Elyanna performs at Dior event in Dubai   

The event was attended by a number of celebrities and influencers from the region including Egyptian actors Yasmine Sabri, Salma Abu Deif, Huda El-Mufti and “AlRawabi School for Girls” star Andria Tayeh.
Sabri wore a white flowy tulle skirt with a cream-colored top. She accessorized her look with a pink belt and bag from Dior.
Abu Deif and El-Mufti opted for black fits. Abu Deif wore a form-fitting floor-length dress, while El-Mufti chose a set that featured a blazer and a mini skirt.
Dubai-based influencers Deema Al-Asadi, Shahinaz Al-Bouchi, Shirine Zaatari were also in attendance.
Earlier this month, the luxury label announced that Egyptian actor Ahmed Malek has become Dior’s Middle East fashion and fragrance ambassador.
Review: Moody, gothic ‘A Haunting in Venice’ sees Kenneth Branagh return for third Poirot outing
Updated 42 sec ago
Shyama Krishna Kumar
DUBAI: Set against the atmospheric and visceral backdrop of a post-World War II, storm-lashed Venice, Kenneth Branagh’s latest film is an atmospheric and dark take on an Agatha Christie whodunit.
And “A Haunting in Venice,” Branagh’s third film directing and starring as popular mustachioed detective Hercule Poirot, is his best effort yet – strictly speaking in the artistic sense. Whether it’s as entertaining as its predecessors – “Murder on the Orient Express” and “Death on the Nile” – is another matter altogether.
“A Haunting in Venice” opens with an older Poirot, retired from detective work and still jaded by a world that saw two world wars back-to-back. And while potential clients hound him day and night, Poirot hires himself a bodyguard, Portfoglio (Riccardo Scamarcio), to keep them at bay.
But retirement doesn’t last forever, of course. Things take a turn when Tina Fey’s plucky crime writer, Ariadne Oliver, comes knocking presenting a whole new challenge to lure the ageing detective out of his forced isolation.
She wants Poirot’s help to debunk a famous psychic (played by the wonderful Michelle Yeoh, criminally underused here) who has been invited to do a séance at the home of grieving opera singer Rowena Drake (Kelly Reilly) on All Hallow’s Day.
The cursed palazzo – gorgeous but crumbing and falling apart – sets the stage for the séance and the ensuing tragedies, forcing the group to spend the night as the detective sets out once again, this time fighting against a seemingly paranormal criminal.
The film’s biggest strength is its visual beauty. Each shot is a work of art as Branagh indulges his affinity for canted angles, dreamlike sequences and scenes awash in a filter of regret and decay.
And while it is enjoyable to see the filmmaker indulge his artistic tendencies, the story suffers from pacing issues and a bloated cast. For instance, veterans like Branagh, Fey and Yeoh are in top form – alongside Jamie Dornan’s twitchy, war veteran doctor – but the rest don’t really bring much to the table.
Another star in the making, however, is Dornan’s “Belfast” co-star Jude Hill, who plays the former’s precocious son, forever with his nose in a book while he’s not talking to ghosts.
Speaking of ghosts, the horror in “A Haunting in Venice,” a mixture of slow dread and a few sprinkled jump scares, will not impress any fans of the genre but is enough to tell a gothic mystery story.
In “A Haunting in Venice,” we find an even more mature Poirot, no more an observer but deeply rooted in the world around him. So, if you’re looking for a story set in real world loss and trauma, this one’s for you.
Saudi National Museum welcomes Ukraine’s deputy culture minister
Anastasia Bondar, who is deputy minister for culture and media policy, toured the museum’s eight exhibition halls
Rich collection of artifacts gives visitors an insight into the natural, cultural, political and religious development of the Arabian Peninsula and the Saudi state
Updated 13 September 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Ukraine’s deputy culture minister visited the Saudi National Museum on Wednesday during her visit to the Kingdom for a meeting of UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee.
This is the first time that Saudi Arabia has hosted the sessions, which run until Sept. 25.
Anastasia Bondar, who is deputy minister for culture and media policy, toured the museum’s eight exhibition halls, whose rich collection of artifacts gives visitors an insight into the natural, cultural, political and religious development of the Arabian Peninsula and development of the Saudi state.
She also viewed the “Hijrah: In the Footsteps of the Prophet” exhibition, which is being held for the second year in partnership with the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture.
KARACHI: As Pakistani web series ‘Farrar’ which was created for an Indian video-streaming platform Zee5 earned a spot at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival 2023 (CSAFF’23) earlier this week, its writer said on Wednesday that the project would shed light on rarely discussed challenges faced by contemporary working women in South Asia.
Farrar, which translates to “escape” in the Urdu language, is a six-part series that has been in development for several years and represents a collaborative effort between artists from both Pakistan and India. The series has been penned by Pakistani writer Rida Bilal and directed by acclaimed Pakistani film and TV director Mehreen Jabbar while Indian production houses Applause Entertainment and Zindagi produced the venture.
The web series will be screened on September 23 as the marquee web series of the four-day international festival. The idea for the web series is based off of a 1996 telefilm of the same name which was directed by Jabbar and featured acclaimed Pakistani actors Marina Khan, Sania Saeed and Huma Nawab in the lead roles.
“Farar shows a side of South Asia which is usually not discussed,” writer Rida Bilal told Arab News. “We tend to see a very stereotyped section of women, particularly on mainstream television.
“This [series] is about modern life, especially the life in Karachi [and] our struggles as modern, working women. The dual lives we sometimes live.”
The author stressed that the series would carry a strong emotional resonance, saying that viewers would be able to relate to it. Bilal pointed out that the 1996 telefilm, which served as inspiration for this web series, was considered remarkably “modern” for its era.
“We picked up on that idea and turned it into a series. We cannot exactly call it a sequel because the story is different,” Bilal clarified. “However, similar to that (telefilm), it is about three women who are bound together by friendship and secrets, and they have their own desires.”
The web series features prominent Pakistani actors Sarwat Gilani, Maha Hasan, and Mariam Saleem in key roles with Zahid Ahmed, Saleem Mairaj, Najaf Bilgrami, and Salma Hassan. Gilani portrays the character of a widowed salon owner, Hasan embodies an aspiring athlete, while Saleem portrays an aspiring actor who struggles with body image issues.
The news of the series making it to the four-day festival was announced by Applause Entertainment on Monday.
There is only one thing stronger than magic: Sisterhood!
Applause Entertainment presents a Zindagi Original – Farar will have its World Premiere at the prestigious Chicago South Asian Film Festival 2023.#Farar#CSAFF23#CSAFF2023pic.twitter.com/qAx5BnWpxv
“Chicago not only has a thriving South Asian diaspora but also houses a festival that has consistently championed diverse genres and formats,” director Jabbar said in a press statement. “In a time marked by divisions and jingoism, it is truly heartwarming to see the convergence of two of the world’s largest South Asian nations, uniting in celebration of the art of storytelling.”
In a statement, Gilani said her heart was “brimming with happiness” upon learning that Farrar would be premiering at the CSAFF’23.
“This compelling storyline, delicately weaving the tapestry of female friendships and triumphing over obstacles, is now set to captivate and resonate with audiences worldwide,” the actress said.
Before Farar, Zindagi (a flagship Indian channel launched in 2014) produced original Pakistani shows ‘Churails,’ ‘Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam,’ and ‘Dhoop ki Deewar’ that transcended borders and languages. The platform also introduced neighboring India to acclaimed Pakistani drama serials that featured strong narratives such as ‘Humsafar,’ Zindagi Gulzar Hai,’ and ‘Aunn Zara.’
Shailja Kejriwal, the chief creative officer (special projects) of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said there was nothing that brought him greater joy than witnessing content from the subcontinent reaching a global stage.
“The potential for South Asian content is unmatched, and we are so thrilled to have such an amazing partner and such brilliant teams on board this journey with us,” he said in a statement.
Moroccan Belgian filmmakers behind ‘Batgirl’ ‘sad’ after watching ‘The Flash’
Updated 13 September 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: Moroccan Belgian filmmakers Adil El-Arbi and Bilall Fallah opened up again about the sudden axing of their Warner Bros. superhero film "Batgirl," in a recent interview with Insider, as they promoted their upcoming Syrian war drama, “Rebel.”
During the interview, they recalled how they felt watching "The Flash" following Warner Bros.' unprecedented decision to cancel the release of their “Batgirl” movie last year.
"We watched it and we were sad," Adil said of watching "The Flash." "We love director Andy Muschietti and his sister Barbara, who produced the movie. But when we watched it, we felt we could have been part of the whole thing."
"We didn't get the chance to show 'Batgirl' to the world and let the audience judge for themselves," Adil continued. "Because the audience really is our ultimate boss and should be the deciders of if something is good or bad, or if something should be seen or not."
"It's the biggest disappointment of our careers," Adil said of the "Batgirl" experience. "As a fanboy, just to be in the presence of (Michael) Keaton as Batman, that's just a privilege and an honor. But it's a bittersweet feeling."
However, the directors said they have no ill feelings towards Warner Bros. and would still like to make a DC Comics movie one day.
"There's still a feeling of unfinished business," Bilall said.
Saudi rising star Adwa Bader receives recognition at TIFF 2023
Updated 13 September 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: Saudi actress Adwa Bader, who stars in feature film “Naga” which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on Tuesday, received the Share Her Journey Fellowship and Award at the festival this year.
“Naga,” a satirical madcap thriller from Saudi filmmaker Meshal Al-Jaser, follows the story of a young woman, Sarah (played by Bader), who is stranded in the desert and races against time to get home before a curfew imposed by her strict father.
Talking about the award, Los Angeles-based Bader — who was also recognized as a Rising Star at TIFF 2023 — took to Instagram and wrote: “I’m super grateful to the incredible genius @meshalaljaser and the cast and crew of @nagathemovie. Without you, we wouldn’t be here today. I'm thankful to my incredible support system who fueled me through this process. I am grateful for @tiff_net and to be one of the #tiffrisingstars TIFF Rising Stars of 2023 and to our mentors throughout the program, thankful to receive the #tiff23 TIFF Share her Journey Fellowship and Award, and I’m grateful to all the beautiful people I’ve met along the way. Thank you.”
In “Naga,” Bader’s Sarah is given a strict curfew by her conservative father for an approved shopping trip, and she knows that she must meet his expectations by any means necessary.
Especially since Sarah’s shopping plans are actually subterfuge for a secret date with Saad, a young suitor who just scored her an invitation to an underground party in the desert.
The deception goes quickly awry, and Sarah gets stranded miles away from home. Dodging a parade of arrogant and creepy men, not to mention a bloodthirsty, rabid camel, Sarah sets out on a wild adventure through distinct spheres of contemporary Saudi society in a desperate race against a ticking clock.
“Naga” marks filmmaker Al-Jaser’s latest work following the absurdist sci-fi “Arabian Alien.” In 2020, the Saudi writer-director’s film competed in the Sundance Film Festival’s Best Short Film category.
TIFF programmer Peter Kuplowsky said about “Naga”: “I am often looking for films that rattle an audience within their opening minutes, and more than any other title in my selection this year, ‘Naga’ just blew me away with its shocking prologue. It perfectly set the stakes of the story, and as it unfolded I only became more and more impressed with how (director) Meshal was navigating so many potent and provocative themes, and never at the sacrifice of character or momentum.”