial, even after 15 years of delay.
In a written statement, one of the plaintiffs who says he was tortured at Abu Ghraib also expressed optimism.
“I have stayed patient and hopeful during the two years we have waited for this decision — and throughout the nearly two decades since I was abused at Abu Ghraib — that one day I would achieve justice and accountability in a US court,” said plaintiff Salah Al-Ejaili, who now lives in Sweden.
In the lawsuit, Al-Ejaili alleges that he was beaten, left naked for extended periods of time, threatened with dogs and forced to wear women’s underwear, among other abuses.
A CACI spokeswoman, Lorraine Corcoran, declined to comment Monday.
In 2013, a different contractor agreed to pay $5.28 million to 71 former Abu Ghraib inmates.

 

 

Halted Ukraine grain deal, funding shortages rattle UN food aid programs

Halted Ukraine grain deal, funding shortages rattle UN food aid programs
Updated 19 min 32 sec ago
AP

  • “What we have to do now is to look elsewhere (for grain) of course,” said Carl Skau, deputy executive director of the World Food Program
  • The WFP on Tuesday started reducing monthly cash aid for 120,000 Syrian refugees living in two camps in Jordan citing budget cuts
BEIRUT: A halted landmark grain deal that allowed Ukrainian grain to flow to countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia, along with donor’s fatigue, is rattling the operations of the United Nations food agency, its deputy executive director said Tuesday.
“What we have to do now is to look elsewhere (for grain) of course,” Carl Skau, deputy executive director of the World Food Program told The Associated Press. “We don’t know exactly where the market will land, but there might well be an increase in food prices.”
The WFP on Tuesday started reducing monthly cash aid for 120,000 Syrian refugees living in two camps in Jordan citing budget cuts, a decision that upset both refugees and Jordanian officials. The agency has said it would gradually cut off 50,000 refugees in Jordan from its assistance altogether. The program had initially covered 465,000 refugees.
Syrian refugees in Jordan expressed frustration at the news, as they continue to struggle with finding work and high inflation rates.
“This decision ruined our lives,” Khadija Mahmoud, a Syrian refugee from the Aleppo countryside in Amman and a mother of eight told the AP. “How are we going to pay for the apartment’s rent, the electricity bill, the water bill, how? We don’t have the capacity.”
The WFP announced last week it has only raised $5 billion so far this year, less than half of its objective of between $10 billion and $14 billion. It also said it has reduced its food and cash assistance worldwide in recent months due to what it calls an “unprecedented funding crisis”.
Russia’s withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which helped secure Ukrainian wheat also impacted the WFP, which this year purchased 80 percent of its wheat supply from the war-torn country.
UN agencies and international humanitarian organizations for years have struggled to reach budgetary requirements due to the global economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic and Russia’s war with Ukraine.
In the Middle East, budgetary constraints have impacted assistance for war-torn Syria and neighboring countries hosting millions of refugees while facing economic crises of their own, including Jordan and Lebanon.
In June, WFP announced major cuts in aid to Syria, now in its 13th year of civil war, cutting 2.5 million of the 5.5 million people who rely on the agency for their basic food needs.
“Frankly, it’s difficult to see how they would manage because all our beneficiaries are in dire need of assistance,” Skau said.
In March, then-WFP executive director David Beasley warned that ongoing funding cuts could cause mass migration, destabilized countries, and starvation in the next 12 to 18 months.
“When the most vulnerable at critical levels of food insecurity don’t receive our food assistance, there are only two ways out,” Skau said. “Either they die or they move.”

US quietly inspects Israeli crossings for its Palestinian dual-nationals

US quietly inspects Israeli crossings for its Palestinian dual-nationals
Updated 49 min 45 sec ago
Reuters

JERUSALEM: US observers are in Israel this week to discreetly assess conditions at its border crossings for Palestinian- Americans as part of an emerging Israeli-US visa waiver deal, four officials said.

The officials, who declined to be identified by name or nationality, said the delegation visited Israel’s immigration office on Sunday, Ben Gurion Airport on Monday and would on Tuesday tour checkpoints on the occupied West Bank’s boundaries.

In return for visa-free access for Israelis, Washington has demanded that Israel provide reciprocal unfettered passage for Americans, regardless of their background.

Two-day holiday in Iran over ‘unprecedented’ heat

Two-day holiday in Iran over ‘unprecedented’ heat
01 August 2023
AFP

Iran on Tuesday declared a two-day holiday for government workers and banks nationwide as searing temperatures sweep across the country, state media reported.

The decision came after the meteorological office forecast temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in many cities, and nearly 50 degrees Celsius (122 Fahrenheit) in the southwest.

“The Cabinet agreed to the Health Ministry proposal to declare Wednesday and Thursday public holidays all over the country to protect public health,” the official IRNA news agency quoted government spokesman Ali Bahadori Jahromi as saying.

It said the decision was taken because of “unprecedented heat” sweeping the country.

The ministry has also warned of the risks of heatstroke from over exposure to the sun, and urged people to stay indoors between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm.

Health Ministry spokesman Pedram Pakain described the number of heat-related illnesses in recent days as “alarming.”

In June, Iran changed summer working hours for government employees who now start earlier, in order to save electricity in offices when temperatures peak.

The southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan has been among the hardest hit by the heat wave.

Around 1,000 people have received hospital treatment there in recent days because of rising temperatures and dust storms, IRNA said.

The region has long faced severe water shortages, which triggered protests on Monday over an upstream dam in Afghanistan restricting water flow,the Tasnim newsa gency said.

5 Yemeni soldiers killed in Al-Qaeda attack

5 Yemeni soldiers killed in Al-Qaeda attack
01 August 2023
Saeed Al-Batati

  • More than 100 soldiers have been killed and almost 200 others injured by Al-Qaeda attacks since August last year
AL-MUKALLA, Yemen: Five Yemeni soldiers were killed and four were wounded in clashes with Al-Qaeda militants in the southern province of Abyan, officials and local media said on Tuesday.

Using mortar shells and machine guns, Al-Qaeda militants attacked a location controlled by pro-independence southern Yemen forces in the long, rugged Omaran Valley in Abyan province on Tuesday morning, triggering clashes that left five soldiers dead, according to Mohammed Al-Naqeeb, a spokesman for pro-independence southern forces. “The terrorist elements retreated to their hiding places after failing to seize control of the area,” Al-Naqeeb said.

Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, also known as AQAP, has intensified attacks on the Yemeni security forces that seek to eliminate their hideouts and military locations in rural and mountainous areas of Abyan and Shabwa.

More than 100 soldiers have been killed and almost 200 others injured by Al-Qaeda roadside bombs, IEDs, or attacks since August last year, when the Yemeni military launched an offensive against the terrorist group in Abyan and Shabwa.

Al-Naqeeb said that Al-Qaeda has employed attritional tactics by planting landmines and IEDs, and launching mortar and ground attacks to compel security forces to withdraw from their territory. “Al-Qaeda is desperate to drain our forces after they lost their strongholds,” he added.

On July 25, a roadside bomb planted by Al-Qaeda ripped through a vehicle transporting Yemeni soldiers in the Modea district of Abyan, killing three soldiers, including a battalion commander, and wounding others.

Meanwhile, fighting broke out on Monday between government forces and the Houthis in contested areas on the eastern edges of the besieged city of Taiz, Yemen’s army said.

The clashes occurred days after the Houthis launched attacks against government soldiers defending Taiz, the most recent attempt by the militia to seize control of new territory in the city.

