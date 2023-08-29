You are here

  • Home
  • Greece wildfire destroys area bigger than New York City

Greece wildfire destroys area bigger than New York City

People look at the wildfire raging in a forest in Sikorahi, near Alexandroupoli, northern Greece, on August 23, 2023. (AFP)
People look at the wildfire raging in a forest in Sikorahi, near Alexandroupoli, northern Greece, on August 23, 2023. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gnshh

Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters

Greece wildfire destroys area bigger than New York City

People look at the wildfire raging in a forest in Sikorahi, near Alexandroupoli, northern Greece, on August 23, 2023. (AFP)
  • Environmentalists have long accused Greece of spending more funds on extinguishing fires than on prevention
Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters

EVROS, Greece/ATHENS: A wildfire burning in northeastern Greece for 11 days has destroyed an area larger than New York City, the European Union-backed Copernicus Climate Change Service said on Tuesday, as firefighters from five countries battled to contain the flames.
Fuelled by gale force winds and hot weather, the fire that began near the city of Alexandroupolis quickly spread across the Evros region, killing at least 20 people last week in Europe’s deadliest blaze this summer. It turned lush greenery into scorched earth and destroyed homes and livelihoods.
In a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, the Copernicus Emergency Management Service said the fire had ravaged at least 808.7 square kilometers (312.2 square miles). New York City takes up 778.2 square kilometers (300.5 square miles).
Copernicus said last week the fire was the largest on European soil in years, and authorities said the fire was still highly dangerous.
Aircraft and hundreds of firefighters on the ground, including from Albania, Serbia, Slovakia and the Czech Republic, were battling the flames, the fire brigade said.
“We are trying to defend the rest of the unaffected area before the front line of the fire comes,” said Jiri Nemcik, commander of the Czech team. “The development of the fire is very dynamic so it’s very dangerous.”
Satellite images highlight the extent of the destruction in the area where formerly lush pine trees have been reduced to blackened, skeletal bark.
Panagiota Maragou, head of conservation at the Greece division of the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), said at least 30 percent of the National Park of Dadia-Lefkimi-Soufli Forest had been lost.
Because of its high biodiversity, the national park was “one of the most important protected areas in Greece and also in Europe, perhaps also on an international scale,” she said.
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis chaired a meeting on Tuesday on the fires that have ravaged Greece, touching on preventative measures among other issues, a statement from his office said.
Environmentalists have long accused Greece of spending more funds on extinguishing fires than on prevention.
“We’ve seen in the case of Dadia and in the case of the Evros fire in general ... one of the biggest fires in Europe, that a system that relies exclusively on suppression of fires is not working,” Maragou said.
Summer wildfires are common in Greece but the government says extreme weather conditions that scientists link to climate change have made them worse this year. Greece’s deadliest fire on record killed 104 people outside Athens in 2018.
All but one of the dead in the Evros fire are believed to have been irregular migrants who crossed over from Turkiye, evading police in the forest. Authorities fear more bodies may be found when the flames are put out, as Evros is a popular crossing into the EU for thousands of migrants and refugees every year.
The fires have spurred anti-immigrant sentiment in the region, according to Greece’s Racist Violence Recording Network.
Last week, police detained three men after a video emerged on social media showing migrants in a trailer pulled by a jeep, and a man heard urging civilians to “round up” migrants he accused of setting the fires.
On Tuesday, a prosecutor launched a preliminary investigation into a separate incident after another video posted on social media showed four men, believed to be migrants, sitting on a dirt track beside a jeep, and a local man filming them, according to an official at the citizens’ protection ministry.
The official said the man, who appeared at the Alexandroupolis police headquarters, had been wanted for his alleged involvement in the “forcible immobilization” of migrants.

 

Topics: Greece wildfire

Related

Massive wildfire in northeastern Greece persists for 11th day despite European firefighting efforts
World
Massive wildfire in northeastern Greece persists for 11th day despite European firefighting efforts
Greece safely evacuates dozens of migrants from a sailboat off the southern coast
World
Greece safely evacuates dozens of migrants from a sailboat off the southern coast

Albanian gang member jailed in UK for smuggling migrants into country

Albanian gang member jailed in UK for smuggling migrants into country
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

Albanian gang member jailed in UK for smuggling migrants into country

Albanian gang member jailed in UK for smuggling migrants into country
  • Myrtaj was the fourth person from the gang to be sentenced for organizing ‘dangerous’ journeys across Channel 
  • Coast guard first spotted the smugglers offloading migrants in Kent on Oct. 8
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: An Albanian man who was part of a gang that smuggled migrants into the UK from France and Belgium has been jailed for four-and-a-half years.

Jetmir Myrtaj, 35, who lived in Leicester, was sentenced on Tuesday at Nottingham Crown Court for his role in organizing “dangerous” journeys across the English Channel, the National Crime Agency said.

He was was the fourth member of the people-smuggling ring to be sentenced. Three co-defendants — Albanians Banet Tershana and Klodian Shenaj, and British national Desmond Rice — were jailed for between four-and-a-half and five years on Friday. A fifth defendant, Arsen Feci, failed to appear in court. It is believed that he left the country.

The NCA said the coast guard first spotted members of the gang offloading migrants at a bay in Kent on Oct. 8. They used the same location as the destination for a second crossing on Oct. 23

Myrtaj had anchored an inflatable, rigid-hulled boat in Essex under a fake name and repaired it so that it was seaworthy, Sky News reported. The gang also bought a second boat and when it was intercepted by Belgian authorities, it was found to have only six life jackets, described as inadequate, for 12 migrants on board, some of whom were children.

“Our investigators worked tirelessly to identify members of this people-smuggling network and take action before they could arrange any more dangerous crossings,” NCA Branch Commander Derek Evans said after the first three members of the gang were sentenced on Friday.

“Tershana was the organizer, financier and collected payment from migrants, Shenaj was the conduit between mainland Europe-based facilitators and the UK, and Myrtaj and Rice were integral to facilitating the crossings.

“Tackling organized immigration crime is a priority for the NCA and we will continue to target people smugglers both in the UK and overseas.”
 

Topics: people smugglers Migrant crisis

Related

Afghan people smugglers seize market as illegal crossings into UK surge
World
Afghan people smugglers seize market as illegal crossings into UK surge
UK’s Rwanda policy will deter migrants: People smugglers
World
UK’s Rwanda policy will deter migrants: People smugglers

India’s moon rover confirms sulfur and detects several other elements near the lunar south pole

India’s moon rover confirms sulfur and detects several other elements near the lunar south pole
Updated 4 min 13 sec ago
AP

India’s moon rover confirms sulfur and detects several other elements near the lunar south pole

India’s moon rover confirms sulfur and detects several other elements near the lunar south pole
  • The rover “unambiguously confirms the presence of sulfur,” ISRO said. It also is searching for signs of frozen water that could help future astronaut missions, as a potential source of drinking water or to make rocket fuel
Updated 4 min 13 sec ago
AP

NEW DELHI: India’s moon rover confirmed the presence of sulfur and detected several other elements near the lunar south pole as it searches for signs of frozen water nearly a week after its historic moon landing, India’s space agency said Tuesday.
The rover’s laser-induced spectroscope instrument also detected aluminum, iron, calcium, chromium, titanium, manganese, oxygen and silicon on the lunar surface, the Indian Space Research Organization, or ISRO, said in a post on its website.
The lunar rover had come down a ramp from the lander of India’s spacecraft after last Wednesday’s touch-down near the moon’s south pole. The Chandrayan-3 Rover is expected to conduct experiments over 14 days, the ISRO has said.
The rover “unambiguously confirms the presence of sulfur,” ISRO said. It also is searching for signs of frozen water that could help future astronaut missions, as a potential source of drinking water or to make rocket fuel.
The rover also will study the moon’s atmosphere and seismic activity, ISRO Chairman S. Somnath said.
On Monday, the rover’s route was reprogrammed when it came close to a 4-meter-wide (13-foot-wide) crater. “It’s now safely heading on a new path,” the ISRO said.
The craft moves at a slow speed of around 10 centimeters (4 inches) per second to minimize shock and damage to the vehicle from the moon’s rough terrain.
After a failed attempt to land on the moon in 2019, India last week joined the United States, the Soviet Union and China as only the fourth country to achieve this milestone.
The successful mission showcases India’s rising standing as a technology and space powerhouse and dovetails with the image that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to project: an ascendant country asserting its place among the global elite.
The mission began more than a month ago at an estimated cost of $75 million.
India’s success came just days after Russia’s Luna-25, which was aiming for the same lunar region, spun into an uncontrolled orbit and crashed. It would have been the first successful Russian lunar landing after a gap of 47 years. Russia’s head of the state-controlled space corporation Roscosmos attributed the failure to the lack of expertise due to the long break in lunar research that followed the last Soviet mission to the moon in 1976.
Active since the 1960s, India has launched satellites for itself and other countries, and successfully put one in orbit around Mars in 2014. India is planning its first mission to the International Space Station next year, in collaboration with the United States.

 

Topics: India India Lunar exploration program Moon rover

Related

Indian rover begins exploring Moon's south pole
World
Indian rover begins exploring Moon's south pole
Chandrayaan-3 lands on moon in historic moment for India
World
Chandrayaan-3 lands on moon in historic moment for India

Muslim call to prayer can now be broadcast publicly in New York City without a permit

Muslim call to prayer can now be broadcast publicly in New York City without a permit
Updated 12 min 42 sec ago
AP

Muslim call to prayer can now be broadcast publicly in New York City without a permit

Muslim call to prayer can now be broadcast publicly in New York City without a permit
  • Mosques can publicly broadcast the Islamic call to prayer on Fridays and at sundown during the holy month of Ramadan
Updated 12 min 42 sec ago
AP

NEW YORK: The Muslim call to prayer will ring out more freely in New York City under guidelines announced Tuesday by Mayor Eric Adams, which he said should foster a spirit of inclusivity.
Under the new rules, Adams said, mosques will not need a special permit to publicly broadcast the Islamic call to prayer, or adhan, on Fridays and at sundown during the holy month of Ramadan. Friday is the traditional Islamic holy day, and Muslims break their fast at sunset during Ramadan.
The police department’s community affairs bureau will work with mosques to communicate the new guidelines and ensure that devices used to broadcast the adhan are set to appropriate decibel levels, Adams said.
“For too long, there has been a feeling that our communities were not allowed to amplify their calls to prayer,” Adams said. “Today, we are cutting red tape and saying clearly that mosques and houses of worship are free to amplify their call to prayer on Fridays and during Ramadan without a permit necessary.”
Flanked by Muslim leaders at a City Hall news conference, Adams said Muslim New Yorkers “will not live in the shadows of the American dream while I am the mayor of the city of New York.”
The adhan is a familiar sound in majority-Muslim countries but is heard less frequently in the United States.
Officials in Minneapolis made news last year when they moved to allow mosques to broadcast the adhan publicly.
Somaia Ferozi, principal of the Ideal Islamic School in Queens, said New York City’s new rules send a positive message to her students.
“Our children are reminded of who they are when they hear the adhan,” said Ferozi, who attended Adams’ news conference. “Having that echo in a New York City neighborhood will make them feel part of a community that acknowledges them.”
Adams, a Democrat, enjoys close relationships with faith leaders from various traditions and has promoted the role of religion in public life.
He has at times alarmed civil libertarians by saying he doesn’t believe in the separation of church and state.
“State is the body. Church is the heart,” Adams said at an interfaith breakfast earlier this year. “You take the heart out of the body, the body dies.”
A spokesperson for the mayor said at the time that Adams merely meant that faith guides his actions.

Topics: New York American Muslims

Related

Muslims unite in denunciation over desecration of the Qur’an in Sweden
Middle-East
Muslims unite in denunciation over desecration of the Qur’an in Sweden
Syrian American mayor says Biden should ‘end racist targeting of Arabs and Muslims’ video
World
Syrian American mayor says Biden should ‘end racist targeting of Arabs and Muslims’

White House suggests Kremlin behind Prigozhin death

White House suggests Kremlin behind Prigozhin death
Updated 29 August 2023
Reuters

White House suggests Kremlin behind Prigozhin death

White House suggests Kremlin behind Prigozhin death
  • “We all know that the Kremlin has a long history of killing opponents,” said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre
  • “It’s very clear what happened here”
Updated 29 August 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The White House on Tuesday came close to declaring that the Kremlin was responsible for the death of Wagner mercenary group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who was believed to have been killed in a mysterious plane crash last week.
“We all know that the Kremlin has a long history of killing opponents,” said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. “It’s very clear what happened here.”
Her comment was the closest US statement yet on the possibility that Russian President Vladimir Putin directed the killing of Prigozhin, who had launched a brief mutiny against the Kremlin in June.
Prigozhin was killed last week when the plane was he flying in abruptly crashed outside of Moscow. Theories have abounded on what brought the plane down, from an explosion on board to a surface-to-air missile strike.
US President Joe Biden told reporters last week that the United States was working to try to reach a conclusion on how the plane was brought down. “We’re trying to nail (it) down precisely,” he said on Friday.
Biden also said it was no surprise that Prigozhin had been killed after opposing Putin.

Topics: Russia Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin White House Kremlin

Related

Russia’s Prigozhin buried privately in St. Petersburg
World
Russia’s Prigozhin buried privately in St. Petersburg
US intelligence says an intentional explosion brought down Wagner chief Prigozhin’s plane
World
US intelligence says an intentional explosion brought down Wagner chief Prigozhin’s plane

Saudi tech leaders explore G20 platform for futuristic agriculture solutions

Saudi tech leaders explore G20 platform for futuristic agriculture solutions
Updated 29 August 2023

Saudi tech leaders explore G20 platform for futuristic agriculture solutions

Saudi tech leaders explore G20 platform for futuristic agriculture solutions
  • G20 India Agritech Summit focused on technology to enhance agriculture
  • Saudi delegates search for latest technologies to apply in Kingdom
Updated 29 August 2023
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Top Saudi companies are looking for futuristic solutions to redefine agricultural services, their chief executives told Arab News, as they explored the platform of G20 agritech meetings in India.
Leaders of Saudi companies specializing in food security, agricultural investment, robotics, aquaculture, robotics, and artificial intelligence took part in the G20 India Agritech Summit in New Delhi on Monday.
A flagship event under India’s presidency of the group of 20 largest economies, the summit saw in attendance more than 50 delegates from G20 countries aiming to explore ways to use technology to enhance agricultural productivity, improve supply chain management, and promote sustainable agriculture practices.
Dr. Ahmad Al-Kusayer, chairman of Autonomous Technologies, told Arab News that the meetings provided an opportunity to get connected with other entrepreneurs and technology developers.
His company utilizes advanced futuristic technologies such as robotics, unmanned aerial vehicles, and AI for the planting and agriculture sector in Saudi Arabia.
“I’m talking with multiple companies, and I find it very promising,” he said, referring to “the unique needs in Saudi,” which included special water solutions and the ongoing flagship green initiatives to plant billions of trees not only in the Kingdom but the whole region.
“Saudi has sponsored 40 billion trees in the Middle East and 10 billion trees in Saudi Arabia. That’s a huge mandate and this is just one of many mandates.
“I’ve met a lot of very promising companies in technology and also in watering systems, irrigation systems, and I believe there is good potential,” Al-Kusayer added.
The Saudi delegation was led by Dr. Huda Alfardus, CEO of HealthGena, a Riyadh-based digital incubator and accelerator that aims to globalize Saudi companies. Those that participated in the summit took the opportunity to forge global links.
“We are delighted to share knowledge and also learn from best practices from global companies that are participating in the summit,” Dr. Khalid Alballaa, chief commercial officer at Naqua, a leader in aquaculture operations on the Red Sea coast of Saudi Arabia, told Arab News.
“The potential is limitless. There are multiple ways for collaboration: best practices, knowledge, technology, contracts, and beyond.”
Faisal Al-Amri, chief financial officer at XGene, an award-winning Saudi startup specializing in biotech, was looking for opportunities for agricultural investment and partnerships especially in the field of robotics.
“We came here to find all the latest technologies and all the latest trends, also to talk to other farming companies, to see what they are up to, and what they have achieved,” he said.
“There are many opportunities. They are not limited only to discovering new partnerships. It’s more than that. It’s trading experiences between each other, discovering opportunities to invest, also finding new technologies.”
Mohit Jain, project head of Lilawati Environmental and Agricultural Foundation, who hosted the summit, told Arab News that agritech solutions sought after by the Saudi delegation made an impression on the event’s organizers as ways to achieve innovative and sustainable agriculture.
“The advanced technology solutions pursued by Saudi Arabia were impressive and have the potential to greatly benefit today’s agriculture by improving efficiency, resource management, and sustainability, as well as enabling data-driven decision-making and innovative farming techniques,” he said, adding that he was also looking forward to more cooperation with India.
“We would continue to carry this spirit of G20 as we work together toward a resilient and food-secure future.”
 

Topics: Saudi argitech New delhi agricultural G20 Agritech Summit

Related

Saudi startups eye collaborations at G20 agritech summit in India video
World
Saudi startups eye collaborations at G20 agritech summit in India
Saudi Cabinet OKs new system for agriculture fund to ensure food security
Business & Economy
Saudi Cabinet OKs new system for agriculture fund to ensure food security

Latest updates

Greece wildfire destroys area bigger than New York City
People look at the wildfire raging in a forest in Sikorahi, near Alexandroupoli, northern Greece, on August 23, 2023. (AFP)
Albanian gang member jailed in UK for smuggling migrants into country
Albanian gang member jailed in UK for smuggling migrants into country
India’s moon rover confirms sulfur and detects several other elements near the lunar south pole
India’s moon rover confirms sulfur and detects several other elements near the lunar south pole
Israeli PM orders ministries to get his OK before secret talks, as drama over Libya meeting persists
Israeli PM orders ministries to get his OK before secret talks, as drama over Libya meeting persists
Muslim call to prayer can now be broadcast publicly in New York City without a permit
Muslim call to prayer can now be broadcast publicly in New York City without a permit

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.