Crown Prince Camel Festival winners crowned in Taif

Who’s Who: Abdullah Al-Enezi, Saudi ambassador to Iran
Abdullah bin Saud Al-Enezi has been appointed as Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Iran.
Al-Enezi’s career in diplomacy began after he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in political science from King Saud University.
He has since dedicated his skills and expertise to the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, working in various internal departments and representing the Kingdom in different embassies abroad, while also participating in official delegations.
In 2021, Al-Enezi was appointed by King Salman as an extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador to Oman.
He previously held several high-ranking positions within the ministry, serving as director-general of the General Department of International Issues in the Multilateral Ministry Agency, and as the director-general of the Department of International Economic Relations.
Between 2008 and 2019, Al-Enezi served as secretary-general of the Saudi-Qatari Coordination Council.
During his career, he has played key roles in handling crucial files and led numerous delegations representing the Kingdom on the international stage.
His achievements include serving as head of the Kingdom’s delegation to the meetings of the Islamic, Economic, Cultural and Social Committee of the Organization of the Islamic Conference.
Al-Enezi also played a major role in facilitating the legal procedures for the Gulf Cooperation Council to gain observer status in the UN and, similarly, for the Islamic Development Bank to gain observer status within the UN.
He has received numerous local and international awards, including the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Award in the US in 2006.
Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman recently honored Al-Enezi with the Al-Numan Medal of the First Degree for his service and dedication to diplomacy.
In addition to a bachelor’s degree in political science from King Saud University, Al-Enezi holds a degree in diplomatic studies from Prince Saud Al-Faisal Institute for Diplomatic Studies.
Saudi journalist empowering women with real stories
Balqees Basalom’s online platform, live session features talks and tips from inspiring Arab women
Rahaf Jambi
RIYADH: Saudi journalist Balqees Basalom started an online platform to shed light on Arab women role models to help young girls in the Gulf Cooperation Council area find inspiring women to look upto.
“I was inspired to do this platform for the girls who grew up without a female role model,” Basalom told Arab News.
“Balqees for Her” releases a weekly newsletter, and is staffed entirely by women.
“In our newsletter, for instance, we discuss music and then write about well-known Gulf women who are musicians. After that, we provide the reader with some advice on how to pursue a career in music and other related topics. We provide how-to guidelines so that people can achieve that aim, in addition to highlighting stories,” she added.
They also hightlight topics on how women can be leaders or financially sound. The platform features successful stories of Gulf women who achieved their dreams in music, yoga, and engineering, among other fields.
The newsletter and the social media platforms received huge feedback from young women in the gulf.
“We received many messages from girls telling us how much they love our newsletter and how much we inspire them, and this is my goal from the beginning, to make an inspiring platform for women.”
A discussion Basalom had with a friend regarding his sisters’ educations and how they were never encouraged to work led her to launch the website.
The friend told Basalom that his sisters, who were the first in the family to get a college degree, were unemployed, simply because there was no one to encourage or motivate them to do so.
“Many of these girls are very clever, like his sisters, who are very ambitious, but some of them may not have these role models, who they would look up to and say ‘I want to be like them.’ These girls may not have been fortunate enough to have a great role model in their lives. So, I made the decision to launch this social platform,” she explained.
Balqees’ platform also holds live events where they bring someone inspiring and have a live session with them.
They also had an event at Expo 2020 Dubai at the Saudi pavilion, and held similar sessions in Riyadh, Makkah, and other cities in the Gulf.
At the Dubai event, Basalom hosted Emirati national Manar Al-Hinai, an award-winning journalist, writer, author and entrepreneur. She is also the co-founder of SIKKA Magazine, a leading independent magazine in the Arab world related to arts, culture and literature.
She is also the co-founder and director of the Gulf Art Museum, the first digital museum in the Arab Gulf countries to display works by artists and photographers from the region. Al-Hinai won the prestigious Arab Women’s Award in 2011 and 2020, and was listed as one of the most inspiring people in the UAE in 2012 and 2014.
In the Bahrain session, Balqees platform interviewed Wafa Al-Obaidat, the founder and CEO of Playbook, an educational technology company that aims to accelerate women's career growth.
Al-Obaidat is the founder and CEO of the leading public relations and design agency Obi & Hill. She hosts the “Women’s Power” podcast, and has been ranked among the 50 most powerful businesswomen in the Gulf. She has appeared in Wamda, Harper's Bazaar Arabia, and Entrepreneur magazine, and is the recipient of several awards, including the MasterCard’s Pioneers of Tomorrow Award.
A session in Makkah was with consultant and educational administration expert Dr. Maryam Abdullah Sorour Al-Sabban, who is the owner and president of the Musanada Center for Administrative Educational Consultations and Studies, a member of the advisory board of the Umm Al-Qura Women’s Charitable Society, and a member of the board of directors of Al-Faisaliah Women’s Charitable Society in Jeddah.
Basalom thanked the platform’s readers and supporters for making it a success, and thanked investor Richard Fitzgerald for funding her project last year after she pitched the proposal to him in 2021.
“We are extremely appreciative of him for his support.”
‘Art and Sea’ reflects Jeddah’s marine sustainability
The participating artists unleashed their creativity to recreate scenes showcasing the biodiversity of the Red Sea
Some of the paintings showed marine creatures going in a continuous circular motion, symbolizing sustainability
Updated 07 September 2023
RIYADH: A number of Saudi female artists showcased the concept of marine industry sustainability in their paintings at the “Art and Sea” corner, which is part of the exhibition of the Sustainable Marine Industry Conference, which was launched in Jeddah on Monday.
The participating artists unleashed their creativity to recreate scenes showcasing the biodiversity of the Red Sea. During the planning phase, they made sure that their pieces aligned with the conference’s overall theme.
Some of the paintings showed marine creatures going in a continuous circular motion, symbolizing sustainability, while the colors used were green and blue in order to fit the conference’s theme. Other art pieces showed swarms of sharks in the deep waters of the sea, as sun rays reflected on the calm waves. Most of the paintings drew their inspiration from the importance of achieving sustainability in the marine industry, preserving the environment and protecting the creatures living in it.
The pieces also depicted a kind of Bagrus fish in the deep waters of the Red Sea, which is rich in marine creatures and coral reefs, along with dolphins jumping above the waves in glorious colors, the Red Sea jellyfish in their bright colors as well as stingrays and their collective movement.
The artworks displayed in the “Art and Sea” corner caught the attention of the conference’s attendees and participants, who praised them for their beauty and commended the Saudi artists for excelling in this field.
King Salman sends message to Cote d’Ivoire president on cooperation
Qattan conveyed the message during a reception with Ouattara at the presidential residence in Abidjan
During the reception, Qattan extended greetings from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Ouattara
Updated 07 September 2023
RIYADH: Royal Court Adviser Ahmed Qattan delivered a message on behalf of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman to the President of Cote d’Ivoire Alassane Ouattara regarding ways to enhance cooperation, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.
Qattan conveyed the message during a reception with Ouattara at the presidential residence in the capital, Abidjan.
During the reception, Qattan extended greetings from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Ouattara, as well as their wishes to the people of Cote d’Ivoire for further progress and prosperity, while Ouattara reciprocated the sentiments.
The two parties reviewed relations between their countries and exchanged views on several issues of common interest.
Ouattara affirmed his country’s full support for the Kingdom’s bid to host Expo 2030 in Riyadh. He also welcomed the news that the Kingdom will be holding the first Saudi-African summit and the fifth Arab-African summit this year.
During a press conference after the meeting, Qattan expressed the Saudi government’s appreciation for Cote d’Ivoire’s support.
First Saudi woman to participate in international beauty pageant: ‘Believe in God, in yourself, set a goal, and everything will come to you’
Rahaf Al-Harbi talks Miss Universe, Riyadh Fashion Week, Saudi Cup and more on ‘The Mayman Show’
Updated 07 September 2023
HUSSAM AL MAYMAN
RIYADH: Rahaf Al-Harbi became the first Saudi contestant at the Miss Europe Continental pageant in Napoli last year, an experience that brought her widespread recognition and prompted the fashion industry to take her more seriously, she told “The Mayman Show.”
Al-Harbi said it was difficult to be accepted into the competition, as one of the prerequisites was prior experience in similar local and regional activities, which did not exist in Saudi Arabia at the time. Now, she has bigger ambitions.
“I think I've reached the full potential in Saudi (Arabia), because we don’t have (a) runway here,” she said, adding that she hopes to participate in the Miss Universe beauty pageant next.
Al-Harbi tries to get in as many photoshoots and collaborations as possible. During the last Saudi Cup, a global horse racing event held at King Abdulaziz Racetrack in Riyadh, she formed a partnership with Saudi designer Pavone. Her photos from the event went viral as she wore an outfit made from natural silk and pearls inspired by Al-Ahsa, also known as “the city of a million palm trees.”
She said of the Saudi Cup: “It’s like the Met Gala, but in our way.”
Now, she is involved in the upcoming Riyadh Fashion Week through the Saudi Fashion Commission.
Hailing from a family of doctors and boasting a degree in medicine herself, Al-Harbi found in modeling a creative outlet, starting part-time while still studying. At the present time, she is focusing more on her acting career. After her role in the successful Saudi series “Eyal Nouf,” which was nominated for the Joy Awards, she is preparing for another series starting in October.
On juggling all three ambitions, she said: “I think it’s all about time management. I work from 8 until 3 p.m. and then photoshoots are very flexible. So, me and the team, we sit down, we agree on a date and time that suits us all. And usually, a shoot is only one to three hours, so it doesn’t take that much time. It’s like going to the gym.”
Aside from her multifaceted professional pursuits, Al-Harbi has always been a strong believer in the law of attraction, which she describes as “believing in God, believing in yourself and setting a goal. And then after that, everything you want in life is going to come to you.”
The law of attraction continues to be a guiding principle in her life, she told “The Mayman Show,” emphasizing the importance of listening to positive affirmations that can improve health and well-being and bring wealth, happiness, and love into a person’s life.
“It’s really good to listen to something while sleeping because your brain goes (into) alpha waves, which is before deep sleep … and it absorbs anything that’s put into it. So, if you want to focus on something, try this,” she said.
Al-Harbi said that American motivational speaker Jim Rohn has been a great source of inspiration and has benefited her throughout her career.
“This was a turning point in my life, COVID, watching his videos. I was going through my final exams. I was obviously depressed. Everyone was depressed in COVID. We were in lockdown. I had a final surgery exam. It was Ramadan, and it couldn’t get any worse,” she said.
Guided by one of Rohn’s principles, which advises people to cultivate a range of skills, Al-Harbi began practicing the piano and took up horse riding lessons.
“Go for it,” she encouraged listeners, “because if someone (else) can do it, so can you.”