You are here

  • Home
  • Nassr and Hilal fans clash on social media over rumors of stadium share

Nassr and Hilal fans clash on social media over rumors of stadium share

Nassr and Hilal fans clash on social media over rumors of stadium share
Al-Nassr will be Al-Awwal Park’s sole tenants for the 2023-24 Saudi Pro League season. (Wikimedia Commons)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jwwxa

Updated 34 sec ago
Arab News

Nassr and Hilal fans clash on social media over rumors of stadium share

Nassr and Hilal fans clash on social media over rumors of stadium share
  • Saudi Media Company criticized for ambiguous statement suggesting the fierce Riyadh rivals could both play at Al-Awwal Park
  • Al-Hilal will play their matches at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, as will another Roshn Saudi League team, Riyadh Club
Updated 34 sec ago
Arab News

A social media row between Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal fans over which club will play their matches at Al-Awwal Park for the remainder of the season seems to have been resolved, after several days of confusion and ire were followed by the confirmation that Cristiano Ronaldo and co will continue to be the venue’s lone tenants during the 2023-24 Saudi Pro League campaign.

Al-Hilal, meanwhile, will play their matches at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, as will another Roshn Saudi League team, Riyadh Club.

The row erupted when the Saudi Media Co., which currently owns the right to King Saud University Stadium, or Al-Awwal Park, changed the colors of its account on X, formerly Twitter, from current tenants Al-Nassr’s yellow and blue to lilac, which many took to mean that another team, likely Al-Hilal, will be playing their home matches at the venue.

On social media, a debate raged between supporters of the two clubs, particularly as the Saudi Ministry of Sports has plans to comprehensively develop the King Fahd International Stadium and Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, Al-Hilal’s recent home, in preparation for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

Matters were not helped by the lack of clarity from SMC, who, on Sept. 2, issued the following statement: “In reference to the media inquiries regarding SMC’s agreement with a Saudi club to play its matches on the Al-Awwal Park stadium, and due to our belief in the importance of responding and effectively engaging with media institutions and clarifying the situation to the interested sports audience, SMC would like to emphasize that it values and respects all of the nation’s clubs equally.

“However, the company is committed to its exclusive contract to make the Al-Awwal Park stadium the main and exclusive venue for the pro team of Al-Nassr Club, one of the Public Investment Fund’s companies.”

The ambiguous message failed to unequivocally deny Al-Hilal will play at Al-Awwal Park,  though, and the ongoing row between the two clubs left Al-Nassr fans demanding that Al-Hilal not be allowed to play at their stadium, saying that failure to do so will be seen as a “betrayal.”

Meanwhile, fans of Al-Hilal began circulating rumors that SMC had requested that their club play at Al-Awwal Park due to its large fanbase and potential to raise the profile of the stadium. They also speculated that the change of color of SMC’s X account was done to obtain Al-Hilal’s approval, though this has not been commented on officially by any of the parties.

However, it has now been confirmed that Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium will not be closed for renovation this season, meaning it will continue to be home to Al-Hilal and Riyadh Club, while Al-Nassr will have Al-Awwal Park to themselves.

Al-Awwal Park was inaugurated on May 7, 2015, by KSU, to host the university’s sporting activities.

On Oct. 9, 2017, Sela Sports Co. reached an agreement with KSU to host Al-Hilal’s Saudi Pro League and AFC Champions League match there.

In November of 2018, in one of its largest events, the stadium hosted “WWE Crown Jewel” and then, a year later, the AFC Champions League final between Al-Hilal and Urawa Red Diamonds.

In 2020, the university put the stadium out to tender, and SMC obtained the rights to operate it for 10 years. On Oct. 26, 2020, SMC signed a contract with Al-Nassr to make the stadium the official venue for the team’s matches.

The stadium has a capacity of 25,000 people; the second and third sections can accommodate 22,000 spectators and the first 2,000, in addition to seats for VIPs and royalty.

It includes five television and radio broadcast rooms, in addition to a press conference hall.

Topics: Roshn Saudi League (RSL) Al-Nassr Al-Hilal Al-Awwal Park

Related

Al-Nassr emphatic again as Al-Ahli stumble
Saudi Football
Al-Nassr emphatic again as Al-Ahli stumble
Magic Mitrovic leads the way as Al-Hilal stage stunning Classico comeback win over Ittihad
Saudi Football
Magic Mitrovic leads the way as Al-Hilal stage stunning Classico comeback win over Ittihad

Time for Saudi Arabian players to take spotlight under Mancini

Time for Saudi Arabian players to take spotlight under Mancini
Updated 13 sec ago
John Duerden

Time for Saudi Arabian players to take spotlight under Mancini

Time for Saudi Arabian players to take spotlight under Mancini
  • World Cup qualifiers start in November with games against either Cambodia or Pakistan and then Jordan
  • Roberto Mancini: The presence of top players in the Saudi Pro League indicates the potential for growth in the national football scene
Updated 13 sec ago
John Duerden

It was just over two years ago that Roberto Mancini was ending Italy’s 52-year drought at the European Championships in London; now he is setting his sights on taking Saudi Arabia to an Asian Cup title for the first time since 1996.

Fittingly, his first two games are also in England as Costa Rica and South Korea head to Newcastle on Friday and Tuesday respectively.

The twin test against Central American and East Asian opposition should give the man who led Manchester City to the most dramatic of English Premier League titles in 2012 — and also took Inter Milan to a hat-trick of Serie A crowns in the decade before that — a good idea of where his team is at.

With the Green Falcons not in action since March and twin defeats against Venezuela and Bolivia, after which Herve Renard left to take over the France women’s national team, Mancini has a blank slate, but one that needs filling quickly.

World Cup qualifiers start in November with games against either Cambodia or Pakistan and then Jordan. More importantly in the short term is January’s Asian Cup and a group containing Thailand, Kyrgyzstan and Oman.

Renard was a respected coach who had delivered success in Africa before leading Saudi Arabia to victory against Argentina at the World Cup in November. Mancini, on the other hand, is regarded as an elite tactician and is a world famous name.

Mancini, who has signed a four-year contract, said: “I believe this is a great opportunity for me to experience football in a new country, especially with the growing popularity of football in Asia.

“The presence of top players in the Saudi Pro League indicates the potential for growth in the national football scene."

The games come at a time when there is huge interest in Saudi Arabian football, with the likes of Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema active in the league.

It is now time for domestic talent to show Mancini what it can do. After a decent showing at the World Cup, it is time to go to the next level.

There is no major departure in terms of personnel from Renard’s squads. The biggest club contingent is Al-Hilal, with the other big boys such as Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli and Al-Shabab also contributing.

Scoring goals is a priority. There have been concerns that with all the fantastic attacking talent coming into the country there will be fewer opportunities for local forwards to get minutes on the pitch.

While there is no doubt that training alongside the likes of Ronaldo, Neymar and Benzema offers fantastic opportunities to learn, there is still a fight for places at club level.

That is why the likes of Firas Al-Buraikan are vital. The 23-year-old left Al-Nassr in 2021, where he had barely played, and headed to Al-Fateh where he scored regularly and was the fourth highest in the league last season.

It was a hugely impressive feat given that he was not playing for one of the best teams, and given the other goalscoring talent in the league. A big-money move to Al-Ahli last month is not only a measure of his worth, but a chance to show he can score goals to win titles.

With his confidence sky high, it is also a perfect chance for Al-Buraikan to show Mancini that he should be the go-to guy for goals.

Mancini should see the benefits of a stronger league. A number of national team players are shining this season amid the wealth of world-class talent.

Salem Al-Dawsari, now the most experienced international player in the squad, is starting to hit top form for Al-Hilal. The likes of Sultan Al-Ghannam and Abdulrahman Ghareeb are impressing at Al-Nassr, while Al-Hilal’s Saud Abdulhamid has been outstanding.

Goalkeeping could be an issue as foreigners dominate in the position. Raghed Al-Najjar has been called up for a potential debut but has yet to feature for Al-Taawoun this season. With the arrival of Yassine Bounou at Al-Hilal last month, there is unlikely to be much playing time for Mohammed Al-Owais or Mohammed Al-Yami.

That leaves Nawaf Al-Aqidi at Al-Nassr as the only one of four keepers selected who is playing regular football. It is just something that Mancini will have to get used to.

Costa Rica won one game at the World Cup, beating group winners Japan, before losing to Germany and Spain. Since then they have reached the quarter-finals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup where they were defeated 2-0 by Mexico, the same team that ended the Kingdom’s World Cup campaign.

Ranked 46 in the world, eight places higher than the Green Falcons, Los Ticos have players making short journeys to Newcastle, including Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas, who has had loan experience at Nottingham Forest; Forest’s Brandon Aguilera; and fellow England-based Jewison Bennette of Sunderland. 

A win, then, would be welcome, especially after some poor friendly results in the past couple of years. More important, however, is for Mancini to start building his team for Qatar in January. The road to Doha starts in Newcastle. 

Topics: Green Falcons Roberto Mancini Salem Al-dawsari

Related

Roberto Mancini names his first Saudi Arabia training squad ahead of friendlies in Newcastle
Sport
Roberto Mancini names his first Saudi Arabia training squad ahead of friendlies in Newcastle
Roberto Mancini arrives in Riyadh to take over as manager of Saudi national team video
Sport
Roberto Mancini arrives in Riyadh to take over as manager of Saudi national team

Spanish soccer player Jenni Hermoso accuses Luis Rubiales of sexual assault for World Cup kiss

Spanish soccer player Jenni Hermoso accuses Luis Rubiales of sexual assault for World Cup kiss
Updated 06 September 2023
AP

Spanish soccer player Jenni Hermoso accuses Luis Rubiales of sexual assault for World Cup kiss

Spanish soccer player Jenni Hermoso accuses Luis Rubiales of sexual assault for World Cup kiss
  • Rubiales has insisted the kiss was consensual
  • The prosecutor’s office said Hermoso made the accusation on Tuesday
Updated 06 September 2023
AP

MADRID: Spanish soccer player Jenni Hermoso has accused Luis Rubiales of sexual assault for kissing her without her consent after the Women’s World Cup final, the country’s prosecutors’ office said Wednesday.
Rubiales, the now-suspended president of the Spanish soccer federation, kissed Hermoso during the awards ceremony after Spain beat England to win the title on Aug. 20 in Sydney, Australia.
Rubiales has insisted the kiss was consensual. Hermoso has denied that. She also said she and her family were pressured by the federation to show her support for Rubiales in the immediate aftermath of the scandal caused by the kiss that tarnished her team’s victory.
Spain’s government, players’ unions, players and many citizens have come out in support of Hermoso. Rubiales, meanwhile, has become a soccer outcast even while he refuses to resign.
Rubiales was suspended from his post by FIFA on Aug. 27, a day after he refused to step down when he delivered a defiant speech to the general assembly of his federation in which he claimed he was victim of a “witch hunt” by “false feminists.”
The prosecutor’s office said Hermoso made the accusation on Tuesday. Prosecutors had said last week that they were going to meet with Hermoso to give her the opportunity to present an accusation against Rubiales.
Hermoso, a 33-year-old forward, now plays for Mexican club Pachuca after a long career with top Spanish and European clubs, including Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid.

Topics: Luis Rubiales Jenni Hermoso Kiss sexual assault Spanish soccer federation

Related

Spanish soccer federation leaders ask president Rubiales to resign over his kiss of player
Football
Spanish soccer federation leaders ask president Rubiales to resign over his kiss of player
FIFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales over kiss
Football
FIFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales over kiss

From rain to miscalculatons: Asia Cup 2023 so far

From rain to miscalculatons: Asia Cup 2023 so far
Updated 48 min 19 sec ago
AFP

From rain to miscalculatons: Asia Cup 2023 so far

From rain to miscalculatons: Asia Cup 2023 so far
  • Clash between India and Pakistan was abandoned because of rain at Pallekele
  • The two nations will meet again in Colombo in the Super Four stage on Sunday
Updated 48 min 19 sec ago
AFP

COLOMBO: The 50-over Asia Cup in Sri Lanka and Pakistan entered the Super Four stage on Wednesday.

Here’s s a snapshot of the tournament — which comes a month before the ODI World Cup – so far.

The hotly anticipated clash between fierce rivals India and Pakistan had to be abandoned because of rain at Pallekele.

Pakistan pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi bowled a devastating first spell to put India on the backfoot before the batting team bounced back to post 266 all out.

But rain had the final say with players from both sides shaking hands in the dressing room and fans at the stadium — largely from India — returning home disappointed.

The two nations will meet again in Colombo in the Super Four stage on Sunday. Holders Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are also still involved.

The Sri Lankan rain refused to relent and threatened to wash out India’s match against minnows Nepal, but the game at Pallekele had a result after a reduction of overs.

India chased down a revised target of 145 in 23 overs to win by 10 wickets with 17 balls to spare.

Rain in Colombo is still a threat to the tournament.

The September 17 final and all five remaining Super Four games after Wednesday are in the capital, where rain is forecast all week.

That had organizers plotting a venue shift as a contingency plan and some TV broadcast crews had already departed for the southern coastal city of Hambantota.

Organizers have decided to stick with Colombo – at least for now.

The final group-stage match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in Lahore had plenty of drama before the island nation sneaked into the next stage with a two-run win.

Afghanistan believed they needed to chase down their target of 292 in 37.1 overs to lift their net run-rate enough to edge Sri Lanka out of the Super Four race.

Mohammad Nabi put the Afghans on course with 65 from 32 balls and Rashid Khan, 27 not out, nearly took them over the line before Sri Lanka’s bowlers hit back with late strikes.

Afghanistan looked down and out at 289-9 in 37.1 overs, but analysts pointed out that they could still sneak through if they hit some big shots in the next six balls.

The batsmen, however, had no idea that was the case, and Fazalhaq Farooqi blocked the next two balls, before getting out on the third.

“We were never communicated (by the officials or organizers) those calculations,” coach Jonathan Trott said afterwards.

Babar Azam’s Pakistan came into the tournament as the world’s number one ODI team and have played to their billing so far, with their fast bowlers looking extremely threatening.

Shaheen, a left-arm quick, and fellow quicks Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf were only warming up in the tournament opener when the hosts bundled out Nepal for 104, after Babar hit 151 in Pakistan’s 342-6.

Against India, the Pakistani pace attack was once again all over the opposition, with Shaheen taking four and Naseem and Haris taking three wickets each.

Shaheen’s wickets included the key scalps of Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and batting maestro Virat Kohli, marking the left-armer as a key threat in the latter stages of the tournament.

Topics: Asia Cup 2023

Bangladesh win toss, bat against Pakistan in Asia Cup

Bangladesh win toss, bat against Pakistan in Asia Cup
Updated 06 September 2023
AFP

Bangladesh win toss, bat against Pakistan in Asia Cup

Bangladesh win toss, bat against Pakistan in Asia Cup
  • India and title-holders Sri Lanka are other two teams in the Super Four
  • Top two teams will advance to the final on September 17 in Colombo
Updated 06 September 2023
AFP

LAHORE: Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and opted to bat against Pakistan in the first Super Four game of the Asia Cup in Lahore on Wednesday.

Bangladesh were forced to make a change from their last match against Afghanistan after Najmul Hossain Shanto injured his hamstring and was ruled out of the tournament, making way for Liton Das.

Pakistan made one change from their rain-abandoned game against India in the group stage, bringing in allrounder Faheem Ashraf in place of Mohammad Nawaz.

India and title-holders Sri Lanka are the other two teams in the Super Four, with the top two teams advancing to the final on September 17 in Colombo.

Teams:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Faheem Ashraf

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Liton Das, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam

Umpires: Ahmed Shah Pakteen (AFG) and Langton Rusere (ZIM)

Topics: Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023

Record-setting Djokovic and Gauff steam into US Open semifinals

Record-setting Djokovic and Gauff steam into US Open semifinals
Updated 06 September 2023
AFP

Record-setting Djokovic and Gauff steam into US Open semifinals

Record-setting Djokovic and Gauff steam into US Open semifinals
  • The 36-year-old Serbian star will appear in his 13th US Open semifinal
  • Gauff swept into the last four earlier on Tuesday with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko
Updated 06 September 2023
AFP

NEW YORK: Novak Djokovic charged into a record 47th Grand Slam semifinal on a steamy Tuesday at the US Open with a straight-sets win over Taylor Fritz, while home favorite Coco Gauff stayed on track for her first major title.

Djokovic shrugged off ninth seed Fritz 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 to extend his dominance of American players in New York and take another step closer to a record-extending 24th men’s Grand Slam title.

The 36-year-old Serbian star will appear in his 13th US Open semifinal, eclipsing the mark he shared with longtime nemesis Roger Federer for most appearances in the last four of a Grand Slam.

Djokovic awaits the up-and-coming Ben Shelton, who took down 10th seed and 2022 semifinalist Frances Tiafoe in an all-American affair in Tuesday’s night session at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

“I’ve been playing on this court for many years, so many epic matches and I cannot wait for another one in a few days’ time,” said Djokovic, a three-time US Open champion.

Djokovic defeated Fritz for the eighth time in a row, weathering stifling conditions as the temperature topped 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 Celsius) and humidity rose above 55 percent.

“It was very humid conditions. Difficult to play but that is why we train and try to get ourselves in the best conditions to deliver. Not easy but you have to fight,” said Djokovic.

Fritz had lost serve just once across four three-set wins in reaching his first US Open quarter-final, but the 25-year-old was broken three straight times to start the match.

Djokovic resisted four break points at 2-1 in the second set and hauled himself over the line after a rollercoaster final few games in the third set, maintaining his quest for a triumphant return to world number one next week.

The unseeded Shelton unleashed 50 winners, using his booming service and blistering forehand to devastating effect to beat Tiafoe 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (9/7), 6-2.

Shelton, who reached the quarterfinals on his Australian Open debut in January, is through to the last four of a major for the first time.

He becomes the youngest American men’s semifinalist in New York since 1992.

Shelton, 20, saved a set point as he won a crucial third-set tie-break and pulled away in the fourth to settle a historic first Grand Slam quarter-final in the Open era featuring two African-American men.

“It doesn’t get much better than that,” world No. 47 Shelton said of a first-time meeting with Djokovic scheduled for Friday.

“I feel like I left it all out here tonight. It was an emotional battle.”

“End of that third set is when I really had to dig deep,” said Shelton.

“I think that was the key for me tonight. Just being tough and being relentless, and knowing that I could go the distance physically no matter how bad it hurt.”

Tiafoe regretted giving Shelton too many chances to stay in the match.

“Leave door open for a lot of guys, you’re playing with fire,” he said. “Just gonna learn from these moments... It hurts now.”

Gauff swept into the last four earlier on Tuesday with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko in 68 minutes in the baking midday heat.

The 19-year-old is the first American teenager to reach the US Open semifinals since Serena Williams in 2001.

The sixth seed will meet this year’s French Open runner-up Karolina Muchova for a place in Saturday’s final in a repeat of the championship match won by Gauff last month in Cincinnati.

“It feels great, I’m so happy,” said Gauff. “Last year I lost in the quarter-finals stage and wanted to do better this year. I have a long way to go but I’m happy and will be ready for the next one.”

Gauff has now won 16 of 17 matches since her first round loss at Wimbledon, her recent titles in Washington and Cincinnati establishing herself as one of the US Open favorites.

“There’s still a lot of tennis left to play, and it’s a long match and a long tournament,” said Gauff.

“You know, even though the semifinals, by theory, if you want to win there’s two matches left. You can’t think like that.”

Muchova reached her second Grand Slam semifinal of the season with a 6-0, 6-3 demolition of veteran Romanian 30th seed Sorana Cirstea.

The 10th-seeded Czech broke six times and hit 32 winners in a consummate performance.

“I’m just trying to keep things actually pretty easy and don’t put much expectations on me,” said Muchova.

Cirstea, 33, had been playing in the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam for only the second time in a professional career that began in 2006.

Topics: US Open 2023 Novak Djokovic Coco Gauff

Related

Alcaraz into US Open last eight as Pegula, Jabeur crash out
Tennis
Alcaraz into US Open last eight as Pegula, Jabeur crash out
Title holder Swiatek dumped out by Ostapenko at US Open as Djokovic cruises through to last eight
Sport
Title holder Swiatek dumped out by Ostapenko at US Open as Djokovic cruises through to last eight

Latest updates

Nassr and Hilal fans clash on social media over rumors of stadium share
Nassr and Hilal fans clash on social media over rumors of stadium share
KSrelief chief meets with Saudi envoy to Jordan
KSrelief chief meets with Saudi envoy to Jordan
Saudi deputy FM leads delegation at Arab Japanese talks in Cairo
Saudi deputy FM leads delegation at Arab Japanese talks in Cairo
More than 30m kilos of waste removed from King Abdulaziz Royal Nature Reserve in 2 years
More than 30m kilos of waste removed from King Abdulaziz Royal Nature Reserve in 2 years
UAE FM, EU envoy discuss cooperation
UAE FM, EU envoy discuss cooperation

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.