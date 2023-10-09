You are here

Scotland’s leader Humza Yousaf fears for wife’s parents ‘trapped’ in Gaza

Humza Yousaf (C) is surrounded by his wife Nadia El-Nakla (rear R), his daughter Amal (2nd R), and his step-daughter Maya (rear L). (File/AFP)
Humza Yousaf (C) is surrounded by his wife Nadia El-Nakla (rear R), his daughter Amal (2nd R), and his step-daughter Maya (rear L). (File/AFP)
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters
Scotland’s leader Humza Yousaf fears for wife’s parents ‘trapped’ in Gaza

Humza Yousaf (C) is surrounded by his wife Nadia El-Nakla (rear R), his daughter Amal (2nd R), and his step-daughter Maya.
  • The parents of Yousaf’s wife were in Gaza visiting family when Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel over the weekend
LONDON: Scotland’s leader Humza Yousaf said on Monday that his wife’s parents were “trapped” in Gaza, leaving him worried if they will survive an attack by Israel.
The parents of Yousaf’s wife were in Gaza visiting family when Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel over the weekend.
“They’re trapped in Gaza. They’re being told by the Israelis to leave Gaza, they’ve been told that Gaza will be effectively turned into rubble but they have nowhere to go, they can’t leave, Gaza is under a blockade,” Yousaf said in an interview with the BBC.
Israel has been conducting air strikes on the Palestinian enclave of Gaza, killing hundreds of people in retaliation for one of the bloodiest attacks in its history when Islamist group Hamas killed 700 Israelis and abducted dozens more.
The Israeli military said it had called up an unprecedented 300,000 reservists and was imposing a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, signs it could be planning a ground assault there to defeat Hamas.
“Even with the assistance of the foreign office, they cannot guarantee any safe passage to any of the borders. Therefore, you can imagine my wife and I are sick with worry about whether or not, frankly, our parents — my in-laws — will survive,” he said.
Yousaf, a 38-year-old practicing Muslim, won a contest to lead the governing Scottish National Party earlier this year, making him the first Muslim to lead a country in Western Europe in recent history.
Scotland has a semi-autonomous government, which is in charge of issues such as health and education. Other responsibilities like immigration and defense are controlled by the British government in London.

Iran and Sudan agree to resume diplomatic relations

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian shakes hands with Sudan’s acting Foreign Minister, Ali Sadeq, in Baku. (File)
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian shakes hands with Sudan’s acting Foreign Minister, Ali Sadeq, in Baku. (File)
Updated 56 min 22 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Iran and Sudan agree to resume diplomatic relations

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian shakes hands with Sudan’s acting Foreign Minister, Ali Sadeq, in Baku. (File)
  • The two sides agreed to take measures to open their embassies in the near future and to exchange official delegations, a statement said
Updated 56 min 22 sec ago
Reuters

CAIRO: Iran and Sudan agreed on Monday to restore diplomatic relations, both said in a joint statement, seven years after they were severed and three months after a meeting between their foreign ministers.
Sudan, currently in the midst of a devastating war, cut diplomatic ties with Iran in 2016 following the storming of the Saudi Arabian embassy in Tehran.
Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed to resume ties in March under a deal negotiated by China.
“The Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Sudan decided to resume their diplomatic relations ...the two sides also agreed to take the necessary measures to open their embassies in the near future and to exchange official delegations,” the statement said.
The decision “came after a number of high-level communications between the two countries and will serve their mutual interests,” the Sudanese foreign ministry said.

Jordan partners with Japan to boost electrical infrastructure

Jordan partners with Japan to boost electrical infrastructure
Updated 09 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Jordan partners with Japan to boost electrical infrastructure

Jordan partners with Japan to boost electrical infrastructure
  • They will work together to improve electrical protection systems in key substations across Jordan
Updated 09 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Jordan’s National Electric Power Company signed an agreement with the Japan International Cooperation Agency on Monday for a project that will enhance electrical infrastructure in the Arab nation.

Under the terms of the deal, the organizations will work together to improve electrical protection systems in key substations, to help strengthen Jordan’s power-transmission network, the Jordan News Agency reported.

The agreement was signed by Amjad Rawashdeh, NEPCO’s general manager, and Kazuyoshi Yoshida, the Japanese consultant who will oversee the implementation of the project.

Rawashdeh highlighted the strategic importance of the agreement, which he said is in keeping with the company’s efforts to improve the quality and durability of Jordan’s electrical grid. He also emphasized the significant part the collaboration will play in enhancing NEPCO’s ability to adapt to the growing number of renewable-energy installations that form part of the power grid.

The agreement is proof, he added, of the tangible results produced through funding from the Japanese agency, which has already played a critical role in helping to boost the country’s energy sector.
 

Jordan, UNICEF discuss water scarcity

Jordan, UNICEF discuss water scarcity
Updated 09 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Jordan, UNICEF discuss water scarcity

Jordan, UNICEF discuss water scarcity
  • Abu Soud highlights depletion of water resources due to unpredictable rainfall patterns caused by climate change
Updated 09 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Jordan’s Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abu Soud met United Nations Children’s Fund Representative to Jordan Philippe Duamelle on Monday to discuss water sector challenges in light of the large numbers of refugees in the country, Jordan News Agency reported on Monday.

Abu Soud expressed concern over the depletion of water resources, particularly because of unpredictable rainfall patterns caused by climate change. This has resulted in a significant shortage of water for both citizens and host communities.

The minister added that the scarcity is placing a heavy burden on the water sector. He called for the fast-tracking of funding to implement projects that can meet the water demands of all regions.

Duamelle said that UNICEF is committed to assisting Jordan’s water sector, following the priorities set by the ministry. He urged the international community to fulfill its responsibilities by increasing aid to the water sector, especially given that UNICEF is grappling with funding reductions.

The representative lauded Jordan’s robust partnership with UNICEF, which aims to enhance access to water and sanitation services for disadvantaged communities and refugees.

The partnership also seeks to bolster the resilience of water systems against climate change. Duamelle praised Jordan’s continued efforts in hosting a large number of Syrian refugees.
 

Arab foreign ministers to meet Wednesday on Gaza: Arab League

Palestinians walk among the rubble of a building destroyed in Israeli strikes, in the southern Gaza Strip October 9, 2023.
Palestinians walk among the rubble of a building destroyed in Israeli strikes, in the southern Gaza Strip October 9, 2023.
Updated 09 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Arab foreign ministers to meet Wednesday on Gaza: Arab League

Palestinians walk among the rubble of a building destroyed in Israeli strikes, in the southern Gaza Strip October 9, 2023.
Updated 09 October 2023
AFP

CAIRO: Arab League foreign ministers will meet Wednesday to discuss “Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip” following a surprise assault by Hamas on Israel, the regional bloc announced.
The “extraordinary meeting” in Cairo will seek to find “avenues of political action at the Arab and international level,” as Israel keeps pounding targets in Gaza following Saturday’s attack, Arab League deputy chief Hossam Zaki said in a statement.

Israel kills ‘a number of armed suspects’ who infiltrated from Lebanon: army

Israel kills ‘a number of armed suspects’ who infiltrated from Lebanon: army
Updated 09 October 2023
Reuters
Follow

Israel kills ‘a number of armed suspects’ who infiltrated from Lebanon: army

Israel kills ‘a number of armed suspects’ who infiltrated from Lebanon: army
Updated 09 October 2023
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israeli soldiers backed by helicopters killed at least two gunmen who crossed the border from Lebanon on Monday, the military said, in a sign of a possible new front opening as Israel’s forces battled Palestinian Hamas militants in Gaza.
Artillery shelling and gunfire were heard at Lebanon’s southern border with Israel near the town of Dhayra, a correspondent for Hezbollah’s Al-Manar TV said in a post on social media.
A security source and a local source said a group of men approached the border, with one firing at an Israeli observation post.
A Hezbollah official said the group had not mounted any operation into Israel. Officials from Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad also denied involvement.
In a statement, the Israeli military said its soldiers “killed a number of armed suspects that infiltrated into Israeli territory from Lebanese territory.” It did not elaborate on the number.
Military helicopters “are currently striking in the area,” the statement added.
Israel’s Army Radio gave the location as being near Adamit, across from the Lebanese border towns of Aalma El Chaeb and ZaHajjra.
A spokesperson for the UN’s peacekeeping mission in Lebanon said the force was aware of an incident at the southern border but did not have further details. Lebanon’s army had no immediate comment. 

