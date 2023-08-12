EDGE inks agreement with Brazilian aero engine developer Turbomachine

ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi-based defense contractor EDGE signed on Saturday a strategic agreement with Brazilian turbine engine developer Turbomachine, Emirates News Agency reported.

The signing took place at Turbomachine’s headquarters in Sao Jose dos Campos.

Under the agreement, the two sides will collaborate on developing engines, including turbofan and propellant fan, for EDGE’s portfolio of UAVs and missiles.

“This is another example of a valuable international partnership built on trust, common values, knowledge-sharing, and a common goal of pushing the boundaries of innovation to develop advanced technological solutions, for the benefit of all involved,” said Turbomachine Vice Admiral Marco Antonio Ismael Trovao de Oliveira.

Hamad Al-Marar, president of EDGE’s Missiles and Weapons cluster, said: “The partnership with Turbomachine marks a significant step toward advancing our technological capabilities and strengthening our commitment to innovation in the aerospace and defense sectors.

“Together, we look forward to developing gas turbine engines and plasma-assisted combustion solutions, which will increase the power and performance of EDGE’s portfolio of UAVs and missiles.”

Turbomachine CEO Alberto Carlos Pereira Filho said that the partnership with EDGE “sets a path for great achievements in the future.”

Turbomachine specializes in research, innovation, and engineering and development of gas turbine engines and plasma-assisted combustion solutions in the aerospace field.

A high-level EDGE delegation toured the company’s headquarters as part of its visit to Brazil, where it is meeting local dignitaries and major Brazilian industry players.



