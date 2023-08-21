You are here

AFC President Sheikh Salman praises 'greatest-ever' FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand

AFC President Sheikh Salman praises ‘greatest-ever’ FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand
The FIFA Women's World Cup trophy is pictured ahead of the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup final football match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney on August 20 (AFP)
Updated 21 August 2023
Arab News

AFC President Sheikh Salman praises ‘greatest-ever’ FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand

AFC President Sheikh Salman praises ‘greatest-ever’ FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand
  • Sheikh Salman highlights the strides taken by the Asian confederation’s 6 participating nations
Updated 21 August 2023
Arab News

Asian Football Confederation President Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa has praised world governing body FIFA, as well as federations in Australia, New Zealand and across Asia, for helping to ensure the “greatest” World Cup for women.

Australia’s historic fourth-place finish was the AFC’s best showing at the FIFA Women’s World Cup since Japan ended as runners-up in the 2015 edition in Canada. The Nadeshiko performed commendably in 2023 before bowing out to Sweden in the quarterfinals.

Sheikh Salman said: “The FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 was truly a celebration of the women’s game that will be cherished and remembered for years to come.

“The attention to detail and unparalleled organizational capabilities of Football Australia, New Zealand Football, the local FIFA subsidiary and FIFA have contributed to the staging of the greatest-ever edition in the tournament’s proud history.

“The foundations of the global women’s game have been strengthened through their incredible efforts and they have set the benchmark for future editions of the FIFA Women’s World Cup to emulate and surpass,” he added.

“At the same time, the performance of our record six Asian teams also deserves our wholehearted praise. From our worthy debutantes to our traditional powerhouses, our teams as well as our match officials continued to embody the AFC’s aspirations to stand proud with the world’s best.”

Sheikh Salman said the AFC Women’s Champions League set to kick off next year would be a further boost for the region.

“The performance of our teams, who are already consistently ranked amongst the best in the world, reiterate the undeniable potential that exists for women’s football in Asia.

“We have every faith that the strategic reforms, which include the introduction of the AFC Women’s Champions League from the 2024/25 season, will serve as the catalyst for Asia to produce more world-class players and teams in the coming decades.”

Topics: FIFA Women's World 2023 football

Stellar line-up set for DP World ILT20 Season 2

Stellar line-up set for DP World ILT20 Season 2
Updated 21 August 2023
Arab News

Stellar line-up set for DP World ILT20 Season 2

Stellar line-up set for DP World ILT20 Season 2
  • David Warner and Mark Wood add firepower to Dubai Capitals
  • DP World ILT20 Season 1 established the league as the second-most-watched cricket league in India
Updated 21 August 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Some of the world’s biggest cricket stars will represent the six DP World ILT20 franchises in Season 2 of the UAE’s biggest cricket league — the second most-watched in India.

Australia’s all-format opener David Warner, of the Dubai Capitals, is among the full list of superstars that the six teams have signed for Season 2.

Warner, with 350 internationals for Australia, is already a great of the game with his batting feats on the world stage. The left-hander has played 356 T20s around the world, amassing 11,695 runs with the help of eight centuries. 

England’s Mark Wood has also joined the Capitals, and is rated among the fastest bowlers in the world, having produced some match-winning performances in the recent past.

In addition to Warner and Wood, the Capitals have brought back Sri Lanka all-rounder Dasun Shanaka. Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who scored 168 runs in eight innings for the Sharjah Warriors last season, has also made the move, alongside English wicketkeeper-batter Sam Billings, who scored 285 runs in 11 innings for the Desert Vipers in Season 1.

England’s seasoned white-ball pacer David Willey (107 internationals) leads the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ new signings. Willey adds to the squad a wealth of T20 experience with 269 matches. Ireland’s talented left-armer Josh Little joins Willey as one of Knight Riders’ new signings, along with England’s richly experienced all-rounder Ravi Bopara (171 internationals, 458 T20s) who has moved from the Capitals.

Prolific limited overs’ all-rounder Shadab Khan (259 T20s, 2,562 runs and 289 wickets) who has captained Pakistan in T20Is, joins countrymen Shaheen Shah Afridi (announced last week) and big-hitting Azam Khan at the Vipers, alongside promising Netherlands batting all-rounder Bas de Leede.

Champions Gulf Giants have added the Afghan duo of all-rounder Karim Janat and spinner Mujeeb-ur-Rahman (244 T20 wickets). Mujeeb appeared for the Capitals last season. The 22-year-old talented English batter Jordan Cox is also amongst the Giants’ new recruits for Season 2, and Dominic Drakes has been rehired.

MI Emirates have added more all-round strength to their squad by signing the once-fastest ODI century maker Corey Anderson. The former New Zealand player, now qualified for the  US, has featured in 152 T20 matches in various competitions around the world. Anderson joins former Indian batter Ambati Rayudu who, besides his 61 international appearances for his country, has rich experience of T20 cricket. The right-hander has scored 6,028 runs in the format. Akeal Hosein who represented the Knight Riders in the opening season, joins the MIE squad for Season 2.

Star New Zealand opener Martin Guptill will be making his DP World ILT20 debut next season for Sharjah Warriors. The right-hander has scored 9,055 runs in 324 T20 matches with the help of five centuries. Besides Guptill, the Warriors have included the potent T20 Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana (127 T20 wickets).

The Sharjah side have also added to their squad the experienced duo of West Indian Johnson Charles and England all-rounder Lewis Gregory. Afghanistan spinner Qais Ahmed, who was part of Giants squad in Season 1, has moved to the Sharjah camp for Season 2.

The final step for the six franchises to complete their squads for the upcoming season is for additional players from the UAE to be signed.

Topics: DP World ILT20 Cricket

Rohit to lead India squad for Asia Cup 

Rohit to lead India squad for Asia Cup 
Updated 21 August 2023
AFP

Rohit to lead India squad for Asia Cup 

Rohit to lead India squad for Asia Cup 
  • The selectors in New Delhi announced the return of K.L. Rahul and Shreyas Iyer after long injury layoffs 
  • Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and rookie Prasidh Krishna have also been selected for longer format 
Updated 21 August 2023
AFP

NEW DELHI: India’s Rohit Sharma has been named captain for the Asia Cup, with all-rounder Hardik Pandya as his deputy for the last major tournament ahead of the cricket World Cup. 

The selectors in New Delhi on Monday announced the return of K.L. Rahul and Shreyas Iyer after long injury layoffs in the 17-member squad for the six-nation Asia Cup in Sri Lanka and Pakistan beginning on August 30. 

Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and rookie Prasidh Krishna, who returned after recovering from back injuries during the ongoing T20 series against Ireland, have also been selected for the longer white ball format ahead of the World Cup in India from October 5. 

India squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, K.L. Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Prasidh Krishna 

Reserve player: Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper) 

Topics: World Cup 2023 Cricket India

Eyes on bigger prizes as Pakistan and Afghanistan begin ODI series

Eyes on bigger prizes as Pakistan and Afghanistan begin ODI series
Updated 21 August 2023
AFP

Eyes on bigger prizes as Pakistan and Afghanistan begin ODI series

Eyes on bigger prizes as Pakistan and Afghanistan begin ODI series
  • Both sides eye preparation for upcoming Asia Cup, World Cup competitions 
  • Pakistan will kick off Asia Cup 2023 with clash against Nepal on Aug. 30 in Multan
Updated 21 August 2023
AFP

Hambantota: Pakistan face Afghanistan in a three-match one-day international series in Sri Lanka starting Tuesday, with skipper Babar Azam seeing it as good preparation for the Asia Cup and World Cup.

The first bilateral ODI series between the two teams will be followed by the six-nation Asia Cup, in Sri Lanka and Pakistan, beginning on August 30 and the World Cup in India from October 5.

It is a home series for Afghanistan who cannot stage international cricket in their own country because of security fears.

“These three matches are a good opportunity for us to test our players in the match situation,” Azam told AFP.

Azam is the top-ranked ODI batsman and leads a strong side that also boasts openers Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq — ranked three and four respectively.

They are backed up by a potent pace attack of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf.

Afghanistan have world-class spinner Rashid Khan fit again after he withdrew from The Hundred competition in England

“Afghanistan have developed into a good side,” said Azam of a team which beat Bangladesh 2-1 in an ODI series last month.

“We are not going to take these matches lightly,” said Azam, despite Pakistan having won all four ODIs against Afghanistan since the countries first met in 2012.
“We have good players who can deal with spin bowling so it is going to be an exciting series.”

Afghanistan are captained by batsman Hashmatullah Shahidi and have new faces in fast bowlers Abdul Rahman, Mohammad Saleem Safi and Wafadar Momand.
Tuesday’s match is being played in Hambantota, with the remaining two in Colombo on Thursday and Saturday.

Squads:
Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim
Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ikram Alikhil, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Wafadar Momand

Topics: ODI series Pakistan Afghanistan cricket

Soniqs Esports claim PUBG Global Series 2 crown and $600,000 top prize at Gamers8

Soniqs Esports claim PUBG Global Series 2 crown and $600,000 top prize at Gamers8
Updated 21 August 2023
Arab News

Soniqs Esports claim PUBG Global Series 2 crown and $600,000 top prize at Gamers8

Soniqs Esports claim PUBG Global Series 2 crown and $600,000 top prize at Gamers8
  • Saudi Arabian team Twisted Minds finish second after 11 days of action at Boulevard Riyadh City and earn $260,000 from the $2m prize pool
  • The future for esports in Saudi Arabia is ‘limitless’ says Soniqs’ team member hwinn
Updated 21 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Soniqs Esports claimed PUBG Global Series 2 glory on Sunday night at Gamers8: The Land of Heroes, to earn the coveted tournament trophy and top prize of $600,000.

Eleven days of competition saw 24 of the planet’s best teams battle it out for a share of the $2 million prize pool at Boulevard Riyadh City.

Soniqs — featuring Americans hwinn, M1ME, Shrimzy and Gunner, as well as Australian TGLTN — claimed top spot, pipping Saudi Arabian team Twisted Minds, who earned $260,000 for their exploits, into second place. Question Mark, who took $162,000, finished third.

Hwinn said: “It feels good. It feels deserved. The win came from confidence and trust — trust in the process and trust in the team. The consistency of getting the late game and just keeping the vibe between games and making sure we were focusing on the next game and not worrying too much about the past was also key.

“It feels good, there’s not really any other way to put it,” he added. “I think we’ve been working really hard, so it does feel like we have earned it. The prize pool is amazing, I know the guys are very happy, but personally for me it’s just pride in winning. We want to keep winning and we want to be the best and solidify ourselves as the best PUBG team ever.”

The 29-year-old American also praised Gamers8 as “the best experience to date” of his gaming career.

“It’s been amazing. This whole thing’s been a grand spectacle. I think the future (for Saudi Arabia and gaming and esports) is limitless. I’m super excited to be playing in future tournaments here,” said hwinn.

“Saudi Arabia’s a wonderful country — the food’s great, the people are friendly. With Gamers8, the whole thing they’ve built here is just amazing.

“It’s awesome to see the growth of esports, especially in this country. I do believe esports is the future — this generation loves it and there’s so much potential to a game like PUBG. If they keep posting events like this, then we’ll keep showing up.”

Soniqs also took home an extra $20,000 for most WWCD overall — Winner Winner Chicken Dinner — during the PGS2 competition in Riyadh. TGLTN also earned from the finals an extra $20,000 as most-valued player, and $10,000 for most kills.

Asked for a message to new players, hwinn said: “My advice to aspiring esports players is to focus on being healthy. Have a healthy mindset and go to the gym. Work on being the best teammate that you can be — it’s not all about skill, it’s about how good a team play you have.”

Topics: Soniqs Esports PUBG Gamers8

Team Vitality win Counter-Strike: Global Offensive contest at Gamers8

Team Vitality win Counter-Strike: Global Offensive contest at Gamers8
Updated 21 August 2023
Arab News

Team Vitality win Counter-Strike: Global Offensive contest at Gamers8

Team Vitality win Counter-Strike: Global Offensive contest at Gamers8
  • 5-day tournament saw French side beat Finnish outfit Ence 2-1 in Sunday’s final
Updated 21 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Team Vitality claimed $400,000 and the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive title on Sunday night at Gamers8: The Land of Heroes, the world’s biggest esports and gaming festival, after beating Ence 2-1 in the final.

After five days of the $1 million, 16-team CS:GO multi-player tactical first-person shooter competition at Boulevard Riyadh City, Finnish outfit Ence earned $180,000 for finishing second, with $80,000 each for Heroic in third and G2 Esports in fourth.

Mat, the Team Vitality coach, said: “To win the tournament is amazing. Everything was perfect for the players and staff to perform. Riyadh is a really good place, and the people are very kind and respectful. It was great to see many people enjoying video games and esports. We only managed two days of practice before coming here because we were at a tournament in Cologne. So, it was tough but as usual with this team even if we don’t have the best preparation, we want to do our best.”

Gamers8: The Land of Heroes, which is organized by the Saudi Esports Federation and runs for eight weeks throughout July and August, has a prize pool of $45 million — triple that of Gamers8 last year. The festival features elite gaming contests alongside live concerts from top local and global artists.

The festival concludes with the Next World Forum, a gaming and esports event at the Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh on Aug. 30 and 31, that brings together sector leaders and experts from around the globe.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Gamers8

