Saudi Arabia rejects ‘unfounded’ HRW allegations of killing Ethiopians at Yemen border

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has rejected accusations made by Human Rights Watch that Saudi border forces killed hundreds of Ethiopian migrants on its border with Yemen.
Speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity, a Saudi government source said the accusations were baseless.
“The allegations included in the Human Rights Watch report about Saudi border guards shooting Ethiopians while they were crossing the Saudi-Yemeni border are unfounded and not based on reliable sources,” the source said.
Saudi authorities have also strongly denied allegations made by UN officials in 2022 that border guards systematically killed migrants last year.
In its report, HRW accused Saudi border guards of shooting heavily and using explosives to kill migrants, mostly Ethiopian, who were trying to cross into the Kingdom from Yemen.
DUBAI: Technology has advanced at breakneck speed over the past decade, with many processes, from shopping and banking to energy production and shipping, moving online, saving both time and labor, while also improving accessibility.
However, all of these advances also bring a range of new threats, including those seeking to exploit outdated centralized cybersecurity controls, resulting in an increase in cyberattacks and online criminal activities.
As more of the global economy moves into cyberspace, addressing the international cybersecurity threat is expected to cost the world $10.5 trillion annually by 2025.
Middle East nations are no exception to this — and are perhaps especially vulnerable to cyberattacks on critical infrastructure such as oil and gas fields, power plants, ports and airports, considering the region’s vital role in energy production.
A 2022 analysis by cybersecurity company Kaspersky showed that the Middle East was one of the top five regions in the world with the highest percentage of malware blocked in industrial control systems that year.
Two years earlier, IBM data showed that the average cost of a cyberattack on organizations in the UAE and Saudi Arabia was $6.53 million, about 69 percent higher than the global average.
NUMBER
$105tr
As more of the global economy moves into cyberspace, addressing the international cybersecurity threat is expected to cost the world $10.5 trillion annually by 2025.
The second quarter of 2022 showed a 168 percent increase in the frequency of phishing attacks, hacking and online scams in Saudi Arabia compared with the previous quarter.
“It is true that there has been a surge in the frequency of cyberattacks targeting Saudi Arabia, but it is vital to stress that this is part of a broader global uptick in illicit activity in the digital space,” Ashraf Koheil, the Middle East, Africa and Turkiye regional director at cybersecurity firm Group-IB, told Arab News.
“Companies and organizations across all verticals and regions are having to respond to increased numbers of phishing attacks, ransomware attempts and scams.”
According to Koheil, the roots of cybercriminal activity are often intertwined with socioeconomic factors.
“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a global economic powerhouse that is undergoing an incredibly rapid digital transformation that has created a wealth of jobs and opportunities,” he said.
“In this context, one would expect to see cybercriminals try to take advantage of this in their attempts to trick unwitting members of the public into interacting with phishing pages or scam websites in their attempts to achieve illicit financial gain.”
FASTFACTS
• IBM’s 2020 data showed that the average cost of a cyberattack on organizations in the UAE and Saudi Arabia was $6.53 million, about 69 percent higher than the global average.
• Generative AI models have lowered cost and difficulty of carrying out phishing attacks, which makes Arabic-speaking countries such as Saudi Arabia particularly susceptible.
Another driver is that the public’s use of e-commerce platforms has increased dramatically in Saudi Arabia over the past few years.
Safwan Akram, managed security services director for Saudi Arabia at cybersecurity provider Help AG, says that more consumers are carrying out the majority of their shopping online, with e-commerce revenues expected to show a compound annual growth rate of 13.5 percent between 2023-2027, according to data from ecommerceDB.
“This provides an attractive target for bad actors seeking to obtain information such as user credentials and banking account details,” he told Arab News.
Moreover, the cost and difficulty of carrying out a phishing attack has gone down dramatically due to the emergence of generative artificial intelligence models, which makes Arabic-speaking countries such as Saudi Arabia particularly susceptible.
“Previously, attackers were limited in their ability to target the Kingdom’s residents with phishing emails, as many of the attackers did not know how to write in Arabic. However, with generative AI models, attackers can generate well-written, seemingly trustworthy phishing emails and messages in a variety of languages at the click of a button,” Akram said.
Saudi Arabia has been leading its digitization journey by prioritizing cybersecurity ... as the boundaries of digitization and technology expand, so does the cyberattack surface, because of new vulnerabilities.
Mohamed Hashem, KSA and Bahrain general manager, Kaspersky
Saudi Arabia is home to a thriving fintech community, with many new companies cropping up, regulated by the Saudi Central Bank.
“Many of these fintech companies are startups that may not have a mature cybersecurity system in place compared to established enterprises — leaving them vulnerable to attacks,” Akram said.
With that in mind, Gulf countries that are obvious targets for hackers from around the globe are working diligently with public-sector cybersecurity providers to protect their infrastructure.
The cybersecurity market in the Middle East and Africa is projected to reach $36.2 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate of 10.2 percent over the next five years, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets.
“Saudi Arabia has been leading its digitization journey by prioritizing cybersecurity,” Mohamed Hashem, general manager for Saudi Arabia and Bahrain at Kaspersky, told Arab News.
This is reflected in the country’s formation of entities such as the Global Cybersecurity Forum Institute and the Saudi National Cybersecurity Authority, which are responsible for the development, implementation and supervision of security strategies.
Since their inception, these institutions have launched many cybersecurity initiatives, including the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity and National Academy of Cybersecurity.
This year, these initiatives helped the Kingdom to secure second place in the Global Cybersecurity Index in the World Competitiveness Yearbook, a ranking created by the Swiss-based International Institute for Management Development, or IMD.
Kaspersky’s latest reports also show a 1 percent decrease in phishing attacks in Saudi Arabia during the first quarter of this year compared to the same period in 2022.
Hashem believes that the decrease may be a result of proactive steps taken by the Saudi government and organizations to implement strong cybersecurity measures and invest in the right technology to protect their systems and data from cyberthreats.
“However, it is notable that as the boundaries of digitization and technology expand, so does the cyberattack surface, because of new vulnerabilities,” he said.
These vulnerabilities are commonly exploited by cybercriminals, leading to increases in phishing attacks, hacking and online scams.
“Social engineering techniques that thrive on human emotions such as fear, greed, curiosity and excitement are commonly used by cybercriminals to manipulate people,” Hashem said.
He said that phishing, baiting, contact spamming and email hacking are common forms of social engineering techniques leveraged to deceive people and gain unauthorized access to information, identity theft and other personal information.
Phishing attacks involve an email, instant message or SMS message pretending to be from a trusted source asking for information, while baiting involves creating a trap to exploit an individual’s curiosity, commonly through a USB stick loaded with malware or an email offering exclusive deals through an attachment.
While there are sufficient resources and efforts made by regional governments and banks to increase the level of awareness around financial phishing attacks and online scams, gaps in education and awareness still exist.
“The fact that we see more and more of these phishing attacks suggests that they are effective and successful, which means that there is still more work that can be done when it comes to training and awareness,” Renze Jongman, an intelligence enablement manager at cyber defense firm Mandiant, told Arab News.
According to Mandiant’s “Global Perspectives on Threat Intelligence Report,” 44 percent of respondents reported that their organization had suffered a significant cyberattack in the past 12 months.
The report also showed that 98 percent of those surveyed believe that they needed to be faster at implementing changes based on available threat intelligence.
As with any other crime, hacking, phishing and online scams increase in frequency if they are successful, Jongman said.
He said that one of the main factors encouraging cybercrime is the existence of “cybercrime-as-a-service” networks — groups that operate professionally and at scale to facilitate the creation of online scam campaigns.
“Near-impunity or the ability to stay (near) anonymous on the Internet, the scale of the problem and the trans-national nature of cybercrime, make it a hard-to-investigate and hard-to-prosecute crime type,” Jongman said.
He said that cybercriminals operated knowing that there was only a very small chance that they would have to face the consequences of their actions.
Additionally, targeting specific companies or industries allows cybercriminals to zoom in on high-value targets, and espionage actors to collect classified and confidential information on very specific topics, Jongman said.
“After all, people looking for a new job will gladly talk about the work they have previously done,” he said.
However, by proactively monitoring threats such as these, companies can protect both their brand and their customers.
Companies that are most successful in protecting themselves against these threats use threat intelligence to detect and respond to these attacks when they occur.
As a result, these organizations arm themselves with the knowledge of what they are defending themselves against, which allows them to take preventative action.
“Simple things like checking red flags in an email, keeping an eye out for typos in an email or text, or using an antivirus, can be of great help,” said Hashem of Kaspersky. “Ignorance is not bliss when cybercrime overpowers your life online and offline.”
Who’s Who: Mohammed Al-Rizqi, spokesperson at Saudi HR ministry
Updated 21 August 2023
Arab News
Mohammed Al-Rizqi was recently appointed the official spokesperson and director of media at the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.
Since 2009, Al-Rizqi has worked in media, public relations and television broadcasting. He started his career as a broadcast journalist working for regional and local outlets including MBC, Rotana and beIN Sports.
He has worked for various government and private bodies including as public relations and media manager of Vision 2030’s Housing Program, media consultant at Hill+Knowlton Strategies, and director of media and content at the National eLearning Center. Other roles include media and content supervisor at the General Authority of Awqaf, content supervisor at the Ministry of Media, and content supervisor at the General Authority for Statistics.
In his current role, Al-Rizqi is responsible for overseeing the ministry’s internal and external communications, to increase public understanding and awareness of the work being undertaken in the sector.
He has been honored several times for his work including winning an Awareness Award from the Saudi Ministry of Health, and awarded a King Abdulaziz Medal of the Third Degree.
He has contributed more than 400 volunteer hours to various causes and represented Saudi Arabia in the International Visitor Leadership Program in the US.
Al-Rizqi completed a master’s degree in entrepreneurship and creativity media from Jeddah University in 2019 and earned his bachelor’s degree in communication and media from King Abdulaziz University in 2009. He received a professional certification from the Project Management Institute in 2022.
Minister receives non-resident ambassador of Paraguay in Riyadh
The ambassador was also received by Abdulrahman Al-Rassi, Saudi deputy minister for international multilateral affairs
Updated 21 August 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Sara Al-Sayed, deputy minister for public diplomacy at the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, received the non-resident ambassador of Paraguay to the Kingdom, Jose Avila, on Monday in Riyadh.
During their meeting the two sides reviewed bilateral relations and discussed the latest regional and international developments in various fields. They also discussed a number of issues of common interest to the two countries.
The ambassador was also received by Abdulrahman Al-Rassi, Saudi deputy minister for international multilateral affairs.
In a post shared on X, Avila wrote that he’s looking forward to his meetings with Saudi authorities in the coming week, “to continue cultivating relations with Paraguay in various sectors” as there is “lots of potential in Saudi Arabia.”
Some 8,600 across 150 schools in 13 Saudi cities to benefit from tailored curricula, specialized training
Issa Al-Fifi: These curricula aim to provide gifted students with opportunities to excel in various scientific fields
Updated 21 August 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: The King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity has enrolled 8,600 students in the Mawhiba Classes program across 150 schools in 13 cities.
The students, ranging from fourth grade to the third year of secondary school, have passed the Mawhiba intellectual aptitude assessment, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.
The Mawhiba Classes program aims to provide an educational environment that nurtures giftedness and creativity through advanced supplementary curricula tailored to the abilities, needs, interests, and scientific inclinations of students.
Issa Al-Fifi, the director of school partnerships at Mawhiba, said that the curricula resulted from the advanced performance of students.
He added that it focused on developing various aspects of the students’ personalities, encouraging advanced comprehension and understanding of concepts and topics. This was to be achieved by enriching knowledge with further information.
Al-Fifi said: “This enrichment is accomplished through specialized skills in academic subjects, encompassing the grasping of overarching ideas, clarity of concepts, and the deepening of cognitive structures related to academic subjects.”
He highlighted that the program involved instilling values, attitudes, and traits, encouraging actions such as fact-checking and risk-taking, while helping creativity, confidence, intellectual openness and collaboration.
It also aimed at producing diverse skill sets which would enable generalization, deduction, critical thinking, self-reflection, communication, and dialogue.
Al-Fifi added that the advanced supplementary curricula provided by Mawhiba enhanced and expanded upon the offerings of the Ministry of Education.
He said: “These curricula aim to provide gifted students with opportunities to excel in various scientific fields.”
He added that this was accomplished by carefully selecting schools that met specific criteria, including preparedness and ability to create a nurturing environment for gifted students.
Al-Fifi said that teachers at those schools were equipped through professional development programs and specialized training courses in teaching strategies, assessment methods, and digital environments.
The Mawhiba Classes program was launched in the academic year 2009-2010 in partnership with several government and private schools in the Kingdom.
The selection of schools was based on specific criteria, including infrastructure, teaching methods, assessment techniques, learning methods, and teacher qualifications.
The program is regularly updated and expanded, with ongoing monitoring to ensure compliance with the standards and requirements set for Mawhiba classes.
King Faisal hospital performs robotic epilepsy surgery
The groundbreaking procedure is the first in the Middle East to use robotic assistance in identifying epilepsy foci
Updated 21 August 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center has achieved a significant milestone by using advanced robotic technology to implant electrodes into the brain of a patient with refractory epilepsy.
The groundbreaking procedure is the first in the Middle East to use robotic assistance in identifying epilepsy foci, according to a Saudi Press Agency report published on Monday.
The patient, suffering from long-term epilepsy, underwent a transformative surgical intervention. A robotic system allowed for a minimally invasive approach, creating small openings in the skull (no larger than 2mm) to implant the electrodes. This precise method accurately identified the origin of seizures by measuring cerebral electrical activity.
The robotic system is a precise and efficient alternative to the traditional Leksell frame method. It eliminates the need for time-consuming calculations and ensures accurate placement of holes. Additionally, it enhances patient well-being and expands its applications in neurosurgery, highlighting its transformative potential.
Robotic surgery is emerging as a pioneering trend, empowering medical practitioners with precision, adaptability and control during complex procedures. Beyond its surgical prowess, robotic interventions mean reduced invasiveness, translating into quicker recovery periods and reduced postoperative risks.
The SPA report said that the pioneering procedure was testament to King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center’s commitment to harnessing cutting-edge technologies in its pursuit of enhanced patient outcomes, experience and operational efficacy.
Renowned for its neurosciences department, the center has consistently delivered exceptional care to adult and pediatric patients facing complex and refractory epilepsy. Recent breakthroughs include implanting electrodes into an 11-year-old child’s brain and a historic brain hemispherectomy on a 14-day-old infant.