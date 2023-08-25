You are here

Fox News reaches 12.8 million viewers for GOP primary debate, despite Donald Trump's absence

date 2023-08-25
Republican presidential candidates (L-R), former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) and North Dakota governor Doug Burgum participate in the first debate of the GOP primary season hosted by FOX News at the Fiserv Forum on August 23, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Win McNamee/Getty Images/AFP)
Updated 25 August 2023
AP

Fox News reaches 12.8 million viewers for GOP primary debate, despite Donald Trump’s absence

Fox News reaches 12.8 million viewers for GOP primary debate, despite Donald Trump’s absence
  • The number outpaced a January 2016 GOP candidates debate on Fox that Trump also skipped and was seen by 12.5 million people
  • The television viewership figure is an estimate of how many people were watching the debate at any given minute
Updated 25 August 2023
AP

NEW YORK: Even without lead contender Donald Trump, an estimated 12.8 million people watched the first Republican presidential primary debate on two Fox News television channels and its streaming service.
There seemed little evidence that Trump’s attempt to counterprogram the debate, by appearing in an online interview with Tucker Carlson at about the same time on Wednesday, appreciably affected the number of people who were interested in checking out the eight alternatives.
The viewership was a little more than half the 24 million people who watched Trump appear in his first presidential debate in August 2015, the Nielsen company said. But it outpaced a January 2016 GOP candidates debate on Fox that Trump also skipped and was seen by 12.5 million people
Television is a vastly different world than it was eight years ago, with streaming more established and thousands of cable customers cutting the cord. The most-watched program seen live last week on either broadcast or cable TV was a “60 Minutes” rerun on CBS that reached 5.3 million viewers.
While ex-Fox host Carlson boasted Wednesday that his streamed interview would get a “far larger” audience than the televised debate — and Trump claiming that the interview exceeded the Super Bowl in audience — there’s no reliable way of checking that.
X, the social media company formerly known as Twitter, said late Thursday afternoon that the tweet of Carlson’s interview show had 236.7 million views. But that’s a count of how many times someone scrolled by Carlson’s interview with Trump in their feeds — even if they didn’t open up the post to see what was said.
If you happened to scroll by the post a dozen different times, that counts as a dozen views.
Public interaction numbers were smaller: There were some 55,000 comments attached to the interview, with about 200,000 people saying they liked it.
The television viewership figure is an estimate of how many people were watching the debate at any given minute. The debate was simulcast on Fox News Channel and the Fox Business Network.
Moderated by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, the two-hour debate barely mentioned Trump until it was halfway through. Then Baier said he wanted to take a brief moment to talk about “the elephant not in the room” — Trump and his four criminal indictments.
The reluctance to talk about the topic was evident, but the 10 minutes when it was discussed included some of the debate’s more electric moments.

Iranian filmmaker Ebrahim Golestan dies, aged 100
Updated 24 August 2023

Iranian filmmaker Ebrahim Golestan dies, aged 100
Updated 24 August 2023
Arab News

Iranian filmmaker Ebrahim Golestan dies, aged 100

Iranian filmmaker Ebrahim Golestan dies, aged 100
  Golestan's works examining loneliness, alienation, social injustice injected vitality into Iranian cinema
Updated 24 August 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Prominent Iranian filmmaker and author Ebrahim Golestan has died, aged 100.

In an Instagram post, his daughter Lili said her dad passed away on Tuesday at his home in the UK. “Father, you have left us. Farewell,” she added.

Golestan was known for his multifaceted roles and innovative contributions to Iranian cinema and literature.

Born in the south-central Iranian city of Shiraz in 1922, he left Iran before the 1979 Islamic Revolution after emerging as a pioneer of modern and progressive cinematic artistry within Iran and internationally.

His politically and culturally charged works, which examined themes such as loneliness, alienation, and social injustice, established him as an intellectual who helped shape 20th-century Iran.

After a short venture in journalism, he set up Iran’s first film studio in 1957 and started producing documentaries and feature films such as “Brick and Mirror,” an epic indictment of Iranian society.

Other notable movies included “The Hills of Marlik,” “Secrets of the Treasure of the Jinn Valley,” “Waves, Coral, and Rock,” “From a Drop to the Sea,” and “A Fire,” a highly visual treatment of a colossal oil-well fire in southwestern Iran, which earned him two awards at the Venice Film Festival.

Among his many achievements, he produced the documentary film “Black House,” directed by his partner and Persian literature great Forough Farrokhzad, who died in a car accident at the age of 32.

Golestan moved to the UK in 1979, and during his career published several novels and short stories often influenced by the works of Western authors including Ernest Hemingway and William Faulkner.

In 2003, he experienced a personal tragedy when his BBC cameraman son Kaveh died in northern Iraq after stepping on a landmine.

Taliban detains Iranian photojournalist, bringing media arrest tally to 5 in less than a month
Updated 23 August 2023

Taliban detains Iranian photojournalist, bringing media arrest tally to 5 in less than a month
Updated 23 August 2023
Arab News

Taliban detains Iranian photojournalist, bringing media arrest tally to 5 in less than a month

Taliban detains Iranian photojournalist, bringing media arrest tally to 5 in less than a month
  Hossein Velayati is the latest member of the press to be persecuted
Updated 23 August 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The Taliban detained Iranian photojournalist Mohammad Hossein Velayati earlier this week in the latest arrest of a journalist in the country.

Media watchdog Committee to Protect Journalists issued a statement calling for Velayati’s immediate release and called on the Taliban to stop harassing members of the press in Afghanistan.

“The detention of Iranian photojournalist Mohammad Hossein Velayati is the latest blow to press freedom in Afghanistan, as the Taliban has ramped up its efforts to crack down on the media in recent weeks,” said Beh Lih Yi, CPJ’s Asia program coordinator.

“Taliban authorities must immediately and unconditionally release Velayati, explain why they detained him in the first place, and end these arbitrary arrests once and for all.”

CPJ reported that Velayati was arrested at Kabul airport shortly before boarding a flight to Iran. The photographer of the semi-official Tasnim News Agency was in Afghanistan for a 10-day personal visit.

Afghani authorities did not provide any information about the arrest.

Over the past month, the Taliban have arrested five journalists, in what media watchdogs say is further evidence of the erosion of media freedom in the country. Authorities also banned women’s voices from broadcasts in Helmand province in the south of the country.

“The detention of Afghan journalists Ataullah Omar and Wahidurahman Afghanmal, as well as the latest discriminatory policy against women being featured in broadcasts in Helmand province, show there is no let-up in the Taliban’s repression after two years in power,” Yi said.

Since their return to power in August 2021, the Taliban have launched a brutal campaign of repression of media freedom, with journalists facing arrest, intimidation and even death.

Meta releases AI model for translating speech between dozens of languages
Updated 22 August 2023

Meta releases AI model for translating speech between dozens of languages
Updated 22 August 2023
Arab News

Meta releases AI model for translating speech between dozens of languages

Meta releases AI model for translating speech between dozens of languages
  SeamlessM4T model can perform speech-to-text, speech-to-speech, text-to-speech, and text-to-text translations for up to 100 languages including Modern Standard Arabic
Updated 22 August 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Facebook parent company Meta Platforms on Tuesday released an AI model capable of translating and transcribing speech in dozens of languages, a potential building-block for tools enabling real-time communication across language divides.

The company said in a blog post that its SeamlessM4T model could support translations between text and speech in nearly 100 languages, as well as full speech-to-speech translation for 35 languages, including Modern Standard Arabic, Western Persian and Urdu.

Meta has built upon past innovations combining technology that was previously available only in separate models, such as No Language Left Behind (NLLB) and Universal Speech Translator, to create this unified multilingual model.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said he envisions such tools facilitating interactions between users from around the globe in the metaverse, the set of interconnected virtual worlds on which he is betting the company’s future.

Meta is making the model available to the public for non-commercial use, the blog post said.

The world’s biggest social media company has released a flurry of mostly free AI models this year, including a large language model called Llama that poses a serious challenge to proprietary models sold by Microsoft-backed OpenAI and Alphabet’s Google.

Zuckerberg says an open AI ecosystem works to Meta’s advantage, as the company has more to gain by effectively crowd-sourcing the creation of consumer-facing tools for its social platforms than by charging for access to the models.

Nonetheless, Meta faces similar legal questions as the rest of the industry around the training data ingested to create its models.

In July, comedian Sarah Silverman and two other authors filed copyright infringement lawsuits against both Meta and OpenAI, accusing the companies of using their books as training data without permission.

For the SeamlessM4T model, Meta researchers said in a research paper that they gathered audio training data from 4 million hours of “raw audio originating from a publicly available repository of crawled web data,” without specifying which repository.

A Meta spokesperson did not respond to questions on the provenance of the audio data. Text data came from datasets created last year that pulled content from Wikipedia and associated websites, the research paper said.

Meta said to have conducted extensive research on mitigating toxicity and bias in its generative AI models, resulting in a model that is more aware of and responsive to potential issues.

Earlier this year, Meta joined forces with Alphabet, Microsoft, and OpenAI to announce a joint framework on the responsible use of AI in order to mitigate the risks associated with generative AI tools.

With Reuters

X considering removal of headlines on news articles
Updated 22 August 2023

X considering removal of headlines on news articles
Updated 22 August 2023
Arab News

X considering removal of headlines on news articles

X considering removal of headlines on news articles
  New design would eliminate text, reduce clickbait
Updated 22 August 2023
Arab News

LONDON: X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, is considering removing headlines from news articles shared on the site.

According to American business magazine, Fortune, which reported the story on Tuesday, the move is part of a bigger plan by X to redesign how articles appear on the platform.

Elon Musk, the owner of X, confirmed that the company was testing a new design for its platform.

The new design would only include the lead image and URL of a post, unless the person or publisher posting the link added their own text, as reported by Fortune. Musk said that the new design would “greatly improve the aesthetics” of the platform.

The change could have major implications for publishers who rely on social media to drive traffic to their sites, and who currently include a summary of their articles in the social media posts they share. If the new design is implemented, publishers may need to change their strategies for promoting their content on social media.

The image would still serve as a link to the article, but Musk’s reasoning for the move, the publisher reports, is to reduce the size of news posts and thus display more posts in users’ timelines.

According to the report, Musk believes that the new feature would also reduce clickbait.

Elon Musk’s plan to change the design of X has been met with mixed reactions from users. Some are skeptical that the new design will be effective in reducing clickbait, while others are enthusiastic about the move.

One user said: “Esthetics are one thing, but knowing what you’re going to read to want to click on it in the first place is another.”

Another user said that he welcomed the new feature and called the new design “minimal” but “much needed” because it would offer a cleaner feed with more images and less text.

Fortune reported that Musk has discussed the new design with advertisers, who “didn’t like it.” However, Musk reportedly plans to go through with the redesign anyway.

The move is part of changes being pushed by the Tesla CEO in an effort to lure back users after a series of backlashes triggered by Musk’s controversial decisions.

Recently, Musk invited journalists to publish directly on X, which could potentially earn them money through Twitter’s ad-revenue-sharing model. However, they need to be paying Twitter Blue subscribers to be eligible for this.

Earlier this week, Musk said that the social media site “may fail” after a glitch caused pictures posted before December 2014 to be deleted.

SRMG Ventures announces strategic investment in Anghami
Updated 21 August 2023

SRMG Ventures announces strategic investment in Anghami
Updated 21 August 2023
Arab News

SRMG Ventures announces strategic investment in Anghami

SRMG Ventures announces strategic investment in Anghami
  • Venture capital arm of SRMG makes its third investment with a $5 million investment in Anghami
  • Anghami will leverage SRMG’s media network to accelerate growth, expand the legal consumption of music and audio content in the MENA region
Updated 21 August 2023
Arab News

LONDON: SRMG Ventures, the venture capital arm of SRMG, has today announced a $5 million investment in Anghami, the leading music and entertainment streaming platform in the MENA region. An investment by the MENA region’s largest integrated media group in Anghami, marks a significant development in the region’s rising music and audio industry. SRMG Ventures will bolster Anghami's growth trajectory through its extensive media reach, content library, and portfolio of leading assets in audio/podcasts and enable it to capture a larger share in the fast-growing sector that is forecasted to reach $700mm in 2026.  

Anghami has established itself as the region’s leading music and entertainment streaming platform. With 120 million registered users (a significant increase from 75 million users in 2021), a substantial subscriber base and a catalogue comprising of more than 100 million songs, Anghami is the go-to platform for Arabic and International music, podcasts and entertainment.   

Since launching in 2012, Anghami has broadened its portfolio beyond music streaming. It now provides in-house productions, branded music and video content, concerts and live events, a record label for Arab artists, podcasts, a music lounge with live entertainment, exclusive and original Arabic content, along with its renowned music streaming service. 

SRMG Ventures’ investment in Anghami reflects its unique and leading position in the promising music and audio segment of the media industry. The MENA music and audio industry is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 11 percent, outpacing the global market. This rapid growth, further highlighted by the rising prominence of Arab stars and local talent, coupled with the strategic presence of international labels including Warner, Universal, and Sony, is cementing MENA's position as a pivotal player in the global music landscape.  

Anghami’s breadth of data and its leading distribution capabilities present compelling collaboration opportunities with SRMG. Billboard Arabia, the latest addition to SRMG’s media portfolio, will introduce several charts using data from the leading digital streaming platforms – including Anghami – to highlight the artists and songs driving the global and regional music industry. In addition, Thmanyah, Independent Arabia, and Hia, all notable audio content creator outlets under SRMG, are already present within the Anghami platform, setting the stage for continued collaboration between SRMG and Anghami. 

Jomana R. Al-Rashid, CEO of SRMG, said: “Audio consumption is growing fast in the MENA region. In 2022 alone, the market size for audio increased by 35 percent. This demand coupled with the commercial opportunity it presents makes digital audio and media one of the investment priorities for SRMG Ventures. These opportunities are also demonstrative of our strategy and commitment to support and develop the media ecosystem, act as a catalyst for further growth and enhancement of SRMG’s offerings and services. Today, Anghami has been able to secure one of the largest user bases in audio streaming in the region, and has developed an impressive platform with extensive technological capabilities – a testament to the leadership of founders Elie Habib and Eddy Maroun. We’re looking forward to working closely with the Anghami team to realize our shared vision of elevating the region’s media and entertainment industry.” 

Eddy Maroun, Co-founder & CEO of Anghami, said: “This investment from SRMG Ventures marks a significant milestone for Anghami. We have continually evolved to meet our audience’s changing demands and support the region’s rising entertainment and music industry. Working together with SRMG, a leader and innovator in regional media, Anghami will be able to unlock further opportunities to champion the music ecosystem. This partnership will propel regional artists to greater heights, expand their global reach, and create new touchpoints for our users and artists alike.” 

SRMG Ventures’ investment in Anghami aligns with the Group’s strategy to invest in businesses and areas of commercial growth, focusing on media creators, immersive and interactive entertainment, and digital media platforms and enablers that are at the forefront of technological and creative innovation. SRMG Ventures inaugural investments included Telfaz11, a Saudi based creative media studio, and Vuz, a leading VR-enabled social media application. As part of the investment agreement, SRMG will be invited to join Anghami's board of directors and will have the opportunity to increase its investment in Anghami in the future. 

