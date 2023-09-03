UAE evacuates 34 nationals from Florida, neighboring cities as Hurricane Idalia arrives

LONDON: The UAE Embassy in Washington, in coordination with representatives of the UAE’s official mission in the US, has evacuated 34 Emirati nationals residing in Tampa, Florida to safe destinations, as hurricane Idalia arrived ashore on the west coast of the southern state, Emirata state-news agency WAM reported on Saturday.
UAE Ambassador Yousef Al-Otaiba said that “as an embodiment of the UAE’s constant keenness to follow up on the conditions of its citizens abroad and ensure their safety, the embassy took all necessary measures to evacuate its citizens from the state of Florida,” WAM reported.
Al-Otaiba added that 16 citizens were evacuated to Miami and 18 to Atlanta.
The embassy urged its citizens to take precautions, stay away from hurricane-affected areas, and adhere to the instructions issued by local authorities.
The embassy also stated the necessity of reporting and communicating with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the UAE in emergency cases.
