Journalist among three dead in Syria bombing: state media

Police arrest man in Giza who killed his wife and daughter, injured 4 others

CAIRO: The Ministry of Interior in Egypt has arrested a man who killed his wife and daughter in a stabbing incident in Giza. The man also injured four of his other daughters.

The Giza Security Directorate received a report that the scrap worker had left the scene following the incident. The police found him hiding at a friend’s house.

Abdul Mawla Bakri, who had recently been released from prison, reportedly confessed to the crimes, citing marital disputes.

The bodies of the deceased were recovered from the scene, with the four surviving daughters taken to hospital for treatment. Police officers have seized the knife used in the incident.

Two of the injured daughters told police that their father took illegal drugs. They added that a verbal exchange between their mother and father had developed into a heated quarrel, and that their father had produced a knife, assaulted members of the family and attempted to set the house on fire.

Local media reported that Bakri had played loud music so that the cries of his victims could not be heard by neighbors.

Bakri has been referred to the Public Prosecution. A member of the department also traveled to the location where the crime had taken place.