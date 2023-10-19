Israel evacuates staff from embassy in Egypt

AMMAN: The Israeli Foreign Ministry on Wednesday evacuated staff from the country’s embassy in Cairo amid mass demonstrations in the city against the Israeli bombardment and siege of Gaza, the Petra News Agency reported.
Citing reports in Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, the agency said the operation took place after Israeli authorities declared a state of maximum alert in all of the nation’s embassies. The evacuation in Cairo followed reports that embassy staff were evacuated from Amman, Jordan, on Oct 8.
Jordanian police on Wednesday said several anti-riot officers were injured during clashes with rioting protesters near the Israeli embassy. Authorities had deployed riot police to disperse thousands of demonstrators who were planning to march on the heavily fortified mission to protest against the Israeli military assault on Gaza.
Killing Palestinians will ‘never, never’ make Israel more secure, Palestine’s envoy tells Security Council
Israel’s ambassador to the UN accuses council members of playing the exact role ‘Hamas has written for you in their script of death and terror’
Gulf Cooperation Council member states say collective punishment and creating famine are old Nazi tools that have no place in modern world
Ephrem Kossaify
NEW YORK CITY: The permanent observer of the State of Palestine to the UN on Wednesday expressed disbelief that “some still speak of the right to self-defense of a power that seeks the forced transfer and annihilation” of Palestinians.
Riyad Mansour was speaking during a Security Council meeting to discuss the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. It followed a vote in which the US vetoed a draft resolution that called for “humanitarian pauses” in the conflict and condemned the attack on Israel by Hamas on Oct. 7. As justification for the decision, America’s envoy cited the failure of the resolution to mention “Israel’s right to self-defense.”
The meeting took place amid the biggest escalation in the war since it began, a day after an attack on Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza on Tuesday that killed hundreds of patients and civilians who had been asked to shelter in the hospital. Israel accuses the Palestinian armed group Islamic Jihad of carrying out the attack.
“Had this council called for a ceasefire two days ago, it would have saved hundreds of lives,” Mansour told council members, referring to a previous draft resolution proposed by Russia on Monday. It had also called for a ceasefire on humanitarian grounds but was similarly voted down by the council. Those members who voted against it cited as their reason its failure to mention Hamas.
“Stop the bloodshed. I repeat, stop the bloodshed,” Mansour told the council, adding that “killing Palestinians will never, never make Israel more secure.”
He urged members to “heed the call of the UN secretary-general, of religious leaders around the world, the Pope, the Arab states, Muslim countries of the global south, billions of people around the world, including millions who marched in your streets. Listen to them and stop the bloodshed. Stop it now.”
Speaking on behalf of Gulf Cooperation Council member states, Omani envoy Mohammed Al-Hassan told the Security Council that its failure to stand united has resulted only in more bloodshed.
“For decades, this council has been unable to find a lasting, fair solution to the question of Palestine on the basis of the international law, including resolutions adopted by the council itself. The result is victims on both sides and full lack of security,” he said
He added that “double standards have led Israel to defy this council and its resolutions. Countless times, (Israel) has committed massacres against Palestinians.”
The massacre at Al-Ahli Hospital is a “dangerous escalation, and a violation of international law and international humanitarian law,” Al-Hassan said.
“Israel (is) tearing Palestinian civilians to pieces before the eyes of the world. Isn’t this a terrorist act and a flagrant violation of international law?” he asked the ambassadors.
“Israeli criminal acts, from causing famine to collective punishment, were practiced by Nazis in World War II and have no place in today’s world.”
He called for the council to uphold international law and added: “Prove to us that no one is above the law, even if it’s Israel.”
Speaking on behalf of the Arab Group at the UN, Jordanian envoy Mahmoud Hmoud said Arab countries condemn “in the strongest terms the massacre by the criminal IDF (Israel Defense Forces) of innocent civilians who were receiving care” in Al-Ahli Hospital. Israel is solely responsible for “this heinous war crime,” he added.
Hmoud, whose country currently holds the rotating presidency of the Arab Group, urged the Security Council to take “immediate action for an immediate ceasefire and end Israeli aggression on Gaza.”
He said the Israeli occupation is the reason that lies behind this conflict, and called for an independent Palestinian state to be established based on 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, “if we want peace and security.”
Egypt’s permanent representative to the UN, Osama Abdelkhalek, described the attack on Al-Ahli Hospital as an “attempt to uproot Palestinian people and drive them away from their territority.”
He added: “This war did not begin on Oct. 8 but much earlier than that. It began when occupation began.”
He warned that “occupation cannot go on. Israel’s crimes cannot be overlooked.”
Gilad Erdan, Israel’s ambassador to the UN, asked council members: “What is going on here? The most barbaric terrorist attacks in decades, bigger than 9/11, happened 10 days ago and it seems this council has already forgotten it, and I must remind some of you what happened.
“Hamas killed Holocaust survivors who escaped Nazis only to be killed in their living room.”
Dismissing calls for a two-state solution, he said the only solution for “curing a cancer is the evisceration of every cancerous cell, just as it was done with ISIS and Al-Qaeda.” ISIS is an alternative name for the terrorist group Daesh.
Erdan condemned the Security Council for not having done “the most basic thing,” adding: “You have not condemned, as a council, Hamas’ brutal terror attacks. It is unfathomable that you cannot unite even on that basic thing.”
He also accused council members of playing “the exact role that Hamas has written for you in their script of death and terror.”
He added: “Where was the UN when Hamas exploited billions of dollars in international aid to embed terror infrastructure within and below densely populated residential areas? Where were you? The UN knew all of this but remained silent.”
Erdan said it is “ludicrous” that the council is discussing humanitarian corridors instead of condemning Hamas atrocities.
“Calling for calm restraint and a ceasefire is like putting a band aid on a bullet wound,” he added.
Regarding the attack on Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital on Tuesday, Erdan accused the Security Council, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, of taking claims made by “baby-killing terrorists at face value, without a second thought.”
The hospital was hit by, “and only by,” a Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket, he added, and Israel has footage to prove this “beyond any doubt.”
Ray Hanania Show: Who is to blame for the war in Gaza?
Both Israel and US to blame for terrible disasters unfolding now, Palestinian politician Mustafa Barghouti says on Ray Hanania Show
Ex-Trump Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt rejects Israeli culpability in situation, blames Iran and its “terror proxies” for flare-up
RAY HANANIA
CHICAGO: A former White House envoy to the Middle East has blamed Iran for the upsurge of violence in the region, and warned there can be no peace until Hamas is “uprooted.”
Jason Greenblatt, who served under Donald Trump as the inaugural Special Representative for International Negotiations between January 2017 and October 2019, was unambiguous in laying the blame for the worst outbreak of violence between Israel and neighboring Gaza in more than a decade.
“In my view, the Iranian regime is behind all of this,” Greenblatt told “The Ray Hanania Show,” sponsored by Arab News and broadcast weekly on the US Arab Radio network.
“They’re not just behind Hamas. They’re behind Hezbollah, and, of course, you have Daesh. All of these terror groups are enemies, not just of Israel but of America, of our friends and allies throughout the Middle East, our Gulf friends and allies, Jordan, Egypt.
“So, I would first and foremost put the blame on the Iranian regime and its terror proxies, Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.”
Greenblatt, author of the book “In the Path of Abraham: How Donald Trump Made Peace in the Middle East,” pointed to developments that appeared to be bringing Israel closer to an agreement with Saudi Arabia, following on from the Abraham Accords that normalized its relations in 2020 with the UAE and Bahrain, as a trigger for Iran’s animosity.
“I think the potential Saudi peace deal with Israel, which we all know is extraordinarily complicated, leaves the Iranian regime angry and scared,” Greenblatt said.
“We weren’t on the cusp of it yet, but it was certainly headed in the right direction, and this probably prompted them to use this moment in time to launch their brutal, savage attack.”
As of Wednesday, the Oct. 7 attacks across Israel’s southern district had left 1,400 dead and 3,400 wounded, while Hamas managed to kidnap at least another 199 people. Greenblatt said it appeared the Hamas assault, the deadliest since 1973, had been in the planning for as long as least two years.
“I suspect, and I don’t know this for sure, but I suspect that Hamas saw the protests in Israel and what they thought was a divided society,” he said.
“They saw reservists saying they won’t answer the call of duty. But, clearly, they misread this because, as I understand it, the draft has hit 130 percent, not just 100 percent, with Israelis having come from all corners of the world to stand alongside the Israelis there, to defend their homeland, to defend their country.”
When pushed on the notion of de-escalation and a route to peace, Greenblatt — who was speaking on Tuesday before the destruction of a Gaza hospital, the perpetrators of which remain unconfirmed — said that as long as Hamas existed “there’s not really much to discuss.”
He said that Israel and the Palestinian people need the same thing, namely “proper leadership” seeking a better future rather than the destruction of Israel.
“As difficult as the lives of the Palestinians have been, the 2 million-plus Palestinians in Gaza, their lives are miserable because of Hamas,” he said.
“Could things be different if Israel didn’t have to blockade, or Egypt didn’t have to blockade again? We could talk about all that — there’s so many nuances there. But the primary source of the misery of Palestinians, and the attacks on Israel, is Hamas. And just in terms of this recent flare-up, this violence that we saw was what provoked it.”
But Greenblatt was unequivocal in his rejection of any blame on Israel’s part for the situation, similarly disputing US responsibility as he commended the Biden administration’s “very strong” response and unwavering support for its ally.
His comments stood in marked contrast to those of the other guest on “The Ray Hanania Show,” Mustafa Barghouti, general secretary of the Palestinian National Initiative, and a member of the PLO and Palestinian Legislative Council.
“I think the biggest side to blame is, of course, Israel, which, for 56 years, has continued the illegal occupation of the West Bank, Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem; ethnically cleansed 70 percent of the Palestinian population, a process which began in 1948 by preventing refugees from returning home; and has obstructed every possible way of having a peaceful resolution,” Barghouti said.
“But, in particular, one should blame (Benjamin) Netanyahu, who advocated in every possible way the cancelation of any peace process. He wrote a whole book in 1994 against the Oslo agreement and against the possibility of a two-state solution, and he even (incited) the Israeli public against the prime minister of Israel who signed the peace accords.”
Greenblatt was lukewarm about the potential for a two-state solution, expressing his dislike of the phrase, which he sees as a “couple of short words,” and noting instead the plan he worked on under President Donald Trump for the creation of a “successful (Palestinian) society.”
There was further disagreement in the position of the two speakers, as Barghouti criticized the behavior of the US, not only in the aftermath of the Oct. 7 assault by Hamas but also in the years preceding it.
“The third party to blame is the US, in particular President Joe Biden and his secretary of state, Antony Blinken. (I say this) because Palestinians tried to warn them several times about the explosive situation, about the fact that the Israelis had eliminated the idea of peace based on two-state solution through settlement building,” he said.
Barghouti accused the US of engaging in “double standards” by spending “billions of dollars” to help Ukraine fight against occupation, while at the same time offering similar support to Palestine’s occupying force, adding that Washington’s position has emboldened Israel’s more extreme political factions.
To back up his claim, Barghouti noted that the population of Jewish settler numbers has risen from 120,000 at the time of the Oslo Accords in 1993 to 750,000 today, one of whom is Israel’s Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.
“Today, 14 members out of 420 of the Knesset are settlers, and they have very decisive places in the Israeli government and in establishing the Israeli policy,” Barghouti said. “Non-intervention, from the side of the US in this case, prepared the ground for the terrible disasters we see today.
“But they, the US, kept saying the time is not appropriate for negotiations and that Israel is not ready. Well, the result is what we see today. I think, honestly speaking, this is the reality.”
Referring to the Hamas assault, Barghouti said: “Of course, I don’t agree with killing any civilians on the Israeli side. I don’t think this will help our Palestinian cause. It is clear, and we do not accept killing any civilian, Palestinian or Israeli.
“But, on the other hand, what is happening now is a massive act of disseminating lies about Palestinians, lies later exposed by American journalists. And, of course, nothing can justify the fact of what we are subjected to now in Gaza, three major war crimes that nobody should accept.
“We told the world, but the world doesn’t care if Palestinians are killed. We don’t see this influx of media which is now filling the country when Palestinians were killed and dying. But when Israelis are killed, they are all here and they are all interested. That’s the kind of double standard that we face.”
There can be no doubting the disproportionate loss of life experienced on the Palestinian side of this conflict, with close to 3,500 people killed in the 11 days since violence erupted and a further 12,500 wounded in Gaza, according to health officials in the Hamas-governed territory.
But the two speakers differed on whether what had happened amounted to collective punishment, with Barghouti seeing no other way to view it.
Greenblatt, while condemning the idea of collective punishment, stopped short of asserting this was what was unfolding in Gaza.
“I 100 percent do not believe in collective punishment, but I don’t know the strategy and the tactics of the Israelis,” he said. “There’s a lot of reporting on it and I just can’t figure out the truth here.”
Israel to allow aid into Gaza via Egypt: PM office
The statement noted aid to civilians in south Gaza would be allowed “so long as these supplies do not reach Hamas”
Updated 19 October 2023
AFP
JERUSALEM: Israel said Wednesday it would allow humanitarian aid to enter the Gaza Strip from neighboring Egypt, while maintaining its siege on the Palestinian territory since bloody attacks by Hamas.
The devastating impact of Israel’s restrictions and constant bombardment of Gaza, home to 2.4 million people, has been a major concern among the country’s allies and became a key talking point during US President Joe Biden’s hours-long visit to Israel on Wednesday.
“In light of President Biden’s demand, Israel would not foil the supply of humanitarian aid via Egypt,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said, announcing a cabinet decision.
The statement noted aid to civilians in south Gaza would be allowed “so long as these supplies do not reach Hamas,” which rules the territory.
No timetable has been given for deliveries, but the announcement was welcomed by the World Health Organization.
“Many lives depend on this happening,” the WHO’s chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
Gazans have been facing dire shortages as the territory was effectively sealed off in the wake of the October 7 attacks by Hamas militants on Israeli communities and military posts.
Those attacks and the war they sparked have claimed around 1,400 lives in Israel and 3,478 in Gaza, according to officials on both sides.
Palestinian militants also abducted dozens of people and Israel warned it would not allow aid to pass through the country to Gaza until the hostages are released.
“Israel demands Red Cross visits with our captives and is working to mobilize broad international support for this demand,” the prime minister’s office said.
The Israeli announcement came as Biden ended his high-stakes visit, during which he announced $100 million in assistance to Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.
“The people of Gaza need food, water, medicine and shelter,” Biden told reporters at the end of his trip.
The US president acknowledged the Gaza aid would face “inspections” and would have to be kept away from Hamas, without specifying whether he meant the armed wing, political leaders, or government ministries operated by the group.
Biden also pledged military aid to help Israel maintain its Iron Dome aerial defense system and said he would ask the US Congress this week for an “unprecedented” defense support package for Israel.
Highlighting the deployment of US aircraft carriers to the region, he warned “any state or any other hostile actor, thinking about attacking Israel... Don’t, don’t, don’t.”
But despite Biden’s strong message of solidarity to Israel, the US leader also cautioned against going too far in seeking retribution.
“Justice must be done. But I caution that while you feel that rage, don’t be consumed by it,” he said, acknowledging mistakes made by the United States after the September 11, 2001 attacks by Al-Qaeda.
Lebanese protesters direct anger at US embassy over Gaza hospital blast
Caretaker PM Najib Mikati questions international community’s response
Najib Mikati: Today we have become subject to the law of the jungle
Updated 18 October 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI
BEIRUT: Lebanese protestors and Palestinian refugees have taken to the streets throughout Lebanon to express their anger after the blast at Al-Ahli Al-Arabi Hospital in the Gaza Strip.
Amid national mourning, flags were raised at half-mast over official administrations and institutions, and educational and trade union institutions were closed.
Palestinian refugees, in demonstrations that swept through the camps, repeated chants demanding that they be armed and sent to Gaza.
Some demonstrations targeted UN House in Beirut and the US embassy in the Awkar area, while the southern suburb of Beirut witnessed a Hezbollah demonstration. Medical teams in Lebanese hospitals observed a minute’s silence in front of hospital entrances in a gesture of solidarity.
Protesters near the US embassy denounced US President Joe Biden. A violent confrontation ensued between the protesters and riot police and Lebanese army units. Tear bombs and water cannons were used to disperse the protesters who tried to penetrate the barbed wire fence, throwing stones at the security forces.
A similar demonstration took place on Tuesday night near the embassy, during which violence erupted and shops in the area were destroyed.
Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati participated in a sit-in in solidarity (with the Palestinians) outside the Ministry of Health headquarters. Mikati said: “Today we have become subject to the law of the jungle; the strong devour the weak, and the international community stands with the executioner.”
Mikati said that “human values are being violated in Gaza, and justice is being struck at the core” and asked: “Where does the UN stand regarding what is happening? What about the Security Council? The UN Charter?”
Head of Hezbollah’s Executive Council Hashim Safi Al-Din spoke to demonstrators in the southern suburb of Beirut.
“We say to US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the project to displace the people of Gaza will not pass,” he said. “You must beware of us, as the mistake you may make with our resistance will be answered resoundingly. Today we are thousands of times stronger, and be careful not to make any mistakes.”
The demonstrators in the Lebanese regions, including women dressed in black, raised Palestinian flags and chanted slogans against Israel and the US, denouncing what they considered “double standards” in dealing with the attack.
The events in Beirut and other regions were accompanied by strict security measures adopted by the Lebanese army.
Mufti of Baalbek-Hermel Governorate Sheikh Bakr Rifai told protesters in Baalbek: “The reaction of the free world is what encouraged the Israeli enemy to continue its aggression and assault on innocent people. It is escaping forward by committing massacre after massacre.”
The city of Sidon and its camps witnessed marches in which participants raised Palestinian flags and repeated chants denouncing the attack.
The popular movements extended to Tripoli and the Beddawi Palestinian refugee camp with marches in vehicles and on foot, in support of Palestine and in solidarity with the victims in Gaza.
After news and pictures of the Baptist Hospital massacre circulated, hundreds of citizens on Tuesday night in Beirut and other regions took to the streets to express their anger. Protesters smashed the iron barriers that were placed around UN House. They wrote slogans in red paint on the walls surrounding the headquarters.
In the wake of the demonstrations inside Lebanon, Hezbollah targeted an Israeli army Merkava tank at the Al-Raheb site on the southern border, “killing and injuring soldiers on board,” the party reported.
The forested area on the outskirts of the town of Alma Al-Shaab was subjected to Israeli bombing while Israeli warplanes flew over the border areas.
UNIFIL official spokesman, Andrea Tenenti, confirmed that “UNIFIL peacekeepers remain in their positions and on task. We have no plans to leave and we are doing our utmost 24/7 to defuse tension and prevent further deterioration of the situation.”
Hezbollah mourned five of its members, bringing the number killed during the confrontations in the south to 10 since the start of the border escalation.
The US embassy in Lebanon recommended that “US citizens make appropriate arrangements to leave the country.”
The French embassy in Lebanon advised its nationals against “traveling to and staying in Lebanon, except for urgent reasons.”