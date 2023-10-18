You are here

  • Home
  • US vetoes Security Council resolution calling for ‘humanitarian pauses’ in Gaza
War on Gaza
War on Gaza

US vetoes Security Council resolution calling for ‘humanitarian pauses’ in Gaza

US vetoes Security Council resolution calling for ‘humanitarian pauses’ in Gaza
US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield speaks during the Security Council at the United Nations Headquarters on October 18, 2023 in New York. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/v672y

Updated 10 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify
Follow

US vetoes Security Council resolution calling for ‘humanitarian pauses’ in Gaza

US vetoes Security Council resolution calling for ‘humanitarian pauses’ in Gaza
  • America’s envoy cited the failure of the resolution to explicitly state Israel’s right to defend itself as the reason for voting against it
  • Two Russian amendments, calling for a durable ceasefire and condemning violence on both sides, were also voted down by the council
Updated 10 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify
Follow

NEW YORK CITY: The US on Wednesday vetoed a Security Council resolution calling for “humanitarian pauses” in the conflict between Israel and Hamas, citing as its reason the failure of the text to include language reiterating Israel’s right to defend itself.

“Like every nation in the world, Israel has the inherent right of self-defense,” said Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the permanent US representative to the UN.

“Following previous terrorist attacks by groups such as Al-Qaeda and (Daesh), this council reaffirmed that right. This text should have done the same.”

The US was the only member state to vote against the resolution. Seven, including the UAE, voted in favor and seven, including Russia, abstained.

The resolution, which Arab News has seen, was drafted by Brazil, which holds the rotating presidency of the Security Council this month. In addition to calling for pauses in fighting to allow unhindered humanitarian access to Gaza, it “unequivocally” condemned the “heinous terrorist attacks by Hamas” and the taking of civilian hostages, called for their immediate release, and urged all parties involved in the conflict to “fully comply” with their obligations under international law regarding the protection of civilians.

Without referring to Israel by name, it also called for the “immediate rescission” of the order given on Oct. 13 for the evacuation of civilians from northern Gaza, and demanded an end to “measures that result in the deprivation of civilians of objects indispensable to their survival, including electricity, water, fuel, food and medical supplies.”

Russia had proposed two amendments to the initial draft of the resolution, including a call for a durable ceasefire in Gaza, and condemnation of all attacks on civilians, including Israeli strikes in Gaza. Both amendments, also seen by Arab News, failed to gain enough votes from council members to be adopted.

Asked for his reaction to the US veto, the French ambassador to the UN, Nicolas de Riviere, told Arab News that his country does not believe that the proposed resolution contained “any contradiction between supporting Israel after this tragedy. We said it on day one, we continue to support Israel after that terrorist attack.”

He added: “Hamas is a terrorist organization and we totally recognize the right of Israel to defend itself. On the other hand, protecting civilians, granting humanitarian access, calling for full respect of international humanitarian law and Geneva conventions; there is absolutely no contradiction.”

After Wednesday’s vote, Russia’s permanent representative to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, said that those who rejected the resolution voted “against the cessation of bloodshed in the Middle East. There could be no other explanation for it.” He told them that they “are going to have to bear responsibility for it, to the people of your countries, to the people in the region, and the people who are living under this terrible deadly threat.”

The UAE called during the council meeting for “a full independent investigation” into the attack on Al-Ahli Hospital on Tuesday, in which hundreds of people are feared to have been killed, and for the perpetrators to be held accountable.

Lana Nusseibeh, the permanent Emirati representative to the UN, said her country supports “no less than a full humanitarian ceasefire. We don’t ask for this to be done at the expense of Israel’s security, but so that people may tend to their wounded, bury their dead in dignity and begin putting their lives back together.”

She added: “This ceasefire is also crucial so that vital humanitarian aid may enter and aid workers do their work safely.”

Nusseibeh reiterated that “Hamas is indeed responsible for sparking this latest fire that is now engulfing the streets of Arab capitals around the region. We have called them out on this openly for the heinous attacks on Oct. 7.

“But make no mistake, the kindling was already there, fueled by decades of violent dehumanization, dispossession and despair. That is why we cannot, however convenient, lose sight of the context of this crisis, the longest ongoing occupation in the world today, of a people that do not wish to be ruled and have been let down again and again and again by all of us.”

She added: “Three years ago, my country established diplomatic relations with Israel. The Abraham Accords are grounded in a simple but enduring truth that peace and dialogue are better than violence and enmity. Along with our Israeli and American partners, we sought a new Middle East, where coexistence and cooperation deliver prosperity, security and peace for all.

“The indiscriminate damage visited upon the people of Gaza in pursuit of Israel’s security risks extinguishing that hope. The region has already been contending with the spillover of this crisis, and the enemies of peace are unapologetic about their aims. Let us not play into their hands.”

Topics: War on Gaza UN Security Council (UNSC)

Related

UN Security Council votes down Russia resolution calling for humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza video
Middle-East
UN Security Council votes down Russia resolution calling for humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza
Joe Biden says Gaza hospital blast appears to have been done ‘by the other team’ video
World
Joe Biden says Gaza hospital blast appears to have been done ‘by the other team’

Lebanese protesters direct anger at US embassy over Gaza hospital blast

Lebanese protesters direct anger at US embassy over Gaza hospital blast
Updated 57 min 6 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI
Follow

Lebanese protesters direct anger at US embassy over Gaza hospital blast

Lebanese protesters direct anger at US embassy over Gaza hospital blast
  • Caretaker PM Najib Mikati questions international community’s response
  • Najib Mikati: Today we have become subject to the law of the jungle
Updated 57 min 6 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanese protestors and Palestinian refugees have taken to the streets throughout Lebanon to express their anger after the blast at Al-Ahli Al-Arabi Hospital in the Gaza Strip.

Amid national mourning, flags were raised at half-mast over official administrations and institutions, and educational and trade union institutions were closed.

Palestinian refugees, in demonstrations that swept through the camps, repeated chants demanding that they be armed and sent to Gaza.

Some demonstrations targeted UN House in Beirut and the US embassy in the Awkar area, while the southern suburb of Beirut witnessed a Hezbollah demonstration. Medical teams in Lebanese hospitals observed a minute’s silence in front of hospital entrances in a gesture of solidarity.

Protesters near the US embassy denounced US President Joe Biden. A violent confrontation ensued between the protesters and riot police and Lebanese army units. Tear bombs and water cannons were used to disperse the protesters who tried to penetrate the barbed wire fence, throwing stones at the security forces.

A similar demonstration took place on Tuesday night near the embassy, during which violence erupted and shops in the area were destroyed.

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati participated in a sit-in in solidarity (with the Palestinians) outside the Ministry of Health headquarters. Mikati said: “Today we have become subject to the law of the jungle; the strong devour the weak, and the international community stands with the executioner.”

Mikati said that “human values are being violated in Gaza, and justice is being struck at the core” and asked: “Where does the UN stand regarding what is happening? What about the Security Council? The UN Charter?”

Head of Hezbollah’s Executive Council Hashim Safi Al-Din spoke to demonstrators in the southern suburb of Beirut.

“We say to US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the project to displace the people of Gaza will not pass,” he said. “You must beware of us, as the mistake you may make with our resistance will be answered resoundingly. Today we are thousands of times stronger, and be careful not to make any mistakes.”

The demonstrators in the Lebanese regions, including women dressed in black, raised Palestinian flags and chanted slogans against Israel and the US, denouncing what they considered “double standards” in dealing with the attack.

The events in Beirut and other regions were accompanied by strict security measures adopted by the Lebanese army.

Mufti of Baalbek-Hermel Governorate Sheikh Bakr Rifai told protesters in Baalbek: “The reaction of the free world is what encouraged the Israeli enemy to continue its aggression and assault on innocent people. It is escaping forward by committing massacre after massacre.”

The city of Sidon and its camps witnessed marches in which participants raised Palestinian flags and repeated chants denouncing the attack.

The popular movements extended to Tripoli and the Beddawi Palestinian refugee camp with marches in vehicles and on foot, in support of Palestine and in solidarity with the victims in Gaza.

After news and pictures of the Baptist Hospital massacre circulated, hundreds of citizens on Tuesday night in Beirut and other regions took to the streets to express their anger. Protesters smashed the iron barriers that were placed around UN House. They wrote slogans in red paint on the walls surrounding the headquarters.

In the wake of the demonstrations inside Lebanon, Hezbollah targeted an Israeli army Merkava tank at the Al-Raheb site on the southern border, “killing and injuring soldiers on board,” the party reported.

The forested area on the outskirts of the town of Alma Al-Shaab was subjected to Israeli bombing while Israeli warplanes flew over the border areas.

UNIFIL official spokesman, Andrea Tenenti, confirmed that “UNIFIL peacekeepers remain in their positions and on task. We have no plans to leave and we are doing our utmost 24/7 to defuse tension and prevent further deterioration of the situation.”

Hezbollah mourned five of its members, bringing the number killed during the confrontations in the south to 10 since the start of the border escalation.

The US embassy in Lebanon recommended that “US citizens make appropriate arrangements to leave the country.”

The French embassy in Lebanon advised its nationals against “traveling to and staying in Lebanon, except for urgent reasons.”

Topics: War on Gaza Lebanon Palestinian refugees Al-Ahli Al-Arabi Hospital

Related

Special OIC condemns Israeli bombing of Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza
Middle-East
OIC condemns Israeli bombing of Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza
Hundreds protest in West Bank after Gaza hospital strike
Middle-East
Hundreds protest in West Bank after Gaza hospital strike

Jordanian police clash with protesters near Israeli embassy

Protesters scuffle with Jordanian police near the Israeli Embassy in Amman on October 18, 2023, as they demonstrate.
Protesters scuffle with Jordanian police near the Israeli Embassy in Amman on October 18, 2023, as they demonstrate.
Updated 36 min 35 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Jordanian police clash with protesters near Israeli embassy

Protesters scuffle with Jordanian police near the Israeli Embassy in Amman on October 18, 2023, as they demonstrate.
  • Late on Tuesday, dozens of youths attempted to storm the heavily-guarded compound but security forces used tear gas to disperse them
Updated 36 min 35 sec ago
Reuters

AMMAN: Jordanian police on Wednesday said several anti-riot police were injured during clashes that broke out with rioting protesters near the Israeli embassy, who were torching property.
The authorities had earlier deployed riot police to disperse thousands of demonstrators planning to march on the heavily fortified Israeli embassy to protest against Israel’s military assault against Gaza.
The Israeli embassy, where protesters gather daily, has long been a flashpoint of anti-Israel protests at times of turmoil in the occupied Palestinian territories.
Late on Tuesday, dozens of youths attempted to storm the heavily-guarded compound but security forces used tear gas to disperse them. Several protesters were arrested.
Anti-Israel demonstrations have also been spreading across the country with some slamming perceived inaction by authorities, saying their compatriots in Gaza were being left to face Israel’s military might alone.
Jordan’s peace treaty with Israel is widely unpopular among many citizens who see normalization as betraying the rights of their Palestinian compatriots.
Amman, which lost the West Bank including East Jerusalem to Israel during the 1967 war, is worried widening violence in the region could have repercussions with a large percentage of Jordan’s population made up of Palestinians.
Authorities have deployed heavy security near the border to bar activists from holding protests. 

Topics: Jordan Israel

Related

Jordan announces cancelation of summit with Biden
Middle-East
Jordan announces cancelation of summit with Biden
A Palestinian man reacts as he finds a family member following an Israeli airstrike on buildings in Rafah.
Middle-East
Jordan to host summit with Biden on Gaza crisis

OIC condemns Israeli bombing of Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza

OIC condemns Israeli bombing of Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza
Updated 18 October 2023
Rashid Hassan
Follow

OIC condemns Israeli bombing of Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza

OIC condemns Israeli bombing of Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza
  • Brutal massacre is a war crime that deserves punishment, says secretary-general
  • Hussein Ibrahim Taha repeated his call to the international community, especially the UN, to urgently intervene to halt war crimes committed by Israel in the Gaza Strip
Updated 18 October 2023
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Hussein Ibrahim Taha on Wednesday strongly condemned the horrific massacre by the Israeli occupation forces at Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza, which killed hundreds of people.

He said Israeli forces should be held fully responsible for the consequences of their terrorism and brutal attacks on the Palestinian people, which he said contradicted all human values and constituted a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law. He also repeated his call to the international community, especially the UN, to urgently intervene to halt war crimes committed by Israel in the Gaza Strip and provide protection for the Palestinian people.

Speaking at the OIC’s emergency ministerial meeting discussing Israeli aggression on Gaza, Taha said the latest incident represented a war crime. He added that it was incompatible with all human values and emphasized that organized state terrorism deserved accountability and punishment.

In his speech at the extraordinary open-ended meeting of the executive committee at the OIC’s headquarters in Jeddah, the secretary-general expressed full solidarity with the Palestinian people. He also pledged steadfast support for their legitimate struggle to achieve the right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent, sovereign state.

Taha went on to note the need for combined efforts to stop such unprecedented Israeli aggression — and to ensure the opening of humanitarian corridors to facilitate the arrival of medicine, food, and essential items to the Gaza Strip.

He stressed that the OIC had warned on more than one occasion of the seriousness of the repercussions of continuing the war against the Palestinian people. The official said these would not have been repeated had there not been a lack of legal and political deterrence from the global community. He added that there had also been a lack of respect for the rule of international law and that Israel’s actions had not been punished.

“The occupation is free from accountability and punishment for its policies based on settlement, forced displacement, ethnic cleansing, murder, organized terrorism, attacks on sanctities, and other practices against the Palestinian people,” he said.

The secretary-general added that the ongoing aggression on the Gaza Strip had violated all rightful principles and values through the killing and wounding of thousands of Palestinians, including children, women, and the elderly. He added that the forced displacement of families — and the indiscriminate destruction of residential, educational, health, and media facilities, including those of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, and civilian infrastructure — flagrantly violated international law.

“I hope this meeting will succeed in taking effective measures in order to stop this Israeli aggression, protect the Palestinian people, and provide them with assistance in this ordeal,” said the OIC chief. “We stress that there will be no peace or stability in the region without finding a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue, ending the Israeli colonial occupation, and embodying the right of the Palestinian people to establish their independent, sovereign state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with the relevant UN resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.”
He thanked Saudi Arabia for its invitation to hold the meeting, which endorsed the Kingdom’s support of Islamic nations and most notably the Palestinian cause.

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said at the meeting: “We call on the international community to take action to establish safe humanitarian corridors.”

He emphasized that the Kingdom was making every possible effort to communicate with all international and regional parties to stop the ongoing escalation. Prince Faisal also expressed his deep concern about the seriousness of humanitarian conditions in Gaza and the harm being caused to innocent people.

He stressed the Kingdom’s firm support of efforts to achieve a comprehensive and just peace that ensures the Palestinian people attain their legitimate rights.

All 57 member countries of the OIC were invited to attend the meeting.

Topics: War on Gaza Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hussein Ibrahim Taha Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital

Related

Turkiye to declare 3 days’ mourning over Gaza hospital strike
Middle-East
Turkiye to declare 3 days’ mourning over Gaza hospital strike
Hundreds protest in West Bank after Gaza hospital strike
Middle-East
Hundreds protest in West Bank after Gaza hospital strike

Turkiye to declare 3 days’ mourning over Gaza hospital strike

Turkiye to declare 3 days’ mourning over Gaza hospital strike
Updated 18 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Turkiye to declare 3 days’ mourning over Gaza hospital strike

Turkiye to declare 3 days’ mourning over Gaza hospital strike
  • Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused Israel of “striking a hospital sheltering women, children and innocent civilians”
  • AKP party spokesman Omer Celik said Turkiye’s declaration of three days’ mourning would a show of solidarity with the innocent Palestinians in Gaza
Updated 18 October 2023
AFP

ISTANBUL: Turkiye will declare three days’ mourning over a deadly strike on a hospital in war-torn Gaza that killed hundreds, a Turkish official told AFP on Wednesday.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a fervent supporter of the Palestinian cause, has accused Israel of “striking a hospital sheltering women, children and innocent civilians” and urged the world to stop the tragedy in Gaza.
Israel and Palestinian militants have accused each other of the attack.
“Turkiye will declare three days national mourning,” the official who wished to remain anonymous told AFP.
Ozlem Zengin of Erdogan’s ruling AKP party said that the national mourning would be declared under a presidential decree.
“It is important to show at what level we perceive this issue,” she was quoted as saying by the private NTV broadcaster.
Erdogan on Tuesday condemned the strike as “the latest example of Israeli attacks devoid of the most basic human values,” in a message on social media.
AKP party spokesman Omer Celik said Turkiye’s declaration of three days’ mourning would a show of solidarity with the innocent Palestinians in Gaza.
“We share the same pain, the same sorrow,” he told reporters at a weekly press conference. He accused Israel of the strike on the hospital, he said.
Large crowds joined demonstrations in Istanbul and the Turkish capital Ankara late Tuesday, shouting pro-Palestinian chants.
Israel has told its citizens to leave Turkiye “as soon as possible” amid fears of reprisal attacks.

Topics: War on Gaza Turkiye hospital Gaza Israeli air strike

Related

Hundreds protest in West Bank after Gaza hospital strike
Middle-East
Hundreds protest in West Bank after Gaza hospital strike
Update Joe Biden says Gaza hospital blast appears to have been done ‘by the other team’ video
Middle-East
Joe Biden says Gaza hospital blast appears to have been done ‘by the other team’

Hundreds protest in West Bank after Gaza hospital strike

Hundreds protest in West Bank after Gaza hospital strike
Updated 18 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Hundreds protest in West Bank after Gaza hospital strike

Hundreds protest in West Bank after Gaza hospital strike
  • Hundreds of protesters in Nablus chanted slogans against Israel and its ally the United States
  • Others derided Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas
Updated 18 October 2023
AFP

NABLUS, Palestinian Territories: Palestinian protesters took to the streets in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, blaming Israel for a strike on a hospital in war-torn Gaza that killed hundreds.
Israel has denied the accusation and said the hospital was hit by an Islamic Jihad rocket that misfired.
Hundreds of protesters in Nablus, many draped in Palestinian flags and some holding Hamas banners, chanted slogans against Israel and its ally the United States.
“Free, free Palestine,” they chanted.
Others derided Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas, whose Fatah movement is Hamas’s rival and has been criticized by Palestinians over its collaboration with Israel.
“Down, down with Abbas,” they shouted.
An AFP correspondent in Nablus said Palestinian security forces fired tear gas at protesters as they marched out of the city center.
“I care about my people, I care about my city, I care about Gaza and Gaza people. So this is why I, perhaps in years I haven’t spoken out, I’m speaking now,” said Ferial, 50-year-old Nablus resident, who only provided her first name.
A similar sized protest took place in Ramallah, the seat of the Palestinian Authority, where the crowd chanted in support of Hamas and against “security coordination” with Israel.
During the demonstration, a small group of Palestinians with covered faces blocked a road and set tires ablaze near a group of Israeli soldiers. Some threw stones, while others cobbled together Molotov cocktails.
A demonstration late Tuesday in Ramallah, a short while after the hospital blast, saw Palestinian security forces clash with protesters.
Health authorities in Hamas-ruled Gaza said the explosion killed at least 471 people and was caused by the latest in a wave of Israeli air strikes.
The Israeli military, however, blamed Palestinian militants, saying it had evidence that an outgoing Islamic Jihad rocket had misfired.
After touching down in Tel Aviv on Wednesday morning, US President Joe Biden threw his support behind Israel’s account of the strike, telling Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “it appears as though it was done by the other team.”
The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, which both established ties with Israel under the US-brokered Abraham Accords of 2020, condemned what they called the “Israeli” attack.
Morocco, another country that recognized Israel in 2020, also blamed it for the strike, as did Egypt, which in 1979 became the first Arab country to normalize relations with Israel.
For 12 days now, Israel has carried out a withering bombardment of Gaza in retaliation for the killing of 1,400 people who were shot, mutilated or burnt to death in shock cross-border attacks launched by Hamas on October 7.
At least 3,478 people have been killed in Gaza since the Israeli bombardment started, according to health officials.

Topics: War on Gaza West Bank Protests Palestinians Israeli air strike

Related

Joe Biden says Gaza hospital blast appears to have been done ‘by the other team’ video
World
Joe Biden says Gaza hospital blast appears to have been done ‘by the other team’
Update Israel blames Islamic Jihad on Gaza hospital blast that killed nearly 500 video
Middle-East
Israel blames Islamic Jihad on Gaza hospital blast that killed nearly 500

Latest updates

Karim Benzema faces backlash in France over statement of solidarity with people of Gaza
Karim Benzema faces backlash in France over statement of solidarity with people of Gaza
Riyadh CEO named one of Mideast’s most influential PR figures
Riyadh CEO named one of Mideast’s most influential PR figures
MBC Anime announces two original productions
MBC Anime announces two original productions
Saudi 2034 World Cup bid boosted by full AFC support, FIFA’s Asian tournament pledge
Saudi 2034 World Cup bid boosted by full AFC support, FIFA’s Asian tournament pledge
Italian classical music enlivens ancient Zenel House in Jeddah
Italian classical music enlivens ancient Zenel House in Jeddah

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.