UN alarm over child deaths in Sudan
A woman and a child sit outside a classroom at a school that has been transformed into a shelter for people displaced by conflict in Sudan’s northern border town of Wadi Halfa near Egypt on September 11, 2023. (AFP)
GENEVA: More than 1,200 children have died of suspected measles and malnutrition in Sudan refugee camps, while many thousands more, including newborns, are at risk of death before year-end, UN agencies said on Tuesday.
More than five months into a conflict between Sudan’s army and paramilitary group, Rapid Support Forces, the country’s healthcare sector is on its knees due to direct attacks from the warring parties as well as shortages of staff and medicines, they said.
Dr. Allen Maina, chief of public health at the UN refugee agency UNHCR, told a UN briefing in Geneva that since May more than 1,200 children from Ethiopia and South Sudan under the age of five had died in nine camps in White Nile state, home to one of Sudan’s larger refugee populations.
“Unfortunately we fear numbers will continue rising because of strained resources,” he added, adding that partners were struggling to vaccinate refugees, stoking the risk of epidemics.
Separately, some 3,100 suspected measles cases and 500 cholera cases have been reported across the country in the same period, along with outbreaks of dengue and malaria, he added.
A World Health Organization official told the same briefing that there have been 56 verified attacks so far on healthcare in Sudan since the war began and about 70 percent to 80 percent of hospitals in conflict states are now out of service.
“They and their mothers need skilled delivery care. However in a country where millions are either trapped in war zones or displaced, and where there are grave shortages of medical supplies, such care is becoming less likely by the day,” UNICEF spokesperson James Elder told the same briefing.
Israeli military raid kills 3 in West Bank. Officials say 4th man killed by Israeli fire in Gaza
Separately, three Palestinian men, ages 22, 23 and 24, were shot and killed by Israeli forces and at least 30 were wounded in clashes in Jenin, Palestinian officials said
JERUSALEM: Israeli troops raided the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank late Tuesday, killing three people and wounding some 30 others, according to Palestinian health officials. A fourth Palestinian was killed by Israeli fire in separate unrest in the Gaza Strip, officials said.
The bloodshed in Jenin was the latest in a deadly wave of fighting in the West Bank, where the Israeli military has stepped up its activities over the past year and a half in what it says is an effort to crack down on Palestinian militants. Tensions now appear to be spreading to Gaza.
The Israeli army gave few details about the operation in the camp — a stronghold of Palestinian militants where the army often carries out deadly raids. In July, Israel launched its most intense operation in the West Bank in nearly two decades, leaving widespread destruction in the camp.
The army said that forces carried out a rare strike with a suicide drone during the operation and exchanged fire with gunmen in the camp. While leaving the camp, the army said, an explosive detonated underneath an army truck as gunmen opened fire, damaging the vehicle. No soldiers were injured.
Palestinian health officials said three people were killed and some 30 people wounded by Israeli gunfire, some in critical condition.
Videos posted on social media showed medics unloading the wounded at a hospital, while in other videos, explosions and gunfire could be heard echoing in the camp. As Israeli soldiers withdrew, a crowd of young men chanted: “Oh, you who ask, who are we? We are the Jenin Brigade.”
Motasem Abu Hasan, a resident who works at the Freedom Theater in Jenin, a cultural center in the camp, said that he saw drones fire toward a mosque and heard strikes from drones in other locations.
When Israeli forces entered the camp in the evening, the Freedom Theater was hosting its annual Feminist Theater Festival, which attracts a host of foreigners and regional artists.
The fighting erupted outside the door of the theater, spoiling the night’s performances and forcing all the attendees to hunker down inside. “It was incredibly difficult on us, you had all elderly people and small children cramming together, all terrified,” said Abu Hasan.
All the attendees’ cars that were parked outside the theater were destroyed. “It’s so much pressure and we just wanted to try to complete the show, to help people here feel like they’re human,” he said.
After the Israeli military withdrew, dozens of gunmen and residents poured into the streets to protest against the Palestinian Authority and its failure to protect them, according to footage shared by residents.
“You infidel! You heretic!” they screamed as they chanted Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ name.
In Gaza, meanwhile, health officials said the Israeli military killed a 25-year-old Palestinian along the volatile border with Israel as youths mounted violent protests at the separation fence.
Unrest over the past week has escalated tensions and prompted Israel to bar entry to thousands of Palestinian laborers from the impoverished enclave.
The army said it had opened fire after hundreds of people gathered along the separation fence and detonated a number of explosive devices. It confirmed shooting several people, but had no details on their conditions.
Palestinian officials in Gaza confirmed one death and said nine people were wounded, one critically.
Over the last week, dozens of Palestinians — burning tires and hurling explosive devices at Israeli soldiers — have streamed toward the fence separating Israel from Gaza, which has been under an Israeli-Egyptian blockade since 2007. Israel says the blockade is needed to prevent the ruling Hamas militant group from arming itself.
Hamas says youths have organized the protests in response to Israeli provocations.
The week’s events recall a bloody protest campaign organized by Hamas in 2018 and 2019 during which over 350 Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire.
Earlier Tuesday, the Israeli military sentenced an army commander in the occupied West Bank to 10 days in military prison after an investigation found he had shot an innocent Palestinian motorist.
The Israeli military said security forces stationed at the Israeli settlement of Rimonim, east of Jerusalem, had received reports of gunshots and spotted a Palestinian vehicle they believed to be behind the shooting.
The forces opened fire at the Palestinian man’s car, the military said, hitting and wounding the 23-year-old driver, Mazen Samarat. The army arrested him and took him to a hospital for treatment before releasing him the next day.
An Israeli military investigation determined the army’s shooting was the result of mistaken identity. “This is a serious incident in which the force acted contrary to procedures,” the army said, announcing that the force’s commander had been sentenced to 10 days in military prison.
The driver, Samarat, a water mechanic from the Palestinian city of Jericho, remains in the hospital, unable to get up from his bed because of the gunshot wound to his leg.
He told The Associated Press that he and his cousin had been driving home after hanging out with friends in the city of Ramallah. He said he had no idea what prompted the gunfire.
“I thought I was dead,” he said. “In that moment they changed my entire life.”
Rights groups have accused Israeli soldiers and police officers of being too quick to pull the trigger, particularly in response to a recent surge in attacks by Palestinians that have killed 31 people so far this year.
Critics also have noted that Israeli military investigations into accusations of crimes committed against Palestinians rarely lead to prosecutions in the West Bank, which Israel captured along with east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip from Jordan in the 1967 Mideast war.
Israeli military jails commander over shooting of Palestinian motorist
JERUSALEM: Israel on Tuesday sentenced an army commander in the occupied West Bank to 10 days in military prison after an investigation into his shooting last week of a Palestinian motorist who was found to be innocent.
The Israeli military said that security forces stationed at the Israeli settlement of Rimonim, east of Jerusalem, had received reports of gunshots in the area and, sometime later, spotted a Palestinian vehicle fleeing the scene that they believed to be behind the shooting.
The forces opened fire at the Palestinian man’s car, the military said, hitting and wounding the driver. The army arrested him and took him to a hospital for treatment before releasing him the next day.
An Israeli military investigation determined the army’s shooting was the result of mistaken identity. “This is a serious incident in which the force acted contrary to procedures,” the army said, announcing that the force’s commander had been sentenced to 10 days in military prison.
Palestinian media identified the driver as 22-year-old Mazen Samrat from a village near the Palestinian city of Jericho.
Rights groups and other critics have accused Israeli soldiers and police officers of being too quick to pull the trigger, particularly in response to a recent surge in attacks by Palestinians that have killed 31 people so far this year.
They have noted that Israeli military investigations into accusations of crimes committed against Palestinians rarely lead to prosecutions in the West Bank, which Israel captured along with east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip from Jordan in the 1967 Mideast war.
According to Israeli human rights group Yesh Din, of the 248 investigations into cases of harm inflicted on Palestinians opened by the Israeli military in the West Bank between 2017 and 2021, only 11 indictments were issued. There were over 1,200 complaints of wrongdoing by Israeli forces during that period, meaning that officers prosecuted 0.87 percent of the time, Yesh Din reported.
Penalties for Israeli soldiers raise a host of thorny political issues in the country, which has compulsory military service for most Jewish men. Right-wing lawmakers responded angrily to the sentencing of the commander on Tuesday. “Wake me up and tell me it’s a bad dream,” Tally Gotliv, a lawmaker with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud Party, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, adding that the commander was “punished for being a hero.”
The Israeli military said that all army divisions would take a “learning break” to review lessons from the incident in an effort to prevent its recurrence.
Qatar’s emir brands Israeli treatment of Palestinians ‘21st-century apartheid in broad daylight’
Sheikh Tamim noted that concern was growing even among traditional supporters of Israel over its policies
LONDON: Qatar’s emir on Tuesday branded Israel’s treatment of Palestinians as tantamount to a “21st-century apartheid system in broad daylight.”
Speaking at the UN General Assembly, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani said it was “unacceptable” that the Palestinian people continued “to languish under the yoke and intransigence of Israeli occupation.”
During a general debate on the issue, he noted that concern was growing even among traditional supporters of Israel over its policies.
And he pointed out that the failure of the international community to act against the Israeli occupation had provided, and continued to provide, an opportunity for Israel to undermine the foundations of a two-state solution.
However, Sheikh Tamim welcomed improvements in relations between several countries in the Middle East and highlighted the restoration of ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran as well as the rapprochement between Egypt and Turkiye.
But he added that more needed to be done to resolve the crises in Syria, Yemen, Lebanon, and Libya.
He said it was “not permissible to accept the grave injustice befalling the brotherly Syrian people as if it were fate,” adding that Qatar supported efforts to bring about a peaceful solution in Libya and that the Yemeni conflict should be resolved through relevant regional and international resolutions, including from the Security Council.
“In brotherly Lebanon, where state institutions are in danger, we stress the necessity of finding a sustainable solution to the political vacuum and finding mechanisms to prevent it from recurring and forming a government capable of meeting the aspirations of the Lebanese people,” Sheikh Tamim said.
He also condemned the “crimes committed against civilians in Khartoum and in the Darfur region,” and called for the perpetrators of the violence in Sudan to be held accountable.
In addition, the Qatari leader called out “racism and campaigns of incitement,” and warned that the Muslim world should not be distracted by “an imbecile or biased person provoking us by burning the Holy Qur’an,” in reference to recent such incidents in Denmark and Sweden.
In his address, Sheikh Tamim noted the powerful role sport could play in uniting different peoples and cultures around the world, citing Qatar’s hosting last year of the FIFA World Cup.
“During the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, there was an opportunity for interaction between peoples, and it was an opportunity for the world to see our people as they are and to learn about our culture and values,” he said.
He described Qatar as a “global destination and nexus between East and West.”
And he added: “We emphasized the role that sports could play in building bridges of communication and rapprochement between peoples and cultures.
“I hope we had contributed through this tournament to breaking the stereotypes and presenting a new, exciting, and safe tournament to the world.”
Plight of Sudanese people ‘right at the top of our agenda,’ UK’s permanent representative to the UN tells Arab News
Barbara Woodward describes difficulties of delivering aid as a major impediment to addressing humanitarian crisis
As 78th UNGA session get under way, she urges Sudan’s rival leaders to to stop fighting and restore civilian rule
NEW YORK CITY: The humanitarian situation in Sudan continues to deteriorate rapidly as the conflict that erupted on April 15 shows no sign of abating.
The power struggle has recently been claiming the lives of civilians in ever greater numbers, while challenges of access are making it increasingly difficult for aid workers to reach the millions of Sudanese in need.
In May, despite signing a pledge in Jeddah, in which the two feuding generals agreed to allow the safe delivery of humanitarian assistance, the restoration of essential services, and the withdrawal of forces from hospitals and clinics, Sudan continues to be a highly insecure operational space for aid workers.
Since the beginning of the hostilities, 19 humanitarian-agency staff have been killed.
Bureaucratic barriers, such as customs, visas, and permits, continue to hinder the ability to deploy humanitarian teams into the country and onward to parts where needs are most acute. More than 220 international aid workers were awaiting visas to enter the country in July, with applications pending for weeks on end.
Barbara Woodward is the UK’s permanent representative to the UN and the penholder of the Sudan file at the Security Council. The penholders’ role is to lead the negotiations and drafting of resolution on a particular issue.
In an interview with Arab News in New York City, Woodward said: “The plight of the people of Sudan, 25 million of them in desperate need of humanitarian assistance, is really right at the top of our agenda.”
She noted that the task of gaining humanitarian access to Sudan was the worst in the world, and that obstacles to delivering aid constituted one of the major impediments to addressing Sudan’s humanitarian crisis.
“We can’t get that humanitarian aid to people because convoys are being attacked, and bureaucratic obstacles are being pushed in the way, such as customs, visas, and permits,” she added.
Woodward pointed out that despite enormous efforts, the warring parties had not fulfilled their commitments to facilitate humanitarian access, leaving the international community deeply concerned about the fate of Sudan’s population.
And she highlighted the gravity of the situation, expressing concern for the people in Sudan, those who had fled, and the continuous reports on atrocities.
She said the UK was working to address the crisis through financial aid and diplomatic actions, adding that the UN Security Council meetings the British had called were only one part of a comprehensive strategy.
Woodward said: “About 25 million people are in need of aid. Nearly 5 million people are displaced, including some who were already displaced, and about 42 percent of the population need food aid.
“There’s the second group of people, about 1 million people, who have fled Sudan into Chad and into South Sudan primarily. They are of course in need of attention.
“That’s why we’ve split the UK aid package of $33.5 million, with a portion for Sudan, about $27.2 million, and then $6.3 million especially directed to South Sudan and Chad, including for reports we have had on grievous body violence.
“And then, this is not just a pure humanitarian mission. The reports we’ve heard of atrocities — of breaching international humanitarian law, violence, ethnic violence, sexual violence — are creating another layer of humanitarian problems. Those are all made worse because, as I said, we can’t get in humanitarian aid,” she added.
Sudan’s Darfur region had been scarred by a two-decade conflict that left hundreds of thousands of people dead and more than 2 million displaced.
Two months into the current war, Martin Griffiths, the UN humanitarian chief, painted a dire picture of the Darfur states, particularly South Darfur, describing “babies dying in hospitals where they were being treated, children and mothers suffering from severe malnutrition, camps for displaced persons burned to the ground, girls raped, schools closed, and families eating leaves to survive.”
He said: “Hospitals and water facilities have come under attack. Humanitarian warehouses and offices have been ransacked. Aid workers have been killed.”
Griffiths noted that reports of mass killings in the restive province “should spur the world into action,” adding that “the world cannot allow this to happen. Not again.”
SUDAN CONFLICT FACTS
• 5m Civilians displaced by the conflict so far.
• 20m+ People experiencing acute food insecurity.
• 6m+ People just one step away from famine.
• 3.2m+ People who have received some form of assistance.
On what action the world should take, Woodward said that bilateral action was imperative, adding that the UK’s Foreign Secretary James Cleverly had personally engaged with military leaders.
She pointed out that the UK’s second approach had been to focus on active participation in local and regional peace initiatives, such as those involving the Quad (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, the UK, and the US) and the African Union core group on the Sudan crisis, of which the UK was a member.
“And then, of course, there’s what we can do here at the UN. As the penholder, the UK has been responsible for calling seven Security Council meetings in the last five months to try and draw attention to the situation in Sudan and try to press hard for the parties to end the fighting so we can get aid to the people of Sudan and try and get Sudan to end the fighting and move back to civilian rule,” Woodward said.
The leaders of more than 50 international human rights and humanitarian organizations recently agreed that Sudan was “no longer at the precipice of mass atrocities; it has fallen over the edge,” and warned of inaction in the face of the disaster unfolding “before our eyes.”
Tirana Hassan, executive director of Human Rights Watch, said: “In the face of mounting atrocities in Sudan, the Security Council has neglected its responsibility to robustly respond.
“The world’s foremost body on international peace and security should not remain silent in the face of grave international crimes.”
Addressing concerns about the Security Council's response to the Sudanese crisis, especially in comparison with the Ukraine conflict, Woodward drew a distinction, saying that the Ukraine war was initiated by a permanent member of the Security Council.
She noted that the situation in Ukraine had a different dynamic, citing Russia’s role in calling what she called spurious meetings related to Ukraine and its use of the veto.
According to Woodward, while there have been numerous meetings on Ukraine, it “should not detract from the fact that we are very, very cognizant of the appalling plight and the circumstances that the people of Sudan face at the moment and the fragility of the situation there.”
There has been no dearth of regional and international efforts to resolve the Sudan crisis. Many meetings have been convened separately by the AU, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, and the Arab League.
The IGAD also established the Quartet group of Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, and South Sudan, which during a meeting in July resolved “to request the East Africa Standby Force summit to convene in order to consider the possible deployment of the EASF for the protection of civilians and to guarantee humanitarian access.”
In May, in Jeddah, the Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces signed the Declaration of Commitment to Protect the Civilians of Sudan — the Jeddah Declaration — in recognition of their responsibilities under international humanitarian law and international human rights law. A few days later, they inked agreement on a seven-day ceasefire, one of many that did not hold.
Then, at the end of May, the Saudi US-facilitated talks were suspended after the SAF withdrew, accusing the RSF of failing to implement the ceasefire.
The talks reportedly resumed on July 15, before the SAF again announced the return of its delegation from Jeddah owing to a lack of agreement on several issues, including their position that the RSF should evacuate civilian homes and public facilities in Khartoum.
In July, Egypt hosted the Sudan’s Neighboring States Summit, bringing together the heads of state and governments of the Central African Republic, Chad, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Libya, and South Sudan, with the aim of finding a solution. The leaders agreed to establish a ministerial mechanism comprising foreign ministers of Sudan’s neighboring states to coordinate their efforts to resolve the conflict.
The AU has many a time stated that such multiplicity of approaches does not serve the will of the Sudanese people. The AU peace road map calls for the establishment of a coordinated mechanism to ensure all regional and global efforts are harmonized and impactful.
Woodward said: “The problem we have, I think, is not so much the proliferation of initiatives, which shows just how willing people are to support the cause of the peace in Sudan. It’s the fact that the two parties will not stop fighting.
“A unified initiative should of course lead to an end of the fighting and the establishment of some sort of civilian rule. Those are the two key elements.”
She pointed out that the Jeddah agreement was a promising initiative that aimed to facilitate humanitarian access. Although both parties had fallen short of their commitments, she expressed hope that the initiative would gain traction again.
Woodward said the international community was working tirelessly to deliver aid and monitor violations of international law, while remaining committed to ending the fighting and restoring civilian rule.
“My message for the Sudanese people would be that we are desperately trying to get you the humanitarian aid that you so urgently need.
“We are doing our best to monitor the violence and the violations of international humanitarian law, so that we can call the parties to account, and we want to see the end of fighting and we want to help the restoration of civilian rule back in Sudan,” she added.
Her message to the Sudanese military leaders was unequivocal: “Stop fighting.”
No Mideast peace unless Palestinian-Israeli conflict resolved: Erdogan
Turkish president vows to ‘continue to support the Palestinian people’ in their ‘legitimate’ struggle
Syria’s humanitarian tragedy worsens ‘the living conditions of everyone in the region’
LONDON: Unless the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is resolved, peace will not prevail in the Middle East, Turkiye’s president told the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday.
Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed to “continue to support the Palestinian people” in “the struggle for their legitimate right under international law.”
He added that “without the realization of an independent and geographically integrated Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, it’s difficult for Israel to find the peace and security it seeks in that part of the world.”
He said Kurdish “terrorist organizations” and sectarian radical groups have “overwhelmed” the Syrian people.
“The biggest threat to Syria’s territorial integrity and political unity is the support given to terrorist organizations guided by the powers that have designs on this country,” he added.
Syria’s humanitarian tragedy, in its 13th year, worsens “the living conditions of everyone in the region, regardless of their origin and their faith,” Erdogan said, calling for “a comprehensive, lasting and sustainable solution that meets the legitimate expectations of the people.”
Turkiye is “the only country to take a principled, constructive and fair stance against developments that threaten Syria’s political unity, social integrity and economic well-being,” he said.
Erdogan also called for a rapid restructuring of the institutions charged with ensuring global security, peace and prosperity, emphasizing that this must be achieved under UN auspices.
“We must build a global governance architecture that’s capable of representing all origins, beliefs and cultures in the world,” he said.