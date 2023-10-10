Amid roars, barks, and chirps, Jeddah Indoor Zoo wows visitors

JEDDAH: The Jeddah Indoor Zoo, which has a diverse collection of wild animals including domestic breeds and rare species, has opened its doors again to much acclaim.

Open until Nov.16, the zoo has 10 main areas offering what officials said is a unique and captivating experience.

They said one of the most popular areas is a stunning display of flamingos gracefully wading in their refreshing pool. This gives visitors a chance to observe the birds up close.

Ahmed Babecker, who visited the zoo with his family, said: “The Jeddah Indoor Zoo exceeded my expectations. The variety of animals and the interactive experiences made it a truly unforgettable day for my family.”

Manal, another visitor, added: “The Jeddah Indoor Zoo offers a perfect blend of education and entertainment. My kids had a blast feeding the turtles and exploring the giant rabbits’ habitat.

“It is fantastic to have such an entertaining place in Jeddah and we can’t wait to come back.”

For reptile enthusiasts, officials said the zoo had an impressive collection of exotic creatures, from albino snakes and green lizards to crocodiles, among others.

The animals are safely enclosed in glass cages, allowing visitors to observe them in their natural habitats.

Staff said there is also a vibrant bird cage, which offers a symphony of melodies and colors. They added that various species, including lovebirds and exotic birds from the Amazon, created a mesmerizing spectacle.

Visitors can also interact with playful raccoons and explore the giant rabbit garden. Numerous rabbits roam freely here, offering an opportunity for children to engage with them.

This area also features a maze-like structure, providing a space for children to play and take photos.

Elsewhere, the lemur house showcases the primates swinging from the trees; the meerkat area shows the curious creatures displaying their social behavior; and the porcupines’ area offers a glimpse into the world of the prickly yet intriguing animals.

Luca Land is a special area designed for kids to play and interact with more than 20 well-trained and friendly dogs of different ages and breeds.

The zoo also offers cafes and restaurants, providing visitors with a variety of refreshments and dining options. Staff said these are the perfect places to relax and refuel amid the excitement of exploring the zoo.

Tickets can be purchased through the Saudi Events app.