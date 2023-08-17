Arab Parliament welcomes Venezuela’s decision to raise diplomatic representation in Palestine

You are here

The pan-Arab legislature hailed Venezuela's decision as the next step following its recognition of the Palestinian state in 2009.
  Arab Parliament praised the South American country's support to the Palestinian state and the rights of the Palestinian people at all levels
LONDON: The Arab Parliament has welcomed Venezuela’s decision to promote its diplomatic representation to Palestine from a representative office to an embassy, Saudi Press Agency reported.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Arab Parliament praised the South American country’s support to the Palestinian state and the rights of the Palestinian people at all levels.

The pan-Arab legislature hailed Venezuela’s decision as the next step following its recognition of the Palestinian state in 2009.

The Arab Parliament said Venezuela’s decision would contribute to establishing an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital, especially in light of recent attacks by the Israeli authorities and settlers against the Palestinian people.

The parliament also said the Venezuelan stance was a strong indication of a shift in the international community’s position toward ending Israeli occupation and the establishment of a Palestinian state. It called on countries of the world to take similar steps in support of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

  According to official estimates, an extreme rise of 5 meters would swamp most of the country, including its international airport
MANAMA: Already battling extreme heat, Bahrain is scrambling to ward off another environmental threat: rising seas that could swallow parts of its coast, the island nation’s oil and environment minister told AFP.

By next year, the tiny Gulf state will begin building its coastal defenses against sea levels that have begun advancing, by widening beaches, constructing taller sea walls and elevating land.
“Bahrain is vulnerable,” Mohamed bin Mubarak bin Daina, Bahrain’s oil and environment minister and special envoy for climate affairs, said in an interview.
“The main threat is a silent threat, which is the sea level rise,” he said at his office in the capital Manama.
According to official estimates, an extreme rise of five meters (16.4 feet) would swamp most of the country, including its international airport.
Even a rise of 0.5 to two meters could submerge five to 18 percent of Bahrain’s total area, according to Sabah Aljenaid, an assistant professor at the Arabian Gulf University in Manama.
Bahrain is the only island nation among the resource-rich countries lining the Gulf. Most of its population and major facilities are located in low-lying coastal areas less than five meters above the water.
Other islands around the world are also threatened by rising seas as global warming melts ice sheets and glaciers.
Bahraini authorities have already recorded sea levels rising between 1.6 millimeters to 3.4 millimeters every year since 1976, bin Daina said.
But by 2050, sea levels could rise by at least 0.5 meter, according to the minister, citing the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Some experts view the estimate as conservative.
Rising seas aggravate flooding, threaten coastlines and could pollute Bahrain’s already scarce groundwater reserves with salty seawater.
“That’s why one of Bahrain’s top priorities is the sea level rise,” bin Daina said.
“Either we make the beaches (wider)... or a rock wall for certain areas, or reclaim lands before the shore.”
It is part of a “detailed plan” that will be completed in “under 10 years” and funded by the government, according to the minister.
Ranked by the University of Notre Dame’s Global Adaptation Initiative as one of the most climate-vulnerable countries among Arab states in the Gulf, Bahrain must also contend with hazardous temperatures in one of the hottest regions on Earth.
Extreme temperatures due to accelerated climate change could make parts of the Gulf unliveable by the end of the century, according to experts.
Bahrain is already feeling the heat.
This month, it has twice broken its record for energy consumption as temperatures topped 44 degrees Celsius (111.2 degrees Fahrenheit), sending air conditioners into overdrive.

“In all previous years, the electricity has not consumed the amount of megawatts as this year, so the temperatures are increasing,” bin Daina said.
To do its part to combat climate change Bahrain, a small-scale oil producer, is planning to reduce emissions by 30 percent by 2035 and scale up renewable energy to meet 10 percent of its needs over the same period.
It is also looking to double its areas covered by greenery and quadruple the amount of mangroves, which absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, over the next 12 years.
Bin Daina said he sees no contradiction in his dual role as minister of both oil and environment — a conflation that is common in the hydrocarbon-rich Gulf states.
Kuwait’s environment authority falls under the oil ministry, and the United Arab Emirates has chosen Sultan Al Jaber, who heads state oil giant ADNOC, as president of the UN’s upcoming COP28 climate talks in Dubai.
“Having one person looking at both oil and the environment at the same time, shows how serious Bahrain is about” combatting climate change, bin Daina argued.
The minister “can enforce all environmental regulations over the oil industry,” he said, dismissing the inverse possibility that hydrocarbon interests could trump climate concerns.
Lebanon's caretaker PM says economic stability at stake with stalled laws

Lebanon’s caretaker PM says economic stability at stake with stalled laws
  • Mikati compelled to settle outstanding dollar payments to power plant operator following blackout, water cuts
  • Najib Mikati: In countries that have faced similar economic crises, parliament would be in constant session, and those nations would have resolved the crises
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati issued a new appeal on Thursday for parliament to approve a string of crucial economic laws, in response to its failure thus far to convene for discussions on the country’s Sovereign Wealth Fund and capital control legislation.

“In countries that have faced similar economic crises, parliament would be in constant session, and those nations would have resolved the crises,” said Mikati.

“In Lebanon, we have been talking about capital control for four years without reaching a discussion, either in a parliamentary session or in finding a solution.”

Mikati continued: “There are numerous legislative proposals in parliament regarding the recovery plan, bank restructuring, and addressing the financial gap. All of these necessitate immediate resolution.

“If parliament does not convene to pass them collectively, there will be no economic stability in the country.

“We have reached an exceptionally challenging phase, and our economy is transitioning into a cash-driven economy, exposing Lebanon to manifold risks. Should we fail to find a solution, every individual must bear their responsibility.”

Many lawmakers who boycotted the legislative session harbor doubts over the existence of loopholes and favoritism in the Sovereign Wealth Fund Bill, said MP Sajih Atiyeh, head of the parliamentary work and energy committee.

The bill has not yet undergone committee discussion, he added.

MP Osama Saad, meanwhile, said that the proposed capital control legislation “somewhat safeguards the interests of banks.”

Another MP, Salim Al-Sayegh, remarked: “The legislative session disrupts the balance of powers in the absence of a president, and we seek a dialogue led by the president.”

A group of depositors attempted to stop MPs accessing parliament by staging a protest around the premises, objecting to any endeavor to enact capital control legislation.

The caretaker government on Wednesday approved the budget for the current year.

The budget deficit has surged from 18.5 percent to around 24 percent due to requests from some ministers to revise their allocations.

Meanwhile on Thursday an electricity blackout prompted Mikati to verbally pledge to a major power provider it “will receive $7 million of its dues monthly, in exchange for the immediate operation of the power plants.”

Mikati acted after Primesouth, which runs power plants in Deir Al-Zahrani and Deir Ammar, initiated a 24-hour shutdown to pressure the government to settle accumulated debts spanning over four years, and to honor commitments made by Electricite du Liban to make instalment payments outstanding since March.

When questioned about the source of the dollars pledged to pay Primesouth with, Mikati stated: “The emerging crisis is being resolved.”

Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport and the Port of Beirut were forced to turn to private generators to secure power during the crisis.

Fadi Al-Hassan, the airport’s manager and director general of Lebanon’s Civil Aviation Authority, said: “The airport is operating according to its emergency plan. However, relying on electricity generators to run the airport is impractical and unsustainable.”

Water pumps in various regions also ceased delivering drinking water to homes as a result of the electricity blackout, with many private generators unable to meet the energy shortfall.

Primesouth attempted to obtain dollars from the Banque du Liban — Lebanon’s central bank — or through special drawing rights from the International Monetary Fund. However, sources said the BDL refused to disburse the money.

The central bank’s acting Gov. Wassim Mansouri insisted on sticking to his policy — “legislation for disbursement, coupled with implementing drastic reforms to ensure the government returns funds to the central bank.”

An official source said the government had refrained from approving the disbursement, passing it to parliament, where the speaker, Nabih Berri, declined to get involved as it would mean accessing frozen dollar deposits borrowed from private banks.

MP Razi Al-Hajj remarked: “(We have heard) multiple reasons, yet still no electricity; $40 billion in electricity subsidies since 2010, with 40 percent technical and operational wastage in electricity production and distribution.

“For 40 years, we have been awaiting 24/7 electricity; makeshift solutions exhaust and frustrate the people.”

Primesouth’s decision to initiate the shutdown came after several prior warnings, following the extension of its annual contract for the operation and maintenance of the two power plants, signed with EDL.

The contract expired in 2021,but Primesouth retracted its warnings upon receiving a promise from the Ministry of Energy of $45 million.

The cost of electricity to the Lebanese state totals “$160 million monthly,” according to a French report.

Economist Marc Ayoub said: “Economic losses in the electricity sector between 1992 and 2019 exceeded $50 billion, accounting for over half of the public debt.”

Electricity supply in Lebanon often spans between two to four hours a day.

Yemeni government pledges economic reforms in light of Saudi aid

Yemeni government pledges economic reforms in light of Saudi aid
  • Leader Rashad Al-Alimi says Kingdom’s financial assistance package bolsters economy
  • Financial aid package has helped the riyal recover and saved the government from bankruptcy after Houthi drone attacks on oil facilities halted crude exports
AL-MUKALLA: Rashad Al-Alimi, the chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, expressed gratitude to the Saudi leadership on Thursday for the latest financial assistance package to bolster his country’s economy, a day after his government pledged to use the aid efficiently.

The official news agency SABA reported that the Yemeni leader wrote a letter to Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman in which he thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for $1.2 billion in financial aid to help the Yemeni government pay public employees and import fuel and food.

“It sent a clear message that Yemen has loyal brothers and that the Kingdom remains at the forefront of efforts to restore state institutions and achieve the just peace that the Yemeni people deserve,” the leader was quoted as saying.

Yemenis say the new financial aid package has helped the riyal recover and saved the government from bankruptcy after Houthi drone attacks on oil facilities halted crude exports, the government’s primary source of revenue.

The Iran-backed Houthis have also prohibited local traders from utilizing government ports to import products, as well as gas imports from government-controlled Marib city, depriving the government of alternative cash streams.

Yemen’s government on Wednesday pledged to implement economic reforms, in addition to effectively dispersing the Saudi package in order to fulfill its goals of strengthening the state budget and boosting food security.

“The CoM (Cabinet of Ministers) reiterated the government’s commitment to fully implement the provisions of the budget support agreement according to the defined timeline, and its determination to implement comprehensive reforms with expected regional and international support,” SABA reported.

Meanwhile, Omani negotiators arrived in Houthi-controlled Sanaa on Thursday to discuss peace proposals with Yemeni militia leaders amid intensifying diplomatic efforts to end the war in Yemen.

Houthi chief negotiator Mohammed Abdul Salam said that he and a group of Omani negotiators had arrived in Sanaa to consult with Houthi leaders regarding the resumption of the peace process and the resolution of difficult issues.

The arrival of the Omani delegation occurred after Hans Grundberg, the UN Yemen envoy, urged the Houthis and the internationally recognized government of Yemen to translate their “general willingness” to achieve peace in Yemen into concrete steps to achieve that objective by working to resume a comprehensive Yemeni political process.

“I call on the parties to refrain from escalatory rhetoric and to continue to use and build on dialogue channels established under the truce through the Military Coordination Committee to de-escalate incidents,” the UN envoy said in his briefing to the UN Security Council on Wednesday.

During a meeting with Al-Alimi in Riyadh on Wednesday, Tim Lenderking, the US Yemen envoy, and Steven Fagin, the US ambassador to Yemen, discussed peace efforts, expressed their support for the Yemeni government, and praised its backing for the unloading of the deteriorating FSO Safer tanker.

Peace efforts in Yemen have mostly stalled since October when the Houthis refused to renew the UN-brokered truce and also launched drone assaults on oil installations in government-controlled Hadramout and Shabwa, as well as refusing to lift their siege of Taiz.

Turkiye warned Russia after cargo ship incident in Black Sea: Presidency

Turkiye warned Russia after cargo ship incident in Black Sea: Presidency
  On Sunday, Russia said in a statement its Vasily Bykov patrol ship had fired automatic weapons on the Palau-flagged Sukru Okan vessel
ANKARA: Turkiye warned Moscow to avoid further escalations after a Turkish-owned cargo vessel was attacked by the Russian navy last weekend, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s office said Thursday.
“After the (Russian) intervention, our interlocutors in the Russian Federation were warned appropriately to avoid such attempts, which escalate tensions in the Black Sea,” the Turkish presidency said, breaking a days-long silence over the incident.
The Sukru Okan vessel was flying the flag of Palau when it was fired on by the Russian navy last Sunday.
Russian military personnel then boarded the ship to conduct an inspection, before letting it sail on toward the Ukrainian port of Izmail — the main export route for Ukrainian agricultural products.
The incident came during a spike in Black Sea region attacks that followed Russia’s decision to withdraw from a landmark Ukrainian grain deal last month.
Turkiye helped broker the UN-backed agreement, using its good relations with both Moscow and Kyiv to help strike the only major deal reached by the sides during the war.
But Erdogan’s office came under criticism at home for saying nothing about the Russian attack.
Erdogan’s office pushed back against its critics on Thursday, arguing that it was technically up to Palau to respond to the incident.
“Even if the owner of the Sukru Okan vessel is Turkish, the ship is not Turkish flagged,” it said.
“In international law, it is the ‘flag state’ that is more important than the name of the ship or the personality of its personal.”
Palau is a Pacific archipelago whose flag is often used by shipping companies to freely access international ports.

 

UN experts sound alarm over reports of sexual violence during conflict in Sudan

UN experts sound alarm over reports of sexual violence during conflict in Sudan
  • The Rapid Support Forces are consistently identified as perpetrators despite militia’s publicly stated zero-tolerance stance on gender-based violence, the experts said
  • Some of instances of rape appear to be ethnically and racially motivated, and female defenders of human rights have been directly targeted
NEW YORK CITY: More than 30 UN experts on Thursday sounded the alarm over reports of “widespread and brutal instances of rape and other forms of sexual violence” attributed to the members of the Rapid Support Forces, one of the warring factions in the ongoing conflict in Sudan, and called for an immediate end to the violence.

“The conflict has led to massive humanitarian consequences,” the experts said. “Thousands of civilians have been killed, millions have been forcibly displaced from their homes. Nearly 700,000 refugees and asylum-seekers have been forced to flee to neighboring countries.”

The experts include Reem Alsalem, the special rapporteur on violence against women and girls, its causes and consequences; Felipe Gonzales Morales, the special rapporteur on the human rights of migrants; and Siobhan Mullaly, the special rapporteur on trafficking in persons, especially women and children.

While calling on both the Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF to cease their violations of humanitarian and human rights laws, the experts highlighted specific concerns about persistent reports of wide-ranging violations by the RSF. They include allegations of enforced disappearances, forced labor, sexual exploitation, and the abduction of women and girls.

The RSF is also said to have detained hundreds of women in degrading conditions, subjecting them to sexual assault and leaving them vulnerable to sexual slavery. The experts said that local, female defenders of human rights have been directly targeted.

“Sudanese women and girls in urban centers, as well as in Darfur, have been particularly vulnerable to violence,” the experts said. “The lives and safety of migrant and refugee women and girls, primarily from Eritrea and South Sudan, have also been seriously affected.

“It is alleged that men identified as members of the RSF are using rape and sexual violence of women and girls as tools to punish and terrorize communities. Some of the reported rapes appear to be ethnically and racially motivated.”

The ongoing fighting in the country means the ability to assist and provide support to victims of violence remains severely compromised. It is hampering access to affected individuals, communities and entire conflict-stricken regions, making it difficult for local and international organizations to provide the necessary help, including reproductive and sexual health care.

Despite the RSF’s publicly stated stance of zero tolerance for sexual and gender-based violence, the experts said that allegations of such crimes consistently identify RSF members as the perpetrators.

“The RSF must demonstrate its commitment to upholding humanitarian and human rights obligations, including preventing sexual and gender-based violence and trafficking in persons, facilitating humanitarian access and holding perpetrators accountable”, the experts added.

“Assistance and protection to victims and access to effective remedies must be provided to women and girls.”

As the conflict in Sudan enters its fifth month, the exact death toll remains uncertain due to the intense fighting and the challenges in retrieving and identifying remains. The UN estimates that more than 4,000 people have been killed, including hundreds of civilians, 28 humanitarian and health workers, and 435 children. The true number is likely to be much higher.

The regions worst affected by the fighting include Khartoum and its environs, El-Obeid in North Kordofan, and parts of the Darfur region, particularly West Darfur, where civilians have been attacked based on ethnicity.

The UN experts called for the peaceful resolution of the conflict, and for the warring factions to adhere strictly to international humanitarian and human rights laws. They also urged the international community to conduct thorough investigations into any reported violations of those laws.

Special rapporteurs are independent experts who serve in individual capacities and on a voluntary basis at the UN’s Human Rights Council. They are not members of UN staff and are not paid for their work.

