Lebanese media outlets deny accusations of instigation in Kahale incident

BEIRUT: In his first media appearance following the Kahale incident, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah blamed the media for what happened, referring to the “incitement of a malicious TV channel,” being responsible for the bloodshed.

It is though Nasrallah was referring to MTV, a station backed by the Lebanese Forces party, which he described as “malicious.”

On Aug. 10, a Hezbollah truck loaded with ammunition overturned at a curve on the Kahale Road linking Beirut to Bekaa. Clashes subsequently took place between locals who approached to see what had happened and Hezbollah gunmen, leaving a Hezbollah member dead as well as a Kahale resident.

The situation was diffused after the Lebanese Armed Forces intervened and political parties called for calm. Kahale is a majority Christian town with strong links with the Free Patriotic Movement, the Kataeb Movement and the Lebanese Forces.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the military judiciary.

Dr. Iman Alaywan, an academic specializing in media ethics, told Arab News that while TV networks had significant power in Lebanon, responsibility for pushing violence ultimately lay with political parties.

“TV channels still have an influence in our Arab countries. The TV is no longer a mere screen at home, but it took the form of breaking news on our phones, on X and on Facebook. Some people post the news on social media, which increased the influence of the TV,” she said.

Alaywan added that “in a country that has no rules, the influence of social media and media outlets … becomes more dangerous, especially (as) most media outlets in Lebanon have political affiliations.

“During the Kahale incident, people would go on air without any regulations required by the channels’ administrations. The National Audiovisual Media Council didn’t do anything, knowing that if it had done something, a political party would’ve accused it of defending Hezbollah and vice versa.”

Alaywan continued that “at the push of a button, the involved parties put an end to the repercussions of the incident, meaning that accusing media outlets of incitement isn’t true.”

She explained: “The media plays a role but it is not a driver. It is certain that people are already against the illegal weapons, but the media cannot increase this tension on its own, meaning that it cannot push people to carry their weapons and take to the streets. Political parties do that.”

Meanwhile Nasrallah rejected claims made in Nidaa Al-Watan newspaper that the ammunition on the overturned truck was bound for a Palestinian refugee camp as “silly.”

Bechara Charbel, editor-in-chief of the newspaper, told Arab News: “We published the news, just like we publish any other news that we receive, and Palestinian forces denied it.”

He added: “What Nasrallah did by accusing media outlets of inciting the Kahale incident is rejected, as it is impossible for the media to be the reason behind what happened. There are facts and material elements behind the incident. It involved a truck, weapons and shooting, and the media can never cause strife. Of course, the media’s perspective may be different than Hezbollah’s and this is normal, but accusing it of strife is something illogical.

“We should look into the real reason why people gathered at the location of the accident. The same thing happened during the Tayouneh clash last year and in the town of Chouaya, where people protested against a rocket launcher that passed through their village. Protesting is the result of a continuous and prolonged situation.”

One political observer told Arab News Nasrallah’s accusations against the media were “an attempt to hide behind the army and the judiciary, close the case, turn the page on the clash, stop talking about the truck file and close it once and for all.”

Nasrallah’s accusations were also rejected by senior political figures. Former President Michel Sleiman said “the free media is being accused.”

He added: “Those who have a brave opinion are accused of espionage, backstabbing, malice and incitement, but oppression is rejected.”

The Lebanese Forces said holding some media outlets accountable for what happened in Kahale was “slanderous and untruthful.”

The party added: “Media outlets follow up the event, and what caused the Kahale incident was the presence of a truck loaded with weapons and ammunition and surrounded by armed members, prompting an understandable reaction by the residents. Then, all media outlets rushed to cover the incident. This is the work nature of free journalism, unless Nasrallah wants to turn Lebanon into another North Korea.”

The Journalists for Freedom Association said Nasrallah’s remarks were “an unacceptable encroachment on media work and an implicit threat indicating improper intentions.”

The association added: “Are journalists required to ignore the incidents and not report facts to avoid being accused of inflicting tensions and committing sinful acts, instead of holding the real perpetrators accountable?”

It also expressed concern over “the recurrent phenomenon of attacking the free and responsible Lebanese media, which has been among the first to practice freedom of expression and defend public freedoms,” and called for “the protection of the media message,” adding that “the press has always been a fourth authority and this shouldn’t be forgotten.”