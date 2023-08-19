You are here

British Columbia declares state of emergency as firefighters battle blazes

The McDougall Creek wildfire burns in the hills West Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada, on August 17, 2023, as seen from Kelowna. Evacuation orders were put in place for areas near Kelowna, as the fire threatened the city of around 150,000. (AFP)
The McDougall Creek wildfire burns in the hills West Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada, on August 17, 2023, as seen from Kelowna. Evacuation orders were put in place for areas near Kelowna, as the fire threatened the city of around 150,000. (AFP)
Reuters

  • Hundreds of kilometers (miles) south of Yellowknife, homes were burning in West Kelowna, British Columbia, a city of about 38,000, after a wildfire grew “exponentially worse” than expected overnight, the fire chief said
WEST KELOWNA, British Columbia: Canada’s western province of British Columbia declared a state of emergency on Friday as firefighters battled a wildfire raging in the hills and mountains above the town of West Kelowna forcing thousands of evacuations.
West Kelowna, a city of 36,000 people is some 300 kilometers (180 miles) east of Vancouver. Wildfires and evacuations were also being carried out in Kelowna, a city with a population of about 150,000 also on Okanagan Lake.
The flames and smoke were visible from West Kelowna, according to a Reuters witness, and smoke filled the valley surrounding the lake.
Officials said the next 24 to 48 hours could be the most difficult. Earlier the airspace in the area was closed to clear the way for water bombers.
“Over the past 24 hours, the situation has evolved rapidly and we are in for an extremely challenging situation in the days ahead,” the government of British Columbia said in a statement.
“We fought hard last night to protect our community,” Jason Brolund, West Kelowna fire chief, told reporters. “Night turned to day because of the orange glow of the clouds and the fire.”
More than 2,400 properties were evacuated, officials said, and thousands more are on alert to leave with little notice if necessary. Several structures were destroyed in West Kelowna during the night, he said.

China launches military drills around Taiwan as ‘stern warning’: state media

China launches military drills around Taiwan as ‘stern warning’: state media
China launches military drills around Taiwan as ‘stern warning’: state media

China launches military drills around Taiwan as ‘stern warning’: state media
BEIJING: China launched military drills around Taiwan on Saturday as a “stern warning” after voicing anger over a stopover in the United States by the island’s vice president, William Lai.
“The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army on Saturday launched joint air and sea patrols and military exercises of the navy and air force around the island of Taiwan... meant to train the coordination of military vessels and airplanes and their ability to seize control of air and sea spaces,” state media outlet Xinhua quoted the military as saying.
 

 

Russia labels former Putin adviser ‘foreign agent’

Russia labels former Putin adviser ‘foreign agent’
Russia labels former Putin adviser ‘foreign agent’

Russia labels former Putin adviser ‘foreign agent’
MOSCOW: Former Kremlin economic adviser Andrei Illarionov was added to a registry of foreign agents, Russia’s Justice Ministry said late on Friday, a designation the government applies to opponents.
People on the list may be closely monitored and are required to provide detailed information about their sources of income, expenses and a range of activities to the government or risk prosecution.
Illarionov, who resigned from the Kremlin in 2005 and moved to the United States, is critical of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and has called Russian policies of recent years “a catastrophe.”
The Russian Justice Ministry said that Illarionov “spread false information” about Russian authorities and their decisions.
Illarionov did not immediately comment on the designation.

 

Qur’an ripped up during far-right demo in Netherlands

Qur’an ripped up during far-right demo in Netherlands
Qur’an ripped up during far-right demo in Netherlands

Qur’an ripped up during far-right demo in Netherlands
THE HAGUE: A Dutch far-right activist trampled on and tore up a copy of the Qur’an at a demonstration outside the Turkish embassy in The Hague on Friday, infuriating dozens of counter-protesters.
The Dutch government had already condemned the holding of the demonstration ahead of the event, but said it had no legal powers to prevent it.
Edwin Wagensveld, who leads the Dutch branch of the far-right group Pegida, damaged a copy of the Qur’an, AFP correspondents witnessed. He was accompanied by two other people.
Police had sealed off access to the street where the Turkish embassy is located and there were around fifty counter-protesters also present.
Some of them began throwing stones at Wagensveld when he tore up pages from the Qur’an, the holy book of Islam.
Around 20 police equipped with shields and batons intervened when some of the crowd tried to chase after him as he left.
On Friday morning Dilan Yesilgoz, the Netherlands’ Turkish-born justice minister, described the plan to destroy the holy book as “fairly primitive and pathetic.”
But the country’s laws authorized such a demonstration, she added.
Wagensveld nevertheless faces trial for comments he made during a similar demonstration in January, when he tore up a copy of the Qur’an outside parliament while likening the book to Adolf Hitler’s “Mein Kampf.”
A T-shirt he wore at Friday’s demonstration made a similar claim.
Geert Wilders, the leader of another far-right party, the PVV, posted a message online supporting Friday’s demonstration by Pegida.
Similar attacks on the Qur’an have taken place in other European countries recently.
In late July, two men set fire to a copy of the Qur’an in front of the Swedish parliament, and similar incidents have taken place in Denmark this year.
Such demonstrations have provoked anger and sometimes unrest in several Muslim countries.
On Thursday, Sweden’s intelligence agency heightened its terror alert level to four on a scale of five in response to the angry reactions in the Muslim world to Qur’an burnings.

Bolsonaro’s legal woes mount as Brazil police probe his finances

Bolsonaro’s legal woes mount as Brazil police probe his finances
Bolsonaro’s legal woes mount as Brazil police probe his finances

Bolsonaro’s legal woes mount as Brazil police probe his finances
  • The former president has faced a congressional inquiry surrounding the Jan. 8 insurrection and multiple police probes overseen by the Supreme Court
BRASILIA: Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro faced mounting legal pressure on Friday, as police probed his personal finances and communications while a jailed former aide mulled testifying about his role in a Rolex-peddling scheme allegedly masterminded by the ex-president.
Bolsonaro, a far-right former army captain, narrowly missed re-election last year when he lost to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Brazil’s most fraught vote in a generation. Bolsonaro’s baseless claims of electoral fraud culminated in his supporters’ Jan. 8 invasion of government buildings, and his legal troubles have multiplied ever since.
The former president has faced a congressional inquiry surrounding the Jan. 8 insurrection and multiple police probes overseen by the Supreme Court. At least two of his close allies who spoke with Reuters this week wondered if he may soon end up behind bars.
“Clearly, the circle is closing,” a Supreme Court source told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.
In the latest development, Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes authorized investigators to access confidential phone and bank records of Bolsonaro and his wife Michelle, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday. The ruling, first reported by local media on Thursday night, will give police greater ability to investigate the multiple allegations of wrongdoing Bolsonaro faces.
The Supreme Court declined to comment.
“Why break my banking and tax secrecy? Just ask me!” Michelle Bolsonaro posted on Instagram on Friday. “It’s becoming increasingly clear that this political persecution ... is aimed at tarnishing my family name and making me give up. They won’t! I am at peace.”
On Thursday morning, in a televised congressional probe into the Jan. 8 insurrection, a computer programmer told lawmakers that Bolsonaro last year asked him to tamper with an electronic voting machine to undermine faith in the electoral system.
The hacker, Walter Delgatti, said Bolsonaro told him in August to discuss the idea with Defense Ministry officials and offered to pardon him if he suffered legal consequences. Bolsonaro confirmed the meeting, but denied Delgatti’s accusations.
Later on Thursday, news magazine Veja reported that Bolsonaro’s former right-hand man Mauro Cid planned to confess his involvement in crimes related to the alleged sale of jewelry gifted by foreign governments. The Veja report, which cited the jailed Cid’s lawyer Cezar Bitencourt, said he would accuse Bolsonaro of being the mastermind of the racket.
Bitencourt echoed those claims to other local news outlets on Thursday but then sought to walk back some of them on Friday.
Instead of confessing to a role in the entire jewelry scam, Bitencourt said in a TV interview his client would clarify his role in the sale of a single Rolex watch. Bitencourt said Cid would say he had sold the watch on Bolsonaro’s orders, and passed the proceeds — in cash — to him or his wife.
“Confess is a very strong word,” Bitencourt told GloboNews. “Let’s say he will clarify the facts that he participated, but that’s not a confession.”

 

11 nations of West Africa commit to a military deployment to restore the ousted president of Niger

11 nations of West Africa commit to a military deployment to restore the ousted president of Niger
11 nations of West Africa commit to a military deployment to restore the ousted president of Niger

11 nations of West Africa commit to a military deployment to restore the ousted president of Niger
  • What is happening in Niger, if it succeeds, is the end of democracy in Africa. It’s over. ... If we fight today, it is to prevent these kind of things from happening and to ensure a future for our continent,” Sabo said on Thursday
NIAMEY, Niger: Eleven West African nations have agreed to commit troops to a military deployment aimed at restoring Niger’s democratically elected president following last month’s coup, an official for the regional bloc said Friday after a defense ministers meeting.
The ECOWAS bloc previously announced its intention to deploy a force to reinstate President Mohamed Bazoum, who has been under house arrest since he was overthrown by members of the presidential guard July 26. But the 15-member bloc had not detailed which countries would join, nor has it said when the force might enter Niger.
On Friday, the ECOWAS commissioner for peace and security, Abdel-Fatau Musah, said 11 countries have committed to the deployment.
“We are ready to go anytime the order is given,” Musah said in the Ghana capital, Accra, following two days of meetings there. “Our troops are ready to respond to the call of duty of the region.”
The 11 countries don’t include Niger itself and the bloc’s three other countries under military rule following coups: Guinea, Mali and Burkina Faso. The latter two have warned they would consider any intervention in Niger an act of war.
Musah indicated that ECOWAS is not yet giving up on engaging with Niger’s coup leaders, who already have ignored a deadline to reinstate Bazoum and have not been receptive to negotiations on restoring his rule. Musah said an ECOWAS delegation may visit Niger on Saturday to try to pursue further dialogue with the Niger junta.
“We can stand down the military option; it is not our preferred option. But we are obliged to do it because of the intransigence of the regime and the obstacles they’ve been putting in the way of a negotiated settlement,” Musah said.
Meanwhile, a high-ranking member of Bazoum’s political party warned in an interview with The Associated Press that if the mutinous soldiers who ousted Bazoum succeed, it will threaten democracy and security across the region and the continent,
“What is happening in Niger, if it succeeds, is the end of democracy in Africa. It’s over. ... If we fight today, it is to prevent these kind of things from happening and to ensure a future for our continent,” Sabo said on Thursday. Sabo is deputy secretary general of Bazoum’s Nigerien Party for Democracy and Socialism.
In a region rife with coups, Niger was seen as one of the last democratic countries that Western nations could partner with to beat back a growing jihadi insurgency linked to Al-Qaeda and the Daesh group. The overthrow of the president nearly one month ago has been a big blow to the United States, France and other European nations, which have invested hundreds of millions of dollars of military assistance into training Niger’s army and — in the case of the French — conducting joint military operations.
Analysts and locals say the coup was triggered by an internal struggle between Bazoum and the head of the presidential guard, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, who says he’s now in charge. Since then, the junta has been shoring up support among the population, exploiting grievances toward Niger’s former colonial ruler, France, and silencing opposers.
Sabo is one of the few openly outspoken critics of the junta still in the country and not in hiding.
Several ministers and high-ranking politicians are detained, with human rights groups saying they are unable to access them, while others have been threatened, he said. Sabo called the groundswell of support for the regime in the capital deceptive, because the junta was paying people to rally in its favor. Niamey also was never a stronghold for Bazoum and the junta is being opportunistic, he said.
Pro junta rallies happen almost daily with hundreds and sometimes thousands of people marching through the streets, honking cars and waving Nigerien and Russian flags and chanting “down with France.” The junta has severed military agreements with France and asked Russian mercenaries from the Wagner group for help.
But although there was real frustration from political parties and civil society organizations toward Bazoum’s party, including disagreements with its military alliance with France, it’s unclear how much genuine support the junta has in the capital and across the country, Sahel experts say.
The junta could face challenges with its support base across the country if it can’t financially appease local elites and if the army continues to suffer losses from growing jihadi violence, said Adam Sandor, post-doctoral researcher at the University of Bayreuth.
Attacks by jihadis are increasing since the coup, with at least 17 soldiers killed and 20 injured earlier this week during an ambush by jihadis. It was the first major attack against Niger’s army in six months.
Militants are taking advantage of a gap in support by France and the United States, which have both suspended military operations in the country, as well as Niger’s distracted security forces, which are focusing on the capital and concerned about a potential invasion from regional countries, say conflict experts.
Meanwhile, in Niamey and across the country, a volunteer recruitment drive is expected Saturday where people can register to fight and help with other needs so the junta has a list in case it needs to call on people for help.
“We know that our army may be be less in terms of numbers than the armies (coming),” said Amsarou Bako, one of the organizers. “Those who are coming, they have information about our army,” he said.
Residents of the capital are struggling to cope with the financial impact caused by the coup. Not only have the severe economic and travel sanctions made it hard for people to access their money and for shop owners to import food, the crisis has also forced hundreds of foreigners to leave, which has impacted local businesses.
“I used to have all kind of customers here, Americans, French, Italians,” said Mamoudou Idrissa a restaurant owner. But now many foreigners have left and those who remain are afraid to go out, he said. “Only Nigerien citizens come here now to eat.”
 

 

