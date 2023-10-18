Rory McIlroy set for potentially historic defense of Dubai Desert Classic title

You are here

Rory McIlroy is set to defend his Dubai Desert Classic title in 2024. (Supplied)
  • The world No. 2 will return to the Emirates Golf Club in January to compete in the 2024 tournament, aiming to become the first 4-time winner
  • ‘I love coming to Dubai and the support we get from fans is always special. I look forward to getting back … and hopefully creating a bit of history,’ he said
DUBAI: Rory McIlroy will have a chance to make history by becoming the first four-time winner of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic when he returns to the Emirates Golf Club in January to defend his title.

The Ryder Cup star and world No. 2 will join a top-class field at the first Rolex Series event of the 2024 Race to Dubai, aiming to add to his victories in 2009, 2015 and 2023.

The reigning Race to Dubai Champion memorably equaled Ernie Els’ record this season when he lifted the Dallah trophy for a third time, edging out American Patrick Reed on a dramatic final day at the Majlis Course.

“It meant a lot to lift the Dallah trophy for a third time,” McIlroy said. “I’ve enjoyed a lot of success at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic over the years, so adding another title was the perfect way to start the year.

“I love coming to Dubai and the support we get from fans is always special. I look forward to getting back to Emirates Golf Club in January, and hopefully creating a bit of history.”

The four-time Major winner added a second Rolex Series title at the Genesis Scottish Open in July, and once again leads the Race to Dubai rankings as he aims to top the season-long league for a fifth time. The 34-year-old will also return to Dubai on a wave of Ryder Cup glory, after Team Europe’s stunning 16½ - 11½ victory over the US this month.

Simon Corkill, the executive tournament director of Hero Dubai Desert Classic, said: “We are delighted to confirm Rory will return to defend his title and will be striving for a historic fourth win.

“Our roll of honor features an illustrious cast of golf’s most notable names and I am sure we will have a worthy champion to join this star-studded list and lift the Dallah Trophy in January.”

This year’s event is the 35th Dubai Desert Classic, which recently became the first tournament in the Middle East, and the first in the DP World Tour’s Rolex Series, to be officially certified by the GEO Foundation for Sustainable Golf.

This year’s event will take place from Jan. 18 to 21. The world-class golf will be accompanied by an array of family-friendly entertainment, organizers said, including a wider variety of options off the course than ever before to ensure fans of all ages have plenty to enjoy throughout the tournament.

“The Hero Dubai Desert Classic would not be the same without the off-course entertainment, and this year we have carefully curated the event schedule to ensure spectators have many engaging experiences to enjoy; something for all the family in celebration of the 35th edition of the tournament,” Corkill said.

Fagioli apologizes for ‘naïve error’ after seven-month soccer ban for betting violations

Fagioli apologizes for ‘naïve error’ after seven-month soccer ban for betting violations
Updated 18 October 2023
AP
Follow

Fagioli apologizes for ‘naïve error’ after seven-month soccer ban for betting violations

Fagioli apologizes for ‘naïve error’ after seven-month soccer ban for betting violations
  • He was ordered to undergo treatment for a gambling addiction
  • “I thought I would start by apologizing not only to Juventus fans but to all fans in the world of soccer,” Fagioli wrote
Updated 18 October 2023
AP

TURIN, Italy: In his first public comments since being implicated in a betting scandal, Juventus midfielder Nicolò Fagioli apologized for a “naive error” and also criticized newspapers for writing what he called was “garbage.”
The statement, via two Instagram stories posted on Wednesday, came the day after Fagioli was banned for seven months by the Italian soccer federation for betting violations. He was also ordered to undergo treatment for a gambling addiction.
“I thought I would start by apologizing not only to Juventus fans but to all fans in the world of soccer and sport for the naive error that I made,” Fagioli wrote. “But instead I am obliged to start with the garbage that newspapers write about me just to put me in a bad light with thousands of falsehoods ... or maybe better, just to get a couple more views. I will speak soon.”
Fagioli’s suspension was reduced from the minimum of three years after he admitted to betting on soccer matches — but not those involving his team — and reached a plea bargain with the federation.
The 22-year-old Fagioli, considered one of the country’s top young midfielders, alerted the federation’s prosecutor about the case after Turin prosecutors launched a criminal investigation.
Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport carried excerpts from Fagioli’s deposition by Turin prosecutors. He told them he racked up debts of almost 3 million euros ($3.17 million) and had to borrow from teammates after receiving threats that the people he owed money to would “break (his) legs.”
Fagioli said the worst period was last March and April. He was shown crying on the bench during a match at Sassuolo on April 16 after being substituted following a mistake.
“I was thinking about my debts from betting,” Fagioli said.
Premier League players Sandro Tonali and Nicolò Zaniolo were questioned by police at Italy’s training camp last week and more Serie A players could be implicated.
Tonali, a midfielder who joined Newcastle from AC Milan in the offseason, has admitted to betting on soccer matches and having a gambling addiction, and has already spoken to Turin prosecutors. Zaniolo, a midfielder who plays for Aston Villa, said he played blackjack on a website that he was unaware was illegal, but that he has never bet on soccer matches.
“Sandro is fully engaging with the investigation and will continue to cooperate with all relevant authorities,” Newcastle said in a statement on Wednesday. “He and his family will continue to receive the club’s full support. Due to this ongoing process, Sandro and Newcastle United are unable to offer further comment at this time.”

India glad to have ‘top-gun’ Bumrah firing again

India glad to have ‘top-gun’ Bumrah firing again
Updated 18 October 2023
AFP
Follow

India glad to have ‘top-gun’ Bumrah firing again

India glad to have ‘top-gun’ Bumrah firing again
  • Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has taken eight wickets in three match in this year’s World Cup 
  • India have won all three of their World Cup matches, the latest against Pakistan on Saturday 
Updated 18 October 2023
AFP

PUNE, India: The return of India “top-gun” Jasprit Bumrah for the World Cup could not come soon enough for bowling coach Paras Mhambrey as he hailed the paceman’s strong start to the hosts’ campaign.

India have won all three of their opening games, with the 29-year-old Bumrah taking eight wickets at a meagre average of just over 10 apiece.

But his career has been blighted by injury, with the unorthodox Bumrah sidelined for over a year following back surgery before returning in August.

“You have seen him in the last three games that he has played,” Mhambrey told a pre-match press conference on Wednesday ahead of India’s match against Bangladesh in Pune.
“What he brings to the table — he is a world class bowler. He gives you that breakthrough that you require in the power-plays.

“He’s well adapted to bowl in the middle overs and he’s a top-gun ‘death’ bowler. I think in that sense, we really missed him.”

Mhambrey added India had yet to consider “rotation” as they look to maintain their unbeaten start in a quest to win a third one-day international World Cup title and second on home soil following their 2011 triumph.

And that means the likes of proven performers in seamer Mohammed Shami and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin are set to remain on the sidelines.

Ashwin especially has often found himself omitted across all formats in recent times.

The 37-year-old was also left out of the team that lost to Australia in this year’s World Test Championship final at The Oval.

“He (Ashwin) has been a great lad,” said Mhambrey. “He understands that, he’s a great team guy.

“I’ve never seen him grumpy; I haven’t seen him complaining any time for any of the last few years that he’s been with us.

Mhambrey added: “Even after so many years, I think he’s there, he wants to do well for the team, he turns up every practice session, goes through the rigorous grinds and he keeps bowling.”

Mhambrey said the India bowlers that did play on Thursday would face a “challenging surface.”

“It (Pune) is a small ground, comparatively...It is at high altitude. So, I think here, more boundaries will be scored.”

Bangladesh have lost their last two matches at the World Cup after starting with a six-wicket win over Afghanistan.

They defeated India by six runs when the teams met in the Asia Cup in Colombo last month, with Mhambrey, highlighting the quality of Bangladesh fast bowler Taskin Ahmed and “champion” all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan.

With Afghanistan having already pulled off a shock defeat of champions England and non-Test nation the Netherlands beating South Africa by 38 runs, Mhambrey said: “When you enter a World Cup, every team will pose you a challenge. So, from our perspective, I don’t think we’ll take anyone (lightly).

“Bangladesh or the Netherlands, I think we want to treat those games as equally important.”

Algeria's defender Youcef Atal. AFP
Algeria's defender Youcef Atal. AFP
Updated 18 October 2023
Reuters
Follow

Algerian Atal suspended by Nice for Israel-Hamas conflict post

Algeria's defender Youcef Atal. AFP
  • Defender Atal, who has been at Nice since 2018, has since deleted the post
  • He had been on international duty with Algeria and was summoned to speak with the club as soon as he returned
Updated 18 October 2023
Reuters

Algeria international Youcef Atal was suspended by Nice on Wednesday for a social media post about the Israel-Hamas conflict, the Ligue 1 club said on Wednesday.
Defender Atal, who has been at Nice since 2018, has since deleted the post. He had been on international duty with Algeria and was summoned to speak with the club as soon as he returned.
Hamas fighters killed 1,300 Israelis on Oct. 7 in the deadliest Palestinian militant attack in Israel’s history, while Israel responded with intensive air strikes that have killed more than 2,800 Palestinians.
“OGC Nice understands that the player acknowledged his mistake by quickly removing the sharing of the publication and offered his written and public apologies,” Nice said in a statement.
“Nevertheless, given the nature of the shared publication and its seriousness, the club took the decision to immediately take the first disciplinary sanctions against the player, prior to those that could be decided by the sports and judicial authorities.
“As such, the club has decided to suspend Youcef Atal until further notice.”
The Algerian had earlier apologized for the deleted post.
“I am aware that my post shocked many people, which wasn’t my intention, and I apologize,” 27-year-old Atal said on Instagram on Sunday.
“I want to clarify my point of view without any ambiguity: I strongly denounce all forms of violence, wherever in the world, and I support all victims.”
Nice are second in Ligue 1, one point behind AS Monaco. They host sixth-placed Olympique de Marseille on Saturday. (Reporting by Trevor Stynes; Editing by Ken Ferris)

All-woman F1 Academy series to race in Saudi Arabia to start an expanded 2024 schedule

All-woman F1 Academy series to race in Saudi Arabia to start an expanded 2024 schedule
Updated 18 October 2023
AP
Follow

All-woman F1 Academy series to race in Saudi Arabia to start an expanded 2024 schedule

All-woman F1 Academy series to race in Saudi Arabia to start an expanded 2024 schedule
  • The event in March in Saudi Arabia starts expanded seven-round calendar for the F1 Academy
  • For the first time, all F1 Academy events will be held as support races for the F1 championship
Updated 18 October 2023
AP

LONDON: Formula One’s F1 Academy series for female drivers will race next year in Saudi Arabia to start an expanded schedule with a more prominent role in grand prix weekends.

The event in March in Saudi Arabia — which lifted a ban on women driving on its roads in 2018 — starts an expanded seven-round calendar announced Tuesday for the F1 Academy in its second season. The series will also race in Miami in May before heading to Spain, the Netherlands, Singapore, Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

For the first time, all F1 Academy events will be held as support races for the F1 championship.

Of the six F1 Academy events in this year’s inaugural season, only the finale this week at the Circuit of the Americas in Texas is supporting an F1 event. Spanish driver Marta Garcia leads the standings with three races remaining.

“This calendar cements our ambition to become a truly global series, expanding our reach and improving visibility for our mission,” F1 Academy managing director Susie Wolff said in a statement. “We want to inspire young girls and women across the globe and show them that there’s a place for them in our sport, and racing alongside F1 will help us achieve this.”

Saudi rower Husein Alireza elected to Olympic Council of Asia Athletes’ Committee

Saudi rower Husein Alireza elected to Olympic Council of Asia Athletes’ Committee
Updated 18 October 2023
SALEH FAREED
Follow

Saudi rower Husein Alireza elected to Olympic Council of Asia Athletes’ Committee

Saudi rower Husein Alireza elected to Olympic Council of Asia Athletes’ Committee
  • More than 8,000 athletes voted in election following recent Asian Games in China
Updated 18 October 2023
SALEH FAREED

RIYADH: Saudi Olympic rower and team captain Husein Alireza has been elected to the Olympic Council of Asia Athletes’ Committee at the recently concluded 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

More than 8,000 athletes voted in an election that lasted three weeks where 10 candidates were elected from a pool of 26.

Alireza won 2,381 votes — 818 votes more than the runner-up.

He told Arab News: “The election was fairly arduous and involved long hours meeting athletes and delegates from different countries every day of the three weeks in Hangzhou.

“I’m so proud and excited by this opportunity. I want to help athletes lead constructive and successful lives on and off the field of play.”

Alireza becomes the first Saudi to be elected to the OCA Athletes’ Committee. It was set up with the aim of bringing the voice of the athletes of Asia to the highest levels in the Olympic Movement and ensure it is heard and made to count.

