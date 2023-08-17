You are here

  • Home
  • International Basketball Week in Abu Dhabi to see debut of 2 American college teams

International Basketball Week in Abu Dhabi to see debut of 2 American college teams

International Basketball Week in Abu Dhabi to see debut of 2 American college teams
Kansas State Wildcats take on Mexico as part of International Basketball Week in Abu Dhabi.(DCT)
Short Url

https://arab.news/g5nzh

Updated 17 August 2023
Arab News

International Basketball Week in Abu Dhabi to see debut of 2 American college teams

International Basketball Week in Abu Dhabi to see debut of 2 American college teams
  • Kansas State Wildcats face Mexico on Thursday evening and Arizona Wildcats take on Lebanon on Aug. 19 for first time in the Gulf
Updated 17 August 2023
Arab News

ABU DHABI: As part of International Basketball Week in Abu Dhabi, the Kansas State Wildcats are set to play against Mexico today, while the Arizona Wildcats face off against Lebanon on Aug. 19, with both contests held at Yas Island’s Etihad Arena.

The games, announced by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, will see American college teams playing in the Gulf for the first time.

Fans who have already purchased tickets to watch Lebanon versus Egypt on Thursday evening and Germany versus Greece on Aug. 19, will also be able to watch the US teams in action.

Additionally, the Arizona Wildcats and the Kansas State Wildcats will each play a UAE All-Star team on Aug. 17 and 18 at Repton School and New York University Abu Dhabi, respectively.

International Basketball Week will see several of the world’s top men’s national teams taking part in exhibition matches in Abu Dhabi before heading to the FIBA World Cup 2023.

As part of DCT Abu Dhabi’s plans to grow the game in the Middle East, the Etihad Arena hosted NBA games for the first time in 2022, featuring two official pre-season games between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Atlanta Hawks.

The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023, presented by ADQ, is set to return on Oct. 5 and 7, featuring a pair of games between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Topics: basketball Abu Dhabi

Related

American basketball coach Steve Kerr. (File/Getty Images) video
Sport
US coach Steve Kerr, players proud of spreading basketball in the Middle East
Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein, Princess Rajwa attend International Basketball Cup
Lifestyle
Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein, Princess Rajwa attend International Basketball Cup

Yaser Hamed’s journey from Athletic Bilbao prospect to proud Palestine international

Yaser Hamed’s journey from Athletic Bilbao prospect to proud Palestine international
Updated 17 August 2023
MARK LOMAS

Yaser Hamed’s journey from Athletic Bilbao prospect to proud Palestine international

Yaser Hamed’s journey from Athletic Bilbao prospect to proud Palestine international
  • The 25-year-old’s career flourished in the Middle East, and now eyeing success at 2023 AFC Asian Cup
Updated 17 August 2023
MARK LOMAS

Yaser Hamed has always had big dreams. It began when he played in the Athletic Club de Bilbao academy alongside the likes of Spain No. 1 Unai Simon, watching the senior side flourish under the tutelage of the iconic Marcelo Bielsa.

His early hopes of a long career at the San Mames were dashed when he was released at the age of 15, but Hamed persisted with professional football and in recent years has flourished in the Middle East — playing in Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait and Qatar.

The Spanish-born center-back’s most valued connection with the region, however, comes courtesy of his Palestinian father. In 2019, Hamed received his first international call-up for Palestine and has since represented the national team more than 20 times. He looks certain to be part of Al-Fida’i’s squad for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, and this is the source of his latest dream.

“Year by year we are improving and I think we will have a very good Asian Cup,” Hamed told Arab News. “We want to say something in this kind of big competition and we absolutely must pass through the group stage.

“I think quarterfinal, semifinal will be amazing but for me, what I want is to win the Asian Cup,” the 25-year-old said.

“What is the point to just say ‘I will play and see what happens?’ No. My target if I play in a competition is to win it. If not, I will not go. This is my mentality always. I like to win, I don’t like to lose.”

Hamed’s winning mentality was ingrained in one of the world’s most admired academies. Along with goalkeeper Simon, he played with current Athletic striker Asier Villalibre, Celta Vigo center-back Unai Nunez and Inigo Cordoba, who now plays in the Eredivisie with Fortuna Sittard.

“The formation of players is amazing there because they are very, very professional from an early age,” Hamed explained. “The youth teams in all categories have a high level of professionalism — it is about quality coaching, quality nutrition. That’s why they bring so many good players through to the first team and into other clubs.”

While Hamed played with many talented youngsters, he said Simon stood above the rest in terms of his desire.

“From a very young age Unai was incredibly hungry,” said Hamad, who was at Athletic from 2007 to 2012. “In each training session he gave 100 percent and if he conceded even one goal, he was angry with himself. Each day he tried to do his best and improve; I remember his father, who is also a very good person, would bring a camera and film him so that they could talk about how he could improve.

“Unai is a very humble person, who made all the steps perfectly to be the best goalkeeper in Spain. He had that focus and that goal; this is why he is now such a top player.”

The golden era of celebrated Chilean coach Bielsa coincided with Hamed’s time at Athletic. The teenage center-back was a ball boy at San Mames, often stationed next to Bielsa, and saw firsthand how he transformed the club — taking them to the 2012 Europa League final in 2012 via an impressive evisceration of Manchester United.

“Bielsa was crazy but it is because he is the special one. He is different. He knows so much about football and he really took Athletic to the next level so that everyone in Europe knew the club. He is an amazing coach.”

Hamed fell short of making the Athletic first team and stayed in the lower leagues of Spain until a surprise call-up to the Palestine national team helped raise his profile. He has since played for Egyptian side Al-Masry and last season was with Qatari heavyweights Al-Rayyan, where his teammates included Colombia star James Rodriguez and ex-Sevilla and Roma midfielder Steven Nzonzi.

“Of course it is nice to play with guys like this,” Hamed said. “On the first day it’s a little bit weird, but they are normal people who treat you not just like a teammate, but also like you are a friend.

“On the pitch, they try to teach you some things and give you advice to help you improve and it is always good to listen to them but then they will also invite you to dinner or for coffee. This was a great experience for me at Al-Rayyan.”

Currently between clubs, Hamed is still training in Qatar, where his brother Jamal plays for newly-promoted Qatar Stars League side Muaither.

“I’d love to play against my brother in the QSL but let’s see what happens. Right now I’m a free player and I’m listening to offers in all different countries so I hope soon to have a new club. I will stay here in Qatar until I decide my future.

“Some players worry about missing pre-season but honestly, I just love to train — even in my holidays I will train every day. I eat well, train all the time and yes, it is nice to be around teammates, but I can still be focused and professional even when I am alone.”

The Palestine national team have reaped the benefits of Hamed’s focus in recent years and he has become an important player for his country. And though he has never actually lived in Palestine, the center-back feels deeply connected to the people he is playing for.

“It means everything when the national anthem is playing and I feel very proud. As players we feel it is our responsibility to give a voice to Palestine on the field. It feels different I think to other countries and whether it is a friendly or not, we want to give everything.

“It is something deep inside, you are hungry to play well — to show the world that Palestine is here. It is why, when Palestine calls it doesn’t matter where our players are in the world — whether it’s a four-hour flight or a 35-hour flight — they will come to defend the national team. This is special.”

Topics: Palestine 2023 AFC Asian Cup

Related

Saudi football prodigy aiming to emulate Egypt, Liverpool star Mo Salah
Sport
Saudi football prodigy aiming to emulate Egypt, Liverpool star Mo Salah
Special New Al-Hilal star Neymar Jr. can further elevate Saudi football, analysts tell Arab News
Sport
New Al-Hilal star Neymar Jr. can further elevate Saudi football, analysts tell Arab News

Coach Spoelstra excited to merge USA Basketball with Filipino roots

Coach Spoelstra excited to merge USA Basketball with Filipino roots
Updated 17 August 2023
Arab News

Coach Spoelstra excited to merge USA Basketball with Filipino roots

Coach Spoelstra excited to merge USA Basketball with Filipino roots
  • American national team to play Greece, Germany in Abu Dhabi
  • International Basketball Week tips off Thursday with Lebanon against EgyptAbu Dhabi Erik Spoelstra, the assistant head coach of the men’s USA Basketball national team, has expressed his excitement about the USA Basketball Showcase, part of International
Updated 17 August 2023
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Erik Spoelstra, the assistant head coach of the men’s USA Basketball national team, has expressed his excitement about the USA Basketball Showcase, part of International Basketball Week and tipping off on Thursday at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena.

But there is more reason for his excitement than just the historic event itself.

Spoelstra, whose mother was born in the Philippines, is looking forward to witnessing the passionate Filipino basketball fans he has heard so much about, both in Abu Dhabi and at the upcoming FIBA Basketball World Cup.

As well as USAB playing in the Gulf for the first time, the World Cup will be held in three countries for the first time: Indonesia, Japan, and the Philippines.

While embracing his American identity Spoelstra maintains a strong connection to his Filipino heritage and the next few weeks, he said, would allow him to harmoniously blend both aspects.

“We’re just really excited to be able to come together and hopefully do something special together, but I personally am really excited.” According to recent population statistics, the UAE is home to more than 700,000 Filipinos.

“I’m proud to be American, and I’m also very proud of my Filipino heritage,” Spoelstra added.

His mom, Elisa Celino, was born in San Pablo, Laguna, and her son, who is also coach of Miami Heat, is looking forward to returning to her homeland.

He said: “It’s exciting. We’re all going to be in the same place, so I get to see some family and I’m genuinely excited that our players and staff will be able to see how passionate the fan base is in the Philippines.

“It’s going to be awesome. I’m going to try catch a game if I can; Tim Cone (coach of the Filipino national team) and I have already been communicating, so we’ll see.”

On his favorite Philippine dish, two-time NBA Championship-winning coach Spoelstra recalled his uncle’s lumpia, a traditional Filipino spring roll.

“Uncle Tony makes great lumpia, and while I was growing up, he used to send it in the mail. He would make lumpia and send it frozen, so we’d get it about once a month. My mom used to make it too, and I used to just munch on that all the time,” he added.

International Basketball Week tips off on Thursday evening with Lebanon versus Egypt. Team USA will begin their showcase tomorrow against Greece, who have been drawn in the same group at the FIBA World Cup, which starts on Aug. 25.

Topics: USA basketball Abu Dhabi

Related

American basketball coach Steve Kerr. (File/Getty Images) video
Sport
US coach Steve Kerr, players proud of spreading basketball in the Middle East
International Basketball Week in Abu Dhabi to see debut of 2 American college teams
Sport
International Basketball Week in Abu Dhabi to see debut of 2 American college teams

Saudi MMA fighter Mostafa Neda finally gets big break at Madison Square Garden

Saudi MMA fighter Mostafa Neda finally gets big break at Madison Square Garden
Saudi MMA fighter Mostafa Rashed Neda will make his PFL debut at Madison Square Garden in New York. (Supplied)
Updated 17 August 2023
Ali Khaled

Saudi MMA fighter Mostafa Neda finally gets big break at Madison Square Garden

Saudi MMA fighter Mostafa Neda finally gets big break at Madison Square Garden
  • The 34-year-old from Jeddah takes on Korey Kuppe on Aug. 23 in the light-heavyweight playoffs of the Professional Fighters League
Updated 17 August 2023
Ali Khaled

When the latest Professional Fighters League playoffs take place at New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden on Aug 23, one Saudi MMA fighter will be itching to get inside the octagon perhaps more than any other competitor on the PFL card.

Mostafa Rashed Neda was set to make his debut in January with the world’s second-biggest MMA competition — after the UFC — but had to pull out of the fight late in the day. It has been a long wait to finally get his shot, and now he has the chance to make up for lost time at one of the most famous venues in the world when he takes on Korey Kuppe in the light-heavyweight division.

“It’s hard to put my feelings into words,” Neda told Arab News. “I’ve been waiting so patiently for this moment, because for my previous fight, I couldn’t make the weight and I was very down after that. For me this is time to make up for that. I’m excited to represent the Kingdom and all Arabs in this fight.”

Neda has been training in Jeddah, where he was born and raised, and maintains that he prefers home comforts when preparing for a big fight.

“I like carrying out my training camp under the supervision of my (local) team,” said the 34-year-old. “I belong to a club which already has a number of wrestlers and boxers.”

The club he considers home is “Al-Muqaatel,” which means “The Fighter.”

“I prefer local training camps,” Neda added. “I’m not a fan of camps outside the Kingdom. I found that the best training programs are the ones with the team that knows me. Now we’re working for the next fight with the usual preparation and (at a) high level.”

“I practice two to three times a day,” he said. “We focus on my strong points, the ones we will utilize most in the fight. My coaches know my strengths and weaknesses, so we also work on improving some of my weaker points as well.”

Neda has a professional record of seven wins - four via knockout - and three losses, having fought regionally in BRAVE CF and UAE Warriors.

Attempting and failing to make weight for his PFL debut took a lot out of Neda physically and mentally. This time will be different, he said.

“This time around thankfully making weight is not as hard as it was last time,” he said. “I won’t take my opponent lightly. He has long limbs, and I noticed in his fights that he has a very quick leg, and he has (a) long arm reach. But I’m confident I can stop him.”

The PFL is different from other MMA competitions because it has a league format once fighters progress from the playoffs, as Neda is attempting to do. But that is of little concern to him at this point.

“I’m one of those fighters that is not bothered about the format, I’m more interested in just performing at the highest level,” said Neda, currently on a three-fight win streak. “In the end, that will prove who is the best, and it will reveal the nature of the fighter. How he fought, how he performed, and the fans can judge for themselves.”

Above all, he is proud to represent Saudi Arabia and is determined to not disappoint his country, family and fans.

“This is where the pressure and excitement comes in, which I’m trying to control,” said Neda. “I’m fighting under the flag of the Kingdom, and we have members of the team and club, students and lots of fans who are following the fight. So at the moment I’m focusing on mentality preparing myself precisely for that.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia MMA

Related

Saudi sports unite behind Kingdom’s delegation at Special Olympics in Berlin
E-sport
Saudi sports unite behind Kingdom’s delegation at Special Olympics in Berlin
Pakistan’s Muhammad Asif beats seven-time world snooker champion to qualify for British Open 2023
Pakistan
Pakistan’s Muhammad Asif beats seven-time world snooker champion to qualify for British Open 2023

England eye ‘incredible’ chance to end 57-year World Cup drought

England eye ‘incredible’ chance to end 57-year World Cup drought
Updated 17 August 2023
AFP

England eye ‘incredible’ chance to end 57-year World Cup drought

England eye ‘incredible’ chance to end 57-year World Cup drought
  • The Lionesses powered into Sunday’s final in Sydney against Spain after a ruthless 3-1 dismantling of co-hosts Australia
  • The European champions have grown through the tournament, with their ruthless attacking football and defensive resilience proving a tall order for the opposition
Updated 17 August 2023
AFP

SYDNEY: Skipper Millie Bright said her team were embracing an “incredible opportunity” to do something an English side has not managed since 1966 — win a World Cup.

The Lionesses powered into Sunday’s final in Sydney against Spain after a ruthless 3-1 dismantling of co-hosts Australia, with their relentless energy grinding down a Matildas side that had few answers.

It set up England’s biggest game since Bobby Moore lifted the men’s trophy at Wembley 57 years ago.

“I’m really happy for the fans back home, for our nation,” said Chelsea stalwart Bright, with men’s skipper Harry Kane and even King Charles III sending congratulations.

“It’s something that we’ve all been driving toward and it’s something that’s been missing. Now the opportunity we have is incredible.”

The European champions have grown through the tournament, with their ruthless attacking football and defensive resilience proving a tall order for the opposition.

But it has been their adaptability that has driven them to the brink of history, built on the back of the tactical genius of coach Serena Wiegman who led them to the European title last year.

“You can win in many different ways and, for us, we’ve faced so many challenges at this tournament,” Bright said on Fifa.com.

“It’s hard for people to see on the outside, but as players, we know that there’s more to football than just pretty passes and connecting.

“In each game, we’ve proved something different about how we play, what we’re capable of. We’re very adaptable to what teams throw at us.

“But things are really starting to click now and we’re getting the ball in the back of the net.”

This is ominous for Spain, who have also shown resilience after their tournament preparations were thrown into disarray.

Last September, 15 players sent an email to their football federation saying they did not want to be considered for selection. The protest was aimed chiefly at coach Jorge Vilda, including complaints that he was too strict.

Vilda held on to his job and has steadied the ship, but England will nevertheless be favorites on Sunday with Wiegman at the helm.

The Dutch coach has reached four major tournament finals in a row, leading the Netherlands to the European title in 2017 then the World Cup final in 2019, where they lost to the United States.

With England, she took them to European glory on home soil last year and now has another chance to win the biggest trophy of them all.

“We made the first final in 2017 and thought this is really special, it might not ever happen again,” she said.

“Then you make the second, the third and the fourth and still think this might never happen again because there is so much competition,” she added.

“I can hardly describe how proud I am of the team.”

Topics: FIFA Women's World 2023 England Australia

Related

Ruthless England beat Australia to set up World Cup final with Spain
Sport
Ruthless England beat Australia to set up World Cup final with Spain
US women’s national team coach Vlatko Andonovski resigns after early World Cup exit, AP source says
Football
US women’s national team coach Vlatko Andonovski resigns after early World Cup exit, AP source says

US women’s national team coach Vlatko Andonovski resigns after early World Cup exit, AP source says

US women’s national team coach Vlatko Andonovski resigns after early World Cup exit, AP source says
Updated 17 August 2023
AP

US women’s national team coach Vlatko Andonovski resigns after early World Cup exit, AP source says

US women’s national team coach Vlatko Andonovski resigns after early World Cup exit, AP source says
  • The move comes less than two weeks after the Americans were knocked out of the Women’s World Cup earlier than ever before
  • Andonovski was head coach of Seattle’s OL Reign in the National Women’s Soccer League when he was hired
Updated 17 August 2023
AP

NEW YORK: US women’s national team coach Vlatko Andonovski has resigned, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The move comes less than two weeks after the Americans were knocked out of the Women’s World Cup earlier than ever before.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the move had not been officially announced. An announcement was expected Thursday.

The four-time tournament champions struggled throughout the World Cup. A victory over Vietnam to kick off the group stage was followed by a pair of draws against Netherlands and Portugal — barely enough to get the team into the knockout stage,

The Americans played well in the Round of 16 against Sweden, but ultimately fell on penalties after a scoreless tie. The US scored just four goals over the course of the tournament.

The US had never finished worse than third at the World Cup.

The 46-year-old Andonovski was named coach of the US in October 2019, taking over for Jill Ellis, who led the US to back-to-back World Cup titles. He finished 51-5-9 during his time with the team, and was 3-2-5 in major tournaments.

Following the match against Sweden, Andonovski said he wasn’t thinking about his future with the team — only his young players. Fourteen players on the US roster were appearing in their first World Cup, and 12 of them had never played in a major tournament.

“We spent four years together. They got their first caps with me, they got their first national-team call-ups with me,” Andonovski said. “We spent tough times, good times. I don’t want to see them like that. That’s all I think about.”

It wasn’t just the World Cup that hurt Andonovski’s chances of keeping his job. The US also finished with a disappointing bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Following the Olympics, Andonovski turned his attention on developing young players ahead of the World Cup. Some of the players who emerged were Sophia Smith, last year’s US Soccer Player of the Year, and Trinity Rodman.

The US were bitten by injuries in the run-up to the tournament, losing a pair of key players. Mallory Swanson injured her knee during a friendly in April, and captain Becky Sauerbrunn couldn’t recover from a foot injury in time.

Promising young forward Catarina Macario tore her ACL playing for her club team Lyon last year and also wasn’t ready to play in the World Cup.

The World Cup was challenging for many elite teams because of the ever-growing parity in the women’s game. Germany, Brazil and Canada, the winners in Tokyo, also got knocked out early. Sunday’s final between England and Spain in Sydney will give the tournament a first-time winner.

Andonovski was head coach of Seattle’s OL Reign in the National Women’s Soccer League when he was hired. During his seven years in the NWSL, he led the now-defunct FC Kansas City from the league’s inception in 2013 until the club folded in 2017, winning two league titles with the team.

Andonovski, a native of Skopje, Macedonia, played for several teams in Europe before embarking on a professional indoor soccer career in the United States.

His predecessor on the US team, Ellis, was named coach of the team in 2014 and led the US to eight overall tournament titles, including victories at the World Cup in 2015 and 2019. Over the course of her tenure, the US lost just seven matches.

Now the process will start to find a replacement, and the timeline is relatively short. The US havve already qualified for the 2024 Olympics in France.

Before that, the team have a pair of exhibition matches against South Africa on Sept. 21 in Cincinnati and Sept. 24 in Chicago.

Topics: US women’s national team Vlatko Andonovski

Related

US women’s soccer reaches landmark $24 mn settlement in equal pay dispute
Sport
US women’s soccer reaches landmark $24 mn settlement in equal pay dispute
Swift rocks out with US women’s soccer team
Offbeat
Swift rocks out with US women’s soccer team

follow us

Latest updates

Oil Updates — crude edges up as China seeks to calm economic fears
Oil Updates — crude edges up as China seeks to calm economic fears
Saudi minister of Islamic affairs meets with Albanian mufti 
Saudi minister of Islamic affairs meets with Albanian mufti 
Indonesian festival promotes spices, snacks in Jeddah to boost exports
Indonesian Consul-General Eko Hartono, right, cuts cake to mark opening of the Indonesian Week Festival in Jeddah.
Ship from Ukraine port nears Turkiye despite Russian blockade
Ship from Ukraine port nears Turkiye despite Russian blockade
Protests erupt in Syria’s Druze city over fuel hikes
Protests erupt in Syria’s Druze city over fuel hikes

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.