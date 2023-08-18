Kuwait hails ‘successful’ Iranian foreign minister’s visit to Riyadh

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah praised his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian’s visit to Saudi Arabia.
In a statement released by Kuwait’s foreign ministry, Al-Sabah voiced hope that the visit would be “the start of a bright chapter in the history of Gulf-Iranian relations built on the principles of good neighborliness ties, non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries, cooperation and dialogue.”
He noted that the Saudi-Iranian ties would contribute to achieving peace, stability and prosperity in the region and would be a factor in empowering countries to face future challenges.
Amir-Abdollahian arrived Thursday in Riyadh on his first trip to Saudi Arabia since a landmark rapprochement deal in March.
The Kuwaiti foreign minister said the visit reflected the keenness of both countries to restore bilateral ties and preserve regional security and stability.
He also hailed China’s mediation in the rapprochement of relations and the efforts of Iraq and Oman in facilitating talks.