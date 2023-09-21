Oman guest of honor at Riyadh book fair 

RIYADH: Oman will be the guest of honor at the Riyadh International Book Fair 2023 to be held at King Saud University from Sept. 28 to Oct. 7, the Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission announced.

Titled “An Inspiring Destination,” the fair will be the largest in the Kingdom and Arab world in terms of the diversity of cultural programs and range of activities.

Choosing Oman as guest of honor highlights the historical ties and brotherly relations that bind the two countries, and reflects the cultural exchange and mutual cooperation, the commission said.

Oman’s pavilion will feature books, manuscripts and representations of its national culture, while a number of publishing houses will present their latest publications and books to more than 1 million visitors.

The book fair will feature more than 1,800 publishing houses, as well as a rich cultural program with dozens of events for all age groups.

Visitors will be able to enjoy poetry evenings with classical and Nabati poets, Saudi and international plays, concerts and music workshops, and dialogue sessions led by Saudi, Arab and international speakers.

Publishing houses, agencies and cultural institutions will present their latest publications, and display rare and precious collectibles, such as books, manuscripts and paintings.

Book signing platforms will allow writers to sign their latest publications for readers.

The Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission will present awards to outstanding publishers during the fair, covering five categories of excellence in publishing.

An international publishers’ conference on Oct. 4 on the sidelines of the book fair will discuss aspects of the book industry and the challenges facing publishing houses.

The exhibition is sponsored by Roshn Group as a community partner, the Riyadh Center for Political and Strategic Studies as a cultural partner, the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) as a creative partner, and the Diriyah Gate Development Authority as the heritage partner.