Saudia Cargo receives IATA certification for excellence in pharma product transportation

RIYADH: Affirming the Kingdom’s substantial growth in the global logistics sector, Saudia Cargo has received the Center of Excellence for Independent Validators Pharma certificate from the International Air Transport Association.

The company was awarded this recognition for transporting pharmaceutical shipments across the Middle East market and complying with international standards, according to a press release.

Teddy Zebitz, CEO of Saudia Cargo, expressed his excitement for achieving the certification and noted that the firm is proud to receive such a milestone achievement from IATA.

“Since we’ve seen a significant increase in pharmaceutical shipments over the past four years, we’ve made the firm commitment to facilitate the leasing of the best temperature-controlled packaging options and unrivaled knowledge to guarantee secure and dependable pharmaceutical transportation in the rapidly expanding Middle East market,” said Zebitz.

He added: “We’re focused on upholding the greatest levels of excellence, security, and safety in pharmaceutical logistics, highlighting our unique position in defending humanity with our offerings.”

Saudi Arabia’s National Logistics Strategy aims to position the Kingdom as one of the top 10 countries globally in the logistics performance index by the end of this decade, aligned with the goals outlined in Vision 2030.

It also seeks to improve the capabilities of the Kingdom’s air cargo sector by doubling its capacity to more than 4.5 million tons by 2030.

Aymen Osilan, executive director at Saudia Cargo, said that the certification from IATA signifies the carrier’s ability to handle pharma shipments with utmost care.

“Saudia Cargo was vital in aiding in the distribution of vaccinations and other necessities during and post-pandemic, working to uphold the highest standards of quality while doing so both domestically and internationally,” added Osilan.

Additionally, the press release noted that the firm is further strengthening its pharmaceutical transport services by collaborating with key players in the industry, including Pharma Aero, Envirotainer, and DoKaSch, as well as CSafe, va-Q-tec, SkyCell, and Tower Cold Chain.

Earlier this month, Saudia Cargo appointed Loay Mashabi as the company’s managing director.

Mashabi, who joined the company on Oct. 8, was Saudi Arabia’s former deputy minister for logistics services at the Ministry of Transportation and Logistics Services.

“Saudia Cargo will, without a doubt, be just the right place to accomplish great feats in placing Saudi Arabia in the center of the logistics map,” said Mashabi after his appointment.