AFC President Sheikh Salman praises ‘greatest-ever’ FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand

Asian Football Confederation President Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa has praised world governing body FIFA, as well as federations in Australia, New Zealand and across Asia, for helping to ensure the “greatest” World Cup for women.

Australia’s historic fourth-place finish was the AFC’s best showing at the FIFA Women’s World Cup since Japan ended as runners-up in the 2015 edition in Canada. The Nadeshiko performed commendably in 2023 before bowing out to Sweden in the quarterfinals.

Sheikh Salman said: “The FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 was truly a celebration of the women’s game that will be cherished and remembered for years to come.

“The attention to detail and unparalleled organizational capabilities of Football Australia, New Zealand Football, the local FIFA subsidiary and FIFA have contributed to the staging of the greatest-ever edition in the tournament’s proud history.

“The foundations of the global women’s game have been strengthened through their incredible efforts and they have set the benchmark for future editions of the FIFA Women’s World Cup to emulate and surpass,” he added.

“At the same time, the performance of our record six Asian teams also deserves our wholehearted praise. From our worthy debutantes to our traditional powerhouses, our teams as well as our match officials continued to embody the AFC’s aspirations to stand proud with the world’s best.”

Sheikh Salman said the AFC Women’s Champions League set to kick off next year would be a further boost for the region.

“The performance of our teams, who are already consistently ranked amongst the best in the world, reiterate the undeniable potential that exists for women’s football in Asia.

“We have every faith that the strategic reforms, which include the introduction of the AFC Women’s Champions League from the 2024/25 season, will serve as the catalyst for Asia to produce more world-class players and teams in the coming decades.”