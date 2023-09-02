You are here

  • Home
  • Roberto Mancini names his first Saudi Arabia training squad ahead of friendlies in Newcastle

Roberto Mancini names his first Saudi Arabia training squad ahead of friendlies in Newcastle

New Saudi Arabia head coach Roberto Mancini has picked his 26-man training squad for the Green Falcons’ preparation camp. (Supplied/SAFF)
New Saudi Arabia head coach Roberto Mancini has picked his 26-man training squad for the Green Falcons’ preparation camp. (Supplied/SAFF)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6kwwx

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Roberto Mancini names his first Saudi Arabia training squad ahead of friendlies in Newcastle

Roberto Mancini names his first Saudi Arabia training squad ahead of friendlies in Newcastle
  • Green Falcons will play Costa Rica, South Korea as part of AFC Asian Cup preparations 
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: New Saudi Arabia head coach Roberto Mancini has picked his 26-man training squad for the Green Falcons’ preparation camp, which starts on Sunday in Newcastle.

The team will depart for the UK from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Sunday, and will play two friendly matches during the training window, which runs from Sept. 3-12.

The first match will be against the Costa Rican national team on Sept. 8. The second will be against South Korea national team on Sept. 12. Both games will be played at St. James’ Park, the home stadium of Newcastle United.

The training camp will double up as preparation for the AFC Asian Cup 2023, which begins in January, where the Green Falcons will face Oman, Kyrgyzstan and Thailand in the group stage.

Mancini’s list is as follows: Mohammed Al-Owais, Nawaf Alaqidi, Mohammed Al-Yami, Raghed Al-Najjar, Yasser Al-Shahrani, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Hassan Tambakti, Ahmed Sharahili, Ali Al-Bulaihi, Sultan Al-Ghanam, Ahmed Bamsaud, Saud Abdulhamid, Riyadh Sharahili, Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Ali Hazzazi, Mohammed Kanu, Salem Al-Dawsari, Nasser Al-Dawsari, Sami Al-Najai, Sumayhan Al-Nabit, Abdulaziz Al-Bishi, Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Fahd Al-Rashidi, Fahad Al-Muwallad, Abdullah Al-Hamdan and Feras Albrikan.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Roberto Mancini

Related

Analysis No time to waste for Mancini as he takes over reigns at Saudi national team
Sport
No time to waste for Mancini as he takes over reigns at Saudi national team
Roberto Mancini arrives in Riyadh to take over as manager of Saudi national team video
Sport
Roberto Mancini arrives in Riyadh to take over as manager of Saudi national team

India opt to bat against Pakistan in Asia Cup as rain looms 

India opt to bat against Pakistan in Asia Cup as rain looms 
Updated 02 September 2023
AFP

India opt to bat against Pakistan in Asia Cup as rain looms 

India opt to bat against Pakistan in Asia Cup as rain looms 
  • The sun peeked through clouds during the toss and Rohit said India were ready to ‘embrace the challenge’ 
  • The match is the first of potentially three tournament clashes between the two heavyweights of Asian cricket 
Updated 02 September 2023
AFP

KANDY: India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat against Pakistan with the threat of rain looming over the blockbuster Asia Cup match on Saturday. 

Intermittent rain all through the morning has kept ground staff on their feet in Pallekele, where a thin crowd is watching the hotly anticipated 50-over match in a preamble to next month’s ODI World Cup. 

The sun peeked through the clouds during the toss and Rohit said India, who play their opening match of the tournament, were ready to “embrace the challenge.” 

Fit-again Jasprit Bumrah returns to the ODI team alongside Shreyas Iyer, who is also back from injury. India will play with three seamers and two spinners. 

Babar Azam’s Pakistan crushed Asia Cup debutants Nepal in the tournament opener early this week and named an unchanged team on Friday for the key group contest against their arch-rivals. 

Azam said he would have also batted first had he won the toss. 

The match is the first of potentially three tournament clashes between the two giants of Asian cricket. 

Teams 

Pakistan: Babar Azam (cap), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi. 

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah. 

Topics: Pakistan India Cricket Asia Cup 2023 Pakistan cricket team

In a historic first, Iranian TV broadcasts Saudi Pro League match

In a historic first, Iranian TV broadcasts Saudi Pro League match
It was the first time that a domestic Saudi match has been shown in Iran, and the audience was treated to an instant classic.
Updated 02 September 2023
Arab News

In a historic first, Iranian TV broadcasts Saudi Pro League match

In a historic first, Iranian TV broadcasts Saudi Pro League match
  • Football fans from Islamic Republic take to social media to praise classic between Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal
Updated 02 September 2023
Arab News

Football fans in Iran have come out in praise of Saudi football after the Islamic Republic’s state television broadcast Friday’s “Classico” match between champions Al-Ittihad and former Asian champions Al-Hilal on its sports channel.

It was the first time that a domestic Saudi match has been shown in Iran, and the audience was treated to an instant classic.

In a hugely dramatic encounter, Al-Hilal — boosted by a hat-trick from Aleksander Mitrovic — came back from being 3-1 down at half time to win 4-3 and leapfrog their rival from Jeddah to the top of the Roshn Saudi League standings.

This comes as many nations around the world are increasingly broadcasting SPL matches following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr at the end of last year and the ensuing influx of some of the world’s best players to the Saudi Pro League this summer.

On his personal account on X, previously Twitter, Saudi media personality Mohammed Alshega posted screenshots of comments from Iran  — translated from Farsi — praising the SPL, saying: “Beautiful reactions that confirm the kindness of the Iranian people.”

One Iranian football fan posted: “I am watching the match between Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad. The standard of football has reached that of European leagues. What progress by these Arab nations in sports.”

Another one said: “I never imagined there would come a day when I would sit down and watch the Saudi league and enjoy it. Excellent stadium, beautiful football, wonderful camera work, professional production, passionate crowd and a super league of the highest standards in the world.”

Among other similar comments, one poster highlighted the landmark nature of the broadcast. “I’m watching this historic event: the first match in the history of the Saudi league to ever be shown broadcast on the Islamic Republic of Iran television.”

Topics: Iran Saudi Pro League

Related

Champions Al-Ittihad host Al-Hilal in first Classico of the Saudi Pro League season
Sport
Champions Al-Ittihad host Al-Hilal in first Classico of the Saudi Pro League season
Al-Nassr in Saudi Pro League hole already with zero points after two games
Saudi Football
Al-Nassr in Saudi Pro League hole already with zero points after two games

Pakistanis back Babar Azam XI in big-ticket Asia Cup clash against India

Pakistanis back Babar Azam XI in big-ticket Asia Cup clash against India
Updated 02 September 2023

Pakistanis back Babar Azam XI in big-ticket Asia Cup clash against India

Pakistanis back Babar Azam XI in big-ticket Asia Cup clash against India
  • Pakistan are on a high, having whitewashed Afghanistan 3-0 last week to rise to the top of the one-day international rankings 
  • Fans say both teams are in good shape, but Babar’s form and Pakistan’s brilliant pace attack will help defeat the archrivals 
Updated 02 September 2023
Kashaf Rehman

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani cricket fans are hopeful of their side’s win against India as the two South Asian heavyweights gear up to take on each other in the high-voltage Asia Cup match in Sri Lanka today, Saturday. 

Pakistan are on a high since they whitewashed Afghanistan 3-0 last week to rise to the top of the one-day international rankings. The Green Shirts are aiming to outdo the archrivals with the world’s top pace trio of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah. 

India will be counting on skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya to mount as much runs as they can in the blockbuster match that is expected to be watched by millions of fans around the world. Both Azam, who remains top of the ODI batting chart, and Kohli have praised each other despite the bitter rivalry between the two nations. 

Arab News spoke to a number of fans in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad who praised both teams, but were hopeful of Pakistan’s win in Saturday’s clash. 

“Now I can confidently speak about this team, because the teams we watched in our childhood would always get beaten up but this time we can say that yes, God willing, we can knock them for six,” said Shabbir Ali Adnan, a chartered accountant. 

Amber, an HR professional who only gave her first name, said both teams were at their best and it would be a “match of equals.” 

“I think the team that we have right now, they are a great mix of talent, skill and attitude,” she told Arab News. “Their nerves are very strong. I think we are going to give them [India] a very tough time.” 

The six-nation tournament is a final chance for teams from the region to size each other up before the World Cup in October. 

Mohammad Shakeel, a street food vendor, was convinced that Babar’s exemplary form and the Pakistani pace attack would outsmart India this time. 

“Pakistan team is quite strong at the moment, Babar Azam’s performance is quite strong,” Shakeel said. “Our bowling attack is also quite good, so God willing, we will beat them this time.” 

Others rooted for all-rounder Fakhar Zaman, and pacers Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah, hoping they would steer Pakistan to victory in Saturday’s match. 

Pakistan have announced their playing XI, keeping the same team that hammered debutants Nepal in the Asia Cup opener. 

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (cap), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi 

Topics: Pakistan India Cricket Asia Cup 2023 Babar Azam Pakistan cricket team

Related

Pakistan ‘excited’ to host Asia Cup matches despite hybrid model — foreign office
Pakistan
Pakistan ‘excited’ to host Asia Cup matches despite hybrid model — foreign office
Ahead of Asia Cup clash, Pakistan’s Babar speaks about mutual respect for India’s Kohli
Sport
Ahead of Asia Cup clash, Pakistan’s Babar speaks about mutual respect for India’s Kohli

Magic Mitrovic leads the way as Al-Hilal stage stunning Classico comeback win over Ittihad

Magic Mitrovic leads the way as Al-Hilal stage stunning Classico comeback win over Ittihad
Updated 02 September 2023
John Duerden

Magic Mitrovic leads the way as Al-Hilal stage stunning Classico comeback win over Ittihad

Magic Mitrovic leads the way as Al-Hilal stage stunning Classico comeback win over Ittihad
  • Three goals in 10 second-half minutes turned the tide as the Riyadh side came from 3-1 down to win 4-3 and ending Al-Ittithad’s perfect start to the season
  • Along the way, Mitrovic grabbed a hat trick against the defending champions, who had not conceded a single goal in their first four games this season
Updated 02 September 2023
John Duerden

The football history books will record that Al-Hilal won 4-3 at Al-Ittihad on Friday but there was a great deal more to this seven-goal thriller than just that final result.

With two thirds of the Classico gone, Al-Ittihad appeared to be cruising to victory with a 3-1 lead, and headed for a fifth win out of five this season. But then, incredibly, the defending champions who had not conceded a single goal in the first four games in the Roshn Saudi League, conceded three in the space of 10 minutes. Along the way, Aleksandar Mitrovic grabbed a hat trick that played a big part in securing the three points for the Riyadh side. It was a stunning comeback and result.

It means that Al-Ittihad coach Nuno Santo has yet to record a victory in five games against the Blues, and that Al-Hilal go top of the league, at least for 24 hours until Al-Ahli, the only remaining team with a perfect record, head to Al-Fateh on Saturday. Whatever happens then, it is unlikely to be as good a game as this one was.

Al-Ittihad took the lead after 16 minutes. Abderrazak Hamdallah slipped the ball through to Romarinho on the left side and the Brazilian found the net, as keeper Yassine Bounou finally conceded his first goal since arriving in Saudi Arabia from Sevilla.

Then, four minutes later, Marcelo Grohe let in his first of the season when Al-Hilal equalized through an outrageous strike from Mitrovic. A cross from the right from the impressive Saud Abdulhamid found the Serbian inside the area but he still had a huge amount to do. Mitrovic was moving away from goal to the left of the penalty spot but met the ball with a delightful right-footed volley that flew into the top corner to give the keeper no chance.

Both teams pushed forward trying to get the all-important next goal and when it came it was delivered by Karim Benzema. The French striker limped off the pitch during Monday’s 3-0 win at Al-Wehda but had recovered from the muscle injury well enough to restore the Tigers’ lead seven minutes before the break with another memorable strike. Ahmed Bamsaud, who had possession on the left byline in a crowded area, managed to thread the ball through to the former Real Madrid man on the near post, who flicked it home with the back of his right boot and outfox Bounou.

There was still time in the first half for the hosts to extend their lead, as Hamdallah got in on the act in the eighth minute of added time. It was the result of a major mistake from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who had possession inside his own area but as he ran toward the byline he turned and cleared only as far as the Moroccan marksman, standing just a few meters away. Hamdallah fired home.

It was no surprise that Al-Hilal made most of the running early in the second half as they tried to get back into the game, though the hosts looked dangerous on the counter, with Bounou saving well from Benzema. The next goal was going be crucial, either in putting the game to bed or blowing it wide open.

On the hour mark, it proved to be the latter outcome. That man Abdulhamid once again floated a cross towards Mitrovic at the far post, and while his header from close range was spectacularly saved by Grohe, the former Fulham man bundled home the rebound. Suddenly it was 3-2, with all to play for.

Just two minutes later, lively substitute Michael was fouled in the area and up stepped Mitrovic to level what was proving to be a roller coaster of a game.

The hosts were shell-shocked and things got even worse for them after 70 minutes. Abdulhamid picked out a run by Milinkovic-Savic on the left side of the area and the Serbian’s header into the six-yard box was met by Salem Al-Dawsari, who fired home and then treated the traveling support to his famous somersaults.

Al-Ittihad’s players must have been feeling just as dizzy by then and they threw everything they could forward in an attempt to get back on level terms. Bounou might have been beaten three times in the first half but the Moroccan was in fine form in the second to keep the home side out.

In the end, after a generous 12 minutes of added time, Al-Hilal took the win in a game that will never be forgotten by anyone who witnessed it.

Germany, Slovenia, US and Lithuania make World Cup quarterfinals

Germany, Slovenia, US and Lithuania make World Cup quarterfinals
Updated 01 September 2023
AP

Germany, Slovenia, US and Lithuania make World Cup quarterfinals

Germany, Slovenia, US and Lithuania make World Cup quarterfinals
Updated 01 September 2023
AP

OKINAWA: Luka Doncic and Slovenia are headed to the World Cup quarterfinals. So are the US, Germany and Lithuania.
Out of the mix: Olympic bronze medalist Australia.
Half of the World Cup quarterfinal field is now set, after those four nations won their opening second-round games Friday to secure spots in the knockout round. And the other half of the quarterfinal field will be decided Sunday, after four winner-take-all games.
The US rallied to hold off Montenegro 85-73 in Group J, and Lithuania topped Greece 92-67 in the late game in that group. The Americans and Lithuania are both 4-0 now; Greece and Montenegro fell to 2-2 and cannot catch the leaders with one game remaining for those teams in Round 2.
The top two teams in each of four, four-team, second-round groups make the quarterfinals.
Slovenia topped Australia 91-80 and Germany ran past Georgia 100-73 in Group K second-round games Friday. Those outcomes ensured that Slovenia and Germany will finish first and second in that group, in some order, and both are off to the quarterfinals.
Meanwhile, chaos reigns in
the other two groups.
In Group I, Puerto Rico and Italy won, Serbia and the Dominican Republic lost. In Group L, Brazil and Latvia won, defending champions Spain and Canada lost. In both groups, every team is 3-1 — and that means all eight of those teams are facing win-or-go-home games Sunday.
At Manila, Tremont Waters had 37 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds, and Puerto Rico kept its World Cup hopes alive by winning a wild one over the Dominican Republic.
George Conditt scored 18 for Puerto Rico, which led by 16 points, then got down by 11, then came back to win anyway.
Karl-Anthony Towns had 39 points and 10 rebounds for the Dominican Republic. Andres Feliz had 22 points on 7-for-8 shooting.
At Manila, Simone Fontecchio scored 30 points and added seven rebounds, and Marco Spissu had 14 points for Italy (3-1) to put itself in the thick of the race for the quarterfinals.
Italy hit 11 of 21 of its 3-pointers, which proved to be the difference against a poor-shooting Serbia.
The loss was the first in the tournament for Serbia (3-1). Bogdanovic led the losers with 18 points, but hit only 1 of 13 3-point attempts. As a team, Serbia made 7 of 31 from 3-point range. Ognjen Dobric added 15 points for Serbia.
On Sunday, Italy faces Puerto Rico and Serbia has the Dominican Republic. It’s real simple: The winners go to the quarterfinals and the losers are out of the
World Cup.

follow us

Latest updates

Roberto Mancini names his first Saudi Arabia training squad ahead of friendlies in Newcastle
Roberto Mancini names his first Saudi Arabia training squad ahead of friendlies in Newcastle
Saudi trainees competing in Singapore WorldInvent exhibit
Saudi trainees competing in Singapore WorldInvent exhibit
IsDB unit’s initiatives support coffee farmers in Indonesia
IsDB unit’s initiatives support coffee farmers in Indonesia
Egyptian people-smuggler jailed in UK after snapping selfies on dinghy
Egyptian people-smuggler jailed in UK after snapping selfies on dinghy
Russia says it thwarted attacks on Crimea bridge, shelling and strikes leave at least 2 dead
Russia says it thwarted attacks on Crimea bridge, shelling and strikes leave at least 2 dead

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.