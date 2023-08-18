You are here

UAE eyes 4th consecutive title at Ju-Jitsu World Youth Championship

A team of 86 athletes will represent the UAE at the JJIF World Championship Youth 2023. (UAEJJF)
A team of 86 athletes will represent the UAE at the JJIF World Championship Youth 2023. (UAEJJF)
Updated 18 August 2023
Arab News

UAE eyes 4th consecutive title at Ju-Jitsu World Youth Championship

UAE eyes 4th consecutive title at Ju-Jitsu World Youth Championship
  • 86 fighters will compete against more than 1,000 others from 43 nations
  • Team ‘primed to make a lasting mark’ on world stage, head coach says
Updated 18 August 2023
Arab News

ABU DHABI: A team of 86 athletes from the UAE are set to take part in the JJIF World Championship Youth 2023, which opens on Tuesday in Astana, Kazakhstan, the UAE Ju-Jitsu Federation has announced.

About 1,100 fighters from 44 countries will compete across various weight divisions in three age categories: under-16, under-18 and under-21.

The UAE team, sponsored by Mubadala Investment Co., have been preparing for the event at an intensive training camp and are hoping to build on the wins achieved by the senior squad at the World Championship in Mongolia in July and the Asian Championship in Thailand in February.

At last year’s youth event, in Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s under-16 team won 19 medals, with the under-18s and under-21s both picking up 17. The results led to the UAE winning the championship title for the third year in a row.

At the previous championship, also held in the UAE capital, the under-21s won 17 medals and the under-18s picked up 15.

Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, deputy chairman of the UAE Ju-Jitsu Federation, said he expected the nation’s fighters to continue the winning trend in Astana.

“I have full faith in our talented UAE team to deliver a stellar performance on the international stage once again. Their commitment to excellence and their relentless training regimen have prepared them to represent our nation with honor and distinction and raise the nation’s flag high,” he said.

“The JJIF World Championship YOUTH 2023 marks the UAE team’s fifth international participation. Also, the team had the championship title in the past three editions. Our athletes’ dedication to perfecting their skills and their eagerness to compete at the highest level is truly commendable. We are steadfast in our belief that they will not only make us proud but also inspire aspiring athletes across the UAE.”

Ramon Lemos, the national team’s head coach, said the fighters had been working hard ahead of the competition.

“Our athletes have undergone rigorous training and tactical refinement. Their determination to excel is matched only by their technical prowess.” he said.

“As their coach, I am confident that they are primed to make a lasting mark on the international ju-jitsu landscape. We are currently in the final stages of preparation, focusing on enhancing their physical and mental strength. I have absolute confidence that they will give their utmost effort, filling us all with pride.”

Omar Alsuwaidi, who will compete in the 56 kg division in the under-21 category, said he and the rest of the team were committed to replicating the country’s previous medal achievements.

“I am filled with excitement and honor as I take on the role of representing the UAE on this remarkable stage once again,” he said.

“My teammates and I share an unwavering commitment to not only showcase our skills but also embody the true spirit of sportsmanship and unwavering dedication.

“We are fully aware of the significant responsibilities entrusted to us and we are committed to fulfilling these responsibilities.”

What do Newcastle United fans think of the Saudi takeover?

What do Newcastle United fans think of the Saudi takeover?
Updated 3 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

What do Newcastle United fans think of the Saudi takeover?

What do Newcastle United fans think of the Saudi takeover?
  • Arab News speaks to four Newcastle United fans from different backgrounds for their opinions on Saudi ownership so far
Updated 3 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

NEWCASTLE: Magpies supporters give their assessment after 22 months of PIF ownership

It barely takes a scratching of the surface to realize that Newcastle United and the ownership model headed up by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia are a match made in heaven.

A fan base starved of any hope and ambition for so long, but one with optimism knowing no bounds, aligned itself with a sovereign wealth fund determined to be the best and most successful bar none. The years of Mike Ashley, the Magpies’ previous owner, taught fans patience, how to value even the smallest breadcrumb of success. It also showed them what footballing poverty felt like, the type that sucks at the soul — and it was not one they relished or wanted for future generations of mini Magpies.

Ashley never fought for anything, apart from his own profit margins. He had little to no care for the club’s past — tossing aside club legends like Alan Shearer and Kevin Keegan. Shearer, the Premier League’s and Newcastle United’s record goalscorer, saw his name torn down from the stadium walls, Keegan said he was lied to then forced out. Shearer’s statue was even moved outside the St. James’ Park footprint. PIF fixed that, moving it back inside where it now has pride of place at the world famous Gallowgate End. The name of the former England striker was also added to a restaurant in the same part of the stadium.

Ashley, who remarkably still has a corporate box at the ground, brought questionable sponsorship to the club’s door in the shape of payday loan company Wonga, degraded from the club’s historic links back to the 1990s with Adidas and even attempted to change the name of the stadium. That might well come again in time, but the sums, fans are sure, will this time add up and improve the football club’s lot both on and off the pitch.

Footballing wise, Ashley oversaw two relegations from the Premier League, something not seen on Tyneside since the 1980s. The appointments to key positions left a lot to be desired and the signings and decisions that followed had stark consequences. Newcastle felt very much like a selling club, losing stars to middle ranking top flight clubs and hoovering up their own recruits from the bargain basement. While Newcastle had, for some time, lost the shine of its trophy-laden first 60 to 80 years in existence, the 10 under Ashley were like nothing ever experienced by anyone with black and white running through their veins.

Bringing that all into focus, it is easy to see why PIF knew that not only did it have a bargain on its hands — buying Newcastle United for about three times the amount of a world class midfielder — but also it had a captive audience, yearning for progress of any sort.

That does not mean PIF has taken advantage of that privilege. In fact, since the $400 million purchase of the great footballing bastion of England’s north east, it has systematically moved to undo a lot of the bad work done by the previous incumbent and looked to move things on even more rapidly on the park.

The appointment of workaholic Eddie Howe has been arguably the most crucial call PIF has made since October 2021. In fact, it was its first major one, after sacking Steve Bruce. Champions League football, not seen at St. James’ since 2004, is back and that is largely down to the recruitment of sporting director Dan Ashworth, the astute leadership of husband and wide duo Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi, flanked by Jamie Reuben, and the raw coaching ability of Howe.

Ticketing overhauls have not come without pain, but were much needed. Plans to increase the capacity of the stadium are already afoot, so too is a new purpose-built training ground. Not resting on its laurels, PIF has spent $12 million on the current facility and improved the matchday experience for many.

In light of all that, we asked four Newcastle United fans from different backgrounds for their opinions on the first 22 months of PIF on Tyneside and what they expect for the future.

We spoke to journalist and fan Charlie Bennett, whose work at the Newcastle Chronicle puts him in a prime position to gauge opinion; a leader of the alternative fan movement against Ashley, Toon for Change, Joe Moore; prominent social media figure Ben, who runs Mouth of the Tyne on X; and Newcastle United Supporters’ Trust board member and Loaded Mag podcaster, Pete Davey.

Has the Saudi takeover of Newcastle United exceeded your expectations? And if so, how?

Charlie Bennett: Judging by last season, absolutely. PIF took an initial risk when buying Newcastle, as staying up was a huge obstacle to overcome. But few expected Champions League football and a Wembley final in the first full season post-takeover. Admittedly, a stuttering Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham made life easier but Eddie Howe still had to seize the opportunity and he did exactly that. Those three clubs will be stronger this time around but Newcastle have given themselves an excellent platform to build from just 22 months after PIF’s arrival.

Joe Moore: The takeover has far exceeded our expectations and the success so far has been unbelievable. To achieve a top four finish and a cup final, although not the result we wanted, in the first full season is beyond the dreams of even the most staunch Newcastle United supporter. Our aims for last season were to consolidate on the previous season relegation escape and a cup run. Next season the minimum expectation will be more European football. That is a mark of how far we have came as a club in such a short space of time.

Mouth of the Tyne: For me, the Saudi takeover of NUFC has not necessarily exceeded expectations but been everything that we knew it would be. The early promises have been kept and the club has addressed issues such as player recruitment, management and other executive positions, seating, ticketing, etc. It’s a marathon not a sprint but we’re on track and, truthfully, with Champions League qualification already in the bag, probably ahead of schedule.

Pete Davey: 100 percent, yes! What our owners have done has been life-changing in so many ways. They have given a city and a football club a new lease of life. The name and stature of the club is growing by the day, everybody now is talking about Newcastle United. We couldn’t be prouder of every single one of the players, including of course Eddie Howe and the coaching staff.

Is the strategy everything you expected or has it been different?

Charlie Bennett: To give Saudi readers insight into pre-takeover life, Newcastle had one man, Lee Charnley, spinning several plates and the club was run poorly. Fast forward to the present and Newcastle are a slick, oiled machine with roles designated across the boardroom. Transfers are not how everybody expected. Signing superstar names threatened to make the club a circus but incomings have been measured.

Joe Moore: The strategy from the club has been what was expected because it is what they told us they would do. Communication has been one of the most impressive points from the owners and they have stuck to their word. Commercial growth was always going to have a crucial factor given the previous decade of stagnation so it has been great to see new partners come on board such as Sela, Noon, STC and more. As we continue to grow, more partners will join the journey which will help to accelerate the project and expand our FFP limits. As fans we can sit back and enjoy the journey because we know those at the club will be doing everything they can in their power to make us successful.

Mouth of the Tyne: The ownership strategy/model probably has been different to what I initially expected pre-takeover, in the sense that there has been no moves for global superstars in the bracket of Lionel Messi, etc. The current strategy of signing players in the next category down has been a joy to behold. We aim to sign players who are young, ambitious and have talent but who also aren’t fully developed to their maximum potential.

Pete Davey: I would say so. Unlike other takeovers there is a lot more restrictions to what they would like to do, so a lot of things will be a process. On the playing side, we have been smart but competitive with recruitment, I expected this. However, Dan Ashworth and (CEO) Darren Eales coming in have been crucial to the sustainability of the club. Superb recruitment in my opinion. Other elements like the new training ground and stadium expansions were always going to be long term projects.

What next for PIF-led NUFC?

Charlie Bennett: Competing in Europe poses a fresh challenge. While Yasir Al-Rumayyan told NUFC TV he anticipated a cup final and Champions League football so soon into PIF’s tenure, not many fans did. A top six finish while avoiding Champions League embarrassment would be a decent campaign, anything beyond that is a bonus. My biggest fear is Eddie Howe potentially becoming a victim of his own success. Should Newcastle hit a wobble, which will inevitably come at some point, they need to back, rather than sack, their man.

Joe Moore: More of the same. The bar has been set now and that will be the difficult part moving forward. Clubs around us will be improving themselves so we need to keep moving forward in all areas to make sure we take advantage of the fantastic season we had last year and the jump start it gave to the project. Further investment will be made into the playing squad and infrastructure and we’ll also see further investment in our academy and younger players with one eye on the UEFA Youth League next season.

Mouth of the Tyne: We want to be in the Champions League every season and to one day, hopefully, win it. As Eddie Howe said last season: “We’re not here to be liked, we’re here to compete.” This has become the club mantra now. We came so close to winning a cup last season, the objective has to be to go one step further and win our first silverware of the new era of Newcastle United. The takeover has given the whole club, region and fan base a new lease of life and we can’t wait to see where the journey will take us.

Pete Davey: It’s simple, Newcastle United to continue to compete at the top end of the footballing pyramid and eventually bring home a trophy to the best fans in the world. It’s clear our owners want to be the best and make this club the best in the world, so buying players that are committed to the journey, investing in the long-term future of this club.

Lebanon overcome Egypt as International Basketball Week gets underway in Abu Dhabi

Lebanon overcome Egypt as International Basketball Week gets underway in Abu Dhabi
Action from Lebanon's win over Egypt at the Etihad Arena, (DCT)
Updated 18 August 2023
Arab News

Lebanon overcome Egypt as International Basketball Week gets underway in Abu Dhabi

Lebanon overcome Egypt as International Basketball Week gets underway in Abu Dhabi
  • First of six international matches marks start of this week’s basketball showcase at the Etihad Arena
Updated 18 August 2023
Arab News

ABU DHABI: International Basketball Week officially got underway on Thursday night with Lebanon securing early bragging rights with a well-fought 70-64 victory over regional neighbours Egypt at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Taking place just one week before the 2023 FIBA World Cup tips off in East Asia, the UAE capital’s week-long basketball event features six all-international games involving some of the world’s best men’s national teams. 

With the players last night clearly enjoying their new surroundings and spectators revelling in the opportunity to witness some of the game’s best up close, Abu Dhabi once again proved itself a first-class destination for hosting sporting events.

Lebanon’s Wael Arakji, the reigning Asia Cup MVP and the first Arab to be awarded the title in the tournament’s 63-year history, was the player pulling the strings for his country, despite having only recently returned from long-term injury. Wearing the No.20 jersey, Arakji scored a game-high 18 points — one more than US-born teammate Omari Spellman, who was the 30th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

“Amazing organization in Abu Dhabi and the respect we get here is amazing,” said Arakji, who had his name repeatedly chanted by Lebanon’s jubilant fans. “I wish we could stay here forever. The support tonight was amazing and, going into the World Cup, it means a lot to all of us to see everyone supporting us. Abu Dhabi is like Lebanon — there are a lot of Lebanese here, so every time we come to play here, we feel like we are at home.”

Egypt’s towering center Anas Mahmoud called the support “amazing” with Arab fans coming together to cheer for both countries. “In Egypt, we don’t really have a lot of fans coming to the games, so for the players to compete in front of fans, some for the first time, that serves us well to be ready for the World Cup,” he said. “Even the Lebanon fans were cheering for us, so we are all grateful to them for creating such a great environment.”

A double-header scheduled for Friday night will see Lebanon face Mexico, followed by the US’s first game in the UAE against Greece. Saturday will see Germany also take on Greece, while Aug. 20 will provide a final chance to catch the US, this time against Germany. The six featured national teams will then head to the Philippines, Indonesia, and Japan to begin the 2023 FIBA World Cup, which starts on Aug. 25. 

“Mexico beat the USA team in qualification, so it’s great experience for Lebanon to play against them just before the World Cup,” Arakji said. “I still need some time to be back to Wael Arajki MVP Asia Cup-level, but I’m on the right track. It’s a dream playing here, with a tournament that has the USA and the best teams in the world.”

Coach Jaissle praises players’ fighting spirit as Al-Ahli top Roshn Saudi League table  

Coach Jaissle praises players’ fighting spirit as Al-Ahli top Roshn Saudi League table  
Updated 18 August 2023
Arab News

Coach Jaissle praises players' fighting spirit as Al-Ahli top Roshn Saudi League table  

Coach Jaissle praises players’ fighting spirit as Al-Ahli top Roshn Saudi League table  
  • A 3-1 win over Al-Khaleej in Dammam means the Jeddah club now have 6 points from 2 matches
Updated 18 August 2023
Arab News

Al-Ahli coach Matthias Jaissle has praised his team’s fighting spirit after they secured an important 3-1 win over Al-Khaleej in difficult weather conditions on Thursday night at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam.

The victory took the newly-promoted Jeddah club to the top of the Roshn Saudi League table.

Roger Ibanez gave Al-Ahli a ninth-minute lead before Algerian star Riyad Mahrez doubled the lead in first-half stoppage time.

The home team reduced the deficit in the 58th minute through Mansour Ibrahim Hamzi, but Al-Ahli held out and put the game to bed in the 101st minute through Sumayhan Al-Nabit’s goal.

“It was a crazy match that lasted more than 90 minutes,” Jaissle said in his press conference after the match. “And the players fought hard to claim the win and points, and continue our run of victories.”

The German coach also explained why he ran onto the pitch after the third goal: “It was an emotional moment, so I went out to celebrate with the players. The match was difficult and I am an emotional person.”

“The absence of Firmino was difficult, but we have a suitable alternative, which is (Fahd) Al-Rashidi, and he has great potential.”

Baseball United announces official schedule for Dubai Showcase in November

Baseball United announces official schedule for Dubai Showcase in November
Baseball United's first ever Dubai Showcase take place on Nov. 10-12. (Baseball United)
Updated 18 August 2023
Arab News

Baseball United announces official schedule for Dubai Showcase in November

Baseball United announces official schedule for Dubai Showcase in November
  • Mumbai will play Karachi on opening night and Abu Dhabi takes on Dubai in the Showcase finale
Updated 18 August 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Baseball United, the sport’s first-ever professional league focused on the Middle East and Indian subcontinent, has announced the official dates and times of its Dubai Showcase games.

The Showcase will take place from Friday, Nov. 10 to Sunday, Nov. 12, in Dubai. All games will be played at Dubai International Stadium — a cricket pitch that Baseball United will transform into a diamond.

The first professional baseball game in the region will feature the world-renowned, international rivalry — India versus Pakistan. The Mumbai Cobras will serve as the home team, hosting the Karachi Monarchs on Nov. 10, at 7 p.m. This historic matchup brings together the most populous metropolitan areas of the region’s two largest nations.

“Mumbai versus Karachi might be the most epic way to open any sports league,” said Kash Shaikh, Baseball United president, CEO, and majority owner. “When teams from those two nations compete in cricket, nearly 500 million people watch. If we can inspire even a small fraction of that viewership, it will be an incredible stage for baseball in the region. And from an attendance standpoint, we are looking forward to welcoming baseball fans from all walks of life — and from dozens of different countries — to enjoy this classic showdown.”

Indians and Pakistanis make up roughly half the population of the UAE. In addition, according to the league’s research, there are 800,000 avid baseball fans of more than a dozen nationalities living in the UAE. Fifty percent of those fans live in Dubai.

The remainder of the Showcase schedule will include a doubleheader on Saturday, Nov. 11, beginning with the Karachi Monarchs hosting the Abu Dhabi Falcons at 2 p.m. The second game will feature the Mumbai Cobras versus the home team, the Dubai Wolves. The evening game will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday’s games will represent a historic milestone for the UAE, with both its professional baseball franchises debuting on the same day.

The Showcase finale will feature a new inter-Emirates sports rivalry, with the Dubai Wolves taking on the Abu Dhabi Falcons at 6 p.m.

Baseball United will also host a concert each night of the Showcase following the evening games. The concerts will begin roughly 45 minutes after the end of the game. Fans who have tickets to the game will be allowed to attend that evening’s concert at no extra charge. Performers will be announced next month.

The Showcase will include a Fan Fest outside the stadium that is free to the public. Brands, partners and vendors will be on hand providing baseball-related experiences and activities, as well as various other sports and music activations. Food and drinks will also be available.

Opening and closing ceremonies are also planned, with details to be shared soon.

“We are working hard to bring baseball, music and entertainment together in a fun, family-friendly environment,” said Shaikh. “There will be a price point for everyone, with great seats available across the transformed ‘ballpark.’ And everyone who attends will become a part of history, as we bring professional baseball here to the Middle East and South Asia for the first time. Tickets will go on sale soon, and I really encourage all baseball and sports fans to join us for a great experience.”

Othman Almulla continues to blaze a trail for Saudi golfers

Othman Almulla continues to blaze a trail for Saudi golfers
Updated 18 August 2023
Joy Chakravarty

Othman Almulla continues to blaze a trail for Saudi golfers

Othman Almulla continues to blaze a trail for Saudi golfers
  • The 37-year-old, the Kingdom’s first professional, is taking part in this week’s Asian Tour’s International Series England
Updated 18 August 2023
Joy Chakravarty

NEWCASTLE: In his own small way, Saudi Arabia’s Othman Almulla is like Edmund Hillary and Neil Armstrong, who were the first to conquer Mount Everest and walk on the moon, respectively.

The 37-year-old from Dhahran has gone where no Saudi has been before. He is the first professional golfer from his country, and perhaps feels the same excitement and trepidations that Hillary and Armstrong must have felt decades ago as they stepped into unchartered territory.

Unlike the two legends, whose adrenaline would have peaked at the completion of their conquest, Almulla says he has been on a never-ending journey ever since that balmy afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 30, 2019, when he stepped onto the first tee of the Royal Green Golf & Country Club in the company of South African legend Ernie Els and England’s Andy Sullivan.

At exactly 12:45, he somehow controlled the millions of butterflies fluttering in his stomach, tipped his cap to the hundreds of fans and family in the crowd and sent the golf ball soaring toward the atmosphere.

Life has never been the same again. His responsibilities have only been accentuated by the ambitions of Saudi Arabia in the world of golf, and the fact that there are youngsters who are now following in his footsteps. Almulla has been an exceptional brand ambassador for Saudi Golf, and a mentor to Saud Al-Sharief and Faisal Salhab, who joined the professional ranks earlier this year.

All three are part of this week’s Asian Tour’s International Series England, just one of the many incredible opportunities given to the threesome by Saudi Golf.

Almulla, Salhab and Al-Sharief are like a band of brothers on the Tour, and the senior player in the trio takes great pride in the role he is playing in the journeys of the other two.

“The idea of becoming a professional in the Kingdom was so far-fetched at the time that most people actually thought it was like landing on the moon. And I’m taking the same joy and delight in seeing Faisal and Saud this year realizing the same dreams that I had,” said Almulla.

“They are going through similar planning phase and learning, the same tough lessons I had to learn. Just to be able to share my experiences and making their transition to professional life a little softer landing — just to go back to the moon metaphor — has been such a delight, such a privilege.

“I’ve been very lucky to have some very supportive people in my journey. And just as I’ve had people to guide and advise me, it’s my responsibility to give back. I’ve always felt like we’re one big family. It’s been familial friendship and it’s just like welcoming my brothers to do something I’m doing. To have three of us doing this, when we do not have that many golfers in our country, it’s something special.

“Don’t get me wrong. I also get a lot out of this relationship too. We have great camaraderie when on the road, and we can lean on each other when times are bad. We support each other when times are good. Yes, it’s a responsibility, but it’s something I do happily, and I will continue to do.”

Like Hillary, Othman has always had lofty ambitions. He wants to stand on the summit of professional golf and unfurl the Saudi flag.

“I have no doubt that with the support we are getting from Saudi Golf and from the Ministry of Sport, we will have a winner on the Asian Tour in the next few years. We are incredibly lucky that our journeys have been cut down by 40 to 50 years. Countries (with) 100-year legacies of golf, struggle to have players on tour like this and International Series events like this,” said Almulla.

“Here, and in St. Andrews next week, I think the aim for all of us is to make the cut, and then making a deep run in the weekend. We’d like to be in the top-60 of the Order of Merit on the Asian Tour soon. But those are the big, long-term goals. We are more focused at the moment on smaller goals, smaller targets from a statistics perspective, on how we want to play each week. How can we keep on improving with every outing? We are getting used to different challenges, like the weather this week. We hardly play in such cold climate and rainy conditions.”

The Almullas welcomed their first child, Ibrahim, into the world seven weeks ago, and fatherhood has been a new motivation.

“It’s been amazing. A golfer’s life is very difficult. We’re on the road for many weeks and the families have to bear the brunt a lot. I have an amazing wife and family supporting me, and to be a dad is surreal,” said Almulla.

“My life’s changed. Now, as much as I want to make my parents proud, I also want to make my son proud. I’m going to be a good role model for him and kind of show how to carry himself and how to treat people with respect and be a good person. That’s all fathers should expect from their son.”

The $2-million International Series England runs from Aug. 17 to 20 at Close House in Newcastle.

