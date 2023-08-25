You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi actor and comedian Ibrahim Al-Hajjaj on why comedy is a global language

Saudi actor and comedian Ibrahim Al-Hajjaj on why comedy is a global language

Saudi actor and comedian Ibrahim Al-Hajjaj on why comedy is a global language
With his starring role in the record-shattering film ‘Sattar,’ the Ibrahim Al-Hajjaj cemented himself as the Kingdom’s biggest box office draw. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bbrhy

Updated 2 min 54 sec ago
William Mullally

Saudi actor and comedian Ibrahim Al-Hajjaj on why comedy is a global language

Saudi actor and comedian Ibrahim Al-Hajjaj on why comedy is a global language
  • Al-Hajjaj has starred in the biggest Saudi film in history and just made his UK debut selling out five shows at the Edinburgh Fringe 
Updated 2 min 54 sec ago
William Mullally

DUBAI: No Saudi performer has had a more momentous year than Ibrahim Al-Hajjaj. With his starring role in the record-shattering film “Sattar,” the actor and comedian cemented himself as the Kingdom’s biggest box office draw. He followed that up earlier this month by making his UK comedy debut at the famed Edinburgh Fringe Festival, selling out five shows. Now, with “Sattar” set for global release on Netflix on August 24, he’s taking his signature brand of comedy to new heights across the globe.  

“Comedy is a global language,” Al-Hajjaj tells Arab News. “We all love to laugh. Anyone on earth who attends my shows or watches ‘Sattar’ with an open heart will find that we all have so much in common. Sharing a laugh together is what can unite us all, I think, and it’s gone beautifully so far.” 




‘Sattar’ is not merely the biggest Saudi film in history, more broadly, the pro-wrestling comedy is a watershed moment in the growth of the country’s burgeoning film industry. (Supplied)

It’s hard to overstate the level of success that Al-Hajjaj, who also starred this year in MBC’s Ramadan hit “Minho Waladna” and Netflix’s “Khallat+,” is enjoying. “Sattar” is not merely the biggest Saudi film in history, more broadly, the pro-wrestling comedy is a watershed moment in the growth of the country’s burgeoning film industry, marking the exact point at which Saudi audiences stopped prioritizing international fare and turned homegrown films into blockbusters. 

“In my view, this is what we should be aiming for,” Al-Hajjaj says. “Art is for the people. It’s alright to have a couple of festival films, but you cannot call yourself a true artist if you’ve not been rated by the people. We’re never going to grow by being insular and just giving each other awards — art should be for everyone, and wide embrace is the true mark of success.” 

While the film was made with a broad audience in mind, with Al-Hajjaj and his collaborators — including actor Abdulaziz Alshehri and writer, producer and co-star Ibrahim Al-Khairallah — building upon the sensibilities they’d first developed on YouTube and on stage, no one could have predicted how big things would get. As the theatrical release gained steam, something awakened in people, a reaction that both humbled and emboldened Al-Hajjaj.  

“I was not expecting this much, honestly. It made my heart melt to see the number of people in long lines to see the film for months on end. The most touching moment came for me when a father approached me along with his wife and kids to thank me for making something that they all enjoyed together. I honestly was about to tear up — it was so heartwarming. It made me want to jump into the next project. I just want to bring people joy,” says Al-Hajjaj. 

The reaction he got at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the largest performing arts festival in the world, was equally as inspiring. The yearly event hosts some 60,000 different performances across the month of August, with hits launching many a career, and flops often ending them. To his surprise, the audience was full not just of Arabs, but of people from across the world, all of whom couldn’t get enough of the seasoned performer. 

Funnily enough, this was never his dream growing up. While he always made his family laugh, his first love was music; he spent years practicing to become Saudi’s first rock star. It wasn’t until he was in university that he changed paths, after a traumatic moment forced him to find a new outlet for his creative impulses.  

“One of my closest friends passed, and I just wanted to stay away from music for a while. We had always played together, and without him I just needed to run away from it all. I signed up for acting courses at Ithra in Khobar — near where I’m from, because I needed to try something new to heal myself. I didn’t know how quickly I would take to it, but God has a plan for us all,” says Al-Hajjaj.  

“It was miraculous — I was stunned at how much better I felt almost instantly. Those classes didn’t just make me a better actor, they made me a better person. They taught me how to commit, how to be aware of everything around me. They showed me how giving 100 percent to something pays dividends if you do it right. I felt like I’d evolved right there on that stage like a Pokémon,” Al-Hajjaj continues.   

After taking every course they had on offer in 2014, he was able to travel to the UAE the following year to take part in an exclusive masterclass with two-time Oscar winner Kevin Spacey, an experience in which he reined in his larger-than-life personality to listen to one of acting’s true greats.  

“The best advice he gave me is that, in this world we work in, talent alone will not help you survive. In fact, it’s probably lowest on the list. You’ve got to have good luck, good connections, and well-developed skills, and if you don’t have those three things, you’re never going to make it. I’ll never forget when he told me that, and it has fueled me ever since,” says Al-Hajjaj.  

Soon after, he started trying his hand at stand-up comedy, holding several private shows in 2015 before trying out his act at a Saudi comedy club in 2016. He took to it like a fish to water, founding his own comedy club in 2018 called House of Comedy, where he’s held more than 250 shows of his own. 

“I started off just telling my favorite childhood stories, my adventures from middle school, which everyone identified with because we’ve all been there. With time, though, I started becoming more observational in style, which people everywhere have really responded to,” he says. 




Ibrahim Al-Hajjaj in the 2023 Ramadan series ‘Minho Waladna.’ (Supplied)

At each turn, Al-Hajjaj has been anxious to push himself further, barreling into the next big move at full speed and succeeding in a way that might have seemed impossible had he stopped to think about it. But he’s reached a different point, where he can no longer clock things up to luck, or marvel in surprise at how high his star has risen. Now, he has the opportunity to take all he’s built and do something bigger — but what does he want that next step to be? 

“I’m really looking forward to what’s next. I’m about to start touring Saudi in a (satirical) play in which I star as a man who’s created an AI influencer, much to the annoyance of the other top influencers around Saudi. It’s really funny stuff, and I just love doing theatre — I love that instant reaction and bond you can create with an audience,” says Al-Hajjaj. 

“But for my next step in film, I want to try something different.  I want to do something that screams real and raw, that captures all the small details in our lives,” he continues. “To be honest, I don’t want to say much yet, but I want to do a rom-com — but one that doesn’t feel like the cookie-cutter style that we’re so used to seeing; I want it to feel like actual romance really does these days — what actual people are going through. I think people want something new just as much as I do.”  

Topics: Ibrahim Al-Hajjaj Sattar

Best and Worst: Saudi social-media star and fashion designer Tamaraah Al-Gabbani  talks accessories, joy, and travel

Best and Worst: Saudi social-media star and fashion designer Tamaraah Al-Gabbani  talks accessories, joy, and travel
Updated 56 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

Best and Worst: Saudi social-media star and fashion designer Tamaraah Al-Gabbani  talks accessories, joy, and travel

Best and Worst: Saudi social-media star and fashion designer Tamaraah Al-Gabbani  talks accessories, joy, and travel
Updated 56 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The Saudi social-media star and fashion designer talks accessories, joy, and travel. 

Best TV show/film you’ve ever seen?   

My favorite film is “The Usual Suspects.” My favorite TV show is “The Office.” 

Worst TV show/film you’ve ever seen?  

Any horror film.   

Best personal style moment so far?   

Paris Fashion Week 2022. It was the first fashion week I attended after the COVID pandemic and I’d put together a really nice look. And I went blonde as well, which went really well.  

Worst personal style moment?   

Before social media.  

Best accessory for a little black dress?   

Red lipstick.   

Worst accessory for a little black dress?   

Trainers.  

Best fashion trend of 2023?   

Lavender hair, sheer knits and cut-outs.  

Worst fashion trend of 2023?   

Haven’t seen any so far.  

  

Best advice you’ve ever been given?  

Inject the energy of joy into all that you do, even when you hate what you’re doing and — especially when it comes to others — watch how quickly life changes.  

Worst advice you’ve ever been given? (You don’t need to say who gave it!)   

I won’t repeat the negativity, it dies with me! The lesson is when it comes to anyone else’s limiting beliefs and judgements, let it stay with them. Don’t even remember it.  

  

Best book you’ve ever read?   

“Principles” by Ray Dalio. I found it very insightful. And I learned a lot about the world’s economic state and future.  

Worst book you’ve ever read?   

I don’t think I’ve ever made it through a book I don’t like.  

 

Best thing to do when you’re feeling low?   

Seek uplifting support for yourself and show kindness to a person or animal.  

Worst thing to do when you’re feeling good?   

Argue. Let them be.  

  

Best holiday destination?   

Somewhere new and undiscovered. Recently, that was Phuket for me. Being unable to travel for a couple of years in COVID, I remember thinking to myself, ‘Why do I always go to the same place when there’s this whole beautiful world that is undiscovered?’ So, I made a promise to myself that I wouldn’t go to the same places that I’ve always gone to my whole life.  

Worst holiday destination?   

The same place you’ve always been to.  

Best subject at school?   

History. I was just really good at it; I always remembered the details.  

Worst subject at school?   

Math. I was so bad that they had to create a separate class for me and three other students. But two of us have gone on to create our own successful businesses… 

Best thing to do to ensure you have a productive day?   

Write down a list of goals to achieve by the end of it.   

Worst thing to do when you’re trying to have a productive day?   

Break your word and don’t fulfill your commitments.  

   

Best concert you’ve ever been to?  

There are two: Guns N’ Roses and Backstreet Boys. I caught both in Abu Dhabi. Axl Rose was just so impressive, how he kept going non-stop for two hours and 45 minutes. And Backstreet Boys were just so much fun.  

Worst concert you’ve ever been to?   

I dare not say.  

Topics: Tamaraah Al-Gabaani

Recipes for Success: Chef Marc Coetzee of Riyadh's Chi Spacca offers advice and a focaccia bread recipe

Recipes for Success: Chef Marc Coetzee of Riyadh's Chi Spacca offers advice and a focaccia bread recipe
Updated 25 August 2023
Adam Grundey

Recipes for Success: Chef Marc Coetzee of Riyadh's Chi Spacca offers advice and a focaccia bread recipe

Recipes for Success: Chef Marc Coetzee of Riyadh's Chi Spacca offers advice and a focaccia bread recipe
Updated 25 August 2023
Adam Grundey

DUBAI: South African-born Marc Coetzee is the executive chef at Riyadh’s Chi Spacca, which bills itself as “an upscale Italian steakhouse restaurant” with “a powerful sense of devoutness to meat.” That makes it the ideal place for Coetzee. 

“I grew up running around on a farm with no shoes,” he tells Arab News. “My dad is a hunter — not a trophy hunter, an old hunter-gatherer type; he respects the animal, he processes it himself, and he uses every single part of it. When I was nine or 10, he bought a butchery, so I grew up in the meat industry. It’s what I love. I love the smell of meat. I love the taste of meat. I like to work with meat.” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by chi SPACCA (@chispacca.sa)

Coetzee moved to Riyadh around 18 months ago, and has been surprised at how rapidly the Kingdom is progressing, both in terms of its culinary scene and in general.  

“It’s growing so fast, it’s difficult to keep up. Apart from our company — which has opened 20-something restaurants — you have constant openings and pre-openings of hotels and restaurants, not just in Riyadh, but all over,” he says. “It’s the most exciting place to be in the world at the moment. 

“I’ve loved it,” he continues. “My wife and two daughters are here with me and it’s a great family environment. The local people are extremely warm. They don’t really make you feel like an expat. They make you feel at home.” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by chi SPACCA (@chispacca.sa)

 

Here, Coetzee discusses patience, simplicity, and the role of music in cooking, and provides a recipe for focaccia.  

What’s your top tip for amateur cooks? 

Learn how to season properly — how to make sure you put the right amount of salt and pepper in a dish, because it changes the dish completely. If you don’t put enough seasoning, it comes out bland and flat. If you put too much, it’s salty and inedible. And the other thing is music. Music plays such an important role in making you relaxed and getting you in the mood to make a great dish. When you have that marriage of the really great fun of cooking and really great music, it’s amazing. I love it. 

When you started out as a professional, what was your most common mistake? 

Probably not reading recipes properly. When you’re young, you think you know everything. And I was very impatient. So I wouldn’t take the time to read the recipe through, or to make sure the meat was seared properly and the vegetables were caramelized properly — all of that is crucial to the flavor of the dish. So I think what I’ve learned over the years is: Take your time, be patient, and follow the recipe.  

What one ingredient can improve any dish? 

Lime or lemon. That acidity completely changes the flavor, the complexity and the depth of a dish. You don’t need a load of complex flavors: Our fish dish here at Chi Spacca, it comes in fresh, we whack it on the grill, put it on a plate, give you some lemon and that’s it. It’s about simplicity — just getting some really good ingredients and not messing around with it too much. 

What’s your go-to dish when you need to make something quickly? 

My mom’s recipe for mac and cheese. It’s not traditional; it has bacon, tomato, onion, garlic, and you cook a stew, then layer the pasta on that, then the cheese, and then you bake it in the oven and it gets this really nice crispy cheese on the top. So you have the smokiness of the bacon, the garlic stew, oh my gosh. That’s probably my number one. It works in winter, it works in summer, it’s freaking easy and everybody loves it. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cool Inc (@coolinc.sa)

 

And what’s your favorite dish to make? 

Well, like I said, I love meat, so I do like to have a barbecue. Not just because of the meat, but it’s that culture of sitting around, having a great conversation, you know? The whole experience. For me, that’s very close to home.  

And what’s the secret to a great barbecue?  

I think it’s the wood that you use. It gives a flavor to the meat. And it’s also about what meat you use and how you prepare it beforehand, you know? Leave it out of the fridge, let it get to room temperature so that you can cook it more easily. But honestly, it doesn’t even matter. As long as you have friends and family around, any barbecue’s a great barbecue.

RECIPE

Chef Marc’s focaccia 

INGREDIENTS: 4 cups all-purpose flour; 2tsp coarse salt; 2¼tsp instant yeast; 2 cups warm tap water; 1tsp soft butter (for greasing pan); 4tbsp olive oil; Italian seasoning (or finely chopped fresh herbs); flaky sea salt 

INSTRUCTIONS:  

1. Combine the flour, coarse salt, and instant yeast in a mixer. Mix until flour is well incorporated. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and leave for between 1-2 hours. 

2. Lightly oil an oven dish and line with parchment paper. Pour 1tbsp of olive oil into the center. Place the dough in the dish, turning it so it is coated in the oil. Spread the dough evenly.  

3. Cover tightly with plastic wrap and allow to rest for 2 hours (it may take as long as 3 hours, depending on the temperature of your kitchen). The dough should cover most of the pan. 

4. Preheat oven to 230c with a rack in the center.  

5. Drizzle 1tbsp of olive oil over the dough. With oiled fingers, using both hands, press straight down and create deep holes that go all the way through the dough. If necessary, gently stretch the dough as you do this to allow it to fill the pan. 

6. Sprinkle the top with Italian seasoning and flaky sea salt. 

7. Place dish in oven and immediately reduce temperature to 220c. Bake for 22-28 minutes until the top is golden and the underside is crisp. Remove from oven and transfer to a cooling rack.  

8. Serve warm. 

Topics: Chi Spacca Marc Coetzee

Where We Are Going Today: Camel Step

Where We Are Going Today: Camel Step
Updated 24 August 2023
Jasmine Bager

Where We Are Going Today: Camel Step

Where We Are Going Today: Camel Step
  • Cafe’s minimalist decor is matched by a simple logo combining a coffee bean and a camel, making it easily identifiable among a niche crowd of coffee lovers in the Kingdom
  • Camel Step’s barista recommends iced latte, their best seller in summer, and advises customers to add a medium amount of sweetener from their own blend
Updated 24 August 2023
Jasmine Bager

Camel Step in Alkhobar is more than a coffee shop. A favorite among customers who want to sit and enjoy a leisurely coffee while scrolling on their phones, this laid-back establishment also caters to time-pressed business clientele who want to order, tap their phones to pay and depart.

A communal table is full of hushed chatter between business partners and people wearing headphones and tapping away at their laptops, while a nearby seating area offers outlets to power customers’ devices. 

The cafe’s minimalist decor is matched by a simple logo combining a coffee bean and a camel, making it easily identifiable among a niche crowd of coffee lovers in the Kingdom. 

Camel Step’s barista recommends iced latte, their best seller in summer, and advises customers to add a medium amount of sweetener from their own blend to balance the milk-and-ice ratio. 

The cafe has a modern, industrial feel, with exposed brick columns and basic flooring. Limited outdoor seating is available for smokers or those who want to watch the passing traffic as they sip their coffee. 

A single bench at the back of the cafe offers another indoor seating option. Offices occupy the floor above, which feels like it should be part of the cafe, but is a separate establishment. 

Shelves around most of the walls display a range of merchandise, including branded Camel Step notebooks, bagged coffee beans, and coffee-related items, such as coffee filters and milk pitchers to make latte art.

Camel Step, which started in Riyadh in 2014, has branches around the Kingdom. For more, visit them @CamelStep on Instagram.

Topics: Camel Step Alkhobar coffee

Related

Photo/Supplied
Food & Health
Where We Are Going Today: ‘La Mode Coffee & More’ at Khobar Corniche
Where We Are Going Today: Spell Specialty Coffee in Khobar
Lifestyle
Where We Are Going Today: Spell Specialty Coffee in Khobar

Exhibition ‘Sadu Art of the Bedouin’ opens in Riyadh

Exhibition ‘Sadu Art of the Bedouin’ opens in Riyadh
Updated 24 August 2023
Arab News

Exhibition ‘Sadu Art of the Bedouin’ opens in Riyadh

Exhibition ‘Sadu Art of the Bedouin’ opens in Riyadh
  • Showcasing the works of Salamah Al-Rashidi, 35 paintings are on display, 20 of them inspired by the art of Sadu
  • Sadu is an ancient handicraft made famous by Saudi women in the north of the Kingdom
Updated 24 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Center for Fine Art on Wednesday opened an exhibition titled the “Sadu Art of the Bedouin” at its gallery in Riyadh.

Showcasing the works of Salamah Al-Rashidi, 35 paintings are on display, 20 of them inspired by the art of Sadu.

Sadu is an ancient handicraft made famous by Saudi women in the north of the Kingdom. It is characterized by its bright colors and intricate weavings and is registered on UNESCO’s list of intangible cultural heritage.

Al-Rashidi said his oil paintings aimed to highlight the cultural and archaeological heritage of his country through local and international exhibitions.

In Arabic, Sadu refers to the method of weaving horizontally. The technique uses a ground loom to create a tightly woven and long-lasting textile through a warp-faced plain weave. Skilled weavers use natural fibers readily available in their surroundings.

The designs seen in Bedouin weaving draw inspiration from the simplicity and purity of the desert, showcasing geometric patterns that blend seamlessly, rhythmically, and symmetrically.

Manal Al-Ruwaished, chairperson of the SCFA’s board of directors, said the exhibition was being held as part of the center’s ongoing efforts to promote the Saudi art scene and the Kingdom’s emerging talents on a global stage.

She added that the center also aimed, through its exhibitions, to increase society’s awareness of the importance of art.

Topics: Saudi Center for Fine Art Sadu Salamah Al-Rashidi UNESCO

Related

UNESCO adds Sadu weaving to intangible heritage list
Saudi Arabia
UNESCO adds Sadu weaving to intangible heritage list
Al-Sadu weaving attracts visitors to Cairo exhibition
Saudi Arabia
Al-Sadu weaving attracts visitors to Cairo exhibition

From concerts to art and wellness festivals, AlUla Moments unveils 2023/24 calendar

From concerts to art and wellness festivals, AlUla Moments unveils 2023/24 calendar
Updated 24 August 2023
Arab News

From concerts to art and wellness festivals, AlUla Moments unveils 2023/24 calendar

From concerts to art and wellness festivals, AlUla Moments unveils 2023/24 calendar
  • Immersive experience showcases lineup with performances by regional DJs due to play at ancient city’s Azimuth music festival over the Saudi National Day weekend
Updated 24 August 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Visitors got a peek into the upcoming 2023/2024 edition of AlUla Moments, the ancient Saudi Arabian city’s calendar of events and festivals, with “AlUla Immersive,” held at the Theatre of Digital Art in Dubai on Aug. 24.

The immersive experience showcased the AlUla Moments lineup of events and festivals, set against the backdrop of dynamic interactive visuals and MDLbeast-powered performances by regional DJs who will perform at AlUla’s Azimuth music festival over the Saudi National Day weekend.

Rami Al-Mouallim, vice president, destination management and marketing at the Royal Commission for AlUla, said in a statement: “We are delighted to unveil our AlUla Moments calendar, and showcase the rich tapestry of authentic experiences coming up for this year and the next. Our diverse offerings reinforce AlUla’s standing as a world-class, year-round destination where visitors are captivated by awe-inspiring landscapes, ancient heritage and a thriving arts and cultural scene.

“AlUla is quickly reasserting itself as the vibrant hub for creative and immersive encounters that it was thousands of years ago. From ancient wonders to contemporary festivals and events, the upcoming season at AlUla offers a transformative journey that will leave a lasting impression on every visitor.”

The first of the many events lined up for AlUla Moments is Azimuth, the music and entertainment festival that kicks off the new season on Sept. 21, coinciding with Saudi National Day.

The festival will feature regional artists and international stars, including Jorja Smith, Shkoon Live, Thievery Corporation, Ame and Dixon, Tinariwen, Chet Faker and Dope Lemon.

Following Azimuth, the AlUla Wellness Festival will take place from Oct. 19 -Nov. 5, bringing together practitioners of yoga, meditation and more alongside local talent to create a holistic wellness experience.

From Nov. 17-Dec. 3, the Ancient Kingdoms Festival returns for its second edition, presenting a journey through time, ranging from after-dark experiential immersions to family-friendly hands-on activities.

In the upcoming edition, Hegra will be the center of festivities as it celebrates its 15th anniversary as Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site. The historic location will host special performances, tours, and discovery programs.

Combining music, art, sport and cultural festivities, Winter at Tantora returns from Dec. 21-Jan. 21, allowing visitors to experience AlUla over four themed weekends.

Among the highlights is the Citrus Festival, which takes place during the peak of the harvest season, alongside sporting events such as the AlUla Trail Race, which invites athletes, amateur runners and children to participate.

The Richard Mille AlUla Desert Polo event returns to AlUla from Jan. 17– 20, with international teams including St. Tropez and La Dolfina showing off their horsemanship.

In 2024, the AlUla Arts Festival from Feb. 8 to March 2 will include contemporary visual and public art, design, curated cinema, art tours and artist residencies.

Returning for a third edition in 2024, Desert X AlUla, the international art exhibition, will feature large-scale installations set against AlUla’s backdrop. In addition, a new contemporary art exhibition curated for Maraya will launch during the AlUla Arts Festival 2024.

The fifth edition of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Endurance Cup, an established fixture on the world equestrian stage, will take place in February 2024, with the world’s best endurance riders competing in the 120 km equestrian challenge.

Continuing the winter season, the AlUla Skies Festival allows visitors to view Saudi Arabia’s ancient city from above, with activities such as hot air balloons, helicopter tours, drone shows and stargazing.

AlUla Camel Cup set a new standard for camel racing in the region with its first event in March 2023 and is set to return in April 2024.

Desert Blaze will also return in 2024. Featuring races over 5km, 10km, 21km and 42km distances, the event includes routes that pass through AlUla’s ancient monuments and sandstone canyons.

Topics: AlUla Moments

Related

AlUla Dates Festival to return for 4th outing
Saudi Arabia
AlUla Dates Festival to return for 4th outing
Immersive Dubai show to give sneak peek into latest edition of Saudi Arabia’s ‘AlUla Moments’ 
Lifestyle
Immersive Dubai show to give sneak peek into latest edition of Saudi Arabia’s ‘AlUla Moments’ 

Latest updates

Saudi actor and comedian Ibrahim Al-Hajjaj on why comedy is a global language
Saudi actor and comedian Ibrahim Al-Hajjaj on why comedy is a global language
Oil set for 2nd weekly fall on firm dollar as supply worries ebb 
Oil set for 2nd weekly fall on firm dollar as supply worries ebb 
Best and Worst: Saudi social-media star and fashion designer Tamaraah Al-Gabbani  talks accessories, joy, and travel
Best and Worst: Saudi social-media star and fashion designer Tamaraah Al-Gabbani  talks accessories, joy, and travel
NASA and SpaceX postpone launch of ISS crew rotation mission
NASA and SpaceX postpone launch of ISS crew rotation mission
Recipes for Success: Chef Marc Coetzee of Riyadh's Chi Spacca offers advice and a focaccia bread recipe
Recipes for Success: Chef Marc Coetzee of Riyadh's Chi Spacca offers advice and a focaccia bread recipe

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.