Lebanese media outlets deny accusations of instigation in Kahale incident

Lebanese media outlets deny accusations of instigation in Kahale incident
Residents gather in the area where a truck was overturned in the town of Kahale, Lebanon, Aug. 9, 2023. (Reuters)
Updated 15 August 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanese media outlets deny accusations of instigation in Kahale incident

Lebanese media outlets deny accusations of instigation in Kahale incident
  • A Hezbollah truck loaded with ammunition overturned at a curve on the Kahale Road linking Beirut to Bekaa
  • Clashes subsequently took place between locals who approached to see what had happened and Hezbollah gunmen
Updated 15 August 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: In his first media appearance following the Kahale incident, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah blamed the media for what happened, referring to the “incitement of a malicious TV channel,” being responsible for the bloodshed.

It is though Nasrallah was referring to MTV, a station backed by the Lebanese Forces party, which he described as “malicious.”

On Aug. 10, a Hezbollah truck loaded with ammunition overturned at a curve on the Kahale Road linking Beirut to Bekaa. Clashes subsequently took place between locals who approached to see what had happened and Hezbollah gunmen, leaving a Hezbollah member dead as well as a Kahale resident.

The situation was diffused after the Lebanese Armed Forces intervened and political parties called for calm. Kahale is a majority Christian town with strong links with the Free Patriotic Movement, the Kataeb Movement and the Lebanese Forces.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the military judiciary.

Dr. Iman Alaywan, an academic specializing in media ethics, told Arab News that while TV networks had significant power in Lebanon, responsibility for pushing violence ultimately lay with political parties.

“TV channels still have an influence in our Arab countries. The TV is no longer a mere screen at home, but it took the form of breaking news on our phones, on X and on Facebook. Some people post the news on social media, which increased the influence of the TV,” she said.

Alaywan added that “in a country that has no rules, the influence of social media and media outlets … becomes more dangerous, especially (as) most media outlets in Lebanon have political affiliations.

“During the Kahale incident, people would go on air without any regulations required by the channels’ administrations. The National Audiovisual Media Council didn’t do anything, knowing that if it had done something, a political party would’ve accused it of defending Hezbollah and vice versa.”

Alaywan continued that “at the push of a button, the involved parties put an end to the repercussions of the incident, meaning that accusing media outlets of incitement isn’t true.”

She explained: “The media plays a role but it is not a driver. It is certain that people are already against the illegal weapons, but the media cannot increase this tension on its own, meaning that it cannot push people to carry their weapons and take to the streets. Political parties do that.”

Meanwhile Nasrallah rejected claims made in Nidaa Al-Watan newspaper that the ammunition on the overturned truck was bound for a Palestinian refugee camp as “silly.”

Bechara Charbel, editor-in-chief of the newspaper, told Arab News: “We published the news, just like we publish any other news that we receive, and Palestinian forces denied it.”

He added: “What Nasrallah did by accusing media outlets of inciting the Kahale incident is rejected, as it is impossible for the media to be the reason behind what happened. There are facts and material elements behind the incident. It involved a truck, weapons and shooting, and the media can never cause strife. Of course, the media’s perspective may be different than Hezbollah’s and this is normal, but accusing it of strife is something illogical. 

“We should look into the real reason why people gathered at the location of the accident. The same thing happened during the Tayouneh clash last year and in the town of Chouaya, where people protested against a rocket launcher that passed through their village. Protesting is the result of a continuous and prolonged situation.”

One political observer told Arab News Nasrallah’s accusations against the media were “an attempt to hide behind the army and the judiciary, close the case, turn the page on the clash, stop talking about the truck file and close it once and for all.”

Nasrallah’s accusations were also rejected by senior political figures. Former President Michel Sleiman said “the free media is being accused.”

He added: “Those who have a brave opinion are accused of espionage, backstabbing, malice and incitement, but oppression is rejected.”

The Lebanese Forces said holding some media outlets accountable for what happened in Kahale was “slanderous and untruthful.”

The party added: “Media outlets follow up the event, and what caused the Kahale incident was the presence of a truck loaded with weapons and ammunition and surrounded by armed members, prompting an understandable reaction by the residents. Then, all media outlets rushed to cover the incident. This is the work nature of free journalism, unless Nasrallah wants to turn Lebanon into another North Korea.”

The Journalists for Freedom Association said Nasrallah’s remarks were “an unacceptable encroachment on media work and an implicit threat indicating improper intentions.”

The association added: “Are journalists required to ignore the incidents and not report facts to avoid being accused of inflicting tensions and committing sinful acts, instead of holding the real perpetrators accountable?”

It also expressed concern over “the recurrent phenomenon of attacking the free and responsible Lebanese media, which has been among the first to practice freedom of expression and defend public freedoms,” and called for “the protection of the media message,” adding that “the press has always been a fourth authority and this shouldn’t be forgotten.”

UN human rights chief warns Sudan chaos ripe for exploitation, calls for end to impunity to violence

Human displacement in Sudan also continues with over 4 million people displaced due to the ongoing conflict. (AFP/File Photo)
Human displacement in Sudan also continues with over 4 million people displaced due to the ongoing conflict. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 15 August 2023
Ephrem Kossaify

UN human rights chief warns Sudan chaos ripe for exploitation, calls for end to impunity to violence

Human displacement in Sudan also continues with over 4 million people displaced due to the ongoing conflict. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Volker Turk raises the alarm over rampant sexual violence
  • UN estimates over 4,000 people have so far been killed with 4 million displaced
Updated 15 August 2023
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk has expressed grave concerns that other “opportunistic” armed groups and militias could exploit the current instability in Sudan, underlined by impunity, to escalate violence even further.

Turk decried the “disastrous, senseless” war “borne out of a wanton drive for power” that has ravaged the country, resulting in thousands of deaths, the destruction of homes, schools, hospitals, and vital services, widespread displacement, and sexual violence that may amount to war crimes.

As the ongoing conflict enters its fifth month, Turk said his office has strong grounds to believe that the Sudan Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces have committed grave violations of international law, and must be held accountable.

The regions worst affected by the fighting include Khartoum and its environs, El Obeid in North Kordofan and areas of the Darfur region, particularly West Darfur, where civilians have been attacked based on their ethnicity.

While the exact death toll remains elusive due to intense fighting and challenges in collecting and identifying remains, the UN estimates that more than 4,000 people have so far been killed, including hundreds of civilians, 28 humanitarian and health workers, and 435 children. The actual number of casualties is likely to be much higher.

“Many civilians were reportedly killed in the Khartoum area as they resisted attempts by the RSF to loot their houses or rape female family members,” Turk said, adding that others fell victim to crossfire or shelling that hit their homes.

West Darfur’s El Geneina people were killed both inside their homes and as they were attempting to flee on the road to Chad.

The rise in sexual violence is equally alarming, said Turk.

He said: “My office has also received credible reports of 32 incidents of sexual violence against 73 victims as of Aug. 2. This includes at least 28 incidents of rape. Men in RSF uniform were implicated in at least 19 incidents as perpetrators. The actual number of cases is likely much higher.”

Turk has repeatedly urged officials in Sudan to issue clear instructions to all those under their command that there is zero tolerance for sexual violence.

Beyond violence, both parties in Sudan have arbitrarily detained hundreds and held them incommunicado, with more than 500 political activists and human rights defenders, including 24 women, missing.

These detainees often endure maltreatment and, in some instances, torture.

The toll of the conflict also manifests in economic collapse, food insecurity, and a crumbling healthcare system, said Turk. Over 20.3 million people face food insecurity, with 700,000 children at risk of malnutrition. The Sudanese health system is on the brink of collapse, as 100 out of 130 hospitals in Khartoum have ceased operation.

Human displacement also continues with over 4 million people displaced due to the ongoing conflict. The dire living conditions in refugee camps and internally displaced persons sites exacerbate vulnerabilities, especially for women and girls susceptible to sexual abuse, according to Turk.

The UN human rights chief said: “The parties to the conflict must immediately stop the fighting, resume political talks, (and) comply with their legal obligations under international humanitarian law.

“They must investigate all the violations of international humanitarian law and international human rights law that have occurred during the conflict (and) hold those responsible accountable.

“I also urge the international community to increase political and economic pressure on the parties to the conflict to stop immediately the fighting, and increase financial support for humanitarian agencies responding to the humanitarian crisis caused by the conflict, including displacement and refugee crises.”

Sudanese suffer sexual violence on ‘sickening scale,’ UN says
Sudanese suffer sexual violence on ‘sickening scale,’ UN says
Saudi Arabia condemns sexual violence ‘in all circumstances’: UN envoy
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia condemns sexual violence ‘in all circumstances’: UN envoy

Key Turkish opposition figure set to run again for Istanbul mayor

Key Turkish opposition figure set to run again for Istanbul mayor
Updated 15 August 2023
Reuters

Key Turkish opposition figure set to run again for Istanbul mayor

Key Turkish opposition figure set to run again for Istanbul mayor
Updated 15 August 2023
Reuters

ISTANBUL: Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a key figure and possible future leader of Turkiye’s political opposition, said on Tuesday he is set to run again for mayor in local elections set for March.

“As I have said many times: Who wins in Istanbul also wins in Turkiye. Success in Istanbul would take one to very important spots in national politics,” Imamoglu, who runs the country’s largest city, told reporters.

Imamoglu was not picked as the opposition leader in May national elections but is seen as one of its best hopes to unseat President Tayyip Erdogan in the years ahead. He has called for a “total change” in the opposition since Erdogan defeated its candidate, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, on May 28.

Kilicdaroglu has remained chairman of the main opposition Republican People’s Party, or CHP, despite growing calls to resign, and has not said whether he will stand as a candidate in the party congress this autumn.

Some analysts see Imamoglu as a possible successor.

“Today I’m setting out to defend Istanbul again, I’m setting out for the grand Istanbul alliance again,” Imamoglu said.

CHP cooperated with the center-nationalist IYI Party and pro-Kurdish HDP in 2019 municipal elections to secure Imamoglu’s victory in Istanbul, which came as a shock to Erdogan and his ruling AK Party.

Also on Tuesday, Turkish investigative journalist Baris Pehlivan, who was ordered to return to prison by text message this month, was jailed for the fifth time in three years.

The Justice Ministry informed him on Aug. 2 via an SMS message that he had to surrender himself by Aug. 15 to the prison in Silivi on the outskirts of Istanbul, where many of the government critics are held.

Pehlivan’s latest book, “SS,” accuses former Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu of having links to organized crime. “Baris might be released on parole,” his lawyer Huseyin Ersoz told AFP. “A decision could be made at any time,” he said.

A former editor-in-chief at Oda TV and contributor to daily newspaper Cumhuriyet, Pehlivan has already been imprisoned four times.

Two of those incidents involved him spending a day behind bars — once in February and once in May

Pehlivan and six other journalists were sentenced to three years and nine months in prison in 2020 for reporting the funeral of a member of Turkiye’s MIT secret services who was operating in Libya, where Ankara supports the UN-recognized Tripoli government.

While his death has never been denied by the Turkish authorities, the reporters were charged with revealing “state secrets.”

Pehlivan was recalled this time to serve eight months of the 2020 sentence for violating the country’s national intelligence laws.

Goekay Akbulut. (Photo/Wikipedia)
Middle-East
German MP says she was detained in Turkiye for social media posts
Turkey’s inflation will fall permanently after transition period, says finance minister  
Business & Economy
Turkey’s inflation will fall permanently after transition period, says finance minister  

Sustainability at heart of UAE’s support for global climate action: president

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed receives the team overseeing COP28 at Qasr Al-Bahr Majlis about preparations for the conference. (WAM)
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed receives the team overseeing COP28 at Qasr Al-Bahr Majlis about preparations for the conference. (WAM)
Updated 15 August 2023
Arab News

Sustainability at heart of UAE’s support for global climate action: president

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed receives the team overseeing COP28 at Qasr Al-Bahr Majlis about preparations for the conference. (WAM)
  • Sheikh Mohamed said that by hosting COP28, the UAE is building upon its enduring legacy of environmental stewardship
  • He also said the UAE will leverage its diverse international partnerships in efforts to pursue inclusive dialogue and cooperation
Updated 15 August 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Sustainability remains at the heart of the UAE’s support for global climate action, the country’s president said on Tuesday.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also emphasised the need to enhance international solidarity and cooperation in pursuit of practical solutions to climate challenges, Emirates News Agency reported.

The president received the team overseeing COP28 at Qasr Al-Bahr Majlis about preparations for the conference and the four pillars of its action agenda.

The four pillars include fast-tracking a just and orderly energy transition; fixing climate finance; putting nature, lives, and livelihoods at the centre of climate action; and enhancing inclusivity in national climate action.

Sheikh Mohamed said that by hosting COP28, the UAE is building upon its enduring legacy of environmental stewardship while empowering youth, women, and civil society to contribute to mobilising international efforts to combat climate change.

He added that the UAE is extending an invitation to the world to foster cooperation and joint action in collective efforts to achieve outcomes that benefit the global community.

The president highlighted that the COP28 team’s endeavours to accelerate effective climate action serve all of humanity in light of the climate crisis as the conference will lead the global effort to protect the planet and safeguard the wellbeing of future generations.

He also said the UAE will leverage its diverse international partnerships in efforts to pursue inclusive dialogue and cooperation while focusing on practical climate solutions and fostering sustainable social and economic development.

UAE to allow climate activists to assemble at COP28 venue
Middle-East
UAE to allow climate activists to assemble at COP28 venue
The Arab Youth Hackathon invites young Saudi innovators to find solutions for pressing climate challenges. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Arab Youth Hackathon invites Saudi innovators to find solutions for pressing climate challenge                

Migrant boat sinks off Tunisian coast, leaving 5 dead and 7 missing

Migrant boat sinks off Tunisian coast, leaving 5 dead and 7 missing
Updated 16 August 2023
AP

Migrant boat sinks off Tunisian coast, leaving 5 dead and 7 missing

Migrant boat sinks off Tunisian coast, leaving 5 dead and 7 missing
  • Sfax has emerged as a major hub for migrants from Tunisia and other parts of Africa attempting perilous voyages across the Mediterranean
Updated 16 August 2023
AP

TUNIS, Tunisia: A migrant boat sank off Tunisia’s port city of Sfax, leaving five people dead and seven others missing, officials said Tuesday. The dead included a child.
Sfax is the starting point for most attempts to cross the Mediterranean Sea to Italy.
Twenty-three migrants were rescued out of 35 people on board, most of them Tunisians and a “small number of sub-Saharan nationals,” said Faouzi Masmoudi, a Sfax court spokesperson.
The boat sank on Monday shortly after leaving from the Sfax area, Masmoudi said.
The Sfax court opened an investigation to determine the cause of the accident, which occurred two days after another migrant boat sank off Gabes, a port in southeastern Tunisia, about 150 kilometers (93 miles) from Sfax, killing a child and a 20-year-old man. Five other people remain missing.
A number of boats have capsized, shipwrecked or otherwise been in distress in recent days off the North African coast and near Italian shores. Tens of thousands of migrants have tried to cross the Mediterranean Sea this year hoping to reach Europe.
Migrants who set out in dozens of flimsy boats launched by smugglers on Tunisian shores have disembarked on three tiny Italian islands in a span of two days, officials said. Separately, a charity vessel carried out 15 rescue operations and the Italian coast guard on Sunday recovered a body off the western coast of Sicily from a shipwreck.
Last week, a merchant ship took aboard four survivors who were adrift in a smugglers’ engineless boat. They recounted how they had been tossed into the sea when towering waves knocked over their vessel and that 41 fellow passengers died.

 

In grim drought, Tunisians ration water in state-ordered ban
Middle-East
In grim drought, Tunisians ration water in state-ordered ban
Migrant crisis: 24 hours at sea with Tunisia’s coastguard
Middle-East
Migrant crisis: 24 hours at sea with Tunisia’s coastguard

Egypt, Jordan, Iraq FMs discuss stronger economic ties at Cairo meeting

Egypt, Jordan, Iraq FMs discuss stronger economic ties at Cairo meeting
Updated 16 August 2023
Arab News

Egypt, Jordan, Iraq FMs discuss stronger economic ties at Cairo meeting

Egypt, Jordan, Iraq FMs discuss stronger economic ties at Cairo meeting
Updated 16 August 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry held a meeting in Cairo on Tuesday with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi and Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein to discuss the framework of a cooperation mechanism between the three countries.
Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid said that the tripartite mechanism is an important platform as part of joint efforts to strengthen economic cooperation between the three countries.


It also aims to build on consultations and coordination on regional and international issues in order to preserve Arab unity, as well as the security and stability of countries and peoples of the region, he added in a statement.
Abu Zeid said that the three foreign ministers agreed to hold follow-up talks on the sidelines of UN General Assembly meetings in New York in September.

Egypt’s president and Jordan’s king hold talks ahead of summit with Palestinian leader
Middle-East
Egypt’s president and Jordan’s king hold talks ahead of summit with Palestinian leader
Jordan policy amendments aim to stimulate investment in media sector
Middle-East
Jordan policy amendments aim to stimulate investment in media sector

