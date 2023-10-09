Scotland’s leader Humza Yousaf fears for wife’s parents ‘trapped’ in Gaza

Jordan partners with Japan to boost electrical infrastructure

LONDON: Jordan’s National Electric Power Company signed an agreement with the Japan International Cooperation Agency on Monday for a project that will enhance electrical infrastructure in the Arab nation.

Under the terms of the deal, the organizations will work together to improve electrical protection systems in key substations, to help strengthen Jordan’s power-transmission network, the Jordan News Agency reported.

The agreement was signed by Amjad Rawashdeh, NEPCO’s general manager, and Kazuyoshi Yoshida, the Japanese consultant who will oversee the implementation of the project.

Rawashdeh highlighted the strategic importance of the agreement, which he said is in keeping with the company’s efforts to improve the quality and durability of Jordan’s electrical grid. He also emphasized the significant part the collaboration will play in enhancing NEPCO’s ability to adapt to the growing number of renewable-energy installations that form part of the power grid.

The agreement is proof, he added, of the tangible results produced through funding from the Japanese agency, which has already played a critical role in helping to boost the country’s energy sector.

