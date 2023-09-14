Elyanna performs at Dior event in Dubai   

Pakistan’s ‘Farar,’ made for Indian OTT platform Zee5, gets Chicago world premier

KARACHI: As Pakistani web series ‘Farrar’ which was created for an Indian video-streaming platform Zee5 earned a spot at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival 2023 (CSAFF’23) earlier this week, its writer said on Wednesday that the project would shed light on rarely discussed challenges faced by contemporary working women in South Asia.

Farrar, which translates to “escape” in the Urdu language, is a six-part series that has been in development for several years and represents a collaborative effort between artists from both Pakistan and India. The series has been penned by Pakistani writer Rida Bilal and directed by acclaimed Pakistani film and TV director Mehreen Jabbar while Indian production houses Applause Entertainment and Zindagi produced the venture.

The web series will be screened on September 23 as the marquee web series of the four-day international festival. The idea for the web series is based off of a 1996 telefilm of the same name which was directed by Jabbar and featured acclaimed Pakistani actors Marina Khan, Sania Saeed and Huma Nawab in the lead roles.

“Farar shows a side of South Asia which is usually not discussed,” writer Rida Bilal told Arab News. “We tend to see a very stereotyped section of women, particularly on mainstream television.

“This [series] is about modern life, especially the life in Karachi [and] our struggles as modern, working women. The dual lives we sometimes live.”

The author stressed that the series would carry a strong emotional resonance, saying that viewers would be able to relate to it. Bilal pointed out that the 1996 telefilm, which served as inspiration for this web series, was considered remarkably “modern” for its era.

“We picked up on that idea and turned it into a series. We cannot exactly call it a sequel because the story is different,” Bilal clarified. “However, similar to that (telefilm), it is about three women who are bound together by friendship and secrets, and they have their own desires.”

The web series features prominent Pakistani actors Sarwat Gilani, Maha Hasan, and Mariam Saleem in key roles with Zahid Ahmed, Saleem Mairaj, Najaf Bilgrami, and Salma Hassan. Gilani portrays the character of a widowed salon owner, Hasan embodies an aspiring athlete, while Saleem portrays an aspiring actor who struggles with body image issues.

The news of the series making it to the four-day festival was announced by Applause Entertainment on Monday.



There is only one thing stronger than magic: Sisterhood!

Applause Entertainment presents a Zindagi Original – Farar will have its World Premiere at the prestigious Chicago South Asian Film Festival 2023.#Farar #CSAFF23 #CSAFF2023 pic.twitter.com/qAx5BnWpxv — Applause Entertainment (@ApplauseSocial) September 11, 2023

“Chicago not only has a thriving South Asian diaspora but also houses a festival that has consistently championed diverse genres and formats,” director Jabbar said in a press statement. “In a time marked by divisions and jingoism, it is truly heartwarming to see the convergence of two of the world’s largest South Asian nations, uniting in celebration of the art of storytelling.”In a statement, Gilani said her heart was “brimming with happiness” upon learning that Farrar would be premiering at the CSAFF’23.“This compelling storyline, delicately weaving the tapestry of female friendships and triumphing over obstacles, is now set to captivate and resonate with audiences worldwide,” the actress said.Before Farar, Zindagi (a flagship Indian channel launched in 2014) produced original Pakistani shows ‘Churails,’ ‘Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam,’ and ‘Dhoop ki Deewar’ that transcended borders and languages. The platform also introduced neighboring India to acclaimed Pakistani drama serials that featured strong narratives such as ‘Humsafar,’ Zindagi Gulzar Hai,’ and ‘Aunn Zara.’Shailja Kejriwal, the chief creative officer (special projects) of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said there was nothing that brought him greater joy than witnessing content from the subcontinent reaching a global stage.“The potential for South Asian content is unmatched, and we are so thrilled to have such an amazing partner and such brilliant teams on board this journey with us,” he said in a statement.