Journalist among three dead in Syria bombing: state media
A Syrian television journalist and two soldiers were killed on Wednesday when a roadside bomb exploded in the southern province of Daraa, state media reported. (AFP/File)
Updated 09 August 2023
AFP

  • “Correspondent Firas Al-Ahmad from (privately owned) Sama TV and two members of our armed forces were killed by an explosive device,” state television said
  • The province has been wracked by violence for years
DAMASCUS: A Syrian television journalist and two soldiers were killed on Wednesday when a roadside bomb exploded in the southern province of Daraa, state media reported.
“Correspondent Firas Al-Ahmad from (privately owned) Sama TV and two members of our armed forces were killed by an explosive device” as they returned from a counternarcotics operation in the province, state television said.
“Terrorists” had planted the bomb, it added.
Daraa was the cradle of the 2011 uprising against President Bashar Assad’s rule but it returned to Damascus’s control in 2018 under a cease-fire deal backed by Russia.
The province has been wracked by violence for years.
At least 279 journalists have been killed in Syria since civil war broke out in 2011, according to press freedom group Reporters Without Borders.
The conflict has killed more than 500,000 people and forced around half of Syria’s pre-war population from their homes.

Two dead in clashes between Lebanon’s Hezbollah, residents of Christian town

A view shows an overturned lorry in the town of Kahaleh, Lebanon August 9, 2023. (Reuters)
Reuters

Two dead in clashes between Lebanon's Hezbollah, residents of Christian town

  • The truck overturned on a downhill turn near the mountain town of Kahaleh on Wednesday evening and residents swiftly shut down the road around it
BEIRUT: Two people were killed on Wednesday in clashes between members of Shiite armed group Hezbollah and residents of a Christian town after residents surrounded an overturned lorry, two security sources told Reuters.
The truck overturned on a downhill turn near the mountain town of Kahaleh on Wednesday evening and residents swiftly shut down the road around it, the sources said.
One of the security sources said the truck belonged to Hezbollah and that one of the dead was a member of the group while the second was a Christian resident of the town.
Neither source could give details on the contents of the truck. There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah.
Lebanese broadcasters Al-Jadeed and MTV Lebanon aired footage of men in plainclothes shooting rifles in the street.
The broadcasters later showed Lebanese army troops deployed around the lorry at nightfall while a crane worked to remove wooden crates from it. Large groups of residents were still gathered around, with many telling the broadcasters that they intended to keep the road closed.
Hezbollah is a powerful party that retained its weapons following Lebanon’s civil war and has deployed in neighboring Syria.
Two years ago, at least seven people were killed in clashes along a former frontline of Lebanon’s civil war, following a rally held by Hezbollah and its Shiite ally Amal against a judge investigating the Beirut port blast of 2020. 

Rescue mission for Yemen’s deteriorating SFO Safer tanker nears completion

Rescue mission for Yemen's deteriorating SFO Safer tanker nears completion
Saeed Al-Batati

Rescue mission for Yemen’s deteriorating SFO Safer tanker nears completion

  • The UN announced on July 25 the start of the operation to pump more than 1.1 million barrels of oil from the Safer to head off a major environmental disaster in the Red Sea
  • Moored off the western Yemeni city of Hodeidah, the four-decade-old tanker has attracted international attention over the past few years
AL-MUKALLA: The long-awaited operation to resolve the issue of the ageing tanker SFO Safer, currently decaying off the coast of Yemen, is set to end in the coming days, with over 96 percent of the ship’s oil cargo transferred to a replacement tanker, the Yemeni government said on Wednesday.
Capt. Yeslem Mubarak, vice executive chairman of the Maritime Affairs Authority and acting head of the Safer National Committee, told Arab News that as of 9 a.m. on Wednesday, 1.105 million barrels of oil had been siphoned from the Safer, with the current phase of the operation to conclude over the weekend. The Yemeni official said the pumping process slowed as oil levels reduced.
The UN announced on July 25 the start of the operation to pump more than 1.1 million barrels of oil from the Safer to head off a major environmental disaster in the Red Sea.
Moored off the western Yemeni city of Hodeidah, the four-decade-old tanker has attracted international attention over the past few years after images revealed water seeping into the vessel as corrosion ate away at its hull.
Russell Geekie, communications advisor to UN Humanitarian Coordinator David Gressly, recently told Arab News that the UN still requires $28 million in additional funding to complete the second phase of the operation, which includes removing the deteriorating tanker itself and safely recycling it, as well as attaching a catenary anchor leg mooring buoy to the replacement tanker.
Critics, including some Yemeni government officials, argue that the UN is effectively setting another time bomb in the Red Sea by allowing the newly loaded oil tanker to moor in the area next to the deteriorating Safer until the government and the Houthis agree on who will receive the proceeds of the oil sales.
Officials say that the Houthis may use the new tanker as leverage to extract concessions from the Yemeni government and international community, as they did previously with the Safer.
“We hope that efforts will result in a solution to the problem of selling oil so that the disaster can be completely averted before the condition of the alternative tanker deteriorates, as the Houthis’ failure and inability to provide funds for its maintenance will again turn it into a ticking time bomb, as was the case with the Safer,” Mubarak said.

Police arrest man in Giza who killed his wife and daughter, injured 4 others

Police arrest man in Giza who killed his wife and daughter, injured 4 others
Police arrest man in Giza who killed his wife and daughter, injured 4 others

  • Two of the injured daughters told police that their father took illegal drugs
CAIRO: The Ministry of Interior in Egypt has arrested a man who killed his wife and daughter in a stabbing incident in Giza. The man also injured four of his other daughters.

The Giza Security Directorate received a report that the scrap worker had left the scene following the incident. The police found him hiding at a friend’s house.

Abdul Mawla Bakri, who had recently been released from prison, reportedly confessed to the crimes, citing marital disputes.

The bodies of the deceased were recovered from the scene, with the four surviving daughters taken to hospital for treatment. Police officers have seized the knife used in the incident.

Two of the injured daughters told police that their father took illegal drugs. They added that a verbal exchange between their mother and father had developed into a heated quarrel, and that their father had produced a knife, assaulted members of the family and attempted to set the house on fire.

Local media reported that Bakri had played loud music so that the cries of his victims could not be heard by neighbors.

Bakri has been referred to the Public Prosecution. A member of the department also traveled to the location where the crime had taken place. 

Cairo airport customs officers foil attempt to smuggle ivory and drugs

Cairo airport customs officers foil attempt to smuggle ivory and drugs
Cairo airport customs officers foil attempt to smuggle ivory and drugs

  • Cairo International Airport customs officers also foiled an attempt to smuggle bladed weapons into the country
CAIRO: Cairo International Airport customs officers arrested two foreign passengers, from Lebanon and Spain, who had attempted to smuggle ivory and drugs, respectively, into the country.
In the first case, customs officers manually inspected the luggage of a passenger arriving from the Lebanese capital, Beirut, and found pieces of ivory — the hard, white material of elephant tusks — weighing 16 kg.
Egyptian customs authorities said that it is prohibited to possess and trade ivory in accordance with Ministerial Resolution No. 1150 of 1999 implementing the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species.
In the second case, customs officers stopped a woman arriving from Barcelona, Spain, in possession of a variety of drugs.
The items seized included several paper bags containing marijuana herb and seeds, a box containing a metal piece used to consume narcotic substances, a transparent bag containing narcotic substances, and a lollipop mixed with marijuana.
Cairo International Airport customs officers also foiled an attempt to smuggle bladed weapons into the country, with an officer stopping a passenger arriving from Tanzania’s Dar es Salaam carrying swords, daggers and other weapons in his bags.
Egyptian customs officials said it is prohibited to be in possession of these weapons in accordance with Law No. 394 of 1954.
Legal measures were taken, and the three passengers were referred for prosecution.

Jordan’s King Abdullah receives Palestinian president 

Jordan's King Abdullah receives Palestinian president 
Jordan’s King Abdullah receives Palestinian president 

AMMAN: Jordan’s King Abdullah met Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday to discuss the maintenance of Arab coordination in support of the Palestinian cause, Jordan News Agency reported.

The meeting, which was held at Al-Husseiniya Palace and also attended by Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah, emphasized Jordan’s unwavering stance on the Palestinian issue and its dedication to protecting the holy sites in Jerusalem.

King Abdullah reiterated Jordan’s full support for the Palestinians in their pursuit of legitimate rights and the establishment of a sovereign state with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on the 1967 borders.

He emphasized the need for international support in safeguarding the Palestinians and encouraged renewed efforts to find a political solution through serious and effective negotiations based on the two-state solution.

The king expressed concerns about the absence of a political horizon and its potential impact on regional security and stability. He called for an end to all illegal unilateral Israeli actions and stressed the importance of ongoing coordination and consultation with the Palestinians on matters of mutual interest.

Abbas praised Jordan’s steadfast positions under its leadership, as well as its unwavering support for the Palestinian cause on the global stage.

Jordan’s Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh, Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, General Intelligence Department Director Maj. Gen. Ahmad Husni, and a Palestinian delegation also attended the meeting.

Israeli settlers attacked a Palestinian village in the West Bank on Friday. They set fire to cars and opened fire on Palestinians throwing stones at them. 

Two Israeli settlers suspected of killing 19-year-old Palestinian Qusai Matan remained in police custody on Monday.

The surge in violence is one of the worst between Israelis and Palestinians in recent decades. 

