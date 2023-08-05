You are here

Three civilians killed in Russian strikes on Syria: monitor

People inspect the rubble of a house on Saturday following reported airstrikes on the western outskirts of rebel-held Idlib city. (AFP)
People inspect the rubble of a house on Saturday following reported airstrikes on the western outskirts of rebel-held Idlib city. (AFP)
At least three civilians from the same family were killed when Russian warplanes struck the outskirts of the northwest Syrian city of Idlib on Saturday, a war monitor said. (AFP/File)
AFP

  • Four strikes hit the outskirts of northwest city of Idlib where militants’ bases are present
  • “Russian air strikes this morning” to the west of the city left “three dead from the same family... and six people wounded,” the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said
BEIRUT: At least three civilians from the same family were killed when Russian warplanes struck the outskirts of the northwest Syrian city of Idlib on Saturday, a war monitor said.

Russia has over the years repeatedly struck Syria’s last main opposition bastion, but attacks killing civilians had been limited this year until an uptick in violence in late June.
“Russian airstrikes this morning” to the west of the city left “three dead from the same family ... and six people wounded,” the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, adding rescue teams were still at work removing rubble.
Four strikes hit the area where rebel bases are also present, added the Observatory, a Britain-based group which relies on a network of sources on the ground in Syria.

The last pockets of armed opposition to the Assad regime include swaths of Idlib province, controlled by extremist group Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham, which is headed by the country’s former Al-Qaeda affiliate.

With Russian and Iranian support, the regime of Syrian President Bashar Assad has clawed back much of the territory it had lost to rebels early in the conflict.
The last pockets of armed opposition to the Assad regime include swaths of Idlib province, controlled by extremist group Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham or HTS, which is headed by the country’s former Al-Qaeda affiliate.
Syria’s 12-year-long war broke out after the repression of peaceful anti-regime demonstrations escalated into a deadly conflict that pulled in foreign powers and global extremists.
The war has killed more than half a million people and displaced millions.
Since 2020, a ceasefire deal brokered by Moscow and Ankara has largely held in Syria’s northwest, despite periodic clashes.
However, in an uptick in violence, Russian airstrikes killed at least 13 people in Idlib province on June 25, in what the Observatory said at the time was the deadliest such attack on the country this year.
At least nine civilians, including two children, were among the dead — six of them killed at a fruit and vegetable market
in Jisr Al-Shughur.
On June 28, Damascus’s Defense Ministry said Syrian and Russian forces had launched airstrikes on rebel bases in the Idlib region.
The operation came “in response to daily and repeated attacks ... on civilians” in residential areas in nearby Hama province, the ministry had said.
It did not specify the date of the bombardment, but the announcement came a day after Russian airstrikes killed eight HTS-affiliated fighters, according to the Observatory.
The rebel-held Idlib region is home to about 3 million people, around half of them displaced from other parts of the country.

 

Egypt's El-Sisi holds bilateral talks with UAE president, Bahraini king

Egypt’s El-Sisi holds bilateral talks with UAE president, Bahraini king
  • They stressed the importance of joint Arab action
LONDON: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Saturday held talks in El-Alamein with the UAE’s President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed on relations and ways to develop them further, the Emirates News Agency reported.

The two leaders “reviewed existing areas of cooperation and collaboration, especially in the areas of economy and investment, which further enhance the ongoing progress and prosperity of both countries and their people,” WAM said.

They also focused on ways to develop cooperation in new areas, and regional and international developments.

The two sides stressed the importance of joint Arab action to ensure security, stability, peace and development in the region, and affirmed their support in enhancing bilateral coordination in light of the challenges facing the region.

El-Sisi also met Bahrain’s King Hamad in El-Alamein, the Bahrain News Agency said.

“The two leaders affirmed the strength of the distinguished fraternal relations between the two countries. They also discussed ways to continue bolstering joint cooperation in the economic and development fields to achieve the aspirations of the two peoples for more progress and prosperity,” the statement from the BNA said.

While reviewing the latest regional and global developments, King Hamad and El-Sisi also agreed on the need to intensify joint Arab action to confront growing regional and international challenges.

They also underlined their enthusiasm to continue with joint coordination at all levels, in light of the solid deep-rooted relations between the two countries.

Palestinian attack leaves one Israeli dead in Tel Aviv, shooter killed

Palestinian attack leaves one Israeli dead in Tel Aviv, shooter killed
  • The suspected shooter was then shot dead by another municipal patrol worker
  • A statement from the Israeli police said the shooter was a 27 year-old resident of the Palestinian town of Jenin in the occupied West Bank
JERUSALEM: A Tel Aviv municipal patrol officer has died, Israeli officials said on Saturday, after being shot by a Palestinian on a street in central Tel Aviv.
The suspected shooter was then shot dead by another municipal patrol worker, Tel Aviv’s mayor Ron Huldai told Israel’s public broadcaster.
A statement from the Israeli police said the shooter was a 27 year-old resident of the Palestinian town of Jenin in the occupied West Bank. The Palestinian militant group Hamas praised the attack but did not take responsibility.
The shooting came a day after a Palestinian teen was killed in an attack by Israeli civilians on a Palestinian village in the West Bank.
Washington has expressed concern over a growing number of attacks by Jewish settlers on Palestinian villages in the West Bank, where violence has worsened since last year with increased Israeli raids amid Palestinian street attacks on Israelis.
Tel Aviv mayor Huldai said the municipal worker had approached the attacker after noticing something suspicious and was then fired at by the shooter. A second municipal worker then killed the shooter.
“We are standing at a very sad incident,” Huldai said. “We are praying for the well-being of the injured.”
In brief statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the actions of the municipal patrol officers.
Despite the attack, tens of thousands protested in Tel Aviv, according to the Israeli public broadcaster, against the governing coalition’s planned judicial overhaul which would see the highest court stripped of much of its powers.
Proponents of the legislation say it restores balance to the branches of government, while those against say it removes checks on government powers.
Last month, the coalition passed legislation that removed the court’s power to strike down government actions based on the action being classified as “unreasonable.”

Ex-aide of Israel far-right MP held over Palestinian's murder

Ex-aide of Israel far-right MP held over Palestinian’s murder
  • Israeli media reported that the main suspect in the deadly shooting had sustained injuries in the clashes and been admitted to hospital
  • The second suspect had acted as spokesman to a member of parliament from the far-right Jewish Power party
BURQAH, Palestinian Territories: A former aide of a lawmaker from Israel's hard-right governing coalition was among two settlers arrested Saturday over the killing of a 19-year-old Palestinian in the occupied West Bank, Israeli media reported.
Qusai Jamal Maatan was shot dead in Burqah, east of Ramallah, on Friday as armed settlers clashed with villagers.
The UN has warned of a dramatic spike in such cases since the most right-wing government in Israel's history took power at the end of last year.
Israeli media reported that the main suspect in the deadly shooting had sustained injuries in the clashes and been admitted to hospital.
The second suspect had acted as spokesman to a member of parliament from the far-right Jewish Power party, whose leader Itamar Ben-Gvir is public security minister in the coalition government, the reports said.
At Saturday's funeral, Palestinian mourners carried Maatan's body through the streets wrapped in a black and white keffiyeh headscarf and Palestinian flag, an AFP journalist reported.
Since early last year, the West Bank has seen a string of attacks by Palestinians on Israeli targets, as well as violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinian communities and regular raids by Israeli forces who say they are pursuing militants.

Suez Canal tugboat sinks after collision with tanker

Suez Canal tugboat sinks after collision with tanker
  • The tanker, Chinagas Legend, is waiting in Port Said until the completion of procedures related to the accident
  • Two canal sources said Chinagas Legend was unharmed by the collision
CAIRO: A Suez Canal tugboat has sunk after colliding with a Hong Kong-flagged LPG tanker in the strategically important waterway, the canal authority said on Saturday, without saying if shipping traffic had been disrupted.
The tanker, Chinagas Legend, is waiting in Port Said until the completion of procedures related to the accident, canal authority head Osama Rabie said in a statement.
Two canal sources said Chinagas Legend was unharmed by the collision, was functioning normally and had anchored at Port Said.
Rabie said seven people had been on board the tugboat Fahd and that rescue work was underway, with a crane dispatched to recover the sunken vessel.
Two other canal sources said six of the tugboat's crew members had been rescued and taken to hospital, while the seventh was still unaccounted for.
The tanker, which was heading south on its journey from Singapore to the U.S., is 230 metres (755 feet) long and 36 metres (118 feet) wide, and carries a cargo of 52,000 metric tons of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

Kuwait's FM decries statement by Lebanese economy minister on aid

Kuwait’s FM decries statement by Lebanese economy minister on aid
  • Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah said Lebanese Economy and Commerce Minister Amin Salam’s comments ‘contradicted political norms’
  • Salam said his comments were ‘not intended to transgress the principles and constitutional and legal mechanisms in force in Kuwait’
KUWAIT CITY/BEIRUT: Kuwait’s foreign minister on Saturday strongly condemned a statement made by Lebanon’s economy minister on Wednesday, saying it was incompatible with “political norms.”
The Kuwait News Agency cited minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as saying that Lebanese Economy and Commerce Minister Amin Salam’s comments “contradicted political norms, portraying insufficient understanding (of) how decisions are made in Kuwait,” particularly regarding humanitarian grants and loans offered to “sisterly and friendly” states.
Salam suggested on Wednesday that Kuwait could fund the reconstruction of Lebanon’s main wheat silos, which were destroyed in the Beirut Port explosion three years ago, “with the stroke of a pen.” The silos’ original construction was funded by Kuwait in 1969 through a loan from the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development.
“Kuwait boasts a historic record of supporting sisterly and brotherly peoples and states, however it emphatically rejects any intervention in its decision making and domestic affairs,” Al-Sabah said on Saturday, urging the Lebanese minister to withdraw his statement for the sake of “maintaining bilateral relations.”
Salam later held a press conference in Beirut and issued a clarification. According to Lebanon’s National News Agency, Salam claimed that what he actually meant by his use of a “normal Lebanese colloquial phrase” was that a decision to rebuild the silos could be taken swiftly.
The Lebanese minister stressed that his use of the phrase “was not intended to transgress the principles and constitutional and legal mechanisms in force in Kuwait or in Lebanon.”
Salam added that he hoped the Kuwaiti parliament would accept his clarification, saying: “I had a clear conscience in my request because I appealed to a brotherly country that has always stood by Lebanon … I am aware of the risks to food security, especially since the World Bank has classified Lebanon as the most (vulnerable country) in terms of food-security challenges because it does not have a strategic stockpile.”

