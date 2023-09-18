You are here

Saudi astronauts inspire students during special event in Riyadh

Four Saudi astronauts shared their experiences on Monday in front of more than 6,000 students during a symposium organized by the Mawhiba foundation. (SPA)
Four Saudi astronauts shared their experiences on Monday in front of more than 6,000 students during a symposium organized by the Mawhiba foundation. (SPA)
Dhai Al-Mutairi

  • Ali Alqarni, Rayyanah Barnawi, Ali Al-Ghamdi and Mariam Fardous told 250 Mawhiba students, and an online audience of 6,000, about their incredible journeys
  • The aim was to raise awareness of the space sector among young people, forge relationships, and open new horizons for the future of space exploration in the Kingdom
RIYADH: Saudi astronauts Ali Alqarni, Rayyanah Barnawi, Ali Al-Ghamdi and Mariam Fardous told an audience of 250 Mawhiba students in Riyadh on Monday about their incredible career journeys and experiences in space. Another 6,000 young people from Shoroq Almarefah School, Alrowad Ezdehar School, the Smart Learning School, and Riyadh Schools watched them online.

The aim of the event, organized by the Saudi Space Agency and Mawhiba, more formally known as the King Salman and his Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity, was to raise awareness of the space sector among the next generation of potential professionals, forge relationships between current and future scientists, and open up new horizons for the future of space exploration in the Kingdom for gifted students.

The astronauts spoke about the paths that led to their pioneering roles, from their schooldays to their involvement with the Saudi Space Agency. They discussed the professional journeys that led them there, including their backgrounds in fields such as the military, the medical profession and laboratory studies, and their experiences during space missions.

“When I entered Mawhiba today, I got emotional as I was picked by Mawhiba as one of the gifted students but, due to transportation issues, I was not able to attend the programs then,” said Al-Ghamdi.

“But you guys are lucky, with the availability of public transportation today and the fact that there are online classes and programs available, too.”

Amal Al-Hazzaa, Mawhiba’s secretary-general, said that the Kingdom has long aspired to cultivate a generation of scientists, talented individuals and creative leaders who can drive change and progress, and help the nation to compete globally in the field of space and astronomy.

During Monday’s session, the astronauts discussed a number of scientific topics to help enhance students’ understanding of space science and its various fields.

Barnawi and Alqarni, who spent eight days on the International Space Station in May, explained the 14 scientific experiments they conducted there, highlighting the ways in which they are contributing to the advancement of scientific knowledge and advanced research across various specializations.

Speaking about the young people that attended the event on Monday, Barnawi, the first Saudi female astronaut and the first Arab woman in space, said: “I was honored to meet them, and they were my inspiration when I worked as a research laboratory specialist at King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, as I trained some Mawhiba students then.

“They always asked the most difficult and smart questions and were full of curiosity. They even inspired me to further study and to take my master’s degree.”

Al-Ghamdi and Fardous were the back-up crew on the Axiom Mission 2 that took Barnawi and Alqarni to the International Space Station.

Each year, the Mawhiba Multiple Cognitive Aptitude Test identifies particularly gifted students, who are given the chance to enroll in specialized classes to nurture and develop their exceptional talents.

Saudi foreign minister takes part in Gulf-US ministerial meeting in New York

Saudi foreign minister takes part in Gulf-US ministerial meeting in New York
Updated 10 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

  • Meeting discussed ways to enhance and develop cooperation between the Gulf states and the US
NEW YORK CITY: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan took part in the joint Gulf-American ministerial meeting in New York on Monday, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Prince Faisal was joined at the meeting by ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, as well as the GCC Secretary General and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on the sidelines of the 78th United Nations General Assembly.

Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Abdulaziz, ambassador of Saudi Arabia to the US, was also in attendance at the meeting.

The meeting discussed ways to enhance and develop cooperation between the Gulf states and the US in addition to discussing the latest developments in the situation on the regional and international arenas, and the efforts made in this regard, SPA added.

The meeting also touched on the importance of consolidating joint coordination on international peace and security and efforts of both sides in achieving sustainable development goals.

Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief helps 7,000 Sri Lankans through blindness prevention program

Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief helps 7,000 Sri Lankans through blindness prevention program
  • 7,000 Sri Lankans examined, treated under KSrelief’s Saudi Noor initiative
  • Health scheme reached many people in remote parts of island country
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Thousands of people in Sri Lanka have benefited from a blindness prevention program launched by the Saudi aid agency KSrelief, as the project seeks to tackle vision loss in the island nation.

The Saudi Noor Volunteer Program, run between Sept. 6 and 16, was organized by KSrelief in the towns of Walasmulla and Kattankudy — both located hundreds of kilometers away from the capital Colombo — according to the Saudi Embassy in Sri Lanka.

The program was aimed at “alleviating the suffering of many people with blindness,” the Saudi Ambassador to Sri Lanka Khalid bin Hamoud Al-Qahtani told Arab News.

“The project includes diagnosing thousands of cases, providing medical services to them, and sorting cases that need surgical intervention,” the envoy said.

Some patients had their cataracts removed while others were given treatment and medication. Around 2,000 were also given spectacles and lenses to address their visual impairment issues.

As the treatments were free for those who needed the help, many benefited from the program. In less than two weeks, the medical work reached 7,000 people, around 1,000 of them requiring surgery.

“Those affected by partial blindness are from remote villages, and they cannot afford to pay the exorbitant hospital charges,” M. S. M. Thassim, director general of KSrelief’s local partner the Association of Muslim Youths of Seylan, told Arab News on Monday.

“With this assistance, they are able to do their normal work as usual,” Thassim said.

“The program is good because Saudi Arabia gives sight to those who are badly in need of it.”

Riyadh food show celebrates culinary heritage

Riyadh food show celebrates culinary heritage
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

  • EU pavilion takes center stage at Foodex Saudi
RIYADH: The 10th Foodex Saudi, a prominent international food and beverage trade exhibition, is underway at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center until Sept. 20.

The event, which started Sept. 17, showcases the latest innovations in the sector, featuring 300 brands from 18 countries. Its objective is to attract more brands to the Saudi market by targeting investors from various food sectors and trades.

One of the largest pavilions at the exhibition is from the EU, with a variety of food and beverages that represent Europe’s diverse agricultural heritage. In addition to offering delicious cuisine from the continent, the EU pavilion also emphasizes the bloc’s dedication to supporting farmers and producers.

EU Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Christophe Farnaud inaugurated the EU pavilion. With the theme “More than Food,” it captivates attendees with a diverse range of culinary delights from all 27 member states.

Farnaud said: “Every food product, representing the diversity of EU member states’ traditions, has a story, and we are here to tell you these stories.

“European food products are anything but new to this trade show. Many European member states and EU co-financed promotion programs for EU food have been showcasing their products at Foodex and across Saudi Arabia.”

With the EU being one of the major suppliers of agri-food products to the Gulf Cooperation Council region, Farnaud said that the GCC has a “dynamic and growing market.”

He said: “The GCC is our fifth most important trading partner for agri-food products and trade flows are dynamic — since 2009 the value of EU agri-food exports has more than doubled.

“The Gulf Cooperation Council region is one of the EU’s top partners in agricultural trade and a major destination for high-value products, such as halal meats, cheese, olive oil, chocolate, fruit and vegetables, cereals and food preparations.”

Farnaud mentioned that the EU introduced the Geographical Indication system, which guarantees that each product is accompanied by a label indicating its place of origin.

He said: “A Geographical Indication is a certified sign used on products that have a specific geographical origin and possess qualities or a reputation that are due to that origin.

“In order to function as a Geographical Indication, a sign must identify a product as originating in a given place. Geographical Indication covers all food and drink sectors and you will find many of them at the various European food stands in this trade show.”

During the next two days, participants and visitors at Foodex will have the opportunity to discover European delicacies at designated booths representing Belgium, Bulgaria, Greece, Italy, Poland, and Spain.

Farnaud said: “I am convinced this trade show will enrich the understanding of the merits of EU food products and intensify cooperation between Saudi and EU food companies.”

The EU pavilion will include interactive experiences, product tastings, workshops and live cooking demonstrations led by renowned European and Saudi chefs Pierluigi Saffioti and Ammar Al-Barakati.

The pair will cook both classic European recipes and innovative fusion dishes, combining EU ingredients with Saudi flavors.

Industry experts will guide visitors through informative sessions dedicated to olive oil, cereals, dairy and other European goods.

The pavilion will allow Saudi businesspeople to gain valuable insights into effectively marketing EU products to consumers in the Kingdom through networking opportunities with European delegates and industry leaders.

Future Geniuses educational program recognizes Saudi Arabia’s top talents

Future Geniuses educational program recognizes Saudi Arabia’s top talents
Nada Hameed

Jeddah: Saudi investment group Dallah Albaraka recently announced the names of students who qualified for its second Future Geniuses educational program during a ceremony at the Saleh Kamel Business Center in Jeddah.

The program recognized 13 students from eight different universities selected from a pool of 286 applicants.

The program, launched in 2021 in collaboration with the Saleh Abdullah Kamel Humanitarian Foundation, aims to prepare and empower exceptionally talented individuals in various fields, harnessing their potential and supporting their academic journey toward completing postgraduate studies, ultimately leading to the attainment of a master’s degree from renowned international institutions.

Prospective students had to successfully navigate three rigorous stages evaluating their academic prowess and talents.

Dallah Albaraka, with the help of its dedicated management team, provides financial and logistical support to meet all the necessary needs for education, travel, and accommodation. Moreover, they carefully track the academic progress of students and offer guidance to help them achieve the utmost success.

During the ceremony, Mohiuddin Saleh Kamel, vice chairman of the board of directors at Dallah Albaraka, said: “Our astute leadership has taught us that genuine investment lies in nurturing our nation’s human capital. Thus, through the Future Geniuses program, we have endeavored to align with the objectives of the Human Capacity Development initiative, one of the programs aimed at realizing the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. Our aim is to inspire our nation in their pursuit of knowledge and academic excellence.”

Milad Sebaaly, CEO of Global Learning, the international partner of the Future Geniuses program, told Arab News. “The program identifies and selects outstanding Saudi graduates who express interest in specific specializations. These specializations have been carefully determined through an extensive market needs analysis, pinpointing seven to eight strategic areas that will be crucial for Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 over the next decade.”

Eligible students will have the opportunity to further their education at renowned international universities in countries including the US, UK, Singapore, Switzerland and elsewhere.

One of the students, Hazim Bakhashwain, has a degree in computer science with a minor in artificial intelligence from King Abdulaziz University. He has expressed his ambition to pursue a master’s degree in AI, a field he is deeply passionate about.

Bakhashwain aims to utilize his knowledge and expertise in AI to make valuable contributions to the development of Saudi Arabia.

“AI is of high significance in today’s world, it is not only a valuable and pivotal tool but also the future of various industries, not limited to computer science,” he said. “However, a responsible study and control of AI is also crucial, given its immense power and potential.”

Saudi official receives Iran’s ambassador to Kingdom

Saudi official receives Iran’s ambassador to Kingdom
Arab News

  • Iran appointed Alireza Enayati as its ambassador to Saudi Arabia in May
RIYADH: Saudi Deputy Minister for Consular Affairs Ambassador Ali Al-Yousef on Sunday received Iran’s envoy to the Kingdom, Alireza Enayati.
The parties discussed bilateral relations and other topics of common interest during their meeting in Riyadh, the Saudi foreign affairs ministry posted on social media platform X.
Iran appointed Alireza Enayati as its ambassador to Saudi Arabia in May.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s new ambassador to Iran Abdullah bin Saud Al-Anazi last week his credentials to Tehran’s minister of foreign affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, after a China-brokered deal in April ended years of political rift between the two countries. 
Alireza Enayati served as an assistant to the foreign minister and director-general of Arabian Gulf affairs at the ministry, according to Iran’s judiciary’s news agency Mizan.

