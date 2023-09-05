You are here

Malaysia mulls rules for Google, Meta to pay news outlets for content

MCMC also in discussion to address online harm such as child sex abuse material, online gambling and financial scams. (AFP/File)
MCMC also in discussion to address online harm such as child sex abuse material, online gambling and financial scams. (AFP/File)
Reuters

  • Malaysia to adopt similar regulatory framework to Australia and Canada
  • Rules to address “imbalances” in income for digital platforms and local media, MCMC said
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia said on Tuesday it is considering regulations that will make Internet giants Alphabet Inc’s Google and Facebook parent Meta Platforms compensate news outlets for content sourced from them.
Malaysia is in discussions with Google, Meta and other major online platforms over the regulatory framework, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) said in a statement after meeting with officials from both companies.
The proposed regulations will be similar to rules in Australia, which in 2021 made it compulsory for Google and Meta to compensate media outlets for content that generates clicks and advertising dollars, the MCMC said.
The MCMC is also mulling rules similar to Canada’s Bill C-11, which aims to regulate streaming platforms and requires them to support Canadian content.
It said the rules were part of government efforts to address “imbalances” in income for digital platforms and local media, and to ensure “fair compensation for news content creators.”
The MCMC said it was also in discussions with the social media platforms to address online harm such as child sex abuse material, online gambling and financial scams.
Malaysia has increased scrutiny of online content under Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who came to power in November.
Earlier this year, Malaysia said it would take legal action against Meta for failing to act against harmful content on its Facebook platform, but later dropped the plan following meetings with the company.

Topics: Malaysia Google Meta

MBC Group extends partnership with Paramount in kids entertainment expansion

MBC Group extends partnership with Paramount in kids entertainment expansion
Updated 04 September 2023
Arab News
MBC Group extends partnership with Paramount in kids entertainment expansion

MBC Group extends partnership with Paramount in kids entertainment expansion
  • 3-year renewed partnership includes new content, licensing, distribution agreement
LONDON: MBC Group and Paramount Global Content Distribution have extended their partnership for three more years.

The deal will see the largest media company in the Middle East and North Africa region bring more of Paramount’s children’s entertainment content to its platforms, including MBC3, and Shahid.

Ashraf Younis, director of MBC3 at MBC Group, said: “We are delighted to renew our partnership with Paramount Global and continue delivering exceptional content to our young viewers.

“The extension of this partnership represents our shared commitment to delivering high-quality entertainment across traditional broadcasting and digital platforms in the MENA region.”

As part of the renewed agreement, MBC Group will continue to deliver exclusive FTA first-run content on its children’s free-to-air TV channel, MBC3, with a minimum of 350 episodes each year.

It will include recent seasons of shows such as “PAW Patrol,” “The Loud House,” “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and “Blaze and the Monster Machines,” plus new additions such as “The Patrick Star Show,” “Middlemost Post,” and “Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.”

Shahid, MBC Group’s streaming platform, will also feature titles on-demand, including “Dora the Explorer,” “Shimmer and Shine,” “The Loud House,” and “Bubble Guppies,” in English and French.

In addition, the renewed partnership will include licensing and merchandising rights, allowing MBC Group to use the content for marketing campaigns and other off-screen initiatives.

Bassel Ghoussainy, head of licensing at MBC Group, said: “Our commitment to providing quality entertainment experiences extends beyond broadcasting.

“By leveraging the popularity of the shared content between MBC Group and Paramount Global, we aim to continue creating exciting activations for young fans to engage with their favorite animated characters and related Nickelodeon brands through licensed products and merchandise.”

Topics: MBC Group Paramount Nickelodeon

Iran sentences two women journalists to jail time

Iran sentences two women journalists to jail time
Iran sentences two women journalists to jail time

Iran sentences two women journalists to jail time
  • Negin Bagheri and Elnaz Mohammadi to serve a month in partly suspended prison sentence for “conspiracy” and “collusion”
  • More than 90 journalists were arrested in Iran since beginning of the protests in Sept. 2022
TEHRAN Two female Iranian journalists will spend around a month behind bars as part of a three-year partly suspended prison sentence for “conspiracy” and “collusion,” local media reported on Sunday.
Under the sentence, Negin Bagheri and Elnaz Mohammadi will serve one-fortieth of the term, or less than a month, in prison, their lawyer Amir Raisian told the reformist Ham Mihan daily newspaper, where Mohammadi works.
“The remaining period is suspended over five years,” during which time they will be required to take “a professional ethics training” and “prohibited from leaving the country,” the lawyer added.
Raisian did not elaborate on whether the verdict can be appealed, and the report did not detail the allegations against the reporters.
Mohammadi’s sister, Elahe, who also works for Ham Mihan, has since September 2022 been in prison after reporting on the funeral of Mahsa Amini, 22, who died in police custody.
The death on September 16, 2022 of Amini, an Iranian Kurd, came after her arrest for an alleged breach of the Islamic republic’s dress code, triggering months-long nationwide protests.
Foreign-based rights groups have reported multiple arrests ahead of the anniversary of Amini’s death.
Bagheri works for the unaffiliated Haft-e Sobh newspaper.
Elnaz Mohammadi was arrested and kept in Evin prison for a week in February. The reason for her detention was not clear.
Last year’s demonstrations saw hundreds of people killed, including dozens of security personnel, and thousands arrested in connection with what officials labelled as foreign-instigated “riots.”
Seven men have been executed in protest-related cases involving killings and other violence against security forces.
Local media reported last month that authorities in Iran have questioned or arrested more than 90 journalists since the protests.
On Wednesday, an Iranian news agency reported that journalist Nazila Maroufian, who defied Iran’s strict dress code and was freed on bail earlier in August, has been rearrested for not wearing the headscarf in public.

Topics: Iran journalist

Saudi cinemas rake in $143m in five years 

Saudi cinemas rake in $143m in five years 
Saudi cinemas rake in $143m in five years 

Saudi cinemas rake in $143m in five years 
  • More than 10 million tickets sold
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s cinema sector has earned SR535 million ($142.6 million) since the resumption of movie screening in 2018, the General Commission for Audiovisual Media has revealed. 

GCAM said that the Kingdom’s cinema sector is the largest one in the region, with more than seven operators across 21 cities. 

There are more than 64,000 seats in 69 Saudi movie theaters, and more than 10 million tickets have been sold.

According to GCAM, the highest-grossing picture at the box office is the American action drama film “Top Gun: Maverick,” which sold more than 1.2 million tickets and grossed SR84 million. 

The Saudi cinema sector recorded a growth of 28 percent during the second quarter of 2023.

Commercial records for film production have surpassed 1,700, up from more than 1,300 at the same time last year, the Ministry of Commerce reported.
 

Topics: Saudi cinema

CineWaves Films becomes first Arab cultural company with office in China

CineWaves Films becomes first Arab cultural company with office in China
Updated 01 September 2023
Arab News
CineWaves Films becomes first Arab cultural company with office in China

CineWaves Films becomes first Arab cultural company with office in China
  • The leading film distribution company has opened its office in China
LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s leading film distribution company CineWaves Films announced on Thursday the launch of its China office, making it the first Arab cultural entity with a physical presence in the world’s largest film market.

This came during the Arab-Chinese Animation Forum, and the move aims to achieve strategic international expansion and open up opportunities for Saudi films worldwide.

The official announcement was made by Zha Yindong, vice-mayor of Suzhou and Faisal Baltyuor, the founder of CineWaves Films, in the presence of Chinese government representatives and cultural sectors.

“Cinewaves Films Chinese Office is a significant milestone in international cultural cooperation after the restoration of the Saudi film industry,” said Feng Qian, CEO of Ori Group.

“This will help to advance Sino-Arab development in the cultural and audio-visual industry. The office will carry out business in China in the fields of financing, co-production, distribution, (and) talent cultivation.

“The office will also provide services to other cultural enterprises and organizations in the Arab region to expand the network in China.”

Faisal Baltyuor, founder and CEO of CineWaves Films, said: “Launching our office in China, the largest film market in the world, is part of our ongoing commitment to broaden the international reach of Saudi films and foster cultural exchange with global markets.

“The establishment of our presence in China is a significant step for the Saudi and Arab film industry, opening up new opportunities and audiences.”

He added: “Through our partnership with Ori Group, we will not only participate in the production of Chinese animation films but also encourage them to consider the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for shooting and to facilitate the distribution of these films across the Arab world.

“What is happening now marks a significant milestone for Saudi cinema and requires concerted efforts and unwavering focus from all stakeholders.”

CineWaves Films has a wide international presence. It co-produced the Sudanese film “Goodbye Julia,” directed by Mohamed Kordofani, the first Sudanese film to compete in the Uncertain Regard section of the Cannes Film Festival and which won the Freedom Award.

In addition to its production ventures, CineWaves Films has partnered with Film Clinic for the distribution of Arab films in Saudi Arabia.

This collaboration has facilitated the distribution of several critically acclaimed films, including “The Man Who Sold His Skin” for the Tunisian director Kaouther Ben Hania, “You will Die at Twenty” by Sudanese director Amjad Abu Alala, and two Egyptian titles: “Yomeddine” by A.B. Shawky and “19 B” by Ahmad Abdalla, among others.

Topics: CineWaves Films

Boomerang switches to Cartoonito in MENA rebranding

Boomerang switches to Cartoonito in MENA rebranding
Boomerang switches to Cartoonito in MENA rebranding

Boomerang switches to Cartoonito in MENA rebranding
  • Channel to launch on Sept. 4 featuring classics, new shows
  • Rebranding is part of commitment to preschool content, Warner Bros. says
LONDON: Warner Bros. Discovery is rebranding its Boomerang channel to Cartoonito in the Middle East and North Africa region, as part of a transformation of the channel.

The children’s network will also add new programs to its library, including shows such as “Batwheels,” “Bugs Bunny Builders,” and “Interstellar Ella,” in an effort to widen its selection of family offerings.

“I am very proud that in the year we celebrate 100 years of Warner Bros., we are showing our commitment to our youngest audience by launching our preschool offering Cartoonito across EMEA,” said Vanessa Brookman, senior vice president of Kids & Family EMEA for Warner Bros. Discovery.

The channel will continue to “offer a safe space where kids and their families can laugh and learn alongside beloved characters,” blending education and entertainment, she said.

WBD said that Cartoonito’s “modern approach to preschool programming is supported by an educational framework called humancentric learning.”

All Cartoonito shows follow a curriculum designed by early childhood education specialist Laura Brown to form the four pillars of creativity, caring, curiosity and courage, it said

As a full regional channel offering, Cartoonito will offer original series and franchises, providing an “educational tool that promotes creativity, collaboration and inclusivity.”

Earlier this year, WBD rebranded Boomerang to Cartoonito in Southeast Asia, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

Entertainment and lifestyle magazine Variety said that the move is “part of a big regional and global commitment by WBD to preschool content” following a “positive feedback to the Cartoonito-branded block on Boomerang and Cartoon Network launched in 2022.”

Cartoonito will officially launch on Sept. 4, with the network accessible as a pay TV channel on affiliate platforms across the MENA region.

Topics: boomerang cartoonito Warner Bros. Discovery

